Land transactions for Dec. 16-30, 2021

The following land transactions occurred from Dec. 16-30, 2021:

Dec. 16

-Katie Cox to Amy Badillo, for $29,000, for Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sara Y. LeJeune, for $371,240, for Lot 28 in Creekview Sector 2.

-William Scott Richardson to Gladys H. Sherrer, for $389,100, for Lot 326 in Willow Oaks.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Ashley Owens, for $568,664, for Lot 622 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Shelby Frye to Lynda Kicker, for $765,000, for Lot 1 in Highland Ridge.

-Herbert James Lewis to Torie Rinehart Nix, for $125,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Salvador O. Montenegro to Jonathon Ridgway, for $151,500, for Lot 1508 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Justin Luke Wheeler to Water Works Board of the Town of Columbiana, for $215,000, for property in Section 16, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Jonthan Avila to Tyler M. Mathews, for $315,000, for Lot 4 in Hunter Hills Phase One.

-James Rolfe Russell to Richard Burton Easterling, for $110,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Melanie D. Harris to Julie Lindsey, for $600,000, for Lot 936 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector G.

-James Cobb to Melanie D. Harris, for $400,000, for Lot 1810 in Old Cahaba Phase V 1st Addition.

-Kelly B. Templeton to Oscar A. McAdoo, for $359,900, for Lot 43 in Chelsea Ridge Estates 1st Sector.

-William C. Woodruff to Joel Stanton Wallace, for $27,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Jane C. Feagin to Chung Ok Pak, for $342,500, for Lot 226 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 1.

-Scott M. Wells to Terry Wolfe, for $220,000, for Lot 17 in Shoal Creek Highlands First Sector.

-Chelsea One LLC to Richard G. Schmohl, for $30,000, for Lot 421 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-McKenzie C. Slivka to Andrew Branch, for $180,000, for Lot 46 in Hayesbury Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Michael Johnson, for $255,880, for Lot 24 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Jeffery L. Phillips to Susan C. Wilkens, for $195,600, for Lot 49 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

-Brian Blackman to Erik Barnes, for $390,000, for Lot 428 in Forest Parks 4th Sector Third Phase.

-Matthew Ross Wilkinson to KMA Home Renovations, for $83,000, for Lot 16 in K B Nickersons Survey of Helena Road.

-Robert C. Holt to Carlos A. Pimentel, for $389,000, for Lot 638 in Forest Parks 6th Sector 2nd Phase.

-ARVM 5 LLC to VM Pronto LLC, for $216,000, for Lot 3-63 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Hillside Partners LLC to Wilkerson Enterprises LLC, for $2,850,000, for Lot 12 in Nickerson Scott Survey.

-Marcus A. St. John to Ilya Agafonov, for $500,000, for Lot 155 in Forest Parks 1st Sector.

-Ronald A. Robinette to Adam Willis Awad, for $588,000, for Lot 26 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase 1.

-Wittichen Supply Company LLC to NW WIT LLC, for $1,170,967, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Clara G. Casewell to Caiden Sinclair, for $240,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22, Range 1 East.

-Donald W. Welsh to Daniel Colpo, for $310,000, for Lot 49 in Quail Run.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Mark E. Madion, for $442,479, for Lot 4208 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Nicholas T. Wilson to James Mark Reed, for $219,000, for Lot 11 in Tanyard Branch Estates.

-Delphia Smith to Premier Contracting & Construction LLC, for $122,000, for Lot 6 in Eagle Farms.

Dec. 17

-Michael Wesley Love to Aldin Husicic, for $550,000, for Lot 19 in Southpointe Ridge Resurvey of Lots 19-22 Final Plat.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Shirley Hall, for $475,000, for Lot 1 in Applecross.

-Law Office of Bobby L. Davis to Bobby L. Davis, for $264,000, for Lot 1130 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

-James J. Rossi to Felicia T. Long, for $345,000, for Lot 152 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Justin Cofer to Laytonya Hall, for $345,000, for Lot 163 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Andrew Tyler Tidmore to Ryan Cahill, for $280,000, for Lot 18 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-ARVM 5 LLC to ARMM Asset Company 1 LLC, for $541,238.55, for Lot 37 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 6.

-McKenzie Faith Barnes to Kelly Lynn Kerr, for $163,000, for Lot 202 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Matthew Stephen Davis to Family Wellness Chiropractic LLC, for $320,000, for Lot 2 in Davis Addition to Valleydale.

-Traci Howell to Michael J. Kline, for $320,000, for Lot 41 in Norwick Forest Third Sector First Phase.

-Carolyn Geiger Holley to Carolyn Geiger Holley, for $478,300, for Lot 1601 in Highland Lakes 16th Sector.

-David Calton to Kimberly S. Goldstein, for $260,000, for Lot 61 in Greenfield Sectors 4 and 6.

-Edward H. Calvin to Caleb Calvin, for $370,000, for Lot 20 in Oakridge 2nd Sector.

-Thomas G. Walker to Thomas G. Walker, for $187,655, for Lot 3 in Brank Lake Estates.

-Carline Benson to Whitley Marie Taylor, for $209,000, for Lot 50 in Hampton Square.

-Caleb E. Calvin to Dianna Calvin, for $300,000, for Lot 8 in Adams Mill Subdivision Second Addition.

-C & S Properties LLC to Tommy Dale Adcock, for $27,500, for Lot 17 in Shiloh Creek Sector 1 Plat 1.

-Parkside Inn Inc. to Calera Management LLC, for $408,365.55, for property in Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Brooke Bailey to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $248,500, for Lot 34 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Phase Two Sector One.

-April Chastain Ellison to Gavin Bethea, for $194,400, for Lot 25 in Indian Highlands First Addition.

-DAL Properties LLC to Justin White, for $532,360, for Lot 2454 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Andrea F. Owensby to Xue Gao, for $285,000, for Lot 43 in Greystone Highlands Phase 2 Amended Map.

-Joseph R. Carrol to Luis Oscar Delgado Reyes, for $50,000, for Lot 3 in Donna Robinson Subdivision.

-Wayne Welch to Patrick Graham Smith, for $174,900, for Lot 149 in Camden Cove Sector 3.

-Matthew W. Howerton to Bruce McCormick, for $31,250, for Lot 1003 in Arbores of Forest Parks.

-Robert S. Thomas to Deborah Gray, for $329,000, for Lot 10 in Fawn Meadows.

-Pamela J. Avery to Roger Cain, for $138,500, for Lot 15 in Hanna Farms Amended Map.

-Nancy McCoy to Leslie Carlisle, for $5,000, for Lot 2 in Helen Bush Family Subdivision.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Kayla D. Washington, for $327,000, for Lot 1427 in Braemar at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Robert Alan Jernigan to Bobbie Atchley Bush, for $255,000, for Lot 97 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Lawrence J. Blechinger to Angela K. Lewis, for $170,000, for Lot 51 in Wildewood Village Fifth Addition.

-DAL Properties LLC to Mike Patterson, for $530,515, for Lot 2439 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Lee Gilliland Gurley to Lee Gilliland Gurley, for $343,225, for Lot 59 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-CPLP XX Montevallo LLC to MDC Coast 16 LLC, for $4,600,000, for Lot 1 in Tractor Supply Company Resurvey of Ropers Survey.

-Kelly Pybas to Jewell Gandy, for $157,000, for Lot 69 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

-First State Trust Company to Keystone Alabaster Property LLC, for $375,000, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

Dec. 20

-Tamyus Rashad Barnett to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $252,000, for Lot 221 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-FSRA Holdings LLC to RM1 SFR Propco B LP, for $310,000, for Lot 26 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to James T. Hughes, for $308,645, for Lot 1715 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Benjamin Phillip Glassco to Eric Ellison, for $372,000, for Lot 15 in Silver Leaf Phase 1.

-Renfroe Property Holdings LLC to Diversified Gas and Oil Corporation, for $6,900,000, for Lot 7 in Meadow Brook Corporate Park South Phase II Resurvey of Lot 7A.

-Benjamin P. Vines to Adrian Avila Casillas Noe, for $225,000, for Lots 4 and 5 in Fall Acres Sector Two.

-David W. Smith to Robert Stephens Thomas, for $359,000, for Lot 1 in Misty Meadow.

-Angel Marie Thomas to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $320,000, for Lot 1843 in Old Cahaba Phase V 3rd Addition.

-Camden Park Property Owners Association Inc. to Birmingham LD LLC, for $97,960, for Parcels CA8 and CA9.

-United States of America to JD Home Solutions 4U LLC, for $59,282, for Lots 18 and 19 in Wilmont Subdivision.

-Flemming Partners LLC to John M. Little, for $439,777, for Lot 4229 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-JD Home Solutions 4U LLC to Boston Hedge SFR LLC, for $68,909, for Lots 18 and 19 in Wilmont Subdivision.

-Ernesto M. Gonzalez Centeno to Freda V. Coleman Reed, for $250,000, for Lot 291 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-John Eric Melton to Eric and Leslie Melton Revocable Trust, for $575,000, for Lot 559 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Betty Joyce Harpst Douglas to Jody L. Wigley, for $550,000, for Lot 5 in Havenwood Park Second Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Jonathan Leroyce Smitherman, for $229,860, for Lot 30 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Jaylin Mekel Wilson, for $207,000, for Lot 67 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Thomas Gene Robinson to Richard J. Hudson, for $202,000, for Lot 48 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Billy R. Hinds to K2 Towers III LLC, for $50,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Buck Creek Cotton Mill Subdivision.

-Osiephia L. Johnson to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $279,500, for Lot 26 in Chesser Reserve Phase II.

-Robert Yager to James C. Harvill, for $282,500, for Lot 2816 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase 1.

-Gay D. Maxwell to Nahum E. L. Lockett, for $247,000, for Lot 68 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Michael Alexander to Clayton L. Branum, for $60,000, for Lot 9 in Aaronvale Subdivision Phase I.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 1-606 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-David M. Corbett to Clarence Murry, for $395,000, for Lot 20 in Bent Creek Subdivision Sector 1.

-Josh Carter to David Corbett, for $520,900, for Lot 2021 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase 2.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 1-607 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Rodney L. Sartain, for $350,000, for Lot 21 in South Oak Phase I.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Duksoon Lee, for $505,701, for Lot 612 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Justin Michael Williford, for $399,735, for Lot 423 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-Adams Homes LLC to Western Properties LLC, for $266,510, for Lot 84 in Old Ivy Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Subdivision.

-Gamble Marketing Group LLC to Jason A. Gamble, for $28,000, for property in Section 6, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Jason A. Gamble to Matthew Dover, for $420,000, for Lot 4 in Little Ridge Estates Resurvey of Lots 2, 3, 4, 40, 41 and 42 of a Resurvey.

-David C. Crandall to Ryan Chandler, for $729,900, for Lot 31 in Weatherly Resurvey of Lot 31.

-Desiree M. Richardson to Guice Potter, for $301,000, for Lot 188 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey 1 Final Plat.

-Margaret Sharon Lyon White to Gary M. Davis, for $175,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Brandon L. Ledlow to RS Rental II LLC, for $170,100, for Lot 26 in Brandywine First Sector.

-Joseph Thomas Lovoy to Sandy Creek Properties LLC, for $75,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 5 West.

-James Michael Anastasia to J. Michael Anastasia, for $10,000, for Lot 20 in Heatherwood Forest Sector Two.

-Rachel Amber Hawkins to Carrie Anne Sims, for $261,000, for Lot 64 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Anthony L. Cooper, for $541,690, for Lot 7 in Henley Sector 1.

-Antonio Sanchez to Ricardo Pino Conte, for $110,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Kelsi Munn to Mariah Wick, for $189,900, for property in Section 15, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-Classic American Homes Inc. to Melissa D. Scott, for $529,900, for Lot 109 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Path Acquistions TRS LLC to Pagaya Smartesi FI Fund Property Owner III LLC, for $321,541.81, for Lot 35 in Tanglewood by the Creek Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Eric Lee Barber, for $274,690, for Lot 31 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

Dec. 21

-Ashley Minor to Amanda Louise Collins, for $184,000, for Lot 40 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Ronald W. Baker to Baker Food Series 244, for $1,700,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Charles M. Kitchen, for $289,000, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Jeffrey W. Smith to Charles Allen Brown, for $247,000, for Lot 131 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Jaime Elizabeth Baxley to Gerrick Parks, for $535,000, for Lot 143 in Greystone Crescent Sector Phase 4 Amended Map Final Record Plat.

-Brian Christopher Weber to Herb D. Childers, for $322,000, for Lot 26 in Narrows Creek Amended Map.

-Angela R. Morgan to Matthew Lloyd, for $242,000, for Lot 49 in Holland Lakes Sector Two Phase One Final Plat.

-Diego Garcia to Amit Shrestha, for $251,000, for Lot 43 in Crestmont Resurvey.

-Holland Family LLC to Joshua Brasher, for $16,500, for Lot 15 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Liyanage Kumudu Madduma, for $444,020, for Lot A-66 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

-Holland Homes LLC to Jim Siddens, for $675,649, for Lot 13 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Charles Key to Mary J. Dean, for $569,000, for Lot 413 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-Zachary Albert Sucher to David Kelly, for $815,000, for Lot 13 in Brock Point Resurvey of Lots 9-13 and 18-23 Final Plat.

-Charles Henry Lagasse to On Point Property LLC, for $211,100, for Lot 1 in Joseph Subdivision.

-Kathryn B. Sadler to George Earl Armstrong, for $1,210,000, for Lot 404 in Highland Lakes 4th Sector Phase I.

-Myra W. Healy to James Howard Winslett, for $550,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Jackson C. Suggs to Jacob Ward Oswalt, for $386,000, for Lot 8 in Lincoln Park Subdivision.

-James E. Glenn to Shelly Allbritton Bailey, for $150,600, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Sheldon Hutcheson to Judson K. Hill, for $550,000, for Lot 124 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Asif A. Khan to Victoria F. Chambers, for $190,000, for Lot 213 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 2.

-Matthew Curtis Andrew Lilly to Kishore Kumar Satkuri, for $322,000, for Lot 59 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Annabelle B. Chabert to Erin L. Neville, for $176,000, for Lot 47 in Wildewood Village Fifth Addition.

-Deborah K. Dodd to Lisa Reed, for $100,000, for Lot 302 in Gables Condominium Amended Map.

-David Buzier to Matthew Curtis Andrew Lilly, for $343,500, for Lot 1 in Chaparral First Sector Phase II.

-Robert M. Miller to Carson Williams Cooper, for $269,150, for Lot 9 in Eagle Cove Subdivision Refiled.

-Joan C. Garrette to Joan C. Garrette, for $10,000, for Lot 28 in Riverchase Country Club Third Addition.

-Robert Steve Logan to Robert Steve Logan, for $17,475, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Bertha Johnson to Rosanna Johnson, for $5,000, for Lot 23 in Southern Hills Sector 4.

-Kenneth Michael Peeks to Joseph J. Bolda, for $69,000, for Lot 37 in Emerald Parc Resurvey 3.

-Nicholas M. Plombon to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $259,400, for Lot 7-252 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Brenda Perry to Jason Lucas, for $75,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-John Arthur Strauss to Margery Rader, for $485,000, for Lot 4-36 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector Four English Village Neighborhood.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to John Arthur Strauss, for $976,207, for Lot 1123 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

-Tabitha C. Boatwright to Alvin Donald Baker, for $260,000, for Lot 6-94 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Warren Rogers Grayson to Virginia Kamendi, for $185,000, for Lot 20 in Parkside.

-William McAdams to Olivia McAdams, for $218,900, for Lot 111 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

Dec. 22

-Jenna McCorkle to Vincent Green, for $477,000, for Lot 31-38 in Highland Lakes 31st Sector Phase I.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Mamie Lee Rochelle, for $490,625, for Lot 4240 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Khaleel K. Gillani, for $518,870, for Lot 840 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Hunter Bryant to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $269,800, for Lot 35 in Dearing Downs 11th Addition Resurvey of Lots 35 and 36.

-Samia J. Far to Laura L. Bollinger, for $550,000, for Lot 9 in Applecross.

-Roy J. Clinton to Patricia Deandrea Hammett, for $399,900, for Lot 431 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-James M. Agold to Tammy E. Gray, for $269,900, for Lot 19 in Chandalar South First Sector.

-Eugene Ernest Langner to GAL69 LLC, for $218,630, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Vasily Kaluga, for $370,580, for Lot 9 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Dan L. Howard to Trent Jones, for $72,500, for Lot 5 in Shaw Villas Phase I.

-Thompson Realty Co. Inc. to S&H 80 Acres LLC, for $3,600,000, for a lot in Shoal Creek Portion of Club Property.

-JBS of Prattville LLC to Eddie Lumpkin, for $3,600,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Christina Chappell to Christina Chappell, for $58,610, for Lot 75 in Deer Springs Estates First Addition.

-Joseph C. Ross to Jose Beltran Ale Guilemp, for $428,000, for Lot 43 in Riverchase West Third Addition.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Kristi Michelle Denny, for $503,705, for Lot A-113 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 3.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Douglas N. Gillespie, for $219,380, for Lot 7 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Olivia McAdams to James Livingston, for $305,000, for Lot 111 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

-Midway Exchange Borrower 1 LLC to Home SFR Borrower IV LLC, for $36,380, for Lot 107 in Builders Group Addition to The Glen at Stonehaven Phase One.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Matthew S. Robertson, for $237,880, for Lot 16 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Brian Keith Jones, for $187,380, for Lot 22 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Sharon M. Gallivan to Sharon M. Gallivan, for $10,000, for Lot 46 in Courtside at Brook Highland a Condominium.

-Billy R. Alexander to Virginia Alexander, for $89,595, for property in Section 3, Township 24, Range 13 East.

-Bryan L. Scott to Noaham LLC, for $222,650, for Lot 94 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Randy Brock, for $507,495, for Lot B-14 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Patrick R. Dubay to T. Lane Whited, for $607,000, for Lot 48 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jennie K. Boyd, for $476,687, for Lot B-43 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-William Meredith Butsch to Barbara Butsch Thompson, for $5,000, for property in Section 4, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jared Leonard Gochnour, for $422,344, for Lot 109 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Gwynne Sheri Price to Lee G. Ross, for $330,000, for Lot 13 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Melvin Owens to Jarrett Morris, for $379,000, for Lot 9 in Mountain Lake.

-Robert Wayne Johnson to Preston Jones, for $3,450, for Lot 3 in Riverview Subdivision.

-Allen Blair Foster to Kevin Austin Anderson, for $165,000, for Lot 231 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase II.

-Hugh Johnson to Terry Ray Barnett, for $355,000, for property in Section 3, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

Dec. 23

-Albert L. DelGreco to John H. Sherman, for $315,000, for Lot 8 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Sherrell L. Mooney to Christopher Michael Glass, for $141,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $325,000, for Lot 28 in Foothills Point Second Sector Resurvey.

-David Nelson Combs to Damon Tompkins, for $301,000, for Lot 2029 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Joseph Mwangi to Elisha Njuguna, for $159,100, for Lot 33 in Eagle Cove.

-Bobby C. Crabtree to Hope Elizabeth Frantom, for $193,000, for Lot 63 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Ryan Norton to Joe S. Sibley, for $486,500, for Lot 928 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector A.

-Wayne Horton to KKW Land & Timber LLC, for $408,000, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Paula Carroll Berry to Caryn T. Brewer, for $355,000, for Lot 7 in Greystone Farms Terrace Hills Sector Final Record Plat.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Daniel N. Greenberg, for $95,000, for Lot 33 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Johnny Stubbs to Angela M. Montgomery, for $451,000, for Lot 52 in Cameron Woods Third Addition.

-Christina K. Hall to VM Pronto LLC, for $219,900, for Lot 50 in Cottages of Stonehaven First Addition.

-Alvin M. Adams to Stephanie Kay Abrams, for $155,000, for Lot 2 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase I.

-Cahaba Lily Properties LLC to Michelle E. Downing, for $172,500, for Lot 26 in Park Place Fourth Addition Amended Plat.

-TALC Properties LLC to NVA RE LLC, for $5,600,000, for Lot 4 in Resource Center.

-Michael J. Boden to Jason Augsburger, for $390,000, for Lot 1 in Oak Mountain Trace.

-William G. West to Joshua Evans, for $200,000, for Lot 2 in Farris Estates.

-Biswajit Datta to Uplift SFR Holdings I LLC, for $189,000, for Lot 112 in Summerchase Phase 4.

-Nicholas C. Cairns to Ross Tortorigi Inc., for $402,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Mark A. Correll to John Moore, for $479,000, for Lot 1 in Bent Tree Lane Subdivision Final Plat.

-Trever G. White to Chauncey Harris, for $380,000, for Lot 16 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Timi L. Stover, for $429,055, for Lot A-112 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 3.

-Cathy Diane Pike to Robert B. Begg, for $369,000, for Lot 8 in Liberty Shores Resurvey of Lots 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Luciano Emerson Miranda Ramos, for $377,400, for Lot 29 in Creeview Sector 2.

-James N. Martin to Riley Eidson, for $210,000, for Lot 16 in Tocoa Parc Phase 2.

-Marvin Greene to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $255,000, for Lot 299 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Latanatha Thompkins Maddox, for $326,820, for Lot 1721 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

Dec. 28

-Mary Joyce Stevenson Management Trust to Jennifer D. Elliott, for $455,000, for Lot 181 in Arbor Hill Phase III Final Plat.

-M. Chris Perkins to Elizabeth Paige Mitcham, for $175,000, for Lot 317 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Kenneth J. Spradling to William Baker, for $294,000, for Lot 8 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge Amended Map.

-Dhani Inc. to Lal Raja LLC, for $4,551,000, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Stacey Calvert Blakemore to Leonel Martinez Rios, for $220,000, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Samuel J. Sainker to Samuel J. Sainker, for $393,000, for Lot 4 in Southpointe Ridge Final Plat.

-Brian Thomas Tucker to Vikrant Sharma, for $325,000, for Lot 42 in Polo Crossings Sector IV.

-Stuart A. Raburn to Gordon Wesley Pruet, for $225,000, for Lot 99 in Meadow Brook Highlands.

-Earnest Nix to Earnest Nix, for $37,000, for Lot 59 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Venkat Reddy, for $216,880, for Lot 23 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Alex Chase Jones, for $400,000, for Lot 1503 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Kathryn McGehee to William Roberson, for $310,000, for Lot 60 in Valley Station Second Sector.

-Parkview Forest Products Inc. to Johnston Concrete Products Inc., for $1,150,100, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Evelyn T. Stone to Nathan Dodson, for $328,200, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Juanita R. Daniels to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 6 in Cedar Bend Phase 2.

-Town Builders Inc. LLC to Michael W. Duncan, for $839,869.70, for Lot 15-25 in Mt Laurel Phase III B Sector 2.

-William S. Griffith to Erika Maldonado Martinez, for $228,000, for Lot 255 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector Addition.

-Lee Ann Smith to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $245,000, for Lot 6-122 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Benjamin D. Kelsey to Bill Elliott, for $336,000, for Lot 22 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $329,900, for Lot 271 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 11.

-Gurmeet Singh Guraya to Ivan Herbey, for $639,900, for Lot 1725 in Highland Lakes 17th Sector Re Subdivision.

-Glenn A. Lawson to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $325,000, for Lot 126 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Betre Realty Co to Grant R. Lax, for $215,000, for Lot 7 in Meadows Plat 2 Revised.

-Chanse Appling to Wright Homes Inc., for $125,000, for Lot 3 in Creekwater Estates.

-Sagi Yehezkel to Eitan Lutsky, for $176,000, for Lot 90 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Midland Trust Company, for $224,880, for Lot 6 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Sharron E. Adams to Jody C. Jones, for $1,500,000, for Lots 67 and 68 in South Lake First Addition Resurvey of Lots 65, 66 and 67.

-Susan W. Hauswirth to Robert B. Philips, for $410,000, for Lot 416 in Lake Forest Fourth Sector.

-Chase L. Headley to Brooke R. Davis, for $249,000, for Lot 46 in Marengo Sector Two.

-Jimmy C. Wesson to Melvin McClendon, for $280,000, for Lot 20 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 1.

-John P. Gogan to William Ian Vaughn, for $377,500, for Lot 38 in Silverleaf Phase 3.

-Blue House Interiors LLC to Deja R. Ricketts, for $250,000, for Lot 2 in Ira Kings Subdivision.

-Erva G. Guenther to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $283,000, for Lot 35 in Narrows Point Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Luciano Emerson Miranda Ramos to Lkisha Warrine Swanson, for $315,000, for Lot 139 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Thomas Lucas to Eric Jimenez Gonzalez, for $357,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to June Kenwright, for $568,220, for Lot 39 in Henley Sector 1.

-Terry Jackson Roy to Terry Jackson Roy, for $148,000, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-JWS Holdings LLC to 254 Inveress AL LLC, for $1,740,000, for Lot 254 in Beaumont Village Condominium Fifth Amendment.

-Alison Louise Stacks to David John Sims, for $275,000, for Lot 125 in Chandalar South Second Sector.

-Alexandria Mae Trigg to James Patrick Trigg, for $214,800, for Lot 323 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Arthur K. Black to Ira N. Davis, for $385,200, for Lot 82 in Greystone Village Phase I Amended Map.

-Judy R. Clarke to Matthew Peterson, for $325,000, for Lot 84 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Gary Edward Elliott to Daniel Fischer, for $237,500, for Lot 26 in Navajo Hills Fourth Sector.

-Brian Thien Nguyen to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $267,000, for Lot 212 in Weatherly Warwick Village Phase II Amended Map.

-Nicole Breanne Bentley to Manuel Barco, for $95,000, for Lot 3 in Chandalar South Townhouses.

-Gateway Group Enterprises Inc. to Sandra McKenzie, for $141,500, for Lot 10 in Nottingham Townhomes Final Plat.

-Mildred Elizabeth Dunnaway to Alfred Wiley Clark, for $50,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Roy J. Schorsch, for $858,969, for Lot 1416 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jason E. Griffith, for $431,505, for Lot A-116 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

-Martin Tomasovic to Christopher Grant Durik, for $545,000, for Lot 2153 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Osiephia Johnson, for $325,490, for Lot 1724 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Michael Casey Atherton, for $548,740, for Lot 27 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

Dec. 29

-Travis Chase Williams to Travis Chase Williams, for $160,500, for Lot 506 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-NYMT Loan Trust I to Alejandro Humberto Villalobos, for $64,000, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Christopher J. Schaffer to Jenna Kapral, for $899,900, for Lot 14 in St. Charles at Greystone.

-Stephanie A. Burke to Suehay Nucksie Blanket, for $545,000, for Lot 40 in Grand Oaks Final Plat.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Tyler Jones, for $175,000, for Lot 9 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 3 Resurvey of Lot 9 Final Plat.

-Two Mountains LLC to Gerald Willis Stroup, for $141,400, for Lot 49 in Highlands Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Two Mountains LLC to Cannon David Dixon, for $159,080, for Lot 1 in Highlands Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Two Mountains LLC to Ethan David Brogdon, for $141,400, for Lot 60 in Highlands Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Town Builders Inc. to Innovative Building Services LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 19-10 in Mt Laurel Phase 3B Sector 1.

-Town Builders Inc. to Innovative Building Services LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 19-09 in Mt Laurel Phase 3B Sector 1.

-Madhusudhana Yaparla to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $320,000, for Lot 6 in Chesser Reserve Phase 1 Resurvey.

-Adams Homes LLC to Anthony C. Frazier, for $302,400, for Lot 130 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Mitchell A. Neely, for $661,144, for Lot 659 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Herbert M. Wolfrey to Zhengzheng Ni, for $561,000, for Lot 349 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-Louise M. Mattiace to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $193,000, for Lot 8 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Maxwell D. Harvison to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $420,000, for Lot 30 in Meadowbrook 11th Sector.

-Kenneth W. Massey to Matthew T. Massey, for $76,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Joy I. Riley, for $247,925, for Lot 315 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Thomas W. Bird to Shelaine R. Bird, for $638,680, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Nicholas Hoard, for $497,343, for Lot 625 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Bret H. Lumpkin to Anne L. Niles, for $507,500, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Frank L. McEwen to Matthew Connell, for $207,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Shelia Gail Randall Hodges to Jacquelin Zamora, for $254,500, for Lot 63 in Stoney Meadows Phase 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Mary Lyndel Ellison, for $250,290, for Lot 316 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Harold Wesley Dodd to Henry P. Robson, for $60,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Patricia H. Reddish to Brandon S. Parks, for $197,500, for Lot 50 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Rose M. Hogg to William H. Fargason, for $350,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Jason Brian Echols to Jason Brian Echols, for $97,185, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Ahmad Muhammad Irshad, for $548,603, for Lot 812 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Sumica Johnson Harris, for $407,530, for Lot A-60 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

-Carlisle Creek Construction LLC to Rachael I. Hutchison, for $568,150, for Lot 718 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Mackie G. Ritch to Burk Allen Berry, for $300,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Matthew E. Bullard, for $453,965, for Lot 15 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Daniel R. Simpson to Ann Ross Simpson, for $250,000, for Lot 116 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Rex P. Waldrop to Xiaohui Chen, for $205,000, for Lot 27 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Andre Deshun Williams, for $806,063, for Lot 1225 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Kathryn Ann Ceravolo, for $260,020, for Lot 317 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Todd Goggins to Clinton E. Chalkley, for $59,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Susana Vazquez to Allen Chase Harris, for $45,000, for Lot 1 in Garzarek Family Subdivision.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $240,000, for Lots 514, 515, 516 and 517 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Marvin Greene, for $507,900, for Lot 19 in Lake Wood Estates.

-EBSCO Industries Inc. to Alabama Trust Fund for the State of Alabama, for $12,082, for property in Sections 17, 18, 19, 29, 30 and 31, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Timothy K. Barth to Brisa Del Cojo, for $365,000, for Lot 30 in Southpointe 9th Sector Phase 1.

-EBSCO Industries Inc. to Alabama Department of Conservation and National Resources, for $498,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West and property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Paul Anthony Isbell to Andre L. Dacruz, for $1,000, for Lot 55 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Joshua E. Corbett, for $463,293, for Lot A-59 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 3.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Lloyd Edward Adams, for $623,575, for Lot 4242 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Beverly Faye Stamps to Penitentiary Reserve LLC, for $1,331,065, for property in Section 6, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Stamps Properties LTD to Penitentiary Reserve LLC, for $12,668,935, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 6, Township 19 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 7, Township 19 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 12, Township 19 South, Range 1 West, property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 1 West, property in Section 31, Township 18 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 32, Township 18 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 34, Township 18 South, Range 1 East..

-Charles A. J. Beavers to Penitentiary Reserve LLC, for $1,000,000, for property in Section 23, Township 18 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Laura B. Myers, for $770,332, for Lot 1412 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Cornerstone Property Group LLC to Austin Pate, for $280,000, for Lot 49 in Shelby Forest Estates Second Sector.

Dec. 30

-Laura H. Boyd to Michael Jacks, for $300,000, for Lot 37 in Quail Run Phase 2.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Luther T. Spears, for $478,216, for Lot 4245 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Juan Pablo Arreola Montes Deoca to Arnoldo Morales Martinez, for $70,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Wanda Horton to Raymond Cacace, for $65,000, for Lot 1 in Hurricane Heights.

-Catherine Morrow Antoine to Kelsey Trusty, for $227,000, for Lot 54 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 3.

-Andrew S. Noble to Madison Earl Development LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 3 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes Third Addition.

-JS Houses LLC to Martin Matulia, for $276,500, for Lot 17 in Stratford Place Phase IV.

-Dustin Heath Love to Arthur McWane Fairley, for $441,000, for Lot 10 in Riverchase Country Club First Addition Amended.

-Ray Landers to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $345,500, for Lot 8 in Summerwood Amended Map.

-Steven W. Terrana to Gopikrishna Yeleswarapu, for $576,000, for Lot 471 in Caldwell Crossings Sector 4 Phase II.

-Lakeidria T. Walker to REI Nation LLC, for $160,000, for Lot 63 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Dustin Anderson to Jason Todd Ellison, for $340,000, for Lot 65 in Eagle Cove.

-Robert A. Sims to Kelly Doyle Sims, for $425,000, for Lot 3 in Wildwood Estates.

-Stonegate Farms LLC to Vertical Ascent LLC, for $24,900, for Lot 63 in Stonegate Realty Phase Three.

-Chauncey Harris to Matthew C. Lamb, for $344,000, for Lot 9-85 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-William S. Pennington to Deborah J. McConatha, for $215,000, for Lot 3-55 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-David Benjamin Wilson to Kenton Locke St. John, for $145,000, for Lot 16 in White Oak Manor Final Plat.

-Hearthstone Properties LLC to Matthew Hogan, for $389,000, for property in Section 11, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Frank J. Laxson to Lisa Faulkner, for $285,000, for Lot 69 in Stone Brook First Sector.

-Annie Laura Hancock to Edwin L. Hancock, for $245,000, for Lot 17 in Cahaba Valley Estates First Sector.

-Lynn Head Cline to Eugene Evans Head, for $336,600, for Lot 59 in Barkley Square.

-Eugene Evans Head to Debra Garnett Causey, for $435,000, for Lot 59 in Barkley Square.

-Dexter Todd Cung to Grey Mountain LLC, for $79,000, for Lot 64 in Stonegate Realty Phase Three Final Plat.

-Danny Anderson to MCH SFR Property Owner 2, for $191,000, for Lot 48 in Shiloh Creek Sector One Plat One.

-Lee Samples to Ronnie Rushing, for $209,000, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Craig Harrison Blair, for $509,169, for Lot B-48 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-200 Missionary Ridge LLC to Lifeline Village Properties Inc., for $3,100,000, for Lot 2 in Meadows Business Center First Sector.

-Clifton Callahan to Lorena Cortes Gonzalez, for $320,000, for Lot 194 in Reserve of Timberline Phase 2.

-Jared W. Simmons to Lauri Marrero, for $296,000, for Lot 245 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector Re Survey of Lots 245 and 246.

-Donna S. Gillis to Joel D. Brasher, for $385,000, for Lot 5 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Michael R. Genovese to Amy Brad Rowan, for $273,500, for Lot 20 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Donald Norvell to Anthony Lanthrip, for $18,420, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $287,345, for Lot 1720 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $312,095, for Lot 1723 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Tina Marie Smith to Jesse T. Golden, for $385,000, for Lot 1 in Helen Crow Mills Addition to Sandpiper Trail.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $298,145, for Lot 1725 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Dorothy Jo Kidd to Jason R. Childers, for $174,600, for property in Section 27, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Daniel Patton Ogle to Jan Phillip Wood, for $122,500, for Lot 201 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Debra A. Fowler to Weston T. Williams, for $490,000, for Lot 2 in Windwood Circle.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Darrin Snider, for $865,167, for Lot 1447 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-ARVM 5 LLC to VM Pronto LLC, for $156,000, for Lot 15 in Meadowgreen.

-Roland Allen to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $201,900, for Lot 212 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 3.

-John C. Trimm to Ricky W. Stewart, for $900,000, for property in Section 20, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.