Calera police reports May 1-8

The following incidents were reported by the Calera Police Department from May 1-8:

May 1

-Abandoned vehicle from the 14000 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Aronimink Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Information only – found person from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

May 2

-Possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine from Calera.

-Private property wreck from the 300 Block of Summerchase Drive.

-Theft of property second degree from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 800 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Domestic violence III – menacing and harassment from the 100 Block of Greenwood Circle.

-Incident – civil incident from the 300 Block of Savannah Circle.

May 3

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from County Road 128 and County Road 127.

-Property damage from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-Harassing communications from Calera.

-Domestic incident from the 2400 Block of Highway 75.

-Domestic incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

May 4

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Recovery of property – recovered stolen property from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Information only – permitting dogs to run at large from Calera.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Inmate transport from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from Smokey Road and County Road 22.

May 5

-Information only – incident from the 1000 Block of Little Sorrel.

-Incident – private property accident from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

May 6

-Domestic incident – domestic incident from the 800 Block of Timberline Lane.

-Theft of property 2nd degree and theft of property 4th degree from the 1000 Block of Kerry Drive.

-Property damage from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from Calera.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

May 7

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Waterford Lake Circle.

-Receiving stolen property third degree from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Calera.

May 8

-Welfare check from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Animal complaint – city ordinance violation (animal at large) from the 100 Block of Merimeadows Drive.