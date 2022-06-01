Helena police reports May 1-21
Published 1:39 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022
The following incidents were reported by the Helena Police Department from May 1-21:
May 1
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol by a minor from Cedar Bend Drive.
May 8
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Helena Marketplace.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Aviation Road, Bessemer.
-Attempting to elude a police officer from Highway 261.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and burglary third degree from Helena Road.
May 9
-Property damage from the 3000 Block of Highway 52 West.
-Recovered stolen vehicle from Rye Circle.
-Death investigation from River Oaks Drive.
-Dog violation from Helena Road.
May 10
-Property damage from Highway 95 at Highway 52 East.
-Property damage from the 800 Block of Madison Lane.
-Found property from Highway 261 at Highway 105.
-Property damage from Stonecreek Court.
-Miscellaneous information from Baronne Street.
-Property damage from Highway 52 East and Highway 261.
-Fraud – identity theft from Highway 17.
May 11
-Domestic incident from Helena.
-Domestic incident from the 4400 Block of Englewood Drive.
May 12
-Theft of property 4th from County Road 52.
-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of Old Cahaba Cove.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Damage to property from Highway 52 East.
May 13
-Discharge Firearm from Silver Lakes Lane.
-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 4300 Block of Helena Road.
May 14
-Domestic incident from Silver Lake Drive.
-Harassing communications from Riva Ridge Road.
-Damage to city property from Helena Market Place.
May 15
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Riverwoods Court.
-Domestic incident from Rock Hampton Circle.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 6000 Block of Woodvale Road.
May 16
-Attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence – any substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from Townhouse Road.
-Death investigation from the 2000 Block fo English Oaks Lae.
-Dog not on leash from Dublin Drive North.
-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Sequoia Trail.
-Harassing communications from Amy Lane.
-Harassment and harassing communications from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
May 17
-Miscellaneous from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
May 18
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
May 19
-Bail jumping second degree from the Shelby County Jail, Columbiana.
-Harassing communications and assault third degree from Highway 17.
May 20
-Miscellaneous from the 8300 Block of County Road 13.
-Domestic violence – harassment – family from Highway 17.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Crestview Ridge.
-Lost property from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
May 21
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Riverwoods Parkway.
-Driving under the influence – any substance from Highway 52 at Hillsboro PArkway.
-Dog bite from Bridlewood Parc Lane.
-Miscellaneous information from Hollow Oak Road.