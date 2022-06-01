Divorces for Nov. 17-Jan. 19
Published 2:31 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Nov. 17, 2021-Jan. 19, 2022:
-Candice Hostetter, of Calera, and Benjamin Hostetter, of Chelsea.
-Farrah Autumn Wallace, of Birmingham, and Seann Stanley Wallace, of Birmingham.
-Montez Shamar Carter, of Alabaster, and Shondra Aisha Knox, of Montgomery.
-D’Andrick Kentron Duncan, of Calera, and Kimberly Latrice Duncan, of Pelham.
-Ashley Marie Guthrie, of Hoover, and Andrew Seth Guthrie, of Alabaster.
-Sylena Storm Benson, of Helena, and Blake Benson, of Pelham.
-Ronald Bruce, of Birmingham, and Christine Bruce, of Birmingham.
-Desirae Freiherr Janowiak, of Birmingham, and Michael Janowiak, of Birmingham.
-Matthew Drennon Lyle, of Pelham, and Brittany Morgan Iannone, of Pelham.
-Leah Suzanne Troncalli, of Helena, and Anthony Frank Troncalli, II, of Helena.
-Ashleigh Crawford, of Wilsonville, and Joseph Woodie Crawford, of Athens.
-Brenda H. Ammons, of Birmingham, and Ronald W. Ammons, of Alabaster.
-Taylor Lewis, of Birmingham, and Michael Lewis, of Birmingham.
-Jordan Michelle Stevenson, of Alabaster, and Jeffrey Douglas Poteracki, of Birmingham.
-Reid Clayton Bishop, of Birmingham, and Rylee Martin Bishop, of Birmingham.
-Joseph Ryan Sox, of Alabaster, and Lauren Nicole Doles, of Alabaster.
-Jennifer Dandrea, of Hoover, and Richard Dandrea, of Calera.
-Phillip Bass, of Helena, and Teresa Brasley, of Hoover.
-Dean Alexander, of Columbiana, and Elizabeth Alexander, of Fitzgerald, Ga.
-Sandra Sloan Andrews, of Birmingham, and James Rheuben Andrews, of Birmingham.
-Joshua Thomas Lee Casey, of Pelham, and Alicia Michelle Casey, of Calera.
-Corey S. Burt, of Alabaster, and Heather B. McLeod, of Alabaster.
-Tina Murphy Broome, of Alabaster, and Robert Claude Crane, of Huntsville.
-Skyler Lynn Mize, of Sterrett, and John Albert Mize, of Sterrett.
-Anitra Richardson, of Calera, and Micah Joel Allen, of Atlanta, Ga.
-Trac Ngoc Vo, of Helena, and Phuoc Hai Phan, of Birmingham.
-Ryan Foster, of Alabaster, and Alyssa Foster, of Alabaster.
-Ismaila Marong, of Calera, and Maxine Ulrica George, of Niceville, Fl.
-Steven W. Nicewonder, of Birmingham, and Jennifer L. Nicewonder, of Sterrett.
-Vickie Nicole Harris, of Alabaster, and Hal Dwayne Harris, of Alabaster.
-Kimberly Thomas, of Columbiana, and Richard Franklin, of Columbiana.
-Savannah Sue Burdette, of Pelham, and Christopher R. Burdette, of Birmingham.
-Erin Benford Dick, of Montevallo, and Derrick Demetric Dick, of Montevallo.
-Jonathan Alexander White, of Pelham, and Heather Elaine White, of Pelham.
-Walter Lee Martin, of Columbus, Miss, and Koronna Gayle Martin, of Calera.
-Devonna Crawford Snuggs, of Montevallo, and Thomas Stewart Snuggs, of Montevallo.
-Rebecca Trusler Averett, of Helena, and Joshua Charles Averett, of Pinson.
-Matthew Fletchers Bridges, of Montevallo, and Kristen Marshall Bridges, of Montevallo.
-Katelin Lucas, of Calera, and Dallas Lucas, of Calera.
-Dulce Rocio Martinez, of Alabaster, and Juan Angel Maciel, of Helena.
-Quran Anumene, of Alabaster, and Brittany Anumene, of Henrietta, NC.
-Candice Monee Hudson, of Pelham, and Antwone Lemond Allen, of Pelham.
-Michael Chase Hallman, of Alabaster, and Marjorie Caitlin Hallman, of Alabaster.
-Marshall Scott Reneau, of Montevallo, and Donna Lynn Williams Reneau, of Montevallo.
-Katelyn Holt Neumann, of Pelham, and Grant Walton Neumann, of Pelham.
-Mikeeba Hightower, of Calera, and James Anthony Gardner, Jr., of Panama City, Fla.
-Justin Douglas Barnes, of Columbiana, and Alexis Marie Congdon, of Columbiana.
-Laura Beatty, of Birmingham, and Curtis Beatty, of Birmingham.
-Jeffrey Michael Rozycki, of Helena, and Jennifer Short Rozycki, of Hoover.
-Julia Hartley, of Helena, and James Hartley, of Helena.
-William Webb, of Helena, and Kesa Merritte-Webb, of Montevallo.
-Akilah Grace, of Birmingham, and Kelvin Harris, of Calera.
-Heidi Gill Clough, of Pell City, and Raymond Douglas Clough, Jr., of Pell City.
-Luz Elena Barragan Sanchez, of Maylene, and Pedro Sandoval Arroyo, of Pelham.
-Barbara Irreaza Esquivel, of Brighton, and Daniel Ovidio Ovalle, of Pelham.
-Kelcie Hicks Guttshall, of Birmingham, and Christopher Guttshall, of Birmingham.
-Thomas Hughes, of Calera, and Leah Hughes, of Shelby.
-Angela Blackwell, of Indian Springs, and David Blackwell, of Indian Springs.
-Christopher P. Deshazo, of Birmingham, and Traci I. Deshazo, of Birmingham.
-Tyrone Heard, of Huntsville, and Shannon Webster Heard, of Alabaster.
-Heather Anne Mays, of Birmingham, and Amory Todd Mays, of Birmingham.
-Kelly Wilson Mitchell, of Helena, and Rickey Mitchell, of Helena.
-Jasmine Woods Stringer, of Alabaster, and Edwin Earl Stringer, of Odenville.
-Christi Wilson, of Oneonta, and Dennis Wilson, of Helena.
-Geoffrey Kingston Parker, of Birmingham, and Amanda Nicole Chain, of Birmingham.
-Heather Byrum Wyatt, of Maylene, and Christopher George Wyatt, of Alabaster.
-Bradley Eric Deese, of Columbiana, and Meagan Billingsley Deese, of Columbiana.
-Colby Faulkner, of Helena, and Sarah Workman Faulkner, of Pelham.
-Catherine H. Scott, of Birmingham, and Robben B. Tindle, of Birmingham.
-Larry Todd Hill, of Helena, and Susan Reynolds Hill, of Helena.
-Austin Taylor Smith, of Birmingham, and Sarah-Michelle Smith, of Birmingham.
-Kimberly Keith Martin, of Birmingham, and Jeffery Cadlwell Martin, of Dora.
-Ariana Gelsinger Friday, of Calera, and Joseph Michael Friday, of Chelsea.
-Chasity Faith Brantley, of Montevallo, and Dayln Paul Thomas Brooks, of Montevallo.
-Ashley Lynn Richardson, of Pelham, and Todd Anthony Richardson, of Pelham.
-Khoa Thi Huynh, of Chelsea, and Hai Vantrung Dong, of Chelsea.
-Sylvester Rovinsoe McCary, of Montevallo, and Skitorria Pernell McCary, of Prattville.
-Terrance LeShawn Haynes, of Calera, and Regina Dudley Haynes, of Alabaster.
-Heather Green, of Alabaster, and Benjamin Green, of Alabaster.
-Brenda Karen Fortner, of Alabaster, and Joseph Glenn Fortner, of Alabaster.
-Jessica Volpe, of Pelham, and Matthew Lee Volpe, of Helena.
-Gary Keith Brasher, of Chelsea, and Amie Howard Brasher, of Chelsea.
-Keegan Beau Bell, of Golden, CO, and Judith Monsterrat Guillen Vazguez, of Montevallo.
-William Harrison Gulledge, of Leeds, and Ginger Kennemer Gulledge, of Birmingham.
-Josi Caridad McCurdy, of Harpersville, and Richard Andrew McCurdy, of Harpersville.
-Terri Mims, of Chelsea, and William D. Mims, Jr., of Chelsea.
-Keith A. Lutz, of Montevallo, and Brandi L. Lutz, of Centreville.
-Erica Doyle Foxhall, of Alabaster, and Christopher Paget Foxhall, of Alabaster.
-Nicholas Lawrence James, of Shelby, and Joie Hale James, of Shelby.
-Ashley Carin Lisenba, of Helena, and Toby Edward Lisenba, of Helena.
-Amy R. McKeever, of Chelsea, and Scott Ray McKeever, of Pell City.
-Katya Avila, of Hueytown, and Santos Mauricio Alvarado, of Birmingham.
-Jacob Andrew Moses, of Hoover, and Erica James Moses, of Cordova.
-Morgan June Brannon, of Vestavia, and Jacob Donaldson, of Birmingham.
-Tonya Lee Baker, of Arley, and Stephen Phillip Baker, of Centre.
-Barry Anderson, of Sterrett, and Cheryl Anderson, of Sterrett.
-Steven James O’Connor, of Pelham, and Sarah Elizabeth O’Connor, of Pelham.
-Carla Denise Marrs, of Birmingham, and Michael Dennis Marrs, of Birmingham.
-Roderick McGinnis, of Vincent, and Chrishaunna Davis McGinnis, of Vincent.
-James Rhett Guarnieri, of Chelsea, and Jill Sartain Guarnieri, of Chelsea.
-Cristina Amaya, of Montevallo, and Rodolfo J. Amaya-Galliano, of Calera.
-Jennifer Steiner Walsh, of Birmingham, and Joshua James Walsh, of Birmingham.
-Melanie McElvy Hall, of Birmingham, and Jason Hall, of Birmingham.
-Ivonne Jeronimo Colin, of Chelsea, and Preston Blane Weaver, of Slidell, LA.
-Elizabeth Cook, of Alabaster, and Hewston Bradford Cook, of Alabaster.
-Michael Patrick McGlone, of Sterrett, and Emily Lauren McGlone, of Sterrett.
-Diane Thomas, of Helena, and Timothy Wayne Thomas, of Helena.
-Pamela Denise Smith, of Montevallo, and Scott William Smith, of Springhill, Fla.
-Lisa Dove Smith, of Chelsea, and Justin Kelly Smith, of Chelsea.
-Kathleen Lyon, of Indian Springs, and Paul David Lyon, of Indian Springs.
-Santonio Gardiner, of Calera, and Alyssia Gardiner, of Calera.
-Mary B. Cooper, of Helena, and Rockefeller Fridtjof Cooper, II, of Birmingham.
-Brenda Gayle Craig, of Harpersville, and Dentist Lee Craig, of Ogden, UT.
-Brittany Kay Hutchinson, of Calera, and Christopher Kevin Hutchinson, of Brierfield.
-Amanda L. Skinner, of Helena, and Derrick McCain Skinner, of Alabama.
-Stephanie Marie Jolley, of Madison, and Brandon Dewitt Jolley, of Helena.
-Meagan Ryan Henry, of Alabaster, and Ryan Patrick Henry, of Helena.