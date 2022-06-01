Half Shell Oyster House sets grand opening date in Pelham

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham location of Half Shell Oyster House has officially set a grand opening date. The long-anticipated restaurant will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, June 8.

“We are thrilled to open in a unique location such as the Campus No. 124 development in Pelham,” Half Shell’s communications manager Kelsey Griffin said. “We’ve received many visits and messages from community members eager about our opening which we are equally as excited for.”

The new location has been in development for several months now, and members of the public have anxiously been waiting for the popular seafood chain to open their doors. The company has several locations throughout the south, and this marks the first location in the Shelby County area.

Griffin added the restaurant is still accepting applications for front-of-house and back-of-house positions, and applicants are encouraged to apply at the restaurant or online.

For more information, visit Halfshelloysterhouse.com.