Columbiana police reports from January-April

The following incidents were reported by the Columbiana Police Department from January through April:

Jan. 1

-Domestic violence from the 1000 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Obscene communications from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

Jan. 3

-Information – information only (attempted identity theft) from the 200 Block of Ferry Road.

Jan. 4

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – driving while revoked from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of South Main Street.

-Domestic violence 3rd from the 800 Block of Eagle Lane.

Jan. 5

-DUI – alcohol from Chelsea Road and Seale Drive.

-Harassment from the 300 Block of West College Street.

Jan. 6

-Criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

Jan. 7

-Information – animal complaint from the 100 Block of Phillips Circle.

Jan. 8

-Recovered stolen property from the 2900 Block of Highway 47 South.

Jan. 9

-Criminal mischief from the 19000 Block of Highway 25.

-Harassing communications from the 300 Block of Eagle Lane.

Jan. 10

-Assault – non-family – knife and assault – non-family – strong arm from the 1600 Block of County Road 47.

Jan. 11

-Cocaine – possess, UPDP drug paraphernalia and UPOCS, – Suboxone 8 mg from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Jan. 13

-Warrant service for other jurisdiction – UPOCS from the 21000 Block of Alabama 25.

Jan. 14

-Theft of property 4th from the 100 Block of Westside Lane.

Jan. 18

-Information – animal neglect from the 100 Block of Buie Road.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and POM 2 possession of marijuana from the 100 Block of Mooney Road.

-Criminal mischief and burglary from Washington Street.

Jan. 19

-POM 2 possession of marijuana from East College Street.

Jan. 22

-Safe Streets Act from the 100 Block of East College Street.

Jan. 23

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

Jan. 25

-Information – information only from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

Jan. 26

-Domestic violence 3rd from Clear Springs Apartments.

Jan. 28

-Information – safe streets act from Highway 47 South at Mooney Road.

Jan. 31

-Damaged property from the 22000 Block of Alabama 25.

Feb. 1

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Gum Street.

-Possession of a forged instrument 1st degree from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Feb. 2

-Safe streets act from Old Highway 25 West/Egg and Butter Road.

-Theft of property 3rd degree/swindle from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

Feb. 3

-Trespassing – information only from the 100 Block of South Main Street.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Ferry Road.

Feb. 4

-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from the 200 Block of Highway 25.

-Missing person from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

Feb. 5

-HC harassing communications from the 100 Block of Jonesboro Circle.

Feb. 6

-Shoplifting less than $500 from the 200 Block of West College.

Feb. 7

-Menacing from the 400 Block of Highway 343.

Feb. 8

-Assault 3rd degree, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, menacing, discarding firearms within city limits and disorderly conduct from the 100 Block of Highway 70.

Feb. 9

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 400 block of North Main Street.

Feb. 10

-Driving under the influence (alcohol) from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Information only from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

-Possession of a forged instrument 1st degree from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Feb. 11

-Criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 1400 Block of Highway 47 South.

Feb. 12

-Information only from the 400 Block of County Road 343.

Feb. 13

-Exposure or lewd act in public from the 100 Block of South Main Street.

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

Feb. 14

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 19000 Block of Highway 25.

-Safe streets act from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

Feb. 18

-Ignition interlock misdemeanor from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Harassing communications from the 400 Block of Timothy Drive.

Feb. 29

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Briarwood Drive.

Feb. 22

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 Block of Magnolia Circle.

Feb. 24

-Safe streets act from the 1100 Block of Chelsea Road.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Nelson Walker Road.

Feb. 25

-Theft of property 4th degree and drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of West College Street.

March 1

-Information only from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

-Information – trespassing from Springs Crossing.

March 3

-Information only from Collins Street.

-Information – domestic dispute from Dawning Drive.

-Harassment from Ferry Road.

-Information only from Shelby County Court House.

March 4

-Domestic – harassment – family from Eagle Lane.

-Burglary third degree and theft of property 3rd degree from Emma Lane.

-Fraudulent use of credit card and theft of property third degree from Old Highway 25 West.

Theft of property first degree from West College Street.

March 6

-Information only from Nelson Walker Road.

-Exposing to possible physical injury and menacing from Walker Nelson Road.

-Information only from Egg and Butter Road.

March 9

-Information – civil incident from Joinertown Road.

March 10

-Harassing communications from East College Street.

March 11

-Harassment from Missell Road.

-Safe Streets Act from North Main Street.

-Harassment from Eagle Lane.

March 12

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Phillips Circle.

-Sexual misconduct from Old Highway 25 East.

March 13

-Shoplifting, less than $500 from Highway 25.

March 14

-Domestic violence – third degree from Highway 47 South.

March 15

-Harassment from West College Street.

March 16

-Harassing communications from East College Street.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from Eagle Lane.

March 17

-Information – information only/animal complaint from McDow Road.

-Information only – animal complaint from Gum Street.

March 18

-Residence – no force from Eagle Lane.

March 19

-Attempting to elude a police officer from Chelsea Road.

-Residence – force from Depot Street.

March 20

-Safe Streets Act from Chelsea Road.

March 21

-Harassing communications from Highway 70.

March 24

-Drug paraphernalia from Old Highway 25 – Old Mill Road.

-Possible sexual misconduct from Highway 26.

-Criminal mischief from Shelby County Court House.

March 25

-Death investigation from Town Creek Apartments.

-Information – possible sexual misconduct from Highway 25.

March 28

-Information – trespass warning issued from McDonalds.

March 29

-Safe streets act and warrant service for other jurisdiction from West College Street at Industrial.

March 30

-Assault third degree from Highway 25.

March 31

-Information only from Highway 97.

April 1

-Information – dog bite from the 100 Block of West Sterrett.

-Domestic violence 3rd from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Information – information only from Columbiana Villas.

April 2

-Identity theft from the 900 Block of County Road 97.

April 5

-Information – property damage from the 100 Block of Chelsea Road.

-Possession of controlled substance from the 700 Block of Chelsea Road.

-Aggravated assault and domestic violence 3rd degree from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Information – trespass warning from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Safe streets act from Egg and Butter Road at Old Highway 25.

April 7

-Information – information only from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-Theft – pickpocket from the 200 Block of West College Street.

April 9

-Information – information only from the 400 Block of Depot Street.

April 10

-Burglary 3rd and theft of property 4th from Town Creek Apartments.

-Information – theft of property 4th from cyber crime/internet.

-Methamphetamine – possess and drug paraphernalia from the 200 Block of Highway 47 South.

April 11

-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Nelson Walker Road.

April 12

-Domestic violence 3rd from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

April 14

-Information – vehicle damage from the 700 Block of Highway 70.

-Safe streets act from Chelsea Road.

-Safe streets act from Cedar Lane at Shelby Road.

April 15

-Safe streets act from the 100 Block of Pine Hill Circle.

-Domestic – harassment – family from the 100 Block of Mooney Road.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Walton Street.

-Burglary 3rd and theft of property 1st from the 300 Block of Nelson Walker Road.

April 16

-Sexual abuse 1st from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

April 17

-Domestic violence 3rd from the 100 Block of Nelson Walker Road.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property 3rd from the 19000 Block of Highway 25.

April 18

-Information – found firearm from the 100 Block of Pinehill Circle.

-Information – animal complaint from the 200 Block of Pine Hill Drive.

-Information – trespass warning from the 100 Block of Bolton Lane.

April 19

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of North Main Street.

-Information – information only from the 300 Block of Highway 47 South.

-Domestic violence 3rd from the 400 Block of North Main Street.

April 20

-Safe streets act from Chelsea Road.

-Information – animal complaint from the 100 Block of Magnolia Circle.

-Safe streets act from Industrial Parkway.

April 21

-POM 2 possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia from Chelsea Road at Seale Drive.

-POM 2 possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 70 at McDow Road.

-Theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of West College Street

April 22

-Information – property damage from Lester and West College.

April 25

-Information only from the 100 Block of Main Street.

-Possession of marijuana 2nd from the 200 Block of East College Street.

-Harassment from the 300 Block of Depot Street.

April 26

-Theft of property 1st from the 300 Block of East Sterrett Street.

-Safe streets act from Alabama Highway 70 and Alabama Highway 25.

-Information – lost firearm from the 1000 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

April 27

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 Block of Magnolia Circle.

-Information – information only from the 100 Block of Bolton Lane.

-Safe streets act from Walton Street and Old Highway 25 West.

-Safe streets act from Egg and Butter Road and Old Highway 25 West.

April 28

-Information – information only from the 100 Block of Highland Drive.

-Assault 3rd from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

April 29

-POM 2 possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia from Water Works Street and Shelby Road.

-Information – animal complaint from the 100 Block of Bolton Lane.

-Criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Emma Lane.

-Harassment from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.