Helena police reports May 1-21

The following incidents were reported by the Helena Police Department from May 1-21:

May 1

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol by a minor from Cedar Bend Drive.

May 8

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Helena Marketplace.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Aviation Road, Bessemer.

-Attempting to elude a police officer from Highway 261.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and burglary third degree from Helena Road.

May 9

-Property damage from the 3000 Block of Highway 52 West.

-Recovered stolen vehicle from Rye Circle.

-Death investigation from River Oaks Drive.

-Dog violation from Helena Road.

May 10

-Property damage from Highway 95 at Highway 52 East.

-Property damage from the 800 Block of Madison Lane.

-Found property from Highway 261 at Highway 105.

-Property damage from Stonecreek Court.

-Miscellaneous information from Baronne Street.

-Property damage from Highway 52 East and Highway 261.

-Fraud – identity theft from Highway 17.

May 11

-Domestic incident from Helena.

-Domestic incident from the 4400 Block of Englewood Drive.

May 12

-Theft of property 4th from County Road 52.

-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of Old Cahaba Cove.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Damage to property from Highway 52 East.

May 13

-Discharge Firearm from Silver Lakes Lane.

-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 4300 Block of Helena Road.

May 14

-Domestic incident from Silver Lake Drive.

-Harassing communications from Riva Ridge Road.

-Damage to city property from Helena Market Place.

May 15

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Riverwoods Court.

-Domestic incident from Rock Hampton Circle.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 6000 Block of Woodvale Road.

May 16

-Attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence – any substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from Townhouse Road.

-Death investigation from the 2000 Block fo English Oaks Lae.

-Dog not on leash from Dublin Drive North.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Sequoia Trail.

-Harassing communications from Amy Lane.

-Harassment and harassing communications from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

May 17

-Miscellaneous from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

May 18

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

May 19

-Bail jumping second degree from the Shelby County Jail, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications and assault third degree from Highway 17.

May 20

-Miscellaneous from the 8300 Block of County Road 13.

-Domestic violence – harassment – family from Highway 17.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Crestview Ridge.

-Lost property from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

May 21

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Riverwoods Parkway.

-Driving under the influence – any substance from Highway 52 at Hillsboro PArkway.

-Dog bite from Bridlewood Parc Lane.

-Miscellaneous information from Hollow Oak Road.