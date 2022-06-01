Helena police reports February-April
The following incidents were reported by the Helena Police Department from February-April:
Feb. 2
-Harassing communications from Rosebury Road.
Feb. 3
-Information only from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
Feb. 4
-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Driving under the influence any substance from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Miscellaneous information from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
Feb. 5
-Domestic incident from Old Cahaba Way.
-Harassment from Dearing Downs Drive.
-Miscellaneous – domestic dispute from Amy Lane.
Feb. 6
-Domestic violence 3rd from the 100 Block of Rowntree Path.
-Property damage from the 800 Block of Highway 52.
-Damage to city property from County Road 58 at Braelinn Parkway.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Harassing communications from the 9100 Block of Brookline Lane.
Feb. 7
-Possession of a controlled substance from Highway 52.
Feb. 8
-Miscellaneous – suspicious person from the 1000 Block of Ashley Brook Lane.
-Altered mental status from the 1900 Block of Gallant Fox Drive.
-Property damage from the 4600 Block of Hollow Lane.
-Miscellaneous from Pup Run.
Feb. 9
-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Property damage from Highway 52 West at Hillsboro Parkway.
Feb. 10
-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52.
-Miscellaneous information from Virginia Lane.
Feb. 11
-Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling from Bentmoor Drive.
Feb. 12
-Driving under the influence combined substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 93 at Highway 277.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from County Road 17, Maylene.
Feb. 13
-Probation violation from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from Hawthorne Lake Road.
-Bail jumping second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Industrial Road, Alabaster.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Hoover City Jail, Hoover.
-Miscellaneous information from the 1900 Block of Gallant Fox Drive.
Feb. 14
-Probation violation from Highway 119 at Interstate 65, Pelham.
-Possession of a controlled substance from Highway 261 at Highway 52 East.
-Miscellaneous information from Cloverleaf Circle.
Feb. 15
-Miscellaneous – civil incident from Cloverleaf Circle.
Feb. 16
-Miscellaneous from the 3000 Block of Spruce Drive.
Feb. 17
-Miscellaneous incident – possible overdose from Man-O-Way Drive.
-Domestic incident – harassment from the 100 Block of St. Charles Drive.
Feb. 18
-Possession of child pornography from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Driving under the influence any substance from Highway 58 at Wynwood Drive.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from County Road 17.
-Person trespassed from Riva Ridge Road.
-Damaged property from County Road 95.
-Theft of property third, $500 – less than $1,500 from Rocky Ridge Drive.
Feb. 20
-Bail jumping second degree from Buck Creek Plaza, Alabaster.
-Domestic incident from Appleford Road.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Industrial Road, Alabaster.
-Harassing communications from Chadwick Lane.
Feb. 21
-Accidental self inflicted gun shot wound from Lake Davidson Lane.
-Discharging a firearm in the city limits from Lake Davidson Lane.
-Trespass warning from Englewood Road.
-Miscellaneous information from Appleford Road.
-Domestic violence – 3rd from Ashleigh Road.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDown Road, Columbiana.
-Domestic violence 3rd from Chestnut Lane.
-Miscellaneous information from the 1900 Block of Lakeland Trail.
Feb. 22
-Miscellaneous information from Madison Avenue.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Old Cahaba Drive.
Feb. 23
-Domestic violence third degree from the 1700 Block of Fieldstone Circle.
-Information from the 600 Block of Hillsboro Lane.
-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Rock Terrace Circle.
Feb. 24
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 17 at Hillsboro Parkway.
-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from Coalmont Road.
Feb. 25
-Miscellaneous incident from Helena Marketplace.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
Feb. 26
-Dog violation from Adams Street.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Lake Davidson Lane.
-Property damage from the 3200 Block of Highway 52.
Feb. 28
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Lake Davidson Lane.
-Sexual Extortion from the 4000 Block of Park Circle.
-Property damage from the 2300 Block of Buckingham Place.
March 1
-Bail jumping second degree from the Shelby County Jail – 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 91 at Highway 17.
-Sexual misconduct from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from Ace Place.
-Miscellaneous information from Cunningham Drive.
-Sexual misconduct from Cox Cove.
March 2
-Suicide attempt from River Oaks Lane.
-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation – menacing from the 100 Block of Riverridge Drive.
-Harassment from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and bail jumping second degree from Highway 13.
-Minor in possession of alcohol and minor in possession of tobacco from Ashly Brook Way.
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from Stonecreek Way.
March 3
-Theft of property third degree from Secretariat Drive.
-Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass third degree from the 2500 Block of Coalmont Road.
-Miscellaneous information from Highway 93.
March 4
-Stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, less than $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 58 at Puprun.
March 5
-Bail jumping second degree from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.
-Miscellaneous – domestic dispute from South Shades Crest Road.
-Sexual misconduct from Highway 17.
March 6
-Domestic violence third degree from Hillsboro Lane.
March 7
-Firearms license required from Sequoia Trail.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Old Cahaba Drive.
-Dog complaint – noise violation section 22 from Ashley Circle.
-Bail jumping second degree from Hoover City Jail – 202 Valleydale Road, Hoover.
-Lost property from 3rd Street.
March 8
-Probation violation and resisting arrest from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
March 9
-Theft of property – fourth degree from the 2000 Block of Runaway Drive.
March 10
-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Lawley Street.
-Sexual extortion from Stonecreek Circle.
-Dog bite from Quail Ridge Road.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Old Cahaba Drive.
March 11
-Information only from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, theft of property fourth degree, theft of property third degree and fraudulent use of credit/debit card from Hillsboro walking trail parking lot at entrance of Appleford Road.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft of damage) from Hillsboro Trailhead – Hillsboro Parkway at Appleford Road.
March 12
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 52 at Hillsboro Parkway.
-Domestic violence third degree from Helena Marketplace.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Helena Marketplace.
March 13
-Domestic incident from Windmill Circle.
-Miscellaneous information from the 5000 Block of Old Cahaba Avenue.
March 15
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 95 at Highway 58.
-Domestic violence third degree – criminal mischief 2nd and trespassing warning from the 1400 Block of Hillsboro Lane.
March 16
-Bail jumping second degree from Methodist Circle.
-Juvenile incident – runaway from Wynwood Drive.
-Transmit obscene material to child from the 7300 Block of Highway 13.
-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 25.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Olympia Circle.
March 17
-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of pistol without permit and firearms safe keeping from Highway 17.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 300 Block of Chestnut Forest Drive.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 93 at Chestnut Forest.
-Miscellaneous information from the 5000 Block of Old Cahaba Avenue.
March 18
-Property damage from Highway 52 West at Highway 13.
-Harassment and criminal trespass third degree from the 4700 Block of Highway 58.
-Trespass warning from the 4300 Block of Helena Road.
-Driving under the influence alcohol under age 21 from Ruffin Road.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 2300 Block of Helena Road.
March 19
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 East at Tucker Road.
-Trespass warning from Helena Road.
-Criminal trespass third degree from Riva Ridge.
March 20
-Assault third degree from Rosebury Road.
-Assault third degree from the 600 Block of Rosebury Road.
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Highway 52.
-Domestic incident from Bentmoor Drive.
March 21
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Henley Way.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Domestic violence 3rd – criminal mischief from the 5000 Block of Old Cahaba Avenue.
-Warrant arrest criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 300 Block of Tucker Road.
-Miscellaneous from Asbury Circle.
-Miscellaneous information from the 4300 Block of Helena Road.
-Domestic violence third degree from Helena Road.
-Minor in possession of tobacco and minor in possession of alcohol from the 300 Block of Tucker Road.
-Criminal littering from the 30 Block of Steber Street.
March 22
-Miscellaneous incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 17.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Helena City Jail.
-Burglary third degree from the 1500 Block of Cunningham Drive.
-Miscellaneous from St. Charles Drive.
March 23
-Burglary third degree from the 300 Block of Stonecroft Circle.
-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 52 West at Squire Drive.
-Property damage from Highway 95 at Dearing Downs Drive.
March 24
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1300 Block of Old Cahaba Cove.
March 25
-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and rape first degree from the 1500 Block of Timber Drive.
-Attempting to elude a police officer, domestic violence 3rd degree – harassment and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Wynwood Drive.
-Domestic violence 3rd degree from MacQueen Drive.
-Possession of a controlled substance from Highway 17.
-Driving under the influence – controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 6400 Block of Highway 261.
March 26
-Driving under the influence any substance from the 3900 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Probation violation from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Minor in possession of alcohol, underage purchase/consumption.possession.transportation of alcohol and minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
March 27
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 4200 Block of County Road 52 West.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct from the 200 Block of Jenkins Circle.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 52 West.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct from the 200 Block of Jenkins Circle.
-Harassment from the 4000 Block of Helena Road.
-Harassing communications from the 2000 Block of Jackson Lane.
-Miscellaneous – trespass warning from Cahaba Falls Lane.
-Dog violation from Fieldstone Drive.
-Domestic violence form Rocky Ridge Drive.
March 28
-Fraud – identity theft from Appleford Road.
-Domestic incident from County Road 91.
-Theft of property second degree ($1,500-$2,500) from Highway 17.
-Cruelty to animals from Plantation Place.
March 29
-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 25 at Highway 261.
-Probation violation from Highway 17 at Highway 58.
-Miscellaneous information from Appleford Road.
March 30
-Miscellaneous incident from Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Domestic incident from the 3000 Block of O’Conner Court.
March 31
-Information only from Shady Trail.
-Stalking – 2nd degree from Riverwoods Parkway and Park Lake Trace.
-Miscellaneous information from the 200 Block of Chadwick Lane.
April 1
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 8400 Block of Shoreside Lane.
April 2
-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from County Road 95.
-Bail jumping second degree and possession of a controlled substance.
-Dog violation from 3rd Street at 1st Avenue West.
April 3
-Possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 58.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer from Helena Road and 1st Avenue East.
-Civil dispute from Oxmoor Drive.
-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Bearden Trail.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and miscellaneous from West Highway 52.
-Domestic incident from Cunningham Drive.
April 4
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 58.
-Dog at large from Dunham Circle.
-Bail jumping second degree from Valley Avenue, Homewood.
April 5
-Miscellaneous information from Falliston Ridge Circle.
April 6
-Domestic violence 3rd degree (menacing) and domestic violence 3rd degree (harassment) from Virginia Lane.
April 7
-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of 3rd Street.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 17.
-Theft of property fourth degree from South Shades Crest Road.
April 8
-Stalking – 2nd degree from South Shades Crest Road.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and minor in possession of alcohol from Helena Road.
-Damage to property from Madison Lane.
April 9
-Criminal littering from the 200 Block of Anna Creek Drive.
-Property damage from Coalmont Road.
-Harassment and criminal trespass third degree from the 9100 Block of Brookline Drive.
-Domestic violence – second degree from the 200 Block of Brook Forest Drive.
-Assault second degree from 3rd Street.
-Miscellaneous information from Jasper.
April 10
-Miscellaneous information from Helena Road.
-Assault second degree, resisting arrest and domestic violence – third degree from the 3300 Block of River Crest Drive South.
April 11
-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Bail jumping second degree from Shelby County Jail at the 300 Block of McDown Road, Columbiana.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Helena Road.
-Harassing communications from Briar Patch Parkway.
April 12
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 2100 Block of County Road 44.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest from Highway 17.
-Fraud – identity theft from Highway 17.
-Miscellaneous information from Sports Complex Drive.
April 13
-Illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of burglary tools and tampering with physical evidence from Helena Road.
-Probation violation from Valleydale Road.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1000 Block of Wyndham Lane.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of a controlled substance from Helena Road.
-Damage to city property from Old Town Place.
April 14
-Interference with custody from Frances Lane.
-Attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence – alcohol, tampering with physical evidence and open container of alcohol from County Road 17 at Hillsboro Parkway.
-Burglary third degree from the 900 Block of Jackson Circle.
April 15
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Bentmoor Drive.
April 16
-Driving under the influence any substance from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Property damage from Laurel Lakes Cove.
-Domestic incident from Brookline Lane.
April 17
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Valleydale Road.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required from Highway 17.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.
April 18
-Domestic incident from the 7200 Block of Bayberry Road.
April 19
-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Information from the 100 Block of 3rd Street.
-Damage to property from County Road 17 near North Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Oakleaf Circle.
April 20
-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Possession of a controlled substance from Hillsboro Parkway at Appleford Road.
April 21
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Hillsboro Parkway at Highway 52 West.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from County Road 52 West at Brook Drive.
-Failure to appear from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
April 22
-Police information from Helena Road.
-Illegal possession credit/debit card and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket less than $500 from County Road 52 West.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Bentmoor Lane.
April 23
-Driving under the influence combined substance from County Road 17 at County Road 58.
April 24
-Minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass second degree from Rock Terrace Drive.
April 25
-Failure to appear from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Information only from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25, Calera.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Hillsboro Parkway.
April 26
-Possession of marijuana first degree, resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police officer and possession of marijuana second degree from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Suicide attempt from the 200 Block of Appleford Road.
-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 17.
-Abandoned vehicle/junk vehicle on street from Highway 52 East at Highway 95.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence any substance from Highway 17.
April 27
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Miscellaneous – dog bite from Falliston Drive.
-Business code violation – exits blocked from Highway 17.
-Theft of property 4th degree from Dearing Downs Drive.
-Miscellaneous information from 1st Avenue W.
April 29
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Hickory Point Lane.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2000 Block of North Drive.
April 30
-Assault third degree from Helena Road.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Helena Road.
-Domestic violence 3rd degree from Old Cahaba Avenue.
-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call from Old Cahaba Place.
-Domestic violence third degree – harassment and fugitive from justice form Old Cahaba Place.