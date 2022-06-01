Columbiana police reports from January-April
Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022
The following incidents were reported by the Columbiana Police Department from January through April:
Jan. 1
-Domestic violence from the 1000 Block of Old Highway 25 West.
-Obscene communications from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
Jan. 3
-Information – information only (attempted identity theft) from the 200 Block of Ferry Road.
Jan. 4
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – driving while revoked from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of South Main Street.
-Domestic violence 3rd from the 800 Block of Eagle Lane.
Jan. 5
-DUI – alcohol from Chelsea Road and Seale Drive.
-Harassment from the 300 Block of West College Street.
Jan. 6
-Criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
Jan. 7
-Information – animal complaint from the 100 Block of Phillips Circle.
Jan. 8
-Recovered stolen property from the 2900 Block of Highway 47 South.
Jan. 9
-Criminal mischief from the 19000 Block of Highway 25.
-Harassing communications from the 300 Block of Eagle Lane.
Jan. 10
-Assault – non-family – knife and assault – non-family – strong arm from the 1600 Block of County Road 47.
Jan. 11
-Cocaine – possess, UPDP drug paraphernalia and UPOCS, – Suboxone 8 mg from the 200 Block of West College Street.
Jan. 13
-Warrant service for other jurisdiction – UPOCS from the 21000 Block of Alabama 25.
Jan. 14
-Theft of property 4th from the 100 Block of Westside Lane.
Jan. 18
-Information – animal neglect from the 100 Block of Buie Road.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and POM 2 possession of marijuana from the 100 Block of Mooney Road.
-Criminal mischief and burglary from Washington Street.
Jan. 19
-POM 2 possession of marijuana from East College Street.
Jan. 22
-Safe Streets Act from the 100 Block of East College Street.
Jan. 23
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
Jan. 25
-Information – information only from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
Jan. 26
-Domestic violence 3rd from Clear Springs Apartments.
Jan. 28
-Information – safe streets act from Highway 47 South at Mooney Road.
Jan. 31
-Damaged property from the 22000 Block of Alabama 25.
Feb. 1
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Gum Street.
-Possession of a forged instrument 1st degree from the 200 Block of West College Street.
Feb. 2
-Safe streets act from Old Highway 25 West/Egg and Butter Road.
-Theft of property 3rd degree/swindle from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
Feb. 3
-Trespassing – information only from the 100 Block of South Main Street.
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Ferry Road.
Feb. 4
-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from the 200 Block of Highway 25.
-Missing person from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
Feb. 5
-HC harassing communications from the 100 Block of Jonesboro Circle.
Feb. 6
-Shoplifting less than $500 from the 200 Block of West College.
Feb. 7
-Menacing from the 400 Block of Highway 343.
Feb. 8
-Assault 3rd degree, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, menacing, discarding firearms within city limits and disorderly conduct from the 100 Block of Highway 70.
Feb. 9
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 400 block of North Main Street.
Feb. 10
-Driving under the influence (alcohol) from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-Information only from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
-Possession of a forged instrument 1st degree from the 200 Block of West College Street.
Feb. 11
-Criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 1400 Block of Highway 47 South.
Feb. 12
-Information only from the 400 Block of County Road 343.
Feb. 13
-Exposure or lewd act in public from the 100 Block of South Main Street.
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
Feb. 14
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 19000 Block of Highway 25.
-Safe streets act from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
Feb. 18
-Ignition interlock misdemeanor from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-Harassing communications from the 400 Block of Timothy Drive.
Feb. 29
-Harassment from the 200 Block of Briarwood Drive.
Feb. 22
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 Block of Magnolia Circle.
Feb. 24
-Safe streets act from the 1100 Block of Chelsea Road.
-Property damage from the 300 Block of Nelson Walker Road.
Feb. 25
-Theft of property 4th degree and drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of West College Street.
March 1
-Information only from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
-Information – trespassing from Springs Crossing.
March 3
-Information only from Collins Street.
-Information – domestic dispute from Dawning Drive.
-Harassment from Ferry Road.
-Information only from Shelby County Court House.
March 4
-Domestic – harassment – family from Eagle Lane.
-Burglary third degree and theft of property 3rd degree from Emma Lane.
-Fraudulent use of credit card and theft of property third degree from Old Highway 25 West.
Theft of property first degree from West College Street.
March 6
-Information only from Nelson Walker Road.
-Exposing to possible physical injury and menacing from Walker Nelson Road.
-Information only from Egg and Butter Road.
March 9
-Information – civil incident from Joinertown Road.
March 10
-Harassing communications from East College Street.
March 11
-Harassment from Missell Road.
-Safe Streets Act from North Main Street.
-Harassment from Eagle Lane.
March 12
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Phillips Circle.
-Sexual misconduct from Old Highway 25 East.
March 13
-Shoplifting, less than $500 from Highway 25.
March 14
-Domestic violence – third degree from Highway 47 South.
March 15
-Harassment from West College Street.
March 16
-Harassing communications from East College Street.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from Eagle Lane.
March 17
-Information – information only/animal complaint from McDow Road.
-Information only – animal complaint from Gum Street.
March 18
-Residence – no force from Eagle Lane.
March 19
-Attempting to elude a police officer from Chelsea Road.
-Residence – force from Depot Street.
March 20
-Safe Streets Act from Chelsea Road.
March 21
-Harassing communications from Highway 70.
March 24
-Drug paraphernalia from Old Highway 25 – Old Mill Road.
-Possible sexual misconduct from Highway 26.
-Criminal mischief from Shelby County Court House.
March 25
-Death investigation from Town Creek Apartments.
-Information – possible sexual misconduct from Highway 25.
March 28
-Information – trespass warning issued from McDonalds.
March 29
-Safe streets act and warrant service for other jurisdiction from West College Street at Industrial.
March 30
-Assault third degree from Highway 25.
March 31
-Information only from Highway 97.
April 1
-Information – dog bite from the 100 Block of West Sterrett.
-Domestic violence 3rd from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-Information – information only from Columbiana Villas.
April 2
-Identity theft from the 900 Block of County Road 97.
April 5
-Information – property damage from the 100 Block of Chelsea Road.
-Possession of controlled substance from the 700 Block of Chelsea Road.
-Aggravated assault and domestic violence 3rd degree from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
-Information – trespass warning from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-Safe streets act from Egg and Butter Road at Old Highway 25.
April 7
-Information – information only from the 200 Block of West College Street.
-Theft – pickpocket from the 200 Block of West College Street.
April 9
-Information – information only from the 400 Block of Depot Street.
April 10
-Burglary 3rd and theft of property 4th from Town Creek Apartments.
-Information – theft of property 4th from cyber crime/internet.
-Methamphetamine – possess and drug paraphernalia from the 200 Block of Highway 47 South.
April 11
-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from the 200 Block of West College Street.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Nelson Walker Road.
April 12
-Domestic violence 3rd from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
April 14
-Information – vehicle damage from the 700 Block of Highway 70.
-Safe streets act from Chelsea Road.
-Safe streets act from Cedar Lane at Shelby Road.
April 15
-Safe streets act from the 100 Block of Pine Hill Circle.
-Domestic – harassment – family from the 100 Block of Mooney Road.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Walton Street.
-Burglary 3rd and theft of property 1st from the 300 Block of Nelson Walker Road.
April 16
-Sexual abuse 1st from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
April 17
-Domestic violence 3rd from the 100 Block of Nelson Walker Road.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property 3rd from the 19000 Block of Highway 25.
April 18
-Information – found firearm from the 100 Block of Pinehill Circle.
-Information – animal complaint from the 200 Block of Pine Hill Drive.
-Information – trespass warning from the 100 Block of Bolton Lane.
April 19
-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of North Main Street.
-Information – information only from the 300 Block of Highway 47 South.
-Domestic violence 3rd from the 400 Block of North Main Street.
April 20
-Safe streets act from Chelsea Road.
-Information – animal complaint from the 100 Block of Magnolia Circle.
-Safe streets act from Industrial Parkway.
April 21
-POM 2 possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia from Chelsea Road at Seale Drive.
-POM 2 possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 70 at McDow Road.
-Theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of West College Street
April 22
-Information – property damage from Lester and West College.
April 25
-Information only from the 100 Block of Main Street.
-Possession of marijuana 2nd from the 200 Block of East College Street.
-Harassment from the 300 Block of Depot Street.
April 26
-Theft of property 1st from the 300 Block of East Sterrett Street.
-Safe streets act from Alabama Highway 70 and Alabama Highway 25.
-Information – lost firearm from the 1000 Block of Old Highway 25 West.
April 27
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 Block of Magnolia Circle.
-Information – information only from the 100 Block of Bolton Lane.
-Safe streets act from Walton Street and Old Highway 25 West.
-Safe streets act from Egg and Butter Road and Old Highway 25 West.
April 28
-Information – information only from the 100 Block of Highland Drive.
-Assault 3rd from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
April 29
-POM 2 possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia from Water Works Street and Shelby Road.
-Information – animal complaint from the 100 Block of Bolton Lane.
-Criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
-Criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Emma Lane.
-Harassment from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.