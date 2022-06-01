Land transactions for February

The following land transactions occurred during the month of February:

Feb. 1

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Daniel Scott Seguin, for $495,334, for Lot B-13 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $317,500, for Lot 1775 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Jacob D. Mercer to Dawn Romano, for $415,000, for Lot 1041 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Justin Dean to Bradley Armstong, for $28,000, for Lot 19 in Twin Oaks.

-Shu Chiu L. Chao to Juan Wang, for $250,800, for Lot 31 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Noah P. Barcroft to John Broderick, for $255,000, for Lot 339 in Forest Lakes Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Jason T. Doyal to Brian E. Clark, for $190,000, for Lot 3 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 11.

-Scotty Brooks to Natalie Gagnon, for $522,900, for Lot 728 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Sara Selina Maddox to Holly L. Watson, for $520,000, for Lot 1104 in Eagle Point 11th Sector.

-Adam J. McLaurin to Paul M. Ryan, for $925,000, for Lot 2 in Havenwood Park Second Sector.

-Cindy C. Garrison to Elizabeth Garrison Hoagland, for $10,000, for Lot 1 in Garrison Family Subdivision.

-Cindy C. Garrison to Cindy C. Garrison, for $215,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Melanie C. Lee to Cahaba Home Designs LLc, for $415,000, for Lot 165 in Weatherly Second Sector Phase II.

-Amyn Hamirani to Gayathri Ravi, for $460,000, for Lot 70 in Arbor Hill Phase II Final Plat.

-Michelle B. Grill to Michelle B. Grill, for $115,000, for Lot 5 in Rustic Oak Estates.

-Matthew Cyphers to Salvatore Vincent Russo, for $407,500, for Lot 49 in Hillsboro Phase I Amended.

-Donna L. Parker to Walter Eugene Poe, for $1,000, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Walter Eugene Poe to Walter Eugene Poe, for $1,000, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Sara Forest to Sara Forest Family Trust, for $381,700, for Lot 2615 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase One.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Muhammad Bilal, for $439,175, for Lot A-115 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1.

-Romera Liddell to Intentional Enterprises LLC, for $149,900, for Lot 55 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.

Oferpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Andrew Richard Smith, for $292,000, for Lot 503 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Bradley Armstong to Opendoor Property J LLC, for $263,400, for Lot 18 in Chesser Reserve Phase 1 Resurvey.

-Edward H. Chartrand to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $376,935, for Lot 25 in Villas Belvedere.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Laura Ashlee Dolan, for $457,381, for Lot 108 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Jada Pittman to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $360,000, for Lot 1546 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Elizabeth N. Trucks to Elizabeth N. Trucks, for $175,300, for Lot 394 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

Feb. 2

-A2H LLC to Joel C. Robinson, for $750,000, for Lot 1 in Dearing Downs 8th Addition.

-Tiffani Jewell Smith to A & LR Properties LLC, for $183,000, for Lot 24 in Kingwood.

-Bradford Whitehurst to Brian J. Malone, for $35,000, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Anthony Michael Weiger to John M. Smith, for $323,000, for Lot 489 in Weatherly Treymore Abbey Sector 22.

-Linda J. Pickett to Cynthia Ann Mitchell, for $5,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22, Range 4 West.

-Linda J. Pickett to Sydney G. Pickett, for $5,000, for Lot 96 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Joseph Michael Patton to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $237,000, for Lot 105 in Summerchase Phase I.

-Patrick McChesney to James T. Billings, for $360,000, for Lot 19 in Cedar Meadows.

-Davis J. Bagwell to Rebekah Bell, for $520,000, for Lot A80 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Kristopher M. Cooper to Sherrell Mooney, for $250,000, for Lot 94 in Cottages at Stonehaven Second Addition Phase One.

-Prinsbank to PSB Credit Services Inc., for $80,900, for Lot 1 in Goldwire Amended Map.

-PSB Credit Services Inc. to Sergio Molina Ruano, for $73,600, for Lot 1 in Goldwire Amended Map.

-Charlette Barr to Pam Hatchett, for $60,000, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Martha Rogers to Peggy Rogers Allen, for $13,910, for Lot 1 in Alton Young Survey.

-Wilkerson Retirement Investing LLC to Irene Means, for $75,000, for Lot 401 in Gables a Condominium.

-Donna Frazier to Lisa Billings, for $1,100,000, for Lot 11 in St. Charles at Greystone.

-Lanny Sterling Vines to Samuel Wasko, for $775,000, for Lot 8 in Southlake.

-Daniel Garrett Creamer to MCH SFR Property Owner 2 LLC, for $350,000, for Lot 737 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase I Final Plat.

-Katelyn H. Neumann to Adra Valentina Rodriguez, for $350,000, for Lot 18 in Parkside Village Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Charles Sabastion Herrera to Carlton Guillot, for $395,500, for Lot 66 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Derrick D. Davis to Arthur Clark, for $794,000, for Lot 24 in Brock Point Phase 1B.

-Zuheir Dabit to Peter Bruce Collins, for $500,000, for Lot 39 in Meadow Brook 16th Sector Phase II.

-Adams Homes LLC to Timothy Wayne Harris, for $322,850, for Lot 134 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Charity Njeri Kamau to Patrick Braxton, for $192,000, for Lot 94 in Waterford Village Section 5 Phase 1.

-Kimberly Joy Rushing to Kelly Watson, for $450,000, for Lot 2 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.

-Stanley S. House to Barron Lee Polk, for $430,000, for Lot 7 in Indian Valley Ranchettes.

Feb. 3

-Murphy Home Builders LLC to Kristi Knight, for $829,900, for Lot 19 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2.

-J & M Properties LLC to Niro Properties LLC, for $440,000, for Lot 2 in Chesser.

-Jonathan H. Higginbotham to Jonathan H. Higginbotham, for $250,200, for Lot 17 in Kirkwall a Subdivision of Inverness.

-L. N. Donald to Timothy Mynatt, for $475,000, for Lot 12 in Riverchase Country Club Third Addition.

-William D. Kirkland to Rodney O. Hocker, for $275,000, for Lot 9 in Portsouth Third Sector.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Ulysses Simpson Myers, for $799,920, for Lot 1424 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Brenda B. Adams, for $472,346, for Lot 845 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Czeslaw Poczatek to John S. Poczatek, for $40,000, for Lot 1 in Poczatek Family Subdivision Resubdivision of Lots 1 and 2.

-Terri P. Harris to Terri P. Harris, for $312,300, for Lot 1 in Wisteria.

-SHM Properties LLC to Monroe Real Estates LLC, for $153,000, for Lot 151 in Saratoga Townhomes.

-Joshua Brasher to Holland Family LLC, for $2,980, for Lot 15 in Rolling Meadows Estates.

-Holland Family LLC to Joshua Brasher, for $16,500, for Lot 14 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Lainie Sue Robinson Miller to Rodrigo Salvado Arana Flamenco, for $217,500, for Lot 379 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-John P. Douglas to John Blake Douglas, for $100,000, for Lot 29 in Selkirk a Subdivision of Inverness Phase IV.

-Shirley Ines Hall to Gregory Robertson, for $150,000, for property in Section 21, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Joseph S. Smith to Jason Poe, for $133,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Dezmon Rashun Stovall, for $321,505, for Lot 7-85 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Ellis H. Till to Ellis Hampton Till, for $255,000, for Lot 54 in Southlake Townhomes First Addition.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Ebone Dekayla Sankey, for $385,900, for Lot 12-16 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase Two.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Russell Roberts, for $425,900, for Lot 12-9 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase Two.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to John E. Ebbert, for $639,900, for Lot 524 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Trinh Kim Huynh, for $496,582, for Lot 720 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 7-70 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Thomas Randall Loyd, for $616,470.42, for Lot 1-614 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Charles Scott Stone, for $350,000, for Lot 10 in South Oak Phase I.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Thomas E. Rivers, for $99,000, for Lot 438 in Highland Lakes 4th Sector Phase III.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Cynthia Nail Hoffman, for $401,900, for Lot 718 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to David Bryan Wesson, for $514,156, for Lot 846 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase One.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Benjamin O. Nunn, for $503,900, for Lot 614 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Jane Ellison to Tyson Alethea Porter Cole, for $105,000, for Lot 5 in Christy Townhomes.

-Marvin Kent Ethridge to Jessica A. Borders, for $485,000, for Lot 338 in Willow Oaks.

-Gisela R. Siemen to Jack A. Donovan, for $1,989,000, for Lot 6 in Meadow Lake Farms.

-Natanael Afanador Villa to Henry Addison Long, for $690,000, for Lot 2227 in Birkdale at Ballantrae.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Robert Eric Hubbard, for $516,850, for Lot 5 in Henley Sector 1.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Landon A. Shoemaker, for $440,000, for Lot 33 in Caldwell Crossings Second Sector Phase Two.

-Kevin Jensen to Chandler Meredith Foushee, for $175,000, for Lot 5 in Navajo Hills Second Sector.

-James Duvall to Brandon Chapman, for $302,000, for Lot 15 in Royal Oaks 2nd Sector.

-Frances Denney to Andrew D. Rice, for $267,900, for Lot 7-236 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Chandra Patrice Green, for $518,900, for Lot 502 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Larry Richard Rollan to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $198,350, for Lot 26 in Tocoa Parc Phase 2.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 3 in Cedar Grove Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 Enclave Final Plat.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 7-91 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 7-83 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $75,000, for Lot 826 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Three.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 7-90 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 7-82 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Betty Rushton to Douglas Dickinson, for $636,000, for Lot 4 in Cottages of Danberry Final Plat.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Raz Carter, for $692,554, for Lot 657 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Grant D. Smith, for $480,348, for Lot 713 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Jennifer W. Simms, for $538,474, for Lot 651 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Amy Thomas, for $504,317, for Lot 725 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Harris Gaston to Kelley Becton Morgan, for $260,000, for Lot 7 in Cahaba River Estates.

-Fred White to Jacob Garrett Walker, for $139,500, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Lois B. Tate to David Morrison, for $35,000, for Lot 7 in Weatherly Club Drive Sector 14.

-Donald B. Milstead to Jacques Surcouf, for $295,000, for Lot 154 in Lake Forest First Sector.

-Cynthia M. Haskins to OP Gold LLC, for $183,200, for Lot 11 in Alabaster Highlands.

-CWD LLC to RDM3 LLC, for $900,000, for Lot 5AA in Crossroads Northeast Resurvey of Lot 5A.

Feb. 4

-SDH Alabama LLC to Cynthia Sturdivant Haskins, for $267,660, for Lot 321 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Timberline Development LLC to Carlisle Creek Construction LLC, for $67,900, for Lot 16 in Timberline Phase Three.

-Dan L. Howard to Ricky Pickett, for $175,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Ricky Pickett to Laura B. Yates, for $250,000, for property in Section 7, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Jeremy Weaver to William Coogan, for $177,900, for Lot 12 in Smiths Camp.

-Ricky Pickett to Rikki Lowery, for $236,500, for property in Section 7, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Samuel Hayden Riley to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $290,000, for Lot 818 in Forest Parks 8th Sector Phase 2.

-Toni Bachus Dutton to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $432,500, for Lot 2407 in Riverchase Country Club 24th Addition.

-Carlisle Creek Construction LLC to Johnny R. Gilbreath, for $536,600, for Lot 16 in Timberline Phase Three.

-Gary Ross to Cas Properties Inc., for $289,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-John Ray to Webb & Nation LLC, for $320,000, for Lot 3 in Indian Valley 6th Sector.

-Carla Gray to Post Properties LLC, for $199,000, for Lot 17 in Cahaba Beach Townhomes.

-Tracy Clark to Luis A. Felix Palacios, for $288,400, for Lot 61 in Portsouth Third Sector.

-Sandra C. Anderson to Samuel P. Boyers, for $351,000, for Lot 2 in Selkirk A Subdivision of Inverness Phase IV.

-David Gavin Lansden to David Gavin Lansden, for $231,900, for Lot 100 in Villas Belvedere.

-Sandra Bentley to Dennis Paul Johnson, for $145,000, for Lot 1 in Farris Smith Subdivision Resurvey.

-Carrington Lakes III LLC to Daniel Sealy, for $180,000, for property in Section 11, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Roger Ferrell Swiney to Jacob Allan Sloan, for $15,000, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Samuel C. Brewster to Francesco Craparotta, for $385,680, for Lot 3 in Riverchase Country Club Second Addition Revised.

-Lola Rutland Stinson to Paul McNeal, for $80,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Casper D. Pitts to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $253,000, for Lot 167 in High Ridge Village Phase 8 Final Plat.

-John R. Douglas to Elva Lynita Caudill, for $285,000, for Lot 26 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shawanda D. Hughes, for $319,050, for Lot 1728 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

Feb. 7

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Alexander Demers, for $498,450, for Lot 235 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Martha J. Acton to Adam Coan, for $439,000, for Lot 26 in Bent River Phase IV Resurvey #1.

-Richard Noland Cowden to Cahaba Holdings LLC, for $365,000, for property in Section 6, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Anjanette Damman to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $228,000, for Lot 571 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Brian D. Scott to Lauren Fletcher, for $400,000, for Lot 50 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Wright Homes Inc. to Norman Kyle Smith, for $494,382, for Lot 4 in Creekwater Estates.

-Bobby Delano Cockrum to Bobby Delano Cockrum and Clara Onease Cockrun Childrens Trust Agreement, for $130,210, for Lot 9 in Glassocks Subdivision on Spring Creek and Coosa River.

-Raymond Hughes to Brian K. Hughes, for $104,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22, Range 1 West.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Cameron Blake Yance, for $499,900, for Lot 940 in Highland Lakes Ninth Sector Phase One.

-Lilin Yin to Tyler D. Lamar, for $181,250, for Lot 22 in Wynfield Parc Phase Two Resurvey of Lots 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Davis J. Bagwell, for $623,935, for Lot B-9 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Kevin W. Carter to Robin Duckworth, for $510,000, for Lot 90 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 2.

-Frank Corley Ellis to Anthony Harley Miller, for $15,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Walter Wagner to Jacck Properties LLC, for $10,500, for Lots 4, 5, 11 and 12 in W. J. Maxwell Survey of Alabaster.

-Shelia Dianne Handley to Daniel Walker, for $185,000, for Lot 7 in Rudy Tidmore Property.

-Mary Elizabeth Stallworth Foundation Trust to Amanda Kane, for $15,500, for Lots 1 and 4 in Cedar Grove Estates First Edition.

-Sybil Edwards Ingram to Muhammad Zohair, for $190,000, for Lot 28 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Bowers Properties LLC to Tim Taylor, for $733,500, for Lot 12 in Red Oaks Farms Resurvey 3 Amended Survey.

-Michael Trent Dotson to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 1 in Chase Plantation Resurvey of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 Amended Map.

-Jack W. Greenhill to Hal A. Worley, for $75,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Kenneth D. Sharkey to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $299,000, for Lot 60 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge First Addition.

Feb. 8

-Misty Dawn Ary to Robert Lee Reagan, for $662,000, for Lot 24 in Habersham Place.

-John Bartlett Kingsley to Savannah Kitchens, for $259,000, for Lots 19 and 20 in Arden.

-Ram Helena Duplex Partners LLC to M&S Real Property Investments LLC, for $2,890,000, for Lot 1 in Ram Helena Development Partners LLC Amended Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to Reginal J. Boone, for $399,640, for Lot 200 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-David Eugene Youngblood to Brandan M. Lloyd, for $225,000, for Lot 33 in Oakwood Village Phase Two.

-Ray E. Carter to Darius L. Jackson, for $437,500, for Lot 167 in Forest Parks 1st Sector.

-Denise M. Crittenden to Jay Baxter Knight, for $329,900, for Lot 26 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 3.

-Tamara Sanford Johnson to Susan T. Rollan, for $188,000, for Lot 33 in Crosscreek Cove Townhomes.

-Michael L. Waltenburg to Michael L. Waltenburg, for $348,100, for Lot 13 in Riverchase Country Club Phase II Second Addition.

-Debra Perry to Jasmine Duncan, for $215,000, for Lot 22 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham.

-Claude D. Whittle to Claude D. Whittle, for $10,000, for Lot 19 in Linwood Estates Final Plat.

-Midfirst Bank to Adam Zeytoony, for $195,000, for Lot 10 in Harbor Towne.

-Neil H. King to Britney Leigh Rawls, for $374,000, for Lot 21 in Meadowbrook 11th Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Patricia Laborde, for $619,560, for Lot 23 in Henley Sector 1.

-Charles C. Tanner to Mangie Gregory, for $493,000, for Lot 30 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Rivers Realty LLC to Sealing Equipment Products Co. Inc, for $1,950,000, for Lot 3 in Airpark Industrial Complex Resurvey of Lot 3B and 3C.

-Heritage Land Venture I LLC to ADH Alabama LLC, for $25,300, for Lot 1 in Springs Crossing Commercial Sector 1.

Feb. 9

-Luther T. Cale to GEN3 Residential LLC, for $140,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Ellis H. Till to Ghassan Almansoob, for $900,000, for Lot 2 in Airport Commons.

-Joshua Mosley to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $411,500, for Lot 15 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.

-Creekwater Development LLC to Over the Mountain Construction Co. LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 342 and 343 in Creekwater Phase IIIA.

-Jane I. Windham to Angelia King, for $339,700, for Lot 2 in Triple Springs Second Sector Resurvey of Lots 1-10 First Addition.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Billy Joe Cotton, for $209,880, for Lot 36 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Tara Respinto to Casey Nicholls, for $252,000, for Lot 101 in Narrows Reach Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Jeffry C. Cates to Highpointe Partners LLC, for $330,000, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Kaleb Redmond to Joshua Hubbard, for $295,000, for Lot 209 in Forest Lakes Subdivision 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-James L. Ray to James L. King, for $300,000, for Lot 2 in Rayhaven.

-Dereck L. Johnson to Michael Swan, for $367,900, for Lot 434 in Old Cahaba Oakwood Sector.

-German D. Hidalgo to Julian Iangarica Meza, for $360,000, for Lot G in Waddell Properties.

-Donnice Carrol Ritch to Donnice Ritch, for $120,000, for property in Section 4, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Rosalea A. Kramer to Rosalea A. Kramer, for $49,350, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-William Jason Hinson to E. Peyton Lee, for $550,000, for Lot 17 in Southpointe Ridge Final Plat.

-Ernest J. Gross to Stephanie Lombardo, for $770,000, for Lot 1259 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase III.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Joseph Carl Hill, for $312,145, for Lot 1703 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Doris Reynolds to Liliana Perez, for $400,000, for Lot 87 in Creekview Sector 1.

Feb. 10

-Southstate Bank to Fuden LLC, for $3,125,000, for Lot 24 in Inverness Center.

-Alicia L. Hale to James Logan Day, for $275,000, for Lot 39 in Hickory Point.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Herman V. Isbell, for $467,125, for Lot 107 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Leslie Ann Holt to Charles McLaurin, for $347,000, for Lot 40 in Edenton 4th Amended Plat.

-Wealth Cap Holdings LLC to MJR Realty LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 56 in Hampton Square.

-Wealth Cap Holdings LLC to MJR Realty LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 26 in Hampton Square.

-Wealth Cap Holdings LLC to MJR Realty LLC, for $135,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Southmont.

-Wealth Cap Funds LLC to Heritage Holding Company LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 130 in Siluria Mills Property Line Map.

-Carolyn Linski to Jesus Rodriguez, for $55,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-John J. Bogenschultz to Chris Parrish, for $560,000, for Lot 2310 in Riverchase Country Club Twenty Third Addition.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Paul Cox, for $417,475, for Lot 503 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Kahey Cusimano to RR4 OPCO1 LP, for $245,000, for Lot 35 in Ammersee Lakes Second Sector Amended Map.

-Guendolyn G. Green to Michael Shane Green, for $80,200, for Lot 1815 in Old Cahaba V First Addition.

-William F. King to MJW Properties LLC, for $190,000, for Lot 94 in Dearing Downs 1st Addition.

-Ivan Mondragon Padilla to Alfredo Mondragon Padilla, for $164,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-CS Equity Partners LLC to Bowden Real Estate BHM II LLC, for $190,000, for Lot 30 in Meriweather Sector 3 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Christopher H. Zissette, for $285,275, for Lot 322 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-P. Ray Construction LLC to Empire Rentals LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 163 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Darcy E. Prince, for $572,817, for Lot 616 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Jack Segars Heating and Air Inc. to Toni Cruz Josafat, for $44,500, for Lot 1 in Prescott Place Resurvey of Lot 1 Final Plat.

-Eva Mae Hawkins to Alfreda Pope, for $81,700, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jonathan C. Splaine, for $565,445, for Lot 815 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Chris Sutton to Chris Sutton, for $30,960, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jeremy Elton Johnson, for $504,277, for Lot 825 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Evan B. King to Michael B. Woo, for $385,000, for Lot 1 in Heritage Oaks.

-Linda S. Wilkins to Evan King, for $410,000, for Lot 24 in Royal Forest.

Feb. 11

-Samantha Paige Hoke to Samantha Hoke Minor, for $292,000, for Lot 218 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase 2.

-Kevin D. Mauffray to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $190,700, for Lot 15 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Charles Spencer Stiles to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $253,100, for Lot 5 in Amanda Trace.

-Vera Sue Hatcher to Central State Bank, for $60,550, for Lot 9 in J. E. Bozeman of 100 Acres at Birmingham Junction on ETV and G Railroad.

-William A. Terrell to RR4 OPCO1 LP, for $228,000, for Lot 297 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 3.

-Tyler Echols to James F. Delong, for $300,000, for Lot 293 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-Gregory A. Gremillion to Anthony Earl Dawson, for $391,000, for Lot 14 in Mountain Lake.

-Evelyn E. Moore to Barrett Blanton, for $185,000, for Lot 441 in Waterford Highlands Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Austin Moore to Robert Charles Moore, for $179,400, for Lot 18 in Old Ivy Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-Phyllis Simpson to HMH Partnership, for $570,000, for Lot 30 in Cottages of Danberry.

-Robert Zachary Garove to Taylor Chapman, for $405,000, for Lot 6 in Southpointe Fourth Sector Amended Map.

-Gabriel Thomas to Addie Brooke Sims, for $332,000, for Lot 19 in Indian Valley Third Sector Resurvey of Lots 14-19.

-Bennie Warren Holcombe to Dawn Keef, for $151,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Clifford M. Chappell to Landon Pearce Green, for $255,000, for Lot 40 in Greenield Sector 4 Sectors 4 and 6.

-Boulton Properties LLC to New Residential Borrower 2022 SFR1 LLC, for $1,433,000, for Lot 267 in Savannah Pointe Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Crowne Property Acquisitions LLC to New Restidential Borrower 2022 SFR1 LLC, for $2,564,000, for Lot 25 in Douglas Meadows Lot 16 in Meadowview First Sector Addision, Lot 34 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Two, Lot 908 in Old Cahaba Sector 9, Lot 16 of Meadows Plat 2 Revised Survey, Lot 96 of Camden Cove Sector 8 Final Plat Lot 6 in Lexington Parc Sector 1, Lot 12 in Kinsale Gardens Homes Second Sector, Lot 38 in Dearing Downs Third Addition, Lot 15 in Soutwind Second Sector and Lot 18 in Navajo Hills Third Sector.

-Abby Nicole Wilson to Jason Robert Bozeman, for $187,000, for Lot 9 in Farris Smith Subdivision Resurvey.

-Kirk A. Edmunds to Ashley Renee Garove, for $659,000, for Lot 20 in Parkview.

-David Earl Coyte to Dawn B. Lucas, for $253,000, for Lot 3 in Wooleys Subdivision.

-Betty Elizabeth Herron Tubbs to Eric Smith, for $1,500, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Brooke Danielle Newman to MCH SFR Property Owner 2 LLC, for $380,000, for Lot 12-27 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Randall F. Boswell to Jennifer Avery Davis, for $196,000, for Lot 16 in Shoal Creek Highlands Second Sector Amended Map Resurvey of Lots 8 through 20.

Feb. 14

-Western Properties LLC to Thomas Christopher Fisher, for $175,000, for Lot 61 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.

-Lawrence E. Sturges to Lori Hopson, for $194,000, for Lot 71 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase IV.

-B. Edward Vining to Joshua Ashmore McClanahan, for $78,000, for Lot 3 in Vining Farms Survey.

-Central State Bank to Hector Moreno, for $25,000, for Lot 9 in J. E. Bozeman.

-Valerie Kernan Cheeseman to Valerie Hester, for $339,700, for Lot 77 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Richard A. Barcelona to Marion E. Seamon, for $1,850,000, for Lots 4-A and 4-B in Lucky Acres.

-Barbara A. Cardwell to James Stuart Haywood, for $168,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Mary Coe Venable to Luke Kelly, for $164,150, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Franklin D. Williams to Robert Moman, for $260,000, for Lot 219 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3.

-David R. Emory to Frank Murry Williamson, for $426,000, for Lot 253 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 2.

-Nancy Manar Franklin to Dominic Paul Troiani, for $620,000, for Lot 364 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase I Amended Map.

-Eva A. Green to Tonya Talley Moran, for $276,000, for Lot 905 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium.

-Steven Andrew Potaczek to John Street, for $605,000, for Lot 30 in Fowlers Lake Estates.

-Joyce W. Phillips to R. Charleen Miller Sikes, for $625,000, for Lot 6 in Shelby Shores 1970 Addition.

-HPA US1 LLC to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $330,300, for Lot 222 in Arbor Hill Phase III Final Plat.

-Darren O. Dachelet to Nicholas Sullivan Brown, for $290,500, for Lot 21 in Chaparral Third Sector.

-Wayne Curren to Joe Smith, for $26,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Michelle Lea Trumbly to Marissa N. Brantley, for $270,000, for Lot 44 in Enclave Phase 1.

-John P. Douglas to James T. Douglas, for $39,000, for property in Section 27, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Lana R. Cajilig to Honeybee Homes LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 12 in Stratford Place Phase III Amended Map of the Resurvey of the Final Plat.

-Justin Isaac Spinks to Jordan Wood, for $505,000, for Lot 104 in Southern Pines Second Sector.

-John W. Moore to Richard Snyder, for $240,000, for Lot 518 in Old Cahaba The Park Sector Amended Map.

-Richard Snyder to Evelyn R. Moore, for $254,900, for Lot 235 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-Michael S. Allen to Jesus Gonzalez Cortes, for $67,500, for Lot 3 in Fletcher Storrs Subdivision.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Nagarjun Yada, for $431,388, for Lot 835 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Jess Alan Johnson to Mark Edward Bottom, for $322,000, for Lot 39 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Dyrle F. Woods to Dyrle Renae Frederick, for $13,020, for Lot 3 in Champion Family Subdivision Resubdivision of Lot 3.

Feb. 15

-Joshua Devell Lovejoy to Octavia Levonne Jackson, for $190,000, for Lot 56 in Union Station Phase 2.

-Dominic Paul Sims to Todd Mitchell Beck, for $530,000, for Lot 2059 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase 3.

-Michael Burks to Marcia E. Williams, for $215,000, for Lot 546 in Waterford Highlands Sector I.

-Demond James Allen to Hunter Bruce Franklin, for $354,000, for Lot 9-54 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Robert B. Aland to JLH Investments LLC, for $135,000, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Bobby Maxena to Maxena Home Builders LLC, for $45,000, for Lot 1 in Thompson Subdivision.

-DAL Properties LLC to Murphy Home Builders LLC, for $127,296.32, for Lot 14 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Kenneth Fondren to Wallace B. Purdy, for $401,500, for Lot 394 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.

-Paul Aboujaoude to Edwin B. Lumpkin, for $1,500,000, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Zachary Allen Dotson to Virginia Jackson, for $200,000, for Lot 14 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Thomas C. Moorer to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 22 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase III.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Milton King, for $244,880, for Lot 12 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Steven Joslin to Adam Dean Brock, for $417,500, for Lot 29 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1B.

-Harold Edward Bauer to Rachel D. Clevenger, for $293,810, for Lot 7 in Hidden Ridge Estates 1st Sector.

-Rachel D. Clevenger to Enzo A. Martinez Beltran, for $720,000, for Lot 7 in Hidden Ridge Estates 1st Sector.

-William Dennis to Brandon Byrd, for $525,000, for Lot 1149 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase II.

-Konnor W. Pavey to RM1 SFR Propco B LP, for $319,000, for Lot 2 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 2nd Addition.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Richard Feltman, for $616,165, for Lot 32 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-Ronald E. White to Ronald E. White, for $497,600, for Lot 42 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1A Resurvey No. 1.

-Robert H. Posey to Ronald N. Gully, for $216,150, for Lot 7 in J. W. Johnstons Subdivision.

-Richard P. Sexton to Desmond J. Allen, for $529,900, for Lot 1-50 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase III.

-L&L Property Enterprises LLC to Carl P. Hill, for $219,900, for Lot 9 in Havens Resurvey.

-Terry Carter Reed to Brenda Perry, for $27,000, for Lot 1 in R. S. Villadson Reg Enger Survey.

-Kevin A. Serra to Undra Billingsley, for $780,000, for Lot 837 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase II.

-Johnathon Charles Duncan to Lauren Wesson, for $222,000, for Lot 157 in Emerald Ridge 1st Sector.

-Shale Lane Lemons to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $366,000, for Lot 4-32 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-James M. Cates to Amber Pardue, for $265,000, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

Feb. 16

-Lia Rennan Scales Prince to Marc Donovan Scales, for $242,000, for Lot 340 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.

-Jimmy D. Cummings to Debra P. Cummings, for $52,200, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Roger Phillips to Shirley Denise Huffman, for $160,000, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Town Builders Inc. LLC to Allen Oser, for $898,400, for Lot 22-29 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 2.

-Raymond Coleman to James K. Bolton, for $284,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Joel G. Dockery to Nooa Enterprises LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 6 in Navajo West Sector of Navajo Hills.

-Tony Karl Williams to Larry Hill, for $245,000, for Lot 137 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Geaux Route Holdings LLC to Genissen Inc., for $6,692,000, for Lot 5 in Tattersall Park Resurvey No. 4.

-Dent M. Morton to Dent M. Morton, for $10,000, for Lot 36 in Valdawood.

-Kiedi T. Smith to Janice T. Whittemore, for $124,900, for Lot 1604 in Horizon a Condominium.

-J. Scott Register to Moheb Ashraf Emeel Gohar, for $590,000, for Lot 39 in Glen at Greystone Sector Three.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Sravan Kumar Vanguru, for $530,860, for Lot 823 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Jacqueline M. Heffler to Raymond Cavender, for $237,032, for Lot 209 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 2.

-Adams Homes LLC to Shamara Ciana Spurlock, for $287,000, for Lot 144 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Lawrence W. Martin to Margaret Eads, for $285,000, for Lot 4-39 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Javier Cuevas Garduno to Belarmino Ordonez Mejia, for $60,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Margaret Eads to Amy Peterson, for $315,000, for Lot 7-244 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Crystal L. Neal to Jeffrey Nathaniel Holmes, for $450,000, for Lot 2036 in Highland Lakes 20th Sector Phase I.

-Debra Cummings to Mondragon Properties, for $30,000, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Carolyn Clark Lambert to Diane L. Stephens, for $339,500, for Lot 21 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 2 Final Recorded Plat.

-Jeffrey Larkin Palmer to City of Calera, for $60,000, for Lot 444 in Dares Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Putu Arsana to Alex212 LLC, for $130,900, for Lot 20 in Wintestone Townhomes Phase One Corrected and Re Recorded.

Feb. 17

-Timothy Hess to Timothy Hess, for $451,490, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-DAL Properties LLC to R. Kent Hatley, for $528,500, for Lot 2449 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-James Daugherty to William Lee Halfacre, for $507,950, for Lot 16 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Matthew C. Brown to Jordan E. Dyer, for $268,000, for Lot 30 in Wyndham Bedford Sector Amended Map.

-Jeannene Peacock to Molino 7 LLC, for $665,000, for Lot 1037 in Blackridge Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Carlisle Creek Construction LLC to Nathan Helms, for $395,500, for Lot 73 in Timberline Phase Three.

-Brent Head to Charles Bethel Robershaw, for $170,000, for Lot 7 in Town Side Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Phillip G. Mishalanie to Kenneth A. Mishalanie, for $120,830, for Lot 3 in Mountaintop Farms.

-Alan Bowie Given to Tiffanie R. Wooley, for $265,000, for Lot 44 in Bridlewood Parc Sector One.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Joshua W. Coffelt, for $489,900, for Lot 608 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 709 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $98,663, for Lot 22-123 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Andrew M. Kiger, for $651,774, for Lot 1-605 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Jennifer Groves, for $712,448, for Lot 1-662 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Russell Roberts to Alvis F. Wales, for $685,000, for Lot 71 in Bulley Creek Farm Development 1st Sector and Acreage Resurvey of a Resurvey.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Alayna Messer, for $379,900, for Lot 7-71 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Evelyn R. Gomez to Alicia Hernandez Arellano, for $139,200, for Lot 11 in Meadows Plat 2.

-Michael W. Stephens to Brent Ryan Ayres Martin, for $415,000, for Lot 2107 in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Marc Mauro to Felix H. Chanchavac Vincente, for $275,000, for Lot 39 in Portsouth Second Sector.

-Brian P. Morin to Brian Morin, for $10,000, for Lot 42 in Panther Ridge.

-Fred M. Hanvey to Lewis J. Fondren, for $21,000, for Lot 1 in Hanveys Addition to Homestead Resurvey of Lot 1.

-Martin William N. Watkins to RM1 SFR Propco B LP, for $255,000, for Lot 240 in Old Cahaba Willow Run Sector First Addition.

-William B. Brashier to Heather Gedoudas, for $275,000, for Lot 543 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-Jeremy Smith to Austin Miskelly, for $5,000, for property in Section 24, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-MJW Properties LLC to RS Rental III A LLC, for $206,000, for Lot 94 in Dearing Downs St Addition.

-Ricky Lee Nix to James Allen Bass, for $499,000, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

Feb. 18

-Daniel Hadwin to Alexia Williams, for $162,000, for Lot B in Chandalar South Townhouses Phase 2.

-Connor Donavan to Gary Jeremiah Cavicchio, for $285,000, for Lot 125 in Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Christopher Jones to Edwin R. Williams, for $55,000, for Lot 90 in Wynlake Phase 4C.

-Arthur E. Giddens to Thomas E. Smith, for $479,000, for Lot 5 in Bentley Addition to Shelby Shores Sector II Amended Map.

-Realty Studio LLC to Kayla Garlock, for $61,600, for Lot 9 in Mooney Estates Resubdivision of Lot 9C of a Resubdivision of 9B.

-Jerline Porter Scott to Colyn T. Bradley, for $160,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-J. V. Jones to Dewey Cain Reed, for $61,840, for property in Section 18, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Leslie Carlisle to Kristine S. Ledlow, for $110,000, for Lot 2 in Helen Bush Family Subdivision.

-Lauren M. Finkelstein to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $257,200, for Lot 21 in Cambridge Pointe 2nd Phase 2nd Sector.

-Cesar Valle to Iris Valle, for $32,500, for Lot 2 in Rowe Subdivision.

-Chelsea One LLC to Andrew C. Lacy, for $60,000, for Lots 113 and 114 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 3.

-Marie B. Jackson to Sergio M. Aparicio, for $70,000, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Alan B. Spriggs, for $518,678, for Lot 830 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to David D. Gard, for $919,818, for Lot 1445 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jason Adam Lite, for $514,730, for Lot 838 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Whitni Collins, for $373,840, for Lot 21 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Kyeshia Griffin to Amanda Luellen, for $188,000, for Lot 32 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Trinity S. Dunlap, for $333,845, for Lot 1748 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-DAL Properties LLC to Michael Rex Blakely, for $749,900, for Lot 5 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Daryl H. Ray to Chad E. Quinn, for $16,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Lauren Jenkins to Alex Finkelstein, for $310,000, for Lot 39 in Royal Oaks 2nd Sector.

-Rex McKinney to Janet Santini, for $230,000, for Lots 15 and 16 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Phillips B. Voss to Taylor A. Hausen, for $305,000, for Lot 7-251 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Christopher Coty Dunn to Howard Joseph Eisenhardt, for $260,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-W. Guy Moore to Christopher Coty Dunn, for $360,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-David Tyson to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $250,000, for Lot 22 in Dearing Downs Ninth Addition Phase III.

-Landon Ray Lowery to Charles M. Jensen, for $25,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 East.

-Stephen R. Fancher to Andrew Stephen Fancher, for $118,300, for Lot 35 in Southern Hills.

-Andrew L. Adams to Margarita E. Adams, for $325,690, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Daniel Borst to Kimberly Borst, for $185,800, for Lot 6 in Highlands Second Sector.

-Kimberly Borst to Ashlyn Gibson Martinez, for $244,000, for Lot 6 in Highlands Second Sector.

-Benjamin R. Cornelius to Katelyn Neumann, for $345,000, for Lot 25 in Hillsboro Phase 1.

Feb. 21

-Columbiana Zero LLC to Covestre Capital Propco 29 LLC, for $3,900,000, for tract Consolidation Plat for CVS 4866 AL LLC.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to William N. Watkins Martin, for $407,330, for Lot 2191 in Old Cahaba Sector 5.

-Michael Weber to Lee Bryant, for $240,000, for Lot 4 in Perkins Landing Sectors 1 and 2.

-Robert H. Posey to Michael Weber, for $385,000, for Lot 26 in Shelby Shores 1st Sector Resurvey of Lots 25 and 26.

-Jairo Solaque Ramirez to Casen Hunter Jones, for $176,000, for Lot 1 in Breckenridge Park Royal Ridge Sector.

-William Lee Halfacre to Samantha Grace Munce, for $321,000, for Lot 56 in Sandpiper Trail Sector II.

-Greg Kelley to John W. Bacon, for $375,000, for Lot 90 in Shoal Creek.

-Korey Cunningham to William Taylor Weems, for $305,000, for Lot 311 in Union Station Phase III.

-Susan E. Wasson to D&G Acquisitions LLC, for $1,525,000, for Lot C-1 in Cahaba Valley Park North.

-D&C Acquisition LLC to Dasham LLC, for $1,750,000, for Lot C-1 in Cahaba Valley Park North.

-William T. Weems to Alicia Wierzbicki, for $255,000, for Lot 64 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Philip C. Hubbard to Wolfs Wing Enterprises LLC, for $196,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Erin M. Herrera, for $420,000, for Lot 12 in Gross Addition to Altadena South 2nd Phase 1st Sector.

-Ryan K. Hamilton to Kelley Bailey, for $250,000, for Lot 98 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase Two.

-Ralph R. Carpenter to Ralph R. Carpenter, for $404,830, for Lot 14 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-Betty Jean Darden to Reggie Lee Darden, for $62,740, for Lot 16 in J.E. Bozeman’s Survey of Town of WIlton.

-Skylar Aubrey Shelton to Lucile Downey Hughes, for $162,000, for Lot 2 in Sugar Hill Townhomes.

-Abigail Grace Bates to Christopher Marcus Tortorici, for $365,000, for Lot 10 in Little Oak Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Jennifer A. Fortier to Lisa M. Martin, for $197,500, for Lot 517 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Daphney Massey to Daphney Massey, for $24,500, for Lots 705 and 707 in Eagle Point 7th Sector.

-Jason Ramsey to Amy Lynch Goss, for $680,000, for Lot 16 in Weatherly.

-Amy Goss to Michelle Byers, for $505,000, for Lot 201 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase I.

-Sherry Peters Shearin to Janice K. Sorge, for $135,500, for Lot 802 in Horizon Condominium.

-Jack L. Graves to Sherry Frye, for $289,000, for Lot 2 in Southern Pines 6th Sector.

-Candace Elizabeth Harrison to Sarah Wilson, for $225,000, for Lot 3-47 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-H. Gary Wilkins to Aaron Fausone, for $900,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Murphy Home Builders LLC to Patrick S. Anderson, for $128,000, for Lot 14 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Matthew C. Hill to Lauren M. Johnson, for $175,000, for Lot 25 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase 1.

Feb. 22

-Corey McMeekin to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $173,900, for Lot 65 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One.

-Carl Bono to Richard Schuyler Burg, for $270,000, for Lot 79 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-John M. Evans to John Ross Havard, for $410,000, for Lot 48 in Audubon Forest First Addition.

-Richard Cody Brownson to Richard Cody Brownson, for $189,800, for Lot 27 in Portsouth Third Sector.

-James Frost to Shelby County Properties LLC, for $918,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Amy Cyman, for $874,650, for Lot 1443 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Ginger Pinson Hattaway, for $551,946, for Lot 4210 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-William Allen Rhoads to SMJ Investments LLC, for $24,500, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to William Palmer Reed, for $518,541, for Lot 826 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Letcher C. Mitchell to Jennifer McCorkle, for $190,000, for Lot 159 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Merrilyn M. Gilson to Merrilyn M. Gilson, for $143,000, for Lot 149 in Willow Branch Second Sector.

-A. Leonard Davis to Michael Luke Davis, for $144,800, for Lot 4 in Fall Acres Subdivision.

-Yaakov Levy to Richard Scott McCallum, for $550,000, for Lot 20 in Habersham Place.

-Doris B. Furlong to Joydeep Mukherjee, for $233,000, for Lot 32 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector.

-Deborah Miller Kilgore to Juanita Taylor, for $330,500, for Lot 103 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 1.

-Jeffrey Edward Inghram to George Madi, for $245,000, for Lot 42 in Southfield Gardens.

-Thomas H. Traynham to Cory Oliver, for $269,000, for Lot 58 in St. Charles Place Phase Two Sector 7.

-Shayla Hughes to Seth Grice, for $246,500, for Lot 246 in High Ridge Village Phase 7 Final Plat.

Feb. 23

Alexander R. Leyva to Gee Lace Stewart, for $319,000, for Lot 7-176 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Jeffery B. Sullivan to Jeffery B. Sullivan, for $224,770, for Lot 1-80 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase I and II.

-Jeronda D. Vines to Jeronda D. Vines, for $113,450, for Lot 3 in Oakbrooke Estates Resurvey of Lots 1-3.

-John M. Smith to Jacquelyn Booker, for $184,100, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Robert C. McCrackin to Alvaro Morales, for $315,000, for Lot 63 in Quail Run Phase 2.

-Joan Young Allsopp to A & L R Properties LLC, for $235,100, for Lot 8 in Indian Valley Sixth Sector.

-Ann Ndei to Emily Phillips Little, for $185,000, for Lot 3 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.

-Randall Keith Fowler to Jordan Fowler Moody, for $73,841.96, for Lot 1 in Fowler Woods Resubdivision of Lot 1.

-Randall Keith Fowler to Randall Keith Fowler, for $55,558.03, for Lot 1 in Fowler Woods Resubdivision of Lot 1.

-James A. Adams to Nelly Orozco, for $221,500, for Lot 49 in Ashford Heights Third Addition.

-James L. Ray to John Gary Ray, for $25,293, for Lot 3 in Rayhaven Final Plat.

-James L. Ray to James L. Ray, for $133,914, for Lot 1 in Rayhaven Final Plat.

-Robert L. Uland to Steven Bryant, for $230,000, for Lot 135 in Emerald Ridge Sector I.

-Donnie Ray Coleman to Charles Hunt, for $251,000, for Lot 12 in Park Forest Village Final Plat.

-Brandie Thomas Orgill to Brandie Thomas Orgill, for $18,500, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Jo Taylor to Kyndall Leigh Alexander, for $120,000, for Lot 5-3 in Windhover a Condominium.

-Thelma M. Kochenderfer to Aundrea Harrison, for $189,000, for Lot 133 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-Kenneth B. Howell to Kenneth B. Howell, for $152,650, for Lot 49 in Caldwell Crossings.

-Shelia N. Painter to Mass Holding LLC, for $183,000, for Lot 130 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 3.

-Rose M. McConico to Rose M. McConico, for $17,150, for property in Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Charles William Scott to James Harris, for $177,000, for Lot 1 in Shelby Station.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $260,000, for Lot 44 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham.

-Madison F. Halvorson to Petrusson Properties LLC, for $152,500, for Lot 708 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Stephen Troy Kiorpes to William Ferguson, for $475,000, for Lot 34 in Brook Highland First Sector.

-Gayla Jones Davis to BAF 3 LLC, for $179,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Larry W. Rouse to Daniel Rowe, for $335,000, for Lot 38 in Sunny Meadows 3rd Sector.

-Barbara Ann Massey to MCH SFR Property Owner 2 LLC, for $245,000, for Lot 150 in Old Ivy Phase 1 Amended Survey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One.

-Thomas Bradford Evens to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $337,000, for Lot 56 in Chelsea Station.

-Haley Mizerany to Joe S. Mizerany, for $367,130, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

Feb. 24

-Kristen L. Pate to Cynthia Lynne Hooks, for $279,900, for Lot 180 in Heritage Trace Phase 1 Sector 1.

-David A. South to Steven Scott Mehmen, for $301,000, for Lot 6 in Royal Oaks 2nd Sector.

-W. Carl Jernigan to James Fletcher Smith, for $200,000, for property in Section 20, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Patti C. Griffin to Jason McCay, for $612,000, for Lot 2703 in Riverchase Country Club 27th Addition.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Nicole Marie Rosado, for $930,450, for Lot 1415 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Karen G. Reynolds to OP Gold LLC, for $396,000, for Lot 4 in Southpointe 9th Sector Phase 1.

-Taylor Webb Vlack to Mohammad Jasim Uddin, for $220,000, for Lot 85 in Dearing Downs Ninth Addition Phase II Amended Map.

-Edna Smith Edwards to Armando Mendoza, for $150,000, for Lot 8 in Calmont Subdivision.

-Flemming Partners LLC to David C. Riddle, for $524,398, for Lot 4228 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $293,400, for Lot 1766 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $310,000, for Lot 1729 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Chad M. Petit, for $493,986, for Lot 824 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Glen F. Mackey to Petrusson Properties LLC, for $142,500, for Lot 705 in Horizon a Condominium.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kevin Dalton Halliday, for $303,495, for Lot 1732 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Patsy D. Dreher to QC Ranch LLC, for $1,840,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 32, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Clifford Gene Moore to Dianne Moore, for $52,000, for Lot 16 in Quail Estates.

-Lindsey M. Boozer to Kevin Dale Schoen, for $340,000, for Lot 120 in Kentwood 3rd Addition Phase 1.

-Erica Wolfe Wells to Erica Wolfe Wells, for $394,760, for property in Section 16, Township 19, Range 2 West and property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Roberta L. Eagle to Roberta L. Eagle, for $200,000, for Lot 131 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Wilhelmus J. Schaffers to Centennial Homes LLC, for $189,900, for Lot 2 in Heatherwood Estates Final Plat.

-Centennial Homes LLC to Craig Williams, for $1,251,000, for Lot 2 in Heatherwood Estates Final Plat.

-William T. Harrison to Rock Ridge Farms LLC, for $149,900, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $130,000, for Lots 12 and 62 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Alicia R. Misso to Robert Caffey, for $15,500, for property in Section 22, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Betty Grant Ivy to OP Gold LLC, for $288,000, for Lot 225 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-Janet S. Moore to David Burke, for $255,500, for Lot 306 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Thomas Henry Traynham, for $615,145, for Lot 31 in Henley Sector 1.

-Steven Susce to Tyler S. Edge, for $247,000, for Lot 29 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector.

-Empire Rentals LLC to Lamarcus Jarell Davis, for $223,500, for Lot 6 in Capps Subdivision Havens Resurvey of Lots 11-14.

-Mary Frances Vines to Sean Wesley Haygood, for $330,000, for Lot 16 in Weatherly Berkshire Manor Sector 19.

-Cindy R. Eanes to Kenny Chancellor, for $275,000, for Lot 70 in St. Charles Place Phase 2 Sector 6.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to James E. Hogan, for $632,510, for Lot 4 in Henley Sector 1.

-Jeffrey Thomas Gammon to Joaquin Garcia, for $70,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Dianne K. Wise to Katelin Kristine Hutchins Hauenstein, for $260,000, for Lot 75 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Christian L. Kelley to Monica Vanessa Cordova, for $165,000, for Lot 11 in Arden Subdivision of the Town of Montevallo.

-David L. Weeden to Lindsay Guin, for $340,000, for Lot 310 in Fieldstone Park Third Sector Phase I.

-Byron B. Johnson to Leslie A. Ready, for $340,000, for Lot 8 in Wynlake Phase I.

-Charles D. Brackner to Charles E. Brackner, for $1,000, for Lot 179 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Vicki Boone Schmick to Jane Schmick Hogue, for $321,900, for Lot 53 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase 4.

-Grady Thornton to Joel D. Nesmith, for $406,700, for Lot 6 in Old Cahaba Estates Sector 2.

-Donald Glass to Holly Hohnstein, for $182,980, for Lot 307 in Stagecoach Trace Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Christopher M. Shirley to Brandon Abrams, for $293,500, for Lot 54 in Waterstone Phase 1.

-Haven Kids Hope to Vanessa Hall, for $22,500, for property in Section 5, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Rebecca W. Jones to Biter Camila Deveau, for $42,000, for Lot 1 in High Crest.

-Barry Lawrence Floyd to Lisa F. Pressley, for $128,000, for Lot 33 in Wildewood Village Fourth Addition.

Feb. 25

-Tiffany Cecelia Hodson to Dream Casa Team LLC, for $96,000, for Lot 5 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Hayden Joseph Gray to Emma Elia Mitchell, for $290,000, for Lot 9 in Mullins East Side Addition to Helena.

-David E. Meeks to Birmingham Homebuyers LLC, for $188,800, for Lot 7 in Hamlet 4th Sector.

-Birmingham Homebuyers LLC to REI Nation LLC, for $188,800, for Lot 7 in Hamlet 4th Sector.

-Richard M. Edge to Phillip Wade Moore, for $247,000, for Lot 37 in Indian Valley Second Sector.

-Tyler Wilson Enders to Jay Shree Ambe LLC, for $220,000, for property in Section 6, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Birmingham LD LLC to Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC, for $825,085, for Lot 127 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Michael D. Helms to Michael D. Helms, for $10,000, for Lot 19 in Indian Wood Forest Second Sector Second Phase.

-Chris Patrick Autwell to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $300,800, for Lot 39 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase II Final Plat.

-Denise Mammoser Coon to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $326,300, for Lot 2 in Broken Bow South and property in Section 12, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Laura Davis to Laura Ann East, for $10,000, for Lot 11 in Panther Ridge.

-Rena Lynn Cole to Rachel Cole Proctor, for $197,500, for Lot 17 in Triple Springs First Sector First Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Arrived AL Chelsea LLC, for $307,845, for Lot 1776 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Genee Reaves to Tiffany Houser Earnhardt, for $285,000, for Lot 14 in St. Charles Place Phase Two Sector Five.

-Christine M. Link to Zachary Allen Dotson, for $251,000, for Lot 297 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector.

-Craig T. Gaines to Michael L. Harris, for $257,000, for Lot 82 in Kentwood 2nd Addition Phase 1.

-Jimmie R. Greene to Amy Marie Whitfield, for $100,528, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East, property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East and property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Olivia A. Holden to Neal T. Holden, for $123,500, for Lot 25 in Chandalar Townhouses First Addition.

-Bonilla Martin Sibrian to Juan Carlos Garcia Chairez, for $110,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Keila Limbaugh to B and A LLC, for $25,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Joshua Frank Janikowski to Resicap Alabama Owner II LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 99 in Kensington Place Phase I Sector I.

-Luciano Mendoza to Hannah Sager, for $255,000, for Lot 50 in Greenfield Sector Two.

-Josiah Helms to Cesar M. Martinez, for $165,000, for Lot 45 in Willow Cove Phase 1.

-Abby T. Ford to David L. Pettway, for $374,900, for Lot 1423 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-WBG Enterprises LLC to Wildcat Construction LLC, for $55,000, for Lots 13 and 22 in Maple Leaf Estates.

-Fredrick B. Berrey to Henry T. Holifield, for $62,500, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Erin Sides Hunter to Daniel Lee Laney, for $278,650, for Lot 29 in Scottsdale.

-Daniel Lee Laney to Kayla Annalee Barrie, for $190,000, for Lot 36 in Wynfield Parc Phase One Final Plat.

-Shelby Reed Blackerby to Shelby Reed Blackerby, for $150,720, for Lot 7 in Glynn Hollow.

-Shelby Ray Brasher to Steven Tucker, for $25,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-1561 Applegate LLC to Stephen E. Williams, for $85,000, for Lot 75 in Applegate Manor.

-122 Sugar LLC to Stephen E. Williams, for $114,750, for Lot 12 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Brittney T. Watkins to Charles Robison, for $386,250, for Lot 28 in Greystone Village Phase 2 Amended Map.

-Bonessa S. Ivey to SFR3 060 LLC, for $143,500, for Lot 5 in Navajo Hills First Sector.

-CDP Properties LLC to Panfilo Torres, for $72,900, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Marty V. Isbell to Steven Bradley Kuchman, for $193,000, for property in Section 11, Township 18, Range 1 East.

Feb. 28

-Gregory Scott Smith to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $260,000, for Lot 3 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Mary Ellen Conaway to Elijah Dalton Cockrum, for $195,000, for Lot E in Riverwood First Sector.

-Brian F. Barksdale to Brooks B. Souders, for $650,000, for Lot 45 in Meadow Brook 7th Sector 2nd Phase Resubdivision of Lots 42, 43, 44 and 45 Amended.

-Marshal Worthington to Spencer Joseph Chapman, for $306,000, for Lot 33 in Inverness Cove Phase 1 Resurvey #2 Final Plat.

-Jeffrey K. Brown to REI Nation LLC, for $120,000, for Lot 13 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

-Charles Adams to Deborah M. Lockard, for $129,700, for Lot 1303 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Ryan C. Dill to Caitlyn Calderon, for $293,000, for Lot 177 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Michael V. Hayes to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $265,000, for Lot 1416 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 2.

-Cornerstone Property Group LLC to Daniel Howard, for $325,000, for Lot 26 in Royal Pines.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $900,000, for Lots 354, 355, 356, 357, 358, 359, 360, 361, 362, 363, 364, 365, 366, 367, 368, 369, 370 and 371 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Lorin M. Dobbins Podoris to RR4 OPCO1 LP, for $215,000, for Lot 61 in Ironwood.

-John Caterinichia to Tia A. Bahr, for $605,000, for Lot 257 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector.

-Charles T. Bergob to Clinton H. Carpenter, for $500,000, for Lot 728 in Eagle Point 7th Sector.

-Gary J. Ferebee to Donna Pugh, for $735,000, for Lot 18 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase III.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Latoya N. Cook, for $318,740, for Lot 1749 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Two Mountains LLC to Mackenzie Brown, for $202,000, for Lot 39 in Highlands Phase 1 Sector 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tyrone M. Woods, for $313,900, for Lot 1772 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Samuel Glass to Samuel Curtis Glass, for $5,320, for property in Section 3, Township 24, Range 13 East.

-Martin Mueller to Jon Davis, for $415,000, for Lot 17 in Chelsea Village Estates.

-Ben Bryan Hitch to Dianna McCallie Lange, for $425,000, for Lot 290 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Plat.

-Michael R. Kelly to Jessie P. Lewis, for $341,900, for Lot 27 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Bonnie H. McDonald to Leisha Zayas, for $370,000, for Lot 4-71 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Adrienne Marie Nelson, for $328,240, for Lot 1770 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-James Anthony Butts to Gregory Allen Gremillion, for $430,000, for Lot 611 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 6th Addition.

-Kambria McCormick Williams to AJJ Properties LLC, for $270,000, for Lot 81 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 Resurvey of Final Plat.

-Vivek Mungali to Lindsay Leigh Coker, for $350,000, for Lot 4 in Altadena Woods First Sector.

-Derek Michael Scott to Derek Michael Scott, for $164,100, for Lot 13 in Scottsdale 1st Addition.

-David B. Adams to Zackery C. Terry, for $225,000, for Lot 5 in Kingsridge Subdivision.

-Katie C. Christian to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $229,000, for Lot 378 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-Home Buyers LLC to Five Star Investments LLC, for $299,000, for Lot 84 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes First Addition.

-Vicki Elizabeth Mitchell to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $240,500, for Lot 34 in Braelinn Village Phase II.

-Southern Capital Managers LLC to Charles H. Pennington, for $450,000, for Lot 19 in Norwick Forest Third Sector Second Phase.

-VSP Birmingham LLC to VB One LLC, for $1,997,558, for Lot 83 in Shiloh Creek Sector One Phase II Final Plat, Lot 21 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Two, Lot 2 in Navajo Pines Subdivision, Lot 4 in Meadowgreen, Lot 989 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat, Lot 25 in Berryhill 3rd Sector, Lot 292 in Forest Lakes Sector 4, Lot 414 in Silver Creek Sector 2 Phase 1 and Lot 78 in Scottsdale Second Addition.

-Dolores A. Erber to Annette W. Langley, for $635,000, for Lot 2 in Cottages of Danberry Resurvey No. 3.

-Mark Evans to Antonio Ruiz Ruiz, for $46,660, for Lot 57 in Deer Springs Estates First Addition Survey of Lots 57, 58, 59, 65, 66 and 67.

-Toby Lisenba to Kaitlin Riley Stewart, for $180,000, for Lot 1 in Wyndham Townhomes.

-J&R Properties LLC to Torrealba Territories LLC, for $79,000.

-Mansoor Khan to Nazleen Walji, for $294,700, for Lot A-70 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Reid C. Bishop to Stephen Peter Poteracki, for $322,000, for Lot 2 in Calumet Meadow.

-Jarred L. Stamps to Jerrold C. Stamps, for $92,140, for Lot 2 in Stamps Family Subdivision II.

-Jerrold C. Stamps to Jarred L. Stamps, for $92,140, for Lot 2 in Stamps Family Subdivision II.

-Jerrold C. Stamps to Alan Cole Moncrief, for $61,000, for Lot 2 in Stamps Family Subdivision II.

-James K. Holly to Micaya Michelle Jenkins, for $379,000, for Lot 16 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 5.