Helena police reports Jan. 17-30

The following incidents were reported by the Helena Police Department from Jan. 17-30:

Jan. 17

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 400 Block of Old Cahaba Way.

Jan. 18

-Driving under the influence any substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from Old Cahaba Trace.

-Domestic incident from Old Cahaba Trail.

-Public intoxication from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Possession of a forged instrument first degree from the 8000 Block of Shoreside Lane.

Jan. 19

-Murder and murder death investigation from the 100 Block of Piney Woods Lane.

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 Block of St. Charles Drive.

-Domestic incident from Highway 17.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 17.

Jan. 20

-Forgery – forged instrument from the 1000 Block of Long Leaf Lake.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Whirlaway Circle.

-Theft of property – firearm from the 100 Block of Rock Terrace Circle.

Jan. 21

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Bail jumping second degree from Spring Creek Road at Wilderwood Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Shady Trail.

Jan. 22

-Domestic violence third degree from the 900 Block of Old Cahaba Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 95.

Jan. 23

-Dog violation from Shady Trail.

-Probation violation from Valleydale Road.

-Property damage from Highway 52 West at Highway 261.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Rockhampton Circle.

-Child custody dispute and harassing communications from the 2800 Block of Bridlewood Terrace.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from Oak Park Drive.

Jan. 24

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Death investigation from the 1800 Block of Sunnybrook Lane.

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Identity theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Assault third degree from the 300 Block of Hillsboro Lane.

-Fraud – identity theft from Highway 277.

Jan. 26

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Jan. 27

-Property damage from Crows Corner.

-Runaway juvenile from Rocky Ridge Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 4200 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Theft of property third degree from Helena Road.

Jan. 28

-Driving under the influence combined substance from Highway 261 and 2nd Avenue West.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Oxmoor Drive.

-Unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person.vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer and driving under the influence – alcohol from the 500 Block of Baronne Street.

Jan. 29

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of St. Charles Drive.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree from the 5100 Block of Shamrock Drive.

Jan. 30

-Rape second degree from Cloverleaf Circle.

Jan. 31

-Property damage from Helena Road.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Richard Arrington Jr., Blvd, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from Chadwick Drive.