Calera police reports May 1-8
Published 1:29 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022
The following incidents were reported by the Calera Police Department from May 1-8:
May 1
-Abandoned vehicle from the 14000 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 1000 Block of Aronimink Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Information only – found person from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
May 2
-Possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine from Calera.
-Private property wreck from the 300 Block of Summerchase Drive.
-Theft of property second degree from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 800 Block of Savannah Lane.
-Domestic violence III – menacing and harassment from the 100 Block of Greenwood Circle.
-Incident – civil incident from the 300 Block of Savannah Circle.
May 3
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from County Road 128 and County Road 127.
-Property damage from the 60 Block of Highway 87.
-Harassing communications from Calera.
-Domestic incident from the 2400 Block of Highway 75.
-Domestic incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
May 4
-Harassment from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-Recovery of property – recovered stolen property from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Information only – permitting dogs to run at large from Calera.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-Inmate transport from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from Smokey Road and County Road 22.
May 5
-Information only – incident from the 1000 Block of Little Sorrel.
-Incident – private property accident from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
May 6
-Domestic incident – domestic incident from the 800 Block of Timberline Lane.
-Theft of property 2nd degree and theft of property 4th degree from the 1000 Block of Kerry Drive.
-Property damage from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from Calera.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
May 7
-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Waterford Lake Circle.
-Receiving stolen property third degree from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Calera.
May 8
-Welfare check from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.
-Animal complaint – city ordinance violation (animal at large) from the 100 Block of Merimeadows Drive.