Helena police reports February-April

The following incidents were reported by the Helena Police Department from February-April:

Feb. 2

-Harassing communications from Rosebury Road.

Feb. 3

-Information only from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Feb. 4

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Driving under the influence any substance from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Feb. 5

-Domestic incident from Old Cahaba Way.

-Harassment from Dearing Downs Drive.

-Miscellaneous – domestic dispute from Amy Lane.

Feb. 6

-Domestic violence 3rd from the 100 Block of Rowntree Path.

-Property damage from the 800 Block of Highway 52.

-Damage to city property from County Road 58 at Braelinn Parkway.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Harassing communications from the 9100 Block of Brookline Lane.

Feb. 7

-Possession of a controlled substance from Highway 52.

Feb. 8

-Miscellaneous – suspicious person from the 1000 Block of Ashley Brook Lane.

-Altered mental status from the 1900 Block of Gallant Fox Drive.

-Property damage from the 4600 Block of Hollow Lane.

-Miscellaneous from Pup Run.

Feb. 9

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Property damage from Highway 52 West at Hillsboro Parkway.

Feb. 10

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52.

-Miscellaneous information from Virginia Lane.

Feb. 11

-Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling from Bentmoor Drive.

Feb. 12

-Driving under the influence combined substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 93 at Highway 277.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from County Road 17, Maylene.

Feb. 13

-Probation violation from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from Hawthorne Lake Road.

-Bail jumping second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Industrial Road, Alabaster.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Hoover City Jail, Hoover.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1900 Block of Gallant Fox Drive.

Feb. 14

-Probation violation from Highway 119 at Interstate 65, Pelham.

-Possession of a controlled substance from Highway 261 at Highway 52 East.

-Miscellaneous information from Cloverleaf Circle.

Feb. 15

-Miscellaneous – civil incident from Cloverleaf Circle.

Feb. 16

-Miscellaneous from the 3000 Block of Spruce Drive.

Feb. 17

-Miscellaneous incident – possible overdose from Man-O-Way Drive.

-Domestic incident – harassment from the 100 Block of St. Charles Drive.

Feb. 18

-Possession of child pornography from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Driving under the influence any substance from Highway 58 at Wynwood Drive.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from County Road 17.

-Person trespassed from Riva Ridge Road.

-Damaged property from County Road 95.

-Theft of property third, $500 – less than $1,500 from Rocky Ridge Drive.

Feb. 20

-Bail jumping second degree from Buck Creek Plaza, Alabaster.

-Domestic incident from Appleford Road.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Industrial Road, Alabaster.

-Harassing communications from Chadwick Lane.

Feb. 21

-Accidental self inflicted gun shot wound from Lake Davidson Lane.

-Discharging a firearm in the city limits from Lake Davidson Lane.

-Trespass warning from Englewood Road.

-Miscellaneous information from Appleford Road.

-Domestic violence – 3rd from Ashleigh Road.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDown Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence 3rd from Chestnut Lane.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1900 Block of Lakeland Trail.

Feb. 22

-Miscellaneous information from Madison Avenue.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Old Cahaba Drive.

Feb. 23

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1700 Block of Fieldstone Circle.

-Information from the 600 Block of Hillsboro Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Rock Terrace Circle.

Feb. 24

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 17 at Hillsboro Parkway.

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from Coalmont Road.

Feb. 25

-Miscellaneous incident from Helena Marketplace.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Feb. 26

-Dog violation from Adams Street.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Lake Davidson Lane.

-Property damage from the 3200 Block of Highway 52.

Feb. 28

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Lake Davidson Lane.

-Sexual Extortion from the 4000 Block of Park Circle.

-Property damage from the 2300 Block of Buckingham Place.

March 1

-Bail jumping second degree from the Shelby County Jail – 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 91 at Highway 17.

-Sexual misconduct from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from Ace Place.

-Miscellaneous information from Cunningham Drive.

-Sexual misconduct from Cox Cove.

March 2

-Suicide attempt from River Oaks Lane.

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation – menacing from the 100 Block of Riverridge Drive.

-Harassment from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and bail jumping second degree from Highway 13.

-Minor in possession of alcohol and minor in possession of tobacco from Ashly Brook Way.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from Stonecreek Way.

March 3

-Theft of property third degree from Secretariat Drive.

-Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass third degree from the 2500 Block of Coalmont Road.

-Miscellaneous information from Highway 93.

March 4

-Stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, less than $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 58 at Puprun.

March 5

-Bail jumping second degree from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Miscellaneous – domestic dispute from South Shades Crest Road.

-Sexual misconduct from Highway 17.

March 6

-Domestic violence third degree from Hillsboro Lane.

March 7

-Firearms license required from Sequoia Trail.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Old Cahaba Drive.

-Dog complaint – noise violation section 22 from Ashley Circle.

-Bail jumping second degree from Hoover City Jail – 202 Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Lost property from 3rd Street.

March 8

-Probation violation and resisting arrest from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

March 9

-Theft of property – fourth degree from the 2000 Block of Runaway Drive.

March 10

-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Lawley Street.

-Sexual extortion from Stonecreek Circle.

-Dog bite from Quail Ridge Road.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Old Cahaba Drive.

March 11

-Information only from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, theft of property fourth degree, theft of property third degree and fraudulent use of credit/debit card from Hillsboro walking trail parking lot at entrance of Appleford Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft of damage) from Hillsboro Trailhead – Hillsboro Parkway at Appleford Road.

March 12

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 52 at Hillsboro Parkway.

-Domestic violence third degree from Helena Marketplace.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Helena Marketplace.

March 13

-Domestic incident from Windmill Circle.

-Miscellaneous information from the 5000 Block of Old Cahaba Avenue.

March 15

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 95 at Highway 58.

-Domestic violence third degree – criminal mischief 2nd and trespassing warning from the 1400 Block of Hillsboro Lane.

March 16

-Bail jumping second degree from Methodist Circle.

-Juvenile incident – runaway from Wynwood Drive.

-Transmit obscene material to child from the 7300 Block of Highway 13.

-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 25.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Olympia Circle.

March 17

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of pistol without permit and firearms safe keeping from Highway 17.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 300 Block of Chestnut Forest Drive.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 93 at Chestnut Forest.

-Miscellaneous information from the 5000 Block of Old Cahaba Avenue.

March 18

-Property damage from Highway 52 West at Highway 13.

-Harassment and criminal trespass third degree from the 4700 Block of Highway 58.

-Trespass warning from the 4300 Block of Helena Road.

-Driving under the influence alcohol under age 21 from Ruffin Road.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 2300 Block of Helena Road.

March 19

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 East at Tucker Road.

-Trespass warning from Helena Road.

-Criminal trespass third degree from Riva Ridge.

March 20

-Assault third degree from Rosebury Road.

-Assault third degree from the 600 Block of Rosebury Road.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Highway 52.

-Domestic incident from Bentmoor Drive.

March 21

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Henley Way.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Domestic violence 3rd – criminal mischief from the 5000 Block of Old Cahaba Avenue.

-Warrant arrest criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 300 Block of Tucker Road.

-Miscellaneous from Asbury Circle.

-Miscellaneous information from the 4300 Block of Helena Road.

-Domestic violence third degree from Helena Road.

-Minor in possession of tobacco and minor in possession of alcohol from the 300 Block of Tucker Road.

-Criminal littering from the 30 Block of Steber Street.

March 22

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 17.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Helena City Jail.

-Burglary third degree from the 1500 Block of Cunningham Drive.

-Miscellaneous from St. Charles Drive.

March 23

-Burglary third degree from the 300 Block of Stonecroft Circle.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 52 West at Squire Drive.

-Property damage from Highway 95 at Dearing Downs Drive.

March 24

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1300 Block of Old Cahaba Cove.

March 25

-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and rape first degree from the 1500 Block of Timber Drive.

-Attempting to elude a police officer, domestic violence 3rd degree – harassment and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Wynwood Drive.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree from MacQueen Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance from Highway 17.

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 6400 Block of Highway 261.

March 26

-Driving under the influence any substance from the 3900 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Probation violation from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Minor in possession of alcohol, underage purchase/consumption.possession.transportation of alcohol and minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

March 27

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 4200 Block of County Road 52 West.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct from the 200 Block of Jenkins Circle.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 52 West.

-Harassment from the 4000 Block of Helena Road.

-Harassing communications from the 2000 Block of Jackson Lane.

-Miscellaneous – trespass warning from Cahaba Falls Lane.

-Dog violation from Fieldstone Drive.

-Domestic violence form Rocky Ridge Drive.

March 28

-Fraud – identity theft from Appleford Road.

-Domestic incident from County Road 91.

-Theft of property second degree ($1,500-$2,500) from Highway 17.

-Cruelty to animals from Plantation Place.

March 29

-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 25 at Highway 261.

-Probation violation from Highway 17 at Highway 58.

-Miscellaneous information from Appleford Road.

March 30

-Miscellaneous incident from Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Domestic incident from the 3000 Block of O’Conner Court.

March 31

-Information only from Shady Trail.

-Stalking – 2nd degree from Riverwoods Parkway and Park Lake Trace.

-Miscellaneous information from the 200 Block of Chadwick Lane.

April 1

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 8400 Block of Shoreside Lane.

April 2

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from County Road 95.

-Bail jumping second degree and possession of a controlled substance.

-Dog violation from 3rd Street at 1st Avenue West.

April 3

-Possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 58.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer from Helena Road and 1st Avenue East.

-Civil dispute from Oxmoor Drive.

-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Bearden Trail.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and miscellaneous from West Highway 52.

-Domestic incident from Cunningham Drive.

April 4

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 58.

-Dog at large from Dunham Circle.

-Bail jumping second degree from Valley Avenue, Homewood.

April 5

-Miscellaneous information from Falliston Ridge Circle.

April 6

-Domestic violence 3rd degree (menacing) and domestic violence 3rd degree (harassment) from Virginia Lane.

April 7

-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of 3rd Street.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 17.

-Theft of property fourth degree from South Shades Crest Road.

April 8

-Stalking – 2nd degree from South Shades Crest Road.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and minor in possession of alcohol from Helena Road.

-Damage to property from Madison Lane.

April 9

-Criminal littering from the 200 Block of Anna Creek Drive.

-Property damage from Coalmont Road.

-Harassment and criminal trespass third degree from the 9100 Block of Brookline Drive.

-Domestic violence – second degree from the 200 Block of Brook Forest Drive.

-Assault second degree from 3rd Street.

-Miscellaneous information from Jasper.

April 10

-Miscellaneous information from Helena Road.

-Assault second degree, resisting arrest and domestic violence – third degree from the 3300 Block of River Crest Drive South.

April 11

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Bail jumping second degree from Shelby County Jail at the 300 Block of McDown Road, Columbiana.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Helena Road.

-Harassing communications from Briar Patch Parkway.

April 12

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 2100 Block of County Road 44.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest from Highway 17.

-Fraud – identity theft from Highway 17.

-Miscellaneous information from Sports Complex Drive.

April 13

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of burglary tools and tampering with physical evidence from Helena Road.

-Probation violation from Valleydale Road.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1000 Block of Wyndham Lane.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of a controlled substance from Helena Road.

-Damage to city property from Old Town Place.

April 14

-Interference with custody from Frances Lane.

-Attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence – alcohol, tampering with physical evidence and open container of alcohol from County Road 17 at Hillsboro Parkway.

-Burglary third degree from the 900 Block of Jackson Circle.

April 15

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Bentmoor Drive.

April 16

-Driving under the influence any substance from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Property damage from Laurel Lakes Cove.

-Domestic incident from Brookline Lane.

April 17

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Valleydale Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required from Highway 17.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

April 18

-Domestic incident from the 7200 Block of Bayberry Road.

April 19

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Information from the 100 Block of 3rd Street.

-Damage to property from County Road 17 near North Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Oakleaf Circle.

April 20

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Possession of a controlled substance from Hillsboro Parkway at Appleford Road.

April 21

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Hillsboro Parkway at Highway 52 West.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from County Road 52 West at Brook Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

April 22

-Police information from Helena Road.

-Illegal possession credit/debit card and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket less than $500 from County Road 52 West.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Bentmoor Lane.

April 23

-Driving under the influence combined substance from County Road 17 at County Road 58.

April 24

-Minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass second degree from Rock Terrace Drive.

April 25

-Failure to appear from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Information only from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25, Calera.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Hillsboro Parkway.

April 26

-Possession of marijuana first degree, resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police officer and possession of marijuana second degree from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Suicide attempt from the 200 Block of Appleford Road.

-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 17.

-Abandoned vehicle/junk vehicle on street from Highway 52 East at Highway 95.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence any substance from Highway 17.

April 27

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous – dog bite from Falliston Drive.

-Business code violation – exits blocked from Highway 17.

-Theft of property 4th degree from Dearing Downs Drive.

-Miscellaneous information from 1st Avenue W.

April 29

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Hickory Point Lane.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2000 Block of North Drive.

April 30

-Assault third degree from Helena Road.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Helena Road.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree from Old Cahaba Avenue.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call from Old Cahaba Place.

-Domestic violence third degree – harassment and fugitive from justice form Old Cahaba Place.