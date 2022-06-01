Land transactions for April 1-20

The following land transactions occurred during the month of April 1-20:

April 1

-David Ray Brown to David Ray Brown, for $209,400, for Lot 2 in Cameron Woods.

-IS OHM LLC to Holden Energy LLC, for $335,000, for Lot 22 in Original Map or Plat of The Town of Montevallo.

-DAL Properties LLC to Sean Maurice Antonucci, for $739,900, for Lot 2 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-DAL Properties LLC to Frankie M. Long, for $605,000, for Lot 2452 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Thomas Allen Jason Beitelman to Chloe Dumas, for $221,000, for Lot 176 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Resurvey of Lots 171-178 Phase I.

-Logan Lawrence Logan to Erika S. Russell, for $295,000, for Lot 49 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Real Estate Group Inc to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $781,087.68, for Lot 1313 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Michael H. Lane, for $486,258, for Lot 828 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Ronald G. Saenz to Caitlin B. Saenz, for $381,400, for Lot 156 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase One.

-Spencer Holden Sellers to Spencer H. Sellers, for $335,930, for Lot 261 in Savannah Points Sector II Phase I.

-Adams Homes LLC to Ann Nyambura Munene, for $331,150, for Lot 343 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase III.

-Adams Homes LLC to Emily Archer, for $328,700, for Lot 361 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase III.

-Martin Jay West to Martin Jay West, for $240,000, for Lot 32 in Sterling Gate Sector 1.

-Keeriq Prewitt to Michael Lewis Skinner, for $330,000, for Lot 32 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Thelma Collins to William Olin Collins, for $92,620, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Benjie D. Dailey to Charles Kent Schmidt, for $1,800, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-David Juhola to Samuel London, for $464,000, for Lot 48 in Glen at Greystone Sector One.

-Highland Treatment Center LLC to Trio Fund I Helena, AL LLC, for $3,450,000, for Lot 1 in Environs Park.

-Adams Homes LLC to Byron P. Davis, for $339,050, for Lot 135 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Sang Thi Le to Sang Thi Le, for $42,500, for Lot 7 in Eagle Nest.

-Connie Gilliland to Jeffrey Gilliam, for $220,000, for Lot 525 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Kimberly Henson to Crawford McCullers, for $459,000, for Lot 1 in Broken Bow.

-Michelle Lynn Falco to Lillian Z. Guy, for $355,000, for Lot 237 in Forest Parks 2nd Sector.

-Leigh Ann Jager to Anne Hansford, for $159,000, for Lot 1205 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Tandika Flemings to Carla M. St. Jean, for $200,000, for Lot 31 in Hidden Creek.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Holland Homes LLC, for $120,000, for Lot 7 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Kimerly R. Nassef to Jared William Simmons, for $385,000, for Lot 75 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2 Final Plat.

-TCG Koslin Farms LLC to Dreams Unlimited Properties LLC, for $750,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Michael D. Roberts to Matthew Chad Soumeillan, for $275,000, for Lot 54 in Valley Forge.

-Justin M. Knauss to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $276,000, for Lot 3 in Apache Ridge First Sector.

-Mary Katherine Wesson to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $222,400, for 3 in Alabaster Gardens Resurvey of Blocks 5 and 12.

-Haley M. Taylor to Amadeo H. Orellana Ramirez, for $58,000, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jessica Stevens, for $329,075, for ot 1731 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-James W. Baxley to City of Calera, for $15,000, for Lot 6 in Dunstans Map of Calera.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shawn J. Springer, for $511,800, for Lot 33 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Allamo I LLC to Elevated Holdings LLC, for $800,000, for Lot 4 in Office Park Partners Survey of Business Circle Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Donald Eugene Given, for $487,891, for Lot 32 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Adair Properties LLC to Jeffrey A. King, for $314,500, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Thomas Whitten to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $294,000, for Lot 20 in Lexington Parc Sector 2 Rerecorded.

-Cheryl Anne Campbell to Pete Chaviano, for $365,000, for Lot 26 in Riverchase Country Club 1st Addition Phase 3.

-Nicholas Michael Saban to David Cutcliffe, for $1,200,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Pierces Subdivision.

-Charles M. Kitchen to Craft Homes Construction LLC, for $159,660, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

April 4

-Eagles Investment Group Inc. to Christopher Ferguson, for $273,000, for Lot 21 in Woodland Hills First Phase Second Sector.

-Joshua Lynn Roberie to Forrest Michael Bihl, for $400,000, for Lot 6-48 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector Resurvey Amended Map.

-Lucita M. Sisson to V. Realestate LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 19 in Triple Springs.

-Herman F. Lehman to Town Square Partners LLC, for $48,500, for property in Section 21, Township 22, Range 3 West.

-Gary Wayne Satterfield to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $325,000, for Lot 16 in Broken Bow South Phase II.

-Candace R. Meadows to Resicap Alabama Owner II LLC, for $278,000, for Lot 335 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Second Sector Addition.

-James H. Bailey to Betty L. Elliott, for $199,670, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Mary Mosley to Mary Mosley, for $5,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Betty Jean Kreh to Randy L. McSherdon, for $68,550, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Jerald Scott Ware to Brian Powell Slover, for $451,000, for Lot 275 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended Map.

-James R. Maxwell to Laura Gardner, for $412,000, for Lots 70 and 71 in Cameron Woods 3rd Addition.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to RII 1SC Birmingham I LLC, for $256,000, for Lot 26 in Tocoa Parc Phase 2.

-Jerry L. Brasher to William J. Christenberry, for $165,000, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Max Wayne Law to M. Wayne Law, for $473,400, for Lot 56 in Parc at Greystone.

-Hiroko Kuba to Yashiba Glenn Blanchard, for $610,000, for Lot 629 in Greystone Legacy 6th Sector.

-Nicole Guyette to Jon Mark Mayhan, for $373,000, for Lot 7 in South Pointe Fifth Sector.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to William Jason Hinson, for $399,900, for Lot 12-18 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

-Jacob A. Mims to Stephanie Corley, for $250,000, for Lot 74 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

-Embridge Homes LLC to David Van Tran, for $565,372, for Lot 708 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Southpoint Bank to Ridge Crest Homes LLC, for $85,000, for Lot 22-70 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Bryan A. Cobb, for $349,000, for Lot 7-98 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Graysone Place Neighborhood.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to James V. Wilson, for $458,420, for Lot B-15 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Holland Homes LLC, for $120,000, for Lot 6 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Joseph G. Fortner to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $248,500, for Lot 86 in Chesapeake Subdivision.

-George B. Juneman to George B. Juneman, for $60,000, for Lot 124 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Maurice Moorer, for $408,995, for Lot 6 in Creekview Sector 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Francina R. Wiggins, for $384,460, for Lot 3 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Round Two Investments LLC to Bradley Fountain, for $260,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Smith Commercial Investments LLC to Nicholas J. Anglin, for $106,000, for Lot 17 in Creekwater Estates.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Equity Trust Company Custodian, for $341,145, for Lot 1762 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Joan L. Simmons to Marilyn Louise McDougall, for $426,000, for Lot 32 in Greystone Village Phase 2 Amended Map.

-Margaret S. Schafer to Walter A. Holt, for $530,000, for Lot 434 in Caldwell Crossings Fourth Sector Phase Two.

-Flemming Partners LLC to James M. Loftin, for $604,187, for Lot 4217 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Thomas D. Puckett to Thomas D. Puckett, for $216,200, for Lot 9 in Navajo Hills Second Sector.

-Charlotte Callough to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $265,000, for Lot 4 in Oakwood Village Phase One.

-Bradley Eric Deese to Corey Ray Turnbloom, for $300,000, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Jonathan Michael Simpson, for $270,000, for Lot 10 in Willow Creek Phase 2.

-Mariza P. Barnett to Diane Frances Newcomb, for $50,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Lance T. Yates, for $583,800, for Lot 4214 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Sally B. Metzler to Wendy Loar, for $90,000, for property in Section 6, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Caroline S. Love to Dennis Taylor Love, for $255,500, for Lot 64 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 1 Final Record Plat.

-Jo Ellen Mudd FLP to Nathan Daniel Dunaway, for $175,000, for property in Section 35, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

April 5

-James B. Howard to Joseph Thomas, for $290,000, for Lot 23 in Sterling Gate Sector 1.

-H. R. Little to RNB Properties LLC, for $37,500, for Lots 7, 8 and 9 in Covington Place.

-Billy R. Alexander to Virginia Alexander, for $179,190, for Lot 48 in Allendale.

-John A. Schilleci to Catherine A. Belcher, for $325,000, for Lot 17 in Falliston Ridge First Sector.

-James V. Wilson to David F. Byers, for $49,490, for Lots 22 and 23 in Parkside.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Steven Thomas Sibley, for $683,710, for Lot 24 in Henley Sector 1.

-Walter L. Evans to Walter L. Evans, for $1,021,620, for Lot 1 in Hollybrook Lake.

-Benjamin D. King to Johnny Collum, for $80,000, for property in Section 18, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Atkinson Holdings LLC to Meghan Hancock, for $285,000, for Lot 133 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Karen A. Guice to Jere Embly, for $215,000, for Lot 22 in Saddle Run Subdivision.

-Salim M. Charania to Rahim Shahbudin Roy, for $525,000, for Lot 107 in Arbor Hill Phase IV Final Plat.

-Kasey J. Whilding to Tiffany R. Wang, for $415,000, for Lot 290 in Hillsboro Phase 1.

-Kevin Lacey to Keevon Lacey, for $4,280, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-John D. Kemp to Faye B. Boyd, for $440,000, for Lot 8 in Cobblestone Square.

-T. Ben Bailey to Elizabeth Blan, for $365,000, for Lot 7 in Inverness Highlands Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-Bobbye H. Pearson to Theodore Johnson, for $400,000, for Lot 21 in Inverness Green.

-Janet Morrow to Stephen B. Boyer, for $635,000, for Lot 265 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector.

-John Phillips to John Samuel Irvin, for $290,000, for Lot 54 in Stratford Place Phase III Amended Resurvey of the Final Plat.

-Anthony M. Turano to James Jun Zhao, for $340,000, for Lot 36 in Hills at Brook Highland.

-Christopher Lee Higginbotham to Andrew Travis Rogers, for $225,200, for Lot 289 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 5.

-Amanda M. Martin Franklin to Linda Manasco, for $613,000, for Lot 1 in Twin Pines Family Subdivision.

-David A. Blackwell to Mathew G. Harvey, for $525,000, for Lot 23 in Willow Ridge Addition to Indian Springs.

-Craig M. Daugherty to Tom Harkins, for $291,000, for Lot 173 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey 1 Final Plat.

-Jarred Stamps to David A. Blackwell, for $254,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-DAL Properties LLC to William Edward Ray, for $471,450, for Lot 2461 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Gail Connell Coleman to Haleigh Gail Gowers, for $275,000, for Lot 3 in Coleman Family Subdivision.

-Jaren Aksut to Brandon E. Pate, for $815,000, for Lot 34 in Greystone 6th Sector.

April 6

-Barry Wiginton to Patricis Helton Sweat, for $355,000, for Lot 293 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 8 Resurvey of Lots 215.

-David J. Mooney to Zhen Shan Chen, for $715,000, for Lot 2 in Habersham Place.

-Sharon K. Landers to Sharon Farley Landers, for $78,130, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Susan B. Sanders to Gregory C. Vogel, for $346,250, for Lot 44 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase I Final Record Plat.

-Luis Alejandro Soler Galindo to Christine F. Snead, for $330,000, for Lot 20 in Chesser Reserve Phase II.

-Lester M. Cobb to Richard A. Cobb, for $118,500, for Lot 56 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 2.

-Diane L. Stephens to George Petrosky, for $395,000, for Lot 212 in Creekside Phase 2 Part A Final Record Plat.

-James Watson to Tony C. Smith, for $431,932, for Lot 47 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Jacob Norse Luker to Reagan Elizabeth Bright, for $185,000, for Lot 6 in Wildewood Village Amended Map.

-Betty H. Brock to David Hamilton, for $206,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Hana R. Ajjuri to Ahmad Sukar, for $250,000, for Lot 1308 in Lofts at Edenton Condominium Seventh Amended Plat.

-Karen Vernon Alley to Mario Perez Cruz, for $100,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Robert H. Shaw to Church at Shelby Crossings, for $558,000, for Lot 16 in Millennium Park.

-Jason Arriazola to Jason Arriazola, for $268,300, for Lot 13 in Kerry Downs Subdivision.

-Judith Nell Maddux to Edward L. McCarter, for $312,000, for Lot 134 in Weatherly Chandler Sector 16.

-I. Putu Mangku Arsana to I. Putu Mangku Arsana, for $384,200, for Lot 28 in River Highlands.

-Amber Elizabeth Adams to Amber Elizabeth Adams, for $199,200, for Lot 18 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 1.

-James R. Gould to Jerry Gould, for $39,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Ann Bishop Hinkle to Matt Davis, for $128,333.79, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-R. Matthew Talley to Clayton Doug Parrish, for $270,000, for Lot 218 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 5.

-Warren Stephene Hill to Parker Scott Montgomery, for $202,000, for Lot 113 in Town Side Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Clayton D. Parrish to Josslyn Porter, for $249,900, for Lot 1 in Fernwood Fourth Sector.

-Carla E. Parrish to Marvin M. Holt, for $416,000, for Lot 1510 in Kenniston at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Shirley Fay Sanders to Kathryn Hodges, for $550,000, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Vines Construction Inc. to George P. Kordecki, for $504,800, for Lot 47 in Highland Ridge.

April 7

-Miranda S. Carter to Jeffrey Paul Knipping, for $284,300, for Lot 1521 in Kenniston at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Donald R. Bunn to Robert Art Bunn, for $116,000, for Lot 1 in Lyman’s Addition to the Town of Montevallo Alabama.

-Janette Chavez Rico to Jeff A. Kusiak, for $170,000, for Lot A in Chandalar Townhouses Phase 2.

-Donald M. Harris to Steven George, for $225,000, for Lots 7 and 8 in Whispering Pines Phase 1 and property in Section 1, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Anita L. Garrett to Bobbie J. Smith, for $10,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-J. Hugh Thomas to Jacob Norse Luker, for $218,900, for Lot 30 in Hunters Glenn First Addition.

-Patricia M. Keller to Angelia Peacock, for $192,000, for Lot 19 in Hayesbury Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Frank I. Owen to Frank I. Owen, for $327,950, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Curtis Collins to Sarah Collins King, for $293,700, for Lot 4-48 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Linda Garrett to Jeremy B. Posey, for $450,000, for Lot 40 in Harvest Ridge Second Phase.

-Deborah Kay Gordon to David Lee Gordon, for $490,430, for Lot 44 in Heatherwood 4th Sector.

-Freedom Driven Properties LLC to John N. Mancha, for $189,000, for Lot 1 in Jacksons Run.

-Felix K. Dunn to Robert C. Greene, for $165,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-William Oliver to Martin Jimenez Zavala, for $50,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Kasie Kay Carden, for $299,900, for Lot 1416 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 2.

-Gordon C. Ussery to James Vincent Courtland, for $727,500, for Lot 39 in Cove of Greystone Phase II.

-Lovelady Properties LLC to Freedom Land Developers LLC, for $240,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-James T. Graves to Vu Van Pham, for $391,000, for Lot 58 in Chelsea Station.

-Karen Rushton Taylor to Brenda K. Pearce, for $216,000, for Lot 45 in Cambrian Ridge.

-Supreme Partners LLC to Commerce Drive Properties AL LLC, for $2,700,000, for Lot 1 in Valley Commerce Park.

-Sharon Aderhold to Wanda Doreen Ford, for $324,500, for Lot 26 in Souther Hills Sector 6 Phase 2.

-Henderson ONeil May to Ramin Mohammadipour, for $200,000, for Lot 513 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Cody Brakeman to Robert J. Wright, for $665,000, for Lot 22-69 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Fredrick B. Nabors to Fredrick B. Nabors, for $227,501, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Jacob D. Birdsong to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $315,000, for Lot 7-29 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Charles Burrell to Developing Heights LLC, for $267,500, for Lot 309 in Fieldstone Park Third Sector Phase I.

-James V. Hurst to Eric Shippers, for $115,000, for Lot 50 in Horsleys Map of Town of Columbiana.

-Ryan Courtney Miller to Five Star Investments LLC, for $279,900, for Lot 64 in Greystone Highlands Phase 2 Amended Map.

-Adams Homes LLC to Victor L. Thompson, for $350,825, for Lot 344 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase III.

-Alegria Real Estate LLC to Lyons Investments LLC, for $1,145,000, for Lot 9-B-2A in Meadow Brook Corporate Park South Phase II Resurvey of Lots 9 B 2.

-Ramona Hall to Ramona Hall, for $278,000, for Lot 662 in Waterford Cove Sector 1.

April 8

-Cynthia L. West to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $237,250, for Lot 9 in Nottingham Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Clint Stinson to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $339,200, for Lot 1429 in Braemar at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Michael Oatridge to Charles Kharrl, for $925,000, for Lot 91 in Brock Point Phase 1B.

-Kings Home Inc. to Jeffery Champion, for $2,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-James S. Ridgeway to Keith Luz, for $70,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Janet Stanley to Janet J. Stanley, for $841,550, for Lot 5 in Indian Crest Estates First Addition.

-Patrick R. Denson to RII 1SC Birmingham I LLC, for $251,880.63, for Lot 64 in Navajo Hills Sector.

-Charles W. Hawk to Jerry Claude Hawk, for $393,860, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Alliance Wealth Builders Inc. to Robert John Venter, for $213,533, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-Edward K. Brewer to Mikal Lyndzl Hirras, for $255,000, for Lot 11 in Woodland Hills.

-Nicholas Burks to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $219,900, for Lot 51 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-James L. Reece to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $322,600, for Lot 56 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Prominence Homes LLC to Wade Boothe, for $40,000, for Lot 26 in Wisteria Common Area A and Boothe Property Resurvey.

-Marchila M. Morrow to Sanford Debra Fowler, for $525,000, for Lot 98 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.

-Latasha R. Dawkins to James D. Breckenridge, for $130,000, for Lot 401 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Rene Jacqueline Morrison to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $489,300, for Lot 101 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Elizabeth Bray to Todd Murphy, for $95,000, for Lot 10 in Shires Phase III Sector I.

-Shane W. Smith to Herman Wayne Smith, for $30,000, for property in Section 20, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Lauren Mathews, for $234,900, for Lot 34 in Kenton Brant Nickerson Resurvey of Lots 31, 32 and 33.

-Odilia Magali Velasquez to Julie Davis, for $270,000, for Lot 392 in Forest Lakes.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Willyncia Joy Harper, for $421,601, for Lot 60 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Brenda J. Johnson to Kimberly Joyce Ray, for $196,800, for Lot 131 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 3.

-Jon D. Hunt to Andrew G. Calhoun, for $389,900, for Lot 31 in Sunny Meadows 2nd Sector.

-Connie Johnson to Katelyn Camacho Yau, for $75,000, for Lot 3 in Walters Estates.

-John P. Meeks to Kathy D. Oakes, for $248,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Kathy C. Oakes to Jodie Egbert, for $408,120, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Deborah N. Gray to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $288,000, for Lot 4 in Dearing Downs Second Addition.

April 11

-Deborah Little to Jimmy B. Pappas, for $375,000, for Lot 52 in Chelsea Station.

-Darby A. Owenby to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $332,000, for Lot 117 in Polo Crossing Sector I.

-David Stone to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $366,200, for Lot 36 in Foothills Point.

-Mary Catherine Whitfield to Daryl Whitfield, for $245,000, for Lot 8 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Hunter Smith to TEFI II LLC, for $165,000, for Lot 16 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition.

-Kaitlin Brookshire Pridemore to Shirley A. Daves, for $212,000, for Lot 251 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase V.

-Kristopher D. Loovorn to Jacob Paul, for $372,000, for Lot 5 in Broken Bow South and property in Section 12, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Lisandra Payne Miller to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $330,000, for Lot 11 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 1.

-David B. Atchison to Ryan B. Atchison, for $135,000, for Lots 34 and 36 in Riverview.

-Erin Michele Kaigler to Jonathan Alfred Callaway, for $620,000, for Lot 2210 in Birkdale at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-West J. Cherry to Jordan Harrison Pridemore, for $300,000, for Lot 14 in Plantation South First Sector.

-Patsy B. Hyde to Diana T. Rettig, for $227,300, for Lot 19 in Falliston Sector 1.

-Marki Williams to Jason O. Parson, for $521,000, for Lot 145 in Weatherly Windsor Sector 8.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Barry Keith Maddox, for $160,000, for Lot B-180 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Marc Newton, for $469,026, for Lot B-10 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Malisa Abrahams to Chelsea Manor STR LLC, for $1,259,000, for Lot F2B in Narrows Lake Estates.

-Eugene F. Villarrubia to George McCluney, for $825,000, for Lot 1006 in Blackridge Phase 1A Final Plat.

-George M. Adair to George M. Adair, for $65,340, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Mark McDougall to Phillip Gray, for $479,900, for Lot 46 in Glen at Greystone.

-Robert Franklin Stagner to Elizabeth Muhia, for $375,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-ARVM 5 LLC to VM Master Issuer LLC, for $835,000, for Lot 75 in Stonecreek Phase 4, Lot 61 in Saddle Run Subdivision, Lot 2 in Union Station phase 1 and Lot 131 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3.

-VM Pronto LLC to VM Master Issuer LLC, for $623,000, for Lot 7 in Addition to McMillens Survey, Lot 214 in Camden Cove Sector 6 Amended Final Plat ad Lot 60 in Spring Gate Estates Phase 1.

-Towana Pardue to Towana Pardue, for $125,680, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Timothy Russell Taylor to William Andrew Latham, for $289,900, for Lot 3 in Taylor Family Subdivision at Parkview.

-Clayton Isbell to Shane Malone, for $28,205, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Garvis J. Hopwood to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $355,500, for Lot 223 in Holland Lakes Sector 3.

April 12

-Michael James Vigneulle to T&G Properties LLC, for $140,000, for Lot 4 in T & G Family Subdivision Resurvey.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Kurtisia L. Carpenter, for $265,950, for Lot 324 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Darrell Lamont Seay, for $520,900, for Lot 2 in Lake Wood Estates.

-King G Properties III LLC to Maria Clara Guerrero Herrera, for $260,000, for Lot 1 in McSweeney Family Subdivision.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Alfred Lee Herrod, for $266,280, for Lot 327 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Darrell L. Seay to Robert A. Martinez, for $233,520, for Lot 17 in South Forty.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Damian O’Neil Forbes, for $302,005, for Lot 326 in Springs Crossing Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Janet S. Fliegel to Resicap Alabama Ower II LLC, for $277,000, for Lot 40 in Stratford Plase Phase II Final Plat.

-Jerry L. Copeland to Carla C. Turner, for $483,000, for Lot 43 in Inverness Highlands Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-Benjamin J. Craft to Scott A. Smeltzer, for $425,000, for property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Keith Kirk to Rayan Qassab, for $290,000, for Lot 1208 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Sidney Douglas, for $249,095, for Lot 329 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Underdog Properties LLC to Mary Ellen Lindsey, for $200,000, for Lot 48 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Jennifer Ann Turner Black to Jennifer Ann Turner Black, for $210,000, for Lot 221 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 3.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Heritage Land Venture I LLC, for $432,000, for Lots 337, 338, 339, 340, 352, 353, 354, 355, 356, 357, 371 and 372 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Desiree Eason, for $270,360, for Lot 330 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Karen Y. Adams, for $262,305, for Lot 328 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Ashley Elaine Stanley to Jamie Dufour, for $183,500, for Lot 606 in Forest Lakes Sector II.

-Lucas and Carr Engineers Inc. to Golden Point Solutions LLC, for $1,450,000, for Lot 1 in Cahaba Valley Park North.

-Coolwaters Recording LLC to Five Star Holdings Company Corporation, for $450,000, for Lot 9 in Old Town Office Park Sector Two.

-Charlotte Elaine Hammonds to Andrew R. Nesbitt, for $201,500, for Lot 1 in Fall Acres First Addition.

-Jo Ellyn Norton to Lisa A. Grat, for $210,000, for Lot 18 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

-Gary E. Coshatt to Joseph Zupanick, for $125,000, for property in Section 10, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Gareth Donoho to Billy J. McPeak, for $361,250, for Lot 7-120 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Andrew Ryan Smith to James Nettles, for $520,000, for Lot 8 in Grand Oaks Resurvey of Lots 8 and 9 Final Plat.

-Michael G. Kelley to Michael G. Kelley, for $299,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Brian Anders Scivley to Mary M. Gammon, for $350,000, for Lot 62 in Homestead Second Sector.

-Paul Barcroft to Yellow Hammer Properties Inc., for $267,500, for Lot 7 in Applecross a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Micah G. Gammon to Christopher B. Cash, for $305,000, for Lot 224 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Nathan MIchael Staricek to Kasey Reames, for $312,500, for Lot 324 in Union Station Phase III.

-Andrew P. White to Jacob Birdsong, for $365,000, for Lot 9-38 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Ronald L. Belazeros to Drew Romans, for $675,000, for Lot 740 in Eagle Point 7th Sector.

-Jessica Borders to Gareth Donoho, for $475,000, for Lot 25 in Bear Creek Ridge Sector II.

-Drew Romans to Randall Blake Greene, for $525,000, for Lot 36 in Eagle Point First Sector Phase I.

-Johnny M. Kimbrell to Paula K. Hughes, for $318,900, for Lot 9 in Weatherly Club Sector 14.

-Dale Pangman to Deborah Petriscak-Onken , for $645,000, for Lot 19 in Fowlers Lake Estates.

-Vann Burchfield to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $480,700, for Lot 3216 in Riverchase Country Club 32nd Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ryan Ross Mottesheard, for $318,020, for Lot 1734 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-John A. Mayhall to John A. Mayhall, for $607,900, for Lot 88 in Sterling Gate Sector 5.

-Dickson Properties LLC to Realty Income Properties 30 LLC, for $2,562,680, for Lot 20 in Limestone Marketplace Resurvey of Lot 20A of a Resurvey of Lots 16, 17 & 20.

April 13

-Richard W. Sanders to Kristen Miranda Sanders, for $260,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Bishop of Birmingham in Alabama to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Parish, for $22,099,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Jennifer Pitcher Jones to John Douglas Phillips, for $400,000, for Lot 401 in Riverchase Country Club Eleventh Addition.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to John J. Costanzo, for $375,000, for Lot 57 in Fairways at Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 57-64.

-Lauren A. Nicholson to Wilkin Silvestre, for $250,000, for Lot 27 in Oak Mountain Estates Fifth Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Walter Daniel, for $574,745, for Lot A-64 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Chase Pays Cash LLC to Samantha Williams, for $272,900, for Lot 60 in Woodland Hills 1st Phase 4th Sector.

-John Michael Parsons to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $161,000, for Lot 47 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $9,000, for Lot 301 in Camellia Ridge Phase 3 Sector 1.

-Joshua Burrow to Daniel T. Sparks, for $612,800, for Lot 14 in Chelsea Reserve.

-John E. Smith to Cindy C. Kimbro, for $578,000, for Lot 101 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A Final Plat.

-Chip Ray Ward to Kenneth Allen Flatt, for $625,000, for Lot 2126 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I & II.

-Leonard L. Joiner to Sharon Kines Joiner, for $72,770, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Mark Forves Desantis to 1226E LLC, for $236,000, for Lot 56 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Three.

-Sherry Ann Newman to William M. Reilly, for $481,500, for Lot 212 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Kristin M. Pitts to Leslie Jayane Brooks, for $201,000, for Lot 48 in Hayesbury Phase 2 Final Plat.

-MAry F. Holden to Elizabeth Joan Symmes, for $224,100, for Lot 15 in Narrows Point Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Jonathan Michael Martin to Veronica Wilson, for $227,000, for Lot 39 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-REI Nation LLC to Rivka Blumenthal, for $210,000, for Lot 63 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Ricky J. Pickett to John Edwin Barbosa, for $80,000, for Lot 20 in Property Line Map Siluria Mills.

-Melissa Young Boyer to Jessica J. Williams, for $441,000, for Lot 35 in Keeneland Valley Resurvey of Lots 32, 25, 41 and Lot CA2.

-Carolyn Anne Cook Rivera to Ryan Pitts, for $280,000, for Lot 6 in Wooddale Third Sector.

-Jonathan E. Serviss to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 26 in Daventry Sector II Phase III.

-Alicia C. Jay to Cynthia Bertolone, for $180,000, for Lot 18 in Timberleaf Townhomes.

-Dylan Massey to Anthony T. Gady, for $350,000, for Lot 7-41 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Bailey Daniel Aultman to Jimmie Smith, for $241,500, for Lot 19 in Springs Crossing Sector I.

-Sarah T. Samples to Jeremy K. Jennings, for $255,000, for Lot 196 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase I.

-Wynn Springer to Suzanne Allred, for $344,900, for Lot 29 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Billy J. Allred to Janet Marie Albright, for $325,000, for Lot 4-102 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Jeffrey A. Myers to Henry B. Lancaster, for $592,000, for Lot 814 in Gleneagles at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Trace S. Wilder, for $702,295, for Lot 30 in Henley Sector 1.

-Charles F. Kimbrel to Leah A. Kizziah, for $55,000, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

April 14

-PNC Bank National Association to Progress Bank and Trust, for $2,250,000, for Lot 6 in Meadow Brook Corporate Park South Phase II Resurvey of Lot 6.

-Albert C. McDonald to John Ferrell, for $350,000, for Lot 20 in Hills at Brook Highland.

-Serra Properties LLC to Jeremy Tyler Fails, for $320,000, for Lot 161 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Anthony Stevens to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $394,500, for Lot 1827 in Old Cahaba Phase V Second Addition.

-Barbara F. Nash to Sondra Michelle Brown, for $365,000, for Lot 5 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Franklin A. Oaks to Melissa Martin, for $210,700, for Lot 23 in Fairview.

-Shannon Tase Nash to Lisa Tutuich, for $225,200, for Lot 2016 in Old Cahaba Phase V 6th Addition.

-Raymond Henry Cooper to Braten Dill, for $290,000, for Lot 6 in Walters Cove Third Sector.

-Barbara G. Mills to Matthew T. Massey, for $95,000, for Lot 17 in Monte Bello.

-Charles D. King to Suzanne Weeks Revocable Trust, for $293,000, for Lot 20 in Camden Cove West Section 3 Phase I.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Lee Wynn, for $503,900, for Lot 612 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Donna B. Corbin, for $659,000, for Lot 14 in Lake Wood Estates.

-John M. Bradley to Michelle D. Tracy, for $520,000, for Lot 272 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 2.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Shenita Jean Murrell, for $275,885, for Lot 331 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Stephen Edward Dillon to Benjamin Raad Cornelius, for $430,000, for Lot 8 in Indian Woods Forest Fourth Sector.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Charles A. Ballard, for $474,900, for Lot 609 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Arian M. Jack to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $333,000, for Lot 34 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mark E. Horn to John McLemore, for $345,000, for Lot 14 in Windstone II.

-Andrew Albright Lockhart to James H. Collier, for $10, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jerry Michael South, for $500,740, for Lot B-77 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Freedom Land Developers LLC to Edwin B. Lumpkin, for $350,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Laurel A. Timmerman to Laurel A. Timmerman, for $180,200, for Lot 23 in Nottingham Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Joseph Cade Alvis to Claire E. Reed, for $258,000, for Lot 42 in Chase Plantation 4th Sector.

-Nathan Prather to Ethan C. Brown, for $315,000, for Lot 23 in Chaparral Third Sector.

-Christopher Michael Self to Larry Michael Gould, for $270,000, for Lot 2 in Rustic Oak Estates.

-Michael Long to Maximiano Sandoval Arrayo, for $28,000, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Daniel Bryce Holder to Brian C. Cramer, for $385,000, for Lot 3 in Lake Kathryn.

-DAL Properties LLC to Tony Guo, for $530,000, for Lot 2437 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Amanda B. Blalock, for $576,363, for Lot 611 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Jack B. Carter to Maribeth Gillis, for $1,025,000, for Lot 129 in Greystone Legacy 1st Sector.

-Shannon J. Scaturro to Joe W. Ferguson, for $775,000, for Lot 28 in Greystone Farms North Phase I First Amended Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Abbey Brooke Smith, for $419,215, for Lot 12-14 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Laura Machen Pearson, for $398,630, for Lot 420 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Gary D. Spivey, for $477,900, for Lot 834 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Three.

-Julie Kingrey to Carol Little, for $300,000, for Lot 43 in Apache Ridge Sector 6.

-Frances P. Logan to Jimmy Neal Simpson, for $311,000, for Lot 10 in Falliston Sector 1.

-James C. Minor to Phuoc Dinh Hoang, for $303,400, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Steven A. Muncher to Timothy P. Bautista, for $585,000, for Lot 28 in Haven at Greystone 2nd Sector.

-Philip Doyle to Steven Anthony Muncher, for $837,000, for Lot 138 in Greystone Legacy 1st Sector.

-J. W. Stevenson LLC to Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc., for $40,000, for Lot 79 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Thomas McBride to Thomas Batchelor, for $399,000, for Lot 121 in Willow Oaks.

-In Chul Choi to Jason C. Gamble, for $507,000, for Lot 25 in Cedars.

-Jason Wayne McManus to Zehra Syed, for $740,000, for Lot 805 in Brook Highland 8th Sector 1st Phase.

April 15

-Robert C. Abrahamson to Nathan Shutler, for $398,000, for Lot 17 in Riverchase West Residential Subdivision First Addition.

-Melanie Nicole Clayton to Sarah Bynum, for $285,000, for Lot 44 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Diana Faye Yarchak to Mark Beth Wilbanks, for $310,000, for Lot 4 in Triple Springs Second Sector First Addition Resurvey of Lots 1 through 10.

-Sylvia D. Alexander to Sylvia D. Alexander, for $41,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-Connie Farish to Mondragon Properties LLC, for $90,000, for property in Section 15, Township 24 South, Range 15 East.

-Gerber Real Estates Inc. to Realty Income Properties 19 LLC, for $929,407, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Troy Slay to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $495,900, for Lot 74 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Robert J. McCreary to Henry Scott Ramsey, for $877,700, for Lot 23 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase 4.

-Michael E. Davitt to Grant Neumann, for $249,000, for Lot 34 in Savannah Pointe Sector VIII.

-Manuel Barco to Epiphany Storey, for $175,000, for Lot 3 in Chandalar South Townhouses.

-Christy H. Alverson to Michael Edward Davitt, for $330,000, for Lot 1813 in Perthshite at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Harry N. Pearson to Cameron L. Hogan, for $275,000, for property in Section 20, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Jennifer Wilson to Nathan Prather, for $650,401, for Lot 884 in Eagle Point 8th Sector Phase 2.

-Nancy Butler Davis to Mark A. Richards, for $230,000, for Lot 1 in Bridlewood Place.

-John D. Ferrell to Jennifer Wilson, for $550,000, for Lot 75 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 3 Final Record Plat.

-Robert Hammond to William Michael Carlisle, for $670,000, for Lot 1261 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase III.

-Thomas F. Carlton to Nicholas A. Cotruvo, for $440,000, for Lot 65 in Little Ridge Estates.

-Christopher M. Davis to Nancy B. Davis, for $126,500, for Lot 16 in Columbiana Homes Inc.

-Nathan Charles Willis to Ann Paget Pizitz, for $675,000, for Lot 301 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.

-Daniel R. Hodgdon to Christopher Bourbeau, for $223,500, for Lot 44 in Shelby Forest Estates Second Sector.

-Tony B. Killingsworth to Sarah Browning, for $246,500, for Lot 8 in Navajo Hills Ninth Sector.

-Joel D. Henderson to James Lucian Batson, for $485,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Bryan Adcock to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $317,000, for Lot 2080 in Old Cahaba Phase V 6th Addition.

-Susan Alonzo to Vincent J. Alonzo, for $281,650, for Lot 2236 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.

-Ryan Hayes to 39163 Portobello Road LLC, for $380,000, for Lot 163 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Peter N. James to Daniel Christian Ringpfiel, for $211,000, for property in Section 6, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Tara L. Whitaker to Donna Cook Frazier, for $290,000, for Lot 201 in Lofts at Edenton Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-1414 Applegate Drive LLC to 724 Danton Lane LLC, for $102,800, for Lot 20 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64, 89 through 104 and A through C.

-Roger Donald Gardner to Edwin B. Lumpkin, for $225,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Ronnie G. Herrington to Nathaniel B. Herrington, for $156,500, for Lot 27 in Triple Springs Second Sector First Addition.

April 18

-C. David Black to Perry L. Phillips, for $61,200, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Fredrick R. Jones to Mark Reynolds Jones, for $256,400, for Lot 37 in Dearing Downs 11th Addition.

-Douglas G. Bostrom to Ryan Hayes, for $658,000, for Lot 33 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1A Resurvey No 1 Final Plat.

-John Johnson to Heber Gonzalez, for $100,000, for Lot 6 in Shelby Shores First Addition First Sector.

-Bobby Earl Coston to Kerrie B. Haynie, for $149,730, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Johnnie Ferrell Davis to Betty Davis, for $48,403, for property in Section 10, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Johnnie Ferrell Davis to Jay Gregory Allen Goodwin, for $8,094, for property in Section 10, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Johnnie Ferrell Davis to Kathy Brasher, for $8,094, for property in Section 10, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Johnnie Ferrell Davis to Angela Darlene Walker, for $5,868, for property in Section 10, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Dawsons Cove LLC to Adams Homes LLC, for $1,550,000, for Lots 4, 20 through 44 and 49 through 53 in Dawsons Cove.

-Holland Homes LLC to Kelly N. Chirico, for $740,773, for Lot 16 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Richard L. Davis to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $479,000, for Lot 1024 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Candice D. Prejean to Candice D. Prejean, for $332,460, for Lot 7 in Meadow Brook Eleventh Sector.

-Katara Lashell Morrow to Sandra A. Klein, for $279,900, for Lot 7 in Stoney Meadows Phase I.

-Robin C. Nance to Robert Sullivan, for $271,000, for Lot 6 in Brookfield First Sector.

-Brandon Ball to James Paul Spann, for $285,000, for Lot 52 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Tevin J. Porter to Derek Colvin, for $325,000, for Lot 320 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Andy Higgins to Blake Hughes, for $44,000, for property in Section 30, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-David M. Lejeune to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $285,000, for Lot 18 in Timber Park Phase II.

-James P. Jarrell to Walter A. Howell, for $363,000, for Lot 35 in Greystone Village Phase 2 Amended Map.

-Paul Turner to Melissa Walker, for $190,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-James L. Knox to George C. Bradford, for $609,000, for Lot 1 in Cahaba Falls.

-Barry J. Rowland to Michael Oatridge, for $760,000, for Lot 82 in Cove of Greystone Phase I Amended Map.

-Michael D. McCluney to George Herbert Eck, for $650,000, for Lot 1 in Lucas & Howard Subdivision.

-AR Properties LLC to Breeze On Inn LLC, for $502,360, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Albert L. Scott to Breeze On Inn LLC, for $447,640, for property in Section 11, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Ava L. Schoenvogel to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $291,100, for Lot 59 in Enclave Phase I Resurvey of Lots 57-59.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Cynthia M. Bowers, for $815,514, for Lot 1410 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-William E. Rogers to William Benjamin Rogers, for $44,227.55, for Lot 1-G2 in A D Jordan Subdivision Resubdivision of Lot 1-G.

April 19

-Audra Mims to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $282,000, for Lot 70 in Oakwood Village Phase One.

-Barbara C. Warren to Nathan Bradley Martin, for $310,000, for Lot 109 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-John Thomas Pappas to Patrick S. Sharp, for $265,000, for Lot 136 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 3 Resurvey of Lot 136.

-Hung H. Ha to Feroz B. Samnani, for $490,900, for Lot 293 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Patrick J. Fagin to Charles David Harper, for $540,000, for Lot 2135 in Kirkwall Phase II in Ballantrae.

-Elizabeth Ann Turner to William H. Lewis, for $355,000, for Lot 82 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase I Final Record Plat.

-Michael Jacobson to Brandi Shea Colvin, for $282,500, for Lot 3 in Hamlet.

-James H. Lovvorn to Alexander Lee Sanders, for $335,000, for Lot 28 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates.

-Jacob Greer to Grant Rogers, for $250,000, for Lot 337 in Forest Lakes 4th Sector Final Plat.

-Kevin Franklin Tate to Soda Investments LLC, for $290,000, for Lot 13 in Applecross.

-Gregory G. Harris to Kelly Ryan Hudgins, for $483,500, for Lot 131 in Lakewood Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Samuel Wheeler to Kaydee Laird, for $310,000, for Lot 37 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Jones Commercial Properties LLC to Capstone Eat LLC, for $1,500,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Kim Vandergriff to Jia Jian Dong, for $350,000, for Lot 254 in Holland Lakes Sector Two Phase Two Final Plat.

-Charles Burton to Christeonnah J. Auten, for $245,000, for Lot 18 in Falliston First Sector.

-Zackery Evan Benjamin to Christopher Jordan, for $75,000, for Lot 1 in Cottages at Altadena Woods.

-William Walker to Emma Craig, for $180,000, for Lot 4 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey of Block 5.

-Kaye S. Cash to Nancy White Brown, for $425,000, for Lot 1501 in Kenniston at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Michael Roberts to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $324,000, for Lot 36 in Apache Ridge Sector 5.

-Justin Thurber to Kristen A. Kirkland, for $208,000, for Lot A in Riverwood Fourth Sector Amended Map.

-Safe Future Real Estate Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $213,000, for Lots 337, 338, 339, 340, 341 and 342 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Safe Future Real Estate Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $213,000, for Lots 325, 326, 327, 328, 329 and 330 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Joshua Lamar to Ronald Byers, for $240,000, for Lot 50 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Nan Brown to Scott Piechocki, for $600,000, for Lot 1025 in Glengerry at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-James K. Davis to I Buy Houses LLC, for $120,000, for Lot 16 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.

-Grede II LLC to City of Columbiana, for $100,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Timothy Wayne Harris to Opendoor Property J. LLC, for $296,400, for Lot 5 in HeritageTrace Phase 2.

April 20

-Nathan Antonio to Ryan Abernathy, for $210,000, for Lot 3 in Spring Water Farms.

-Madelyn Emmerson Smith to Dee Elise Emmerson, for $391,000, for Lot 18 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase One.

-Hugh F. Maxwell to Nathan Stamps, for $254,100, for Lot 182 in Wynlake Phase 4B Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Patrick J. Fagin, for $524,688, for Lot 4236 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3 Resurvey.

-Mitchell Peterson to Joyce P. Dixon, for $17,795, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Glen Warren Duncan, for $524,990, for Lot B-80 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Carol Ann Riney to Terry Riney, for $446,070, for Lot 775 in Riverwoods 7th Sector Phase II.

-Barbara Helen Alverson to Luther P. Shaw, for $120,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Martin Eli McCoy to Wiley McKeller, for $380,000, for Lot 6 in Countryside at Chelsea.

-Christie Mickle to Cottonwood Homes LLC, for $141,000, for Lot 929 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 2.

-Chris Lamey to Jon D. Hunt, for $755,000, for Lot 4 in Windsor Estates.

-Barry Wier to Joshua S. Graham, for $32,000, for Lot 43 in Villages of Westover.

-TFL LLC to Peck Properties LLC, for $2,900,000, for property in Section 29, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Frank Banks to Jerry M. Vernon, for $400,000, for Lot 23 in Walters Cove First Sector Resurvey of Lots 23 and 24.

-Christopher Jordan to Jeremy Alexander, for $795,000, for Lot 21 in Heatherwood 4th Sector 2nd Addition Resurvey of Lot 21 Henderson Resurvey.

-Trustmark National Bank to Corner Street Properties LLC, for $4,000,000, for Lot 25 in Inverness Center Site 25.

-Thomas H. Causey to Kimberly Dawn Quattlebaum, for $366,000, for Lot 16 in Cedar Cove Phase III.

-Eleanor K. Binderman to Robert Lee Reagan, for $480,000, for Lot 14 in Windchase Givianpours Addition to Meadow Brook.

-Jason Costanzo to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $469,500, for Lot 420 in Riverwoods Fourth Sector Page 1.

-Leon Thompson to OP Gold LLC, for $266,000, for Lot 13 in Navajo Hills Ninth Sector.

-Wonn Eric Lusain to Clyde E. Jones, for $434,000, for Lot 3404 in Riverchase Country Club 34th Addition.

-Emma J. Dukes Carruth to Emma J. Dukes Carruth, for $181,500, for Lot 11 in Summer Brook Sector 1.

-Brian Keith Williamson to Srinivasa Chari, for $285,000, for Lot 394 in Forest Lakes.

-Linda S. Jones to Linda S. Jones, for $344,400, for Lot 38 in Meadow Brook 7th Sector 2nd Phase Amended Survey.

-Brett Meredith to Xilin Chen, for $651,225, for Lot 2426 in Riverchase Country Club 24th Addition.

-Elizabeth Marie Hucks to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 55 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-Meredith Ann Clement to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $341,750, for Lot 97 in Narrows Point Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Clifton W. Tullis to Kimberly Janda, for $375,000, for Lot 52 in Valleybrook Phase III.