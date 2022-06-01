Helena police reports Jan. 17-30
The following incidents were reported by the Helena Police Department from Jan. 17-30:
Jan. 17
-Criminal trespass first degree from the 400 Block of Old Cahaba Way.
Jan. 18
-Driving under the influence any substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from Old Cahaba Trace.
-Domestic incident from Old Cahaba Trail.
-Public intoxication from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Possession of a forged instrument first degree from the 8000 Block of Shoreside Lane.
Jan. 19
-Murder and murder death investigation from the 100 Block of Piney Woods Lane.
-Theft of property second degree from the 100 Block of St. Charles Drive.
-Domestic incident from Highway 17.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 17.
Jan. 20
-Forgery – forged instrument from the 1000 Block of Long Leaf Lake.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Whirlaway Circle.
-Theft of property – firearm from the 100 Block of Rock Terrace Circle.
Jan. 21
-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Bail jumping second degree from Spring Creek Road at Wilderwood Road.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Shady Trail.
Jan. 22
-Domestic violence third degree from the 900 Block of Old Cahaba Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Highway 95.
Jan. 23
-Dog violation from Shady Trail.
-Probation violation from Valleydale Road.
-Property damage from Highway 52 West at Highway 261.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Rockhampton Circle.
-Child custody dispute and harassing communications from the 2800 Block of Bridlewood Terrace.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from Oak Park Drive.
Jan. 24
-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Death investigation from the 1800 Block of Sunnybrook Lane.
-Criminal trespass first degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Identity theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Assault third degree from the 300 Block of Hillsboro Lane.
-Fraud – identity theft from Highway 277.
Jan. 26
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
Jan. 27
-Property damage from Crows Corner.
-Runaway juvenile from Rocky Ridge Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 4200 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Theft of property third degree from Helena Road.
Jan. 28
-Driving under the influence combined substance from Highway 261 and 2nd Avenue West.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Oxmoor Drive.
-Unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person.vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer and driving under the influence – alcohol from the 500 Block of Baronne Street.
Jan. 29
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of St. Charles Drive.
-Domestic violence 3rd degree from the 5100 Block of Shamrock Drive.
Jan. 30
-Rape second degree from Cloverleaf Circle.
Jan. 31
-Property damage from Helena Road.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Richard Arrington Jr., Blvd, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from Chadwick Drive.