Calera police reports Jan. 8-31

The following incidents were reported by the Calera Police Department from Jan. 8-31:

Jan. 8

-Death investigation from the 800 Block of County Road 89.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Sunset Lane.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 100 Block of sunset Lane.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from the 100 Block of Sunset Lane.

-Theft of property 3rd degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2200 Block of 2nd Avenue.

-Criminal mischief III – other, theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2200 Block of 2nd Avenue.

-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 2100 Block of Village Lane.

-Incident from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 30 Block of Overhill Road.

Jan. 9

-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from the 900 Block of 9th Avenue.

-Agency assist from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 231.

-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from Alabama Highway 70 and County Road 42.

-Theft of property second degree (greater than $1,500 to $2,500) from the 100 Block of Plateau Road.

-Using false identity to obstruct justice from the 800 Block of 10th Street.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 232.

Jan. 10

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property, theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – TOP from the 1300 Block of County Road 87.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property, theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – TOP from the 1300 Block of County Road 87.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property, theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – TOP from the 1300 Block of County Road 87.

-Incident from the 200 Block of Carrington Lane.

-Aggravated child abuse from the 1100 Block Aronimink Drive.

-Sodomy I – with a boy (other) from the 700 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Harassment (simple assault) from the 100 Block of Dogwood Drive Apartments.

-Aggravated child abuse from the 1100 Block of Aronimink Drive.

-Public intoxication, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace and criminal trespass third degree from the 11800 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 200 Block of Doyle Drive.

Jan. 11

-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 1600 Block of 21st Avenue.

-Forgery second degree – checks from the 1600 Block of 21st Avenue.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and illegal possession of prescription drugs from 19th Street at Highway 25.

-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from County Road 24 at Poplar Loop.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 2400 Block of 16th Street.

-Criminal mischief III – other, theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value and harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 800 Block of County Road 89.

-Agency assist from the 8000 Block of Highway 155.

-Animal not to be allowed at large ordinance from the 200 Block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from Highway 6 at Grantham Road.

-Agency assist from Highway 25 and Highway 42.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, carry brass knuckles/slingshot and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 232.

Jan. 12

-Aggravated assault non-family – other weapon from County Road 16 near Highway 23.

-Incident from the 1200 Block of Kensington Blvd.

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 900 Block of 23th Avenue.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Jan. 13

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 300 Block of County Road 304.

-Property damage from the 6300 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Incident from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess and attempting to elude a police officer from the 200 Block of County Road 201.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Harassing communications – general from the 1900 Block of 22nd Avenue.

Jan. 14

-Child abuse – simple – family from the 100 Block of Mayfair Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 2000 Block of Kensington Court.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Incident from the 5300 Block of Smokey Road.

-Incident from the 1000 Block of Maryanna Road.

-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 7300 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Court commitment order from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Duty to remain at the scene of an accident from the 60 Block of County Road 304.

-Failure to appear – FTA from U.S. Highway 31 at County Line.

-Incident from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

-Receiving stolen property fourth – does not exceed $500 in value from the 5900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Jan. 15

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 200 Block of Stonebriar Drive.

Jan. 16

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 at 23rd Avenue.

-Harassment (simple assault) from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from Highway 115 at County Road 18.

Jan. 17

-Runaway from the 100 Block of Hermitage Lane.

Jan. 18

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 8100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Runaway from the 100 Block of Hermitage Lane.

-Possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs, resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment from County Road 128.

Jan. 19

-Incident from the 8300 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 8100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Incident from Savannah Club Drive at Savannah Lane.

-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct – disturbing peace from the 4900 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Oakwell Street.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and speeding from Alabama Highway 25 at Stonebriar Drive.

Jan. 20

-Theft of property second degree – firearms (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 100 Block of Sontepe Road.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 2000 Block of 16th Street.

-Agency assist from the 7000 Block of Highway 70.

-Identity theft from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Agency assist from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Court commitment order from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Theft of property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500 from the 5100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Agency assist from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Public intoxication from Savannah Club Drive.

-Property damage to Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 234.

Jan. 21

-Agency assist from County Road 201 at County Road 75.

-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Smokey Road at Rossburg Drive.

-Criminal mischief II – damage to business property, theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – TOP from the 3600 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – TOP and theft of property first degree – miscellaneous (Greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous theft from the 4200 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA form the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Drug Trafficking from the 1700 Block of 21st Avenue.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic incident from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Minor in possession of alcohol, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, minor in possession of tobacco, driving under the influence – alcohol under age 21 and assault with bodily fluids from the 11000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Jan. 22

-Incident from the 3800 Block of County Road 20.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 400 Block of 17th Street.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Jan. 23

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Information only from the 3800 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence III – intimidation only from the 200 Block of Milgray Lane.

Jan. 24

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and tampering with physical evidence from County Road 306 and County Road 86.

-Property damage from the 3400 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Lost property from the 90 Block of Marketplace Circle.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – T.O.P. and theft of property second degree (greater than $1,500 to $2,500) from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Burglary second degree – residence – force and theft of property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 300 Block of Creek Run Circle.

-Incident from Highway 25 at Wakefield Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Jan. 25

-Assault with bodily fluid from the 11000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Theft of property first degree – miscellaneous (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous theft from the 300 Block of Creek Run Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Waterford Highlands Trail.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Interstate 65 (northbound).

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Stonecreek Place.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to business property from the 1100 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 100 Block of Green Wood Circle.

-Agency assist from U.S. Highway 31 at Interstate 65.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.

Jan. 26

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 2000 Block of Glades Drive.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property, theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – T.O.P. from the 4600 Block of Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from Highway 75 at Highway 20.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Oak Leaf Lane.

-Lost property from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Jan. 27

-Possession of a controlled substance – Heroin – possess, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from the 32000 Block of Highway 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from the 800 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Agency assist from the 5000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Agency assist from the 2000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 70 Block of Depot Drive.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 1900 Block of 2nd Avenue.

Jan. 28

-Property damage, information required from the 5000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Property damage, information required from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Sexual misconduct and harassment (simple assault) from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 100 Block of Daventry Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA rom the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 25 at County Road 227.

Jan. 29

-Open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving under the influence – alcohol from McMahon Highlands at Highway 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs and driving under the influence – controlled substance from Interstate 65 (northbound) at mile marker 234.

-Rape second degree – statutory rape and sodomy II – with a girl – domestic violence from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Maryanna Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Alabama 25 and Deborah Drive.

-Animal bite from the 300 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 89 at County Road 18.

-Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from 20th Avenue at 18th Street.

Jan. 30

-Death investigation from the 2300 Block of Highway 86.

-Animal bite from the 400 Block of 17th Street.

-Criminal trespass third degree and theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade, Alabaster.

Jan. 31

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 300 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.

-Possession of a controlled substance – hallucinogen, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree – possession and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Interstate 65 at exit ramp 231.

-Abandoned vehicle from Highway 25 at Stonebriar Drive.

-Bond revocation from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Pilgreen Drive.

-Discharge of a firearm from the 70 Block of Depot Drive.