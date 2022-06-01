Calera police reports Jan. 8-31
Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022
The following incidents were reported by the Calera Police Department from Jan. 8-31:
Jan. 8
-Death investigation from the 800 Block of County Road 89.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Sunset Lane.
-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 100 Block of sunset Lane.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from the 100 Block of Sunset Lane.
-Theft of property 3rd degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2200 Block of 2nd Avenue.
-Criminal mischief III – other, theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2200 Block of 2nd Avenue.
-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 2100 Block of Village Lane.
-Incident from the 900 Block of 10th Street.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 30 Block of Overhill Road.
Jan. 9
-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from the 900 Block of 9th Avenue.
-Agency assist from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 231.
-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from Alabama Highway 70 and County Road 42.
-Theft of property second degree (greater than $1,500 to $2,500) from the 100 Block of Plateau Road.
-Using false identity to obstruct justice from the 800 Block of 10th Street.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 232.
Jan. 10
-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property, theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – TOP from the 1300 Block of County Road 87.
-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property, theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – TOP from the 1300 Block of County Road 87.
-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property, theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – TOP from the 1300 Block of County Road 87.
-Incident from the 200 Block of Carrington Lane.
-Aggravated child abuse from the 1100 Block Aronimink Drive.
-Sodomy I – with a boy (other) from the 700 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Harassment (simple assault) from the 100 Block of Dogwood Drive Apartments.
-Aggravated child abuse from the 1100 Block of Aronimink Drive.
-Public intoxication, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace and criminal trespass third degree from the 11800 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 200 Block of Doyle Drive.
Jan. 11
-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 1600 Block of 21st Avenue.
-Forgery second degree – checks from the 1600 Block of 21st Avenue.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and illegal possession of prescription drugs from 19th Street at Highway 25.
-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from County Road 24 at Poplar Loop.
-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 2400 Block of 16th Street.
-Criminal mischief III – other, theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value and harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 800 Block of County Road 89.
-Agency assist from the 8000 Block of Highway 155.
-Animal not to be allowed at large ordinance from the 200 Block of Bonnieville Drive.
-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from Highway 6 at Grantham Road.
-Agency assist from Highway 25 and Highway 42.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, carry brass knuckles/slingshot and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 232.
Jan. 12
-Aggravated assault non-family – other weapon from County Road 16 near Highway 23.
-Incident from the 1200 Block of Kensington Blvd.
-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 900 Block of 23th Avenue.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
Jan. 13
-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 300 Block of County Road 304.
-Property damage from the 6300 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Incident from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-Possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess and attempting to elude a police officer from the 200 Block of County Road 201.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Harassing communications – general from the 1900 Block of 22nd Avenue.
Jan. 14
-Child abuse – simple – family from the 100 Block of Mayfair Lane.
-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 2000 Block of Kensington Court.
-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.
-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.
-Incident from the 5300 Block of Smokey Road.
-Incident from the 1000 Block of Maryanna Road.
-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 7300 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.
-Court commitment order from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Duty to remain at the scene of an accident from the 60 Block of County Road 304.
-Failure to appear – FTA from U.S. Highway 31 at County Line.
-Incident from the 900 Block of 10th Street.
-Receiving stolen property fourth – does not exceed $500 in value from the 5900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
Jan. 15
-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 200 Block of Stonebriar Drive.
Jan. 16
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 at 23rd Avenue.
-Harassment (simple assault) from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Failure to appear – FTA from Highway 115 at County Road 18.
Jan. 17
-Runaway from the 100 Block of Hermitage Lane.
Jan. 18
-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 8100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Runaway from the 100 Block of Hermitage Lane.
-Possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs, resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment from County Road 128.
Jan. 19
-Incident from the 8300 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 8100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Incident from Savannah Club Drive at Savannah Lane.
-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct – disturbing peace from the 4900 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Oakwell Street.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and speeding from Alabama Highway 25 at Stonebriar Drive.
Jan. 20
-Theft of property second degree – firearms (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 100 Block of Sontepe Road.
-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 2000 Block of 16th Street.
-Agency assist from the 7000 Block of Highway 70.
-Identity theft from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Agency assist from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Court commitment order from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Theft of property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500 from the 5100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Agency assist from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Public intoxication from Savannah Club Drive.
-Property damage to Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 234.
Jan. 21
-Agency assist from County Road 201 at County Road 75.
-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Smokey Road at Rossburg Drive.
-Criminal mischief II – damage to business property, theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – TOP from the 3600 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – TOP and theft of property first degree – miscellaneous (Greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous theft from the 4200 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Failure to appear – FTA form the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Drug Trafficking from the 1700 Block of 21st Avenue.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Domestic incident from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.
-Minor in possession of alcohol, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, minor in possession of tobacco, driving under the influence – alcohol under age 21 and assault with bodily fluids from the 11000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
Jan. 22
-Incident from the 3800 Block of County Road 20.
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 400 Block of 17th Street.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
Jan. 23
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Information only from the 3800 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic violence III – intimidation only from the 200 Block of Milgray Lane.
Jan. 24
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and tampering with physical evidence from County Road 306 and County Road 86.
-Property damage from the 3400 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Lost property from the 90 Block of Marketplace Circle.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – T.O.P. and theft of property second degree (greater than $1,500 to $2,500) from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Burglary second degree – residence – force and theft of property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 300 Block of Creek Run Circle.
-Incident from Highway 25 at Wakefield Drive.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
Jan. 25
-Assault with bodily fluid from the 11000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Theft of property first degree – miscellaneous (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous theft from the 300 Block of Creek Run Circle.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Waterford Highlands Trail.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Interstate 65 (northbound).
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Stonecreek Place.
-Criminal mischief III – damage to business property from the 1100 Block of George Roy Parkway.
-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 100 Block of Green Wood Circle.
-Agency assist from U.S. Highway 31 at Interstate 65.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.
Jan. 26
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 2000 Block of Glades Drive.
-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property, theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – T.O.P. from the 4600 Block of Highway 31.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from Highway 75 at Highway 20.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Oak Leaf Lane.
-Lost property from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
Jan. 27
-Possession of a controlled substance – Heroin – possess, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from the 32000 Block of Highway 31.
-Possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from the 800 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Agency assist from the 5000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Agency assist from the 2000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 70 Block of Depot Drive.
-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 1900 Block of 2nd Avenue.
Jan. 28
-Property damage, information required from the 5000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Property damage, information required from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.
-Sexual misconduct and harassment (simple assault) from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 100 Block of Daventry Drive.
-Failure to appear – FTA rom the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 25 at County Road 227.
Jan. 29
-Open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving under the influence – alcohol from McMahon Highlands at Highway 25.
-Possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs and driving under the influence – controlled substance from Interstate 65 (northbound) at mile marker 234.
-Rape second degree – statutory rape and sodomy II – with a girl – domestic violence from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.
-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Maryanna Road.
-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Alabama 25 and Deborah Drive.
-Animal bite from the 300 Block of Camden Cove Circle.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 89 at County Road 18.
-Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from 20th Avenue at 18th Street.
Jan. 30
-Death investigation from the 2300 Block of Highway 86.
-Animal bite from the 400 Block of 17th Street.
-Criminal trespass third degree and theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Failure to appear – FTA from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade, Alabaster.
Jan. 31
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 300 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.
-Possession of a controlled substance – hallucinogen, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree – possession and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Interstate 65 at exit ramp 231.
-Abandoned vehicle from Highway 25 at Stonebriar Drive.
-Bond revocation from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Pilgreen Drive.
-Discharge of a firearm from the 70 Block of Depot Drive.