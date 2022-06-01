Land transactions for January

The following land transactions occurred during the month of January:

Jan. 4

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to David Eric Bouler, for $411,837, for Lot 2189 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-David Christopher Kiser to Daniel Garrett Creamer, for $425,000, for Lot 50 in Hillsboro Phase I.

-Robert G. Pierce to Investing in Alabama LLC, for $80,000, for Lot 1 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Eric Davis Jones, for $433,416, for Lot A101 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

-Sarah R. Andrews to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $324,000, for Lot 668 in Waterford Cove Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Tyler Lee Bendl, for $448,410, for Lot A96 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

-Spartan Realty LLC to Hayden M. McDonald, for $270,000, for Lot 519 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase I.

-Flemming Partners LLC to William David Patton, for $462,884, for Lot 4216 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to David Alton McCollum, for $560,454, for Lot 814 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Flemming Partners LLc to Kenneth W. Subock, for $469,511, for Lot 4219 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Lee Stuart Wheeler to Allied Property Solutions, for $17,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Allied Property Solutions to BHMO Property Holdings LLC, for $30,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Adam V. Vickers to Communication Unlimited Digital Services LLC, for $360,000, for Lot 3 in Luncefords Industrial Park.

-Indra A. Oldham to Clay Hicks, for $190,000, for Lot 3 in Ironwood.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to James Alan Cato, for $961,475, for Lot 1420 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Rebekah B. Edwards, for $543,925, for Lot 143 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2B.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Charles Jason Sills, for $495,000, for Lot 217 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 2.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Jason Alan Reach, for $229,880, for Lot 2 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Proveer Holdings LLC to Grande View Properties 700 LLC, for $3,975,000, for Lot 2D-3A in Southerland Place Resurvey.

-Spearman Living Trust to Kenneth C. Spearman, for $279,900, for Lot 10 in Valley Brook Phase III.

-Kenneth C. Spearman to Donna H. Spearman, for $279,900, for Lot 10 in Valley Brook Phase III.

-Peter J. Berman to Ryan Alan Weber, for $620,000, for Lot 1029 in Brook Highland 10th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Thomas K. Smith, for $99,880, for Lot 3 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes East.

-David S. Worthen to Elizabeth Ann Coggins, for $560,000, for Lot 202 in Lochinvar of Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Brandon Fincher to Jacob Hallman, for $213,000, for Lot 6 in Legion Heights.

-Cody A. Cranford to Jimmy Dillard, for $219,000, for Lot 18 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Lilian Muthoni Mwangi to Torrie Coghlin, for $390,000, for Lot 151 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 1.

-Adams Homes LLC to Karen C. Melsen, for $302,450, for Lot 12 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Harvey Hutchinson to Brian A. Weiss, for $390,000, for Lot 30 in Southern Pines 5th Sector Resurvey of Lots 28, 29 and 30.

-Holland Real Estate Company LLC to S & C Development LLC, for $269,500, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Alan R. Lee to Todd Kessler, for $600,000, for Lot 5-09 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-Todd Kessler to Zach Sucher, for $490,000, for Lot 9-15 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-Kathryn Damron to Edith Fay Farmer, for $280,000, for Lot 19 in Narrows Point Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Moss Rock Building Company Inc. to ABACA Holdings LLC, for $260,000, for Lot 4-17 in Mt Laurel Phase 1 Traditional Neighborhood Subdivision Final Plat.

-Grace W. Jackson to James Deaver, for $230,000, for property in Section 24, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Adams Homes LLC to James Henry Garner, for $304,800, for Lot 3 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Hannah Glynn Slater to Forrest J. Slater, for $199,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Adams Homes LLC to Brandon Blake, for $265,450, for Lot 89 in Old Ivy Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-Randy Clifton Allen to Amber Allen, for $485,000, for Lot 45 in Quail Ridge.

-Rikki Pickett Lowery to Mary Lois Morris, for $202,000, for Lot 139 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Dale E. Williams to Ahmed El-Jishi, for $389,000, for Lot 6 in Dearing Downs Eighth Addition.

-Larry R. Kniseley to Pearson Place LLC, for $350,000, for property in Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Brian Lanford to Brian Lanford, for $14,580, for Lot 1 in Lanford Emily Subdivision Sand Lake Point.

-Maegan Gates to Josiah C. Helms, for $123,000, for Lot 2 in Nottingham Townhomes Final Plat.

-Tiffany J. Williamson to Century Revitalization Group LLC, for $77,821, for Lot 2 in Laurel Cliffs Resurvey.

-Keith A. Gobel to Amanda Potaczek, for $715,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Christian Miles Wright to Tiffany Driver, for $500,000, for Lot 450 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Mamera N. Venasia to Mohammad Jasim Uddin, for $179,500, for Lot 40 in Cambrian Ridge.

-Barbara Joyce Robinson to March Hare Management, for $130,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Dan Amberson Watkins, for $515,000, for Lot 813 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Devoralyn J. McGhee, for $874,157, for Lot 1413 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Christopher M. Descher, for $568,121, for Lot 819 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Freddy Guerra, for $499,563, for Lot 4209 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Valor Communities LLC to Anthony L. Browning, for $463,653, for Lot 198 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Adriana Gonzalez, for $522,403, for Lot 844 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Sandra D. Killgore to Peyton Price Davis, for $254,000, for Lot 16 in Oak Mountain Estates Second Sector.

-Christopher R. Counts to David B. Derryberry, for $329,900, for Lot 721 in Waterford Cove Sector 3.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Jeffrey W. Reynolds, for $881,407, for Lot 1418 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Patrick C. Tapia, for $454,920, for Lot A-118 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

-E. Ray Earnest to Law Earnest Properties LLC, for $1,100,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-George and Jackie Law LP to Law Earnest Properties LLC, for $1,100,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-S & W Partnership to Broadway & Preston LLC, for $1,850,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 West and property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

Jan. 5

-Michele C. Faulkner to Michele C. Faulkner, for $203,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Obed Perez, for $484,900, for Lot 605 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Yo Hance Mongo Law, for $479,900, for Lot 624 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Robert L. Nelson to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $140,000, for Lot 92 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase I.

-Monica Saenz to Monica Saenz, for $85,850, for Lot 64 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 Final Plat Resurvey and Lot 11 in Summerbrook Sector 5 Phase 1.

-Jarod L. Gentry to Tanya Kalee Mulholland, for $245,000, for Lot 316 in Weatherly Credenhill Sector 21.

-David F. Smith to Tim A. Taylor, for $427,000, for Lot 1 in Huff Family Subdivision.

-Ronald F. Farris to Ronald F. Farris, for $29,230, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Ronald F. Farris to Ronald F. Farris, for $59,360, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-James A. Jackson to David L. Turner, for $215,500, for property in Section 10, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Scott Ray McKeever to Lauree Burnette Leyland, for $345,000, for Lot 53 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I.

-John Henderson to Sonrise Homes LLC, for $17,500, for Lot 2 in Havens Resurvey.

-T. Lane Whited to Richard P. Sexton, for $1,092,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to John Marshall Bell, for $685,398, for Lot 664 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Ronald Land to Kenneth Fondren, for $350,000, for Lot 186 in Chandalar South Fourth Sector.

-PropertyOne Inc. to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $207,500, for Lot 5 in Dearing Downs 2nd Addition.

-Murphy Home Builders LLC to Jennifer Lynn St. John, for $779,900, for Lot 4 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Ansley F. Weathers to Rhyan E. Nobles, for $595,000, for Lot 790 in Riverwood 7th Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-PKB Management LLC to Royal Investments Group LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 2 in Chelsea Business Park Highway 11.

-Heather D. Gedgoudas to Barry Gordon Hoehn, for $270,000, for Lot 81 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Loy Vaughan, for $846,351, for Lot 1422 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Jeremy Weldon to Tara Taylor, for $360,000, for Lot 905 in Forest Parks 9th Sector.

-Henry M. Agee to Ricardo Cruz Ruiz, for $300,000, for Lot 101 in Southern Pines Second Sector.

-Charlotte B. Massey to Nicole B. Medeiros, for $82,890, for Lot 21 in Mullins Addition to Helena South One Half of Lot 21.

-Jennifer Farley to Charles Reynolds, for $325,000, for Lot 90 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Harilaos A. Summers to Hunter Horton, for $300,000, for Lot 48 in Wagon Trace.

-Anne Robinson Strickland to Christopher Brent Strickland, for $321,000, for Lot 4-62 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Catherine F. Whitley to Linda S. Brewer, for $351,000, for Lot 47 in Royal Oaks Third Sector Second Addition.

-Dennis Stephens to Casey Bluemly, for $410,000, for Lot 167 in Willow Branch Sector 3B.

-Aaron Friedman to Hampton Rogers, for $245,000, for Lot 3-56 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Austin T. Osborne to Jessica Friedman, for $256,000, for Lot 115 in Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Tracey Walters, for $457,964, for Lot 4215 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Young G. Jo to Elizabeth Carol Gladney, for $220,000, for Lot 86 in Holland Lakes Sector One Final Plat.

-Molly G. White to Matthew Furuto, for $263,000, for Lot 166 in Cottages at Stonehaven Third Addition.

-Landon A. Shoemaker to Noah P. Barcroft, for $559,900, for Lot A-65 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 3.

-Valor Communities LLC to Krystel Hurd, for $436,313, for Lot 204 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Southwinds Trading LLC to Hometown Chiropractic LLC, for $265,000, for Lot 100 in Park Forest Village Condominium.

-Daniel E. Goggins to Daniel E. Goggins, for $7,100, for property in Section 3, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Casandra D. Raley to Wenhao Guo, for $316,000, for Lot 5 in Paramount Ridge Sector 1.

-Michael Foushee to High Tide Properties LLC, for $147,500, for Lot 82 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Robert Flanagan to Roy A. Tofflemire, for $240,000, for Lot 51 in Saddle Run.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Priscilla Humphrey, for $350,000, for Lot 35 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Kathryn Franks Brown to Christopher M. Brown, for $113,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-BHMO Property Holdings LLC to Andres Celedonio Hermosillo Gomez, for $50,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Judy K. Crump to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $251,500, for Lot 205 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 5.

-Shirley J. Cabeca to MCH SFR Property Owner 2 LLC, for $295,000, for Lot 38 in Stratford Place Phase II Final Plat.

Jan. 14

-John E. Rohwedder to John Edward Rohwedder, for $442,700, for Lot 16 in Heatherwood Forest Sector 1.

-Jessica K. Stephens to Amy M. Milliron, for $118,000, for Lot 143 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Jessica Louise Kelly to Kadie Nichole Motley, for $122,500, for Lot 14 in Vincent Estates.

-Daron Burns to Sharon Denise Burns, for $52,105, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Lizet Martinez Chavez to Roberto Reyes Garcia, for $70,000, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 2 West and Lot 38 in Deer Springs Estates 3rd Addition.

-Omar Montoya to Hernan Israel Oquendo Usma, for $150,000, for Lot 32 in Cedar Meadows.

-Arthur K. Black to Ira N. Davis, for $385,200, for Lot 82 in Greystone Village Phase I Amended Map.

-Brian Kendall Brasher to Brian Kendall Brasher, for $138,632, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Brian Kendall Brasher to Aaron Dane Lawley, for $110,001, for property in Section 9.

-Melody Hutchens to Marilyn Volker, for $174,190, for Lots 2, 3, 4-A and 5-A in Oliver Family Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 4 and 5.

-Nan W. Scarbrough to Adam C. Salinas, for $242,000, for Lot 26 in Old Cahaba II B.

-Shellie Stamps to Jarred Stamps, for $141,190, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Stuart Alan Raburn to Robert Frank Hawk, for $107,000, for Lot 1 in Heatherwood 8th Sector Phase 1.

-Joanne Dickey to Anna H. Russell, for $625,000, for Lot 524 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.

-Jenny C. Crooks to Daniel M. Norris, for $200,000, for Lot 9 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Anthony G. Triola, for $411,770, for Lot 10 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Jason Yarbrough, for $522,102, for Lot 806 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase One.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Jon Matthew Paucke, for $471,963, for Lot 649 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Northcutt Family Trust to Alan Lee Yturralde, for $495,000, for Lot 227 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Fonda R. Johnson to Five Star Investments LLC, for $263,000, for Lot 113 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Corey M. Dobeck to Amber Spitzer, for $375,000, for Lot 99 in Beaumont Phase 4 Resurvey of Lots 85-99 and 102-110 Final Plat Map.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 7-81 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 7-78 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Mark Briones, for $620,028.33, for Lot 551 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Ezekiel Francis Gargala, for $214,900, for Lot 57 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Betty S. Banks to Artega L. Hankins, for $280,000, for Lot 627 in Weybridge at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Kayla Yarbrough to Austin Thomas Osborne, for $190,000, for Lots 2 and 3 in Farms at Westover.

-Danny V. Dambro to Mark A. Wolfe, for $500,000, for Lot 16-08 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Marcia C. Bryan to MCH SFR Property Owner 2 LLC, for $383,000, for Lot 2542 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase I.

-April Venable Plant to David Walljasper, for $385,000, for Lot 311 in Willow Oaks.

-Town Builders Inc. to Daniel V. Dambro, for $509,900, for Lot 18-07 in Mt Laurel Phase 3.

-Edward Bluemly to Gina Falletta, for $328,650, for Lot 1 in Inverness Cove Phase 1 Resurvey #2 Final Plat.

-Ana Maria Kirk to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $140,000, for Lot A in Chandalar South Townhouses Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Aleshia Armel Paige, for $393,470, for Lot 59 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Donna Burbank to Patricia Mooney, for $193,000, for Lot 2 in Skyline.

-Jessica Larden to Jessica Larsen Seale, for $245,000, for Lot 221 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase I.

-Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $908,674.24, for Lots 1740, 1741, 1742, 1743, 1744, 1745, 1752, 1753, 1754, 1755, 1756, 1757, 1758, 1759, 1777 and 1778 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Jacob P. Mauldin to Anne A. Meyer, for $680,000, for Lot 232 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 4B.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Darielle Lecomte Roden, for $1, for Lot 14 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Robert O’Connor to Hugh M. Gilmore, for $395,200, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 15, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

Jan. 18

-John Shayne Arnwine to Nicholas Guy Waldrop, for $315,000, for Lot 6 in Indian Valley Fourth Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Connor Andrew Branch, for $378,170, for Lot 19 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Westervelt Company to Frontlines LLC, for $1,571,400, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Dan Rasmussen to Twas Properties LLC, for $1,100,000, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Debbie L. Mays to Marcia C. Bryan, for $280,000, for Lot 1715 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase Six.

-Jesse L .Parker to Jo Lynne Wilson, for $210,000, for Lot 103 in Narrows Point Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Jamie B. Cocke to Jamie B. Watson, for $278,200, for Lot 1302 in Weatherly Wixford Forest Sector 13 Amended Map.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Margaret Gordon, for $275,000, for Lot 10 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Tara L. Davis to Sharon L. Flowers, for $305,000, for Lot 106 in Chelsea Station.

-Stanton K. Morlan to Town Square Partners LLC, for $115,000, for Lot 6 in Arden.

-Path Acquisitions TRS LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner III LLC, for $302,927.09, for Lot 121 in Shelby Farms Amended Map.

-Tekedra Staffney to Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity Inc., for $86,000, for Lot 124 in Shiloh Creek Sector One Plat II Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Chirag Bhatt, for $1,024,431, for Lot 1402 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to William Spangler Roddy, for $418,053, for Lot 832 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Thomas Lucas to Harold F. Thompson, for $5,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Steven C. Thompson to Norma Alicia Diaz Diaz, for $80,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Karon Brooks to Christopher John Conner, for $182,000, for Lot E in Riverwood Fourth Sector Resurvey of Lots A, B, C, D, E and F Amended.

-Nancy Berry Bradley to Abigail B. Brown, for $158,000, for Lot 1 in Breckenridge Park First Addition.

-Glenda Elizabeth Rosa Solis to Paola Barba Sanchez, for $275,000, for Lot 25 in Thompson Plantation.

-Robert E. O’Brien to Hampton Honeycutt, for $525,000, for Lot 26 in Heatherwood 4th Sector.

-Westervelt Company to Walker Family Holdings LTD, for $240,000, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Tim Cross to Thomas B. Cross, for $138,000, for Lot 1107 in Gables.

-Pate Montgomery LLC to Wendys of Bowling Green Inc., for $645,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Heather Voytanovsky to Deanna Michele Seaman, for $208,000, for Lot 46 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham.

-New Life Properties LLC to BTK Properties LLC, for $341,250, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 2 West, property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 2 West and property in Section 20, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Sunny Wolfe to McLean SFR Investment LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 67 in Meadows Plat 2 Revised Survey.

-Michael Aaron Gassaway to Gabriel Robertson, for $145,000, for Lot 2 in Marlin Gallups Family Subdivision.

-Gonzalo E. Ruiz San Juan to John P. Gogan, for $219,000, for Lot 78 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

Jan. 19

-Amanda M. Curry to Amanda M. Curry, for $163,600, for Lot 44 in Cambridge Pointe Second Sector.

-Ryan Wade Foster to Presley Renae Page, for $260,000, for Lot 88 in Greenfield Sector 4 Sectors 4 and 6.

-John David Funk to Delbert C. Hiestand, for $315,000, for Lot 32 in Oaks.

-Realty Income Corporation to Goehler Properties LLC, for $425,000, for Lot 1 in Riverchase Properties First Addition to Riverchase.

-William Tucker Adams to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $263,000, for Lot 253 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1 Resurvey of Lots 231-254.

-Brandon K. Howard to Stuart Morris, for $365,000, for Lot 14 in Riverchase West Second Addition.

-James Randy Jones to Stephanie Moore, for $303,000, for Lot 19 in Hidden Springs Sector 1.

-Michael Norman to Wannetka Vassar, for $277,000, for Lot 320 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase I.

-Nathan B. Wells to Marianna A. Wells, for $256,000, for Lot 11 in Kings Meadow Second Sector.

-Benjamin Wyrosdick to Nathan B. Wells, for $750,100, for Lot 13 in Weatherly Windsor Sector 9 Resurvey of Lots 13 and 14.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $315,145, for Lot 1719 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Bethany Bertovic, for $450,000, for Lot 14 in Willow Ridge Addition to Indian Springs.

-Glover Pugh to David Pugh, for $134,800, for Lot 12 in Dearing Downs 9th Addition Phase III.

-Betty Sue Puckett to Cheryl D. Murray, for $305,000, for Lot 46 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Devin Farrell to James D. Forstman, for $149,900, for property in Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Julie Higgins to Robert Strange, for $457,500, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-David H. Pickrell to Tommy L. Baldwin, for $705,000, for Lot 6 in Greystone Farms North Phase 1 First Amended Plat.

-Alex M. Yadyasar to Stephanie Renee Davis, for $256,000, for Lot 227 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

Jan. 20

-DAL Properties LLC to John Meredith, for $499,300, for Lot 2443 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Cameron E. Schencker to MCH SFR Property Owner 2 LLC, for $370,000, for Lot 1408 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Simplify Properties LLC to Joseph E. Bryant, for $120,000, for Lot 4 in Capps Subdivision.

-Rodney Shiflett to Rodney Shiflett, for $165,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Jason Slayton to HBH Holding LLC, for $500,000, for Lot 86 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase I.

-Thomas E. Jackson to Charlie Boyd, for $420,000, for Lot 543 in Calliston at Ballantrae Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 301-320, 543-553, and 557-561.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Tara L. Davis, for $472,139, for Lot B-16 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Clayton M. Tipton to Clayton M. Tipton, for $98,750, for Lot 5 in Brian Dell Family Subdivision Resurvey.

-James A. Sullivan to McLean SFR Investment LLC, for $272,000, for Lot 30 in Stoney Meadows Phase I.

-MAAS LLC to Kurt S. Olis, for $668,000, for Lot 7 in Wyngate First Sector Amended Map.

-Ralph P. Moore to Elizabeth Harris, for $315,000, for Lot 51 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Frank E. Hadaway to William Scott Vaughn, for $92,500, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Linda Engle to Asif Patel, for $265,900, for Lot 6 in Stone Brook 1st Sector.

-Bradley Thomas Amacker to Alexander Sturdivant, for $340,000, for Lot 166 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Laura Beth Yates to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $210,000, for Lot 95 in Stonecreek Phase I Final Plat.

-Sarah Jo Richards to Stephen Parks, for $25,000, for Lots 7 and 8 in Schafner Schatz Subdivision.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Varun Putta, for $435,125, for Lot A-111 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

-Snyder Properties LLC to Melissas Rainbow Car Wash Inc., for $967,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Collins Addition to Valleydale.

-Larry W. Harris to Charles Stirling Snow, for $173,000, for Lot 119 in Town Side Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Rebecca Nicole Giambrone to Darrius D. Woody, for $245,000, for Lot 327 in Forest Lakes Sector 4 Final Plat.

Jan. 21

-Shana R. McClain to Berry J. McClain, for $88,220, for Lot 78 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.

-Harriet Mathews to Mark Wilcox Mathews, for $235,000, for Lot 1426 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Glenn Gordon to Mitchell Williams, for $460,000, for Lot 19 in Grey Oaks Sector III Resurvey of Lot 19.

-Ayman Barakat to Ziad M. Taer, for $114,990, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Cameron Alexander Dole, for $273,790, for Lot 319 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Gateway Group Enterprises Inc. to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $365,000, for Lot 280 in Hillsboro Phase 1.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 7 in Henley Sector 1.

-Jeremy Hayes to Adelaido Martin, for $80,000, for Lot 2 in Highway 16 Subdivision.

-Wilsons Glen LLC to Paul Douglas Williams, for $11,000, for Lot 49 in Wilsons Glen 1st Sector.

-Wilsons Glen LLC to Paul Douglas Williams, for $11,000, for Lot 48 in Wilsons Glen 1st Sector.

-Sandra L. Miller to Phillips G. Tolbert, for $146,000, for Lot 36 in Willow Point Phase 1.

-Empire Rentals LLC to Cuong D. Vu, for $512,000, for Lot 46 in Silverleaf Phase 2.

-Charles Leo Waid to Brooke Bailey, for $313,000, for Lot 33 in Southern Hills Sector 5.

-Terrilyn Taylor Brantley to Terri C. Payne, for $285,000, for Lot 9 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-James E. Kelly to Tempie Brunson, for $380,100, for Lot 66 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Four.

-Jose A. Montalvo to Katherine M. Thompson, for $205,800, for Lot 29 in Narrows Reach Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Larry Garrett to Jeffery A. Marquess, for $24,000, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Charles W. Hawk to Jerry Claude Hawk, for $199,700, for property in Section 43, Township 18, Range 2 East.

-Paola Garza to Fernando Garza, for $750,000, for Lot 3 in G. S. Cross Estate Resurvey.

-Lorie A. Newton Parten to NEB Properties LLC, for $96,359, for Lot 56 in Rocky Ridge Phase 2.

-NEB Properties LLC to Shannon F. Davis, for $97,500, for Lot 56 in Rocky Ridge Phase 2.

-Myra W. Healy to Seth Gandy, for $117,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Robin Hooten to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $107,000, for Lot 23 in Deer Springs Estates Third Addition.

-James S. Jenkins to James S. Jenkins, for $339,400, for Lot 422 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Cynthia A. Frey to Cynthia A. Frey, for $220,400, for Lot 39 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Cynthia A. Frey to Cynthia A. Frey, for $220,400, for Lot 39 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Justin Braddy to Cassidy Paige Fortner, for $318,000, for Lot 24 in Royal Pines.

-Chantal Kottmeyer to Eulis Levaughn Douglas, for $285,000, for Lot 16 in Greystone Highlands Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Freddy Godbehere to Kenneth Cush, for $720,000, for Lot 12 in Carriage Creek Final Plat.

-Caleb Merritt to Eric A. Younger, for $326,000, for Lot 52 in Polo Crossings Sector III.

Jan. 24

-John Cody Hughes to Lee Ann Martin, for $195,000, for Lot 21 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Derrick A. Miller to Whitney McNeil Turner, for $1,075,000, for Lot 754 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector B.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to William T. Casey, for $459,705, for Lot 146 in Simms Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Goodwin Lee Post No. 138 American Legion to Christopher M. Brown, for $45,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $297,000, for Lots, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 28, 29, 32, 43, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 79, 80, 81, 82 and 83 in Old Cahaba II B Resurvey.

-Jennifer W. Baker to Charles W. Clarke, for $340,000, for Lot 108 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Samuel E. Griswold to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $224,000, for Lot 10 in Willow Creek Phase 2.

-John Conner to Teresa Alvis, for $265,000, for Lot 120 in Meadow Brook Place Office Condominium.

-Donald P. Schlick to Lori Landis, for $630,000, for Lot 52 in Greystone 6th Sector.

-Jeanne Deloach Garrison to Bradley Hartsell Byers, for $299,000, for Lot 45 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 7-76 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 825 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Three.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 7-84 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Gwynne B. Nauert to Robert W. Schmidt, for $323,500, for Lot 4-44 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Arie C. Cartee, for $380,000, for Lot 12-29 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Ovalee Lambert to Steve D. Standridge, for $389,000, for Lot 63 in Courtside at Brook Highland a Condominium.

-David P. Dutil to John J. Santamour, for $785,000, for Lot 17 in Mountain Crest Estates.

-Debbie J. Bass to Melba Diaz Silva, for $90,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Billy Ray Harris, for $820,447, for Lot 1442 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Holland Homes LLC to Kaleb Redmond, for $699,046, for Lot 12 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Andre Gray to Charles Steadham, for $475,500, for Lot 13 in Grand Oaks Final Plat.

-Charles E. Elliott to Tyler Land Holdings LLC, for $66,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Julius D. Tooson, for $564,205, for Lot 4218 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Joshua W. Coffelt to John Cody Hughes, for $249,500, for Lot 94 in Waterstone Phase 2.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jeremy Ray Kilpatrick, for $506,203, for Lot 834 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Henderson Holding LLC to Jack Henderson, for $90,950, for Lot 10 in Yeager Commercial Park North Resurvey Lot 1.

-Denman Construction Company Inc. to Shane Jones Properties LLC, for $560,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Andrew M. Barnes to Christopher Scoggins, for $140,000, for Lot 12 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-George A. Nix to Melissa Ellyn Enslen, for $30,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Kenneth R. Carroll to Anne Wanjiku Kihara, for $280,000, for Lot 13 in Apache Ridge Sector 3 Sectors 2 and 3.

-Victoria Upton to Megan Alexandria Williams, for $275,000, for Lot 206 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-Heath Allen Trumbly to Eugenio Ramirez Luna, for $100,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $240,000, for Lots 508, 511, 512 and 513 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Susan Sungelo to Kelvin C. Lamb, for $352,000, for Lot 347 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase 1.

Jan. 25

-Jo Ann Blackwell to Leonila Reyes Casimiro, for $40,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Lucius H. Parnell to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $276,600, for Lot 7-261 in Chelsea Park Seventh Sector.

-Justin R. Vinson to Jeremy Benda, for $275,000, for Lot 209 in Chandalar South Fifth Sector.

-Tammy S. Norman to Pamela Irene Williams, for $212,000, for Lot 84 in Meriweather Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Chander Arora to Jack J. Phillips, for $1,125,000, for Lot 413 in Highland Lakes 4th Sector Phase I.

-Daniel Newsom to James Gregory Hernandez, for $930,000, for Lot 13 in Cahaba Oaks.

-Austin J. Fletcher to Cameron E. Schencker, for $335,000, for Lot 63 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Kayla A. Hackett to Kayla A. Hackett, for $126,100, for Lot 7-120 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-DAL Properties LLC to Antwan Joseph, for $470,000, for Lot 2442 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Jeetendra Ahuja to SRI Siddhi LLC, for $127,540, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Michael Hunter Lane to Lydia Ireland Noetzel, for $515,000, for Lot 126 in Meadow Brook Second Sector Second Phase.

-Jadie M. Boozer to Ryan Martin, for $153,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Clessie Jeanette Wilson to Kenneth James Wilson, for $18,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Marvin Elliott Bouie to Sandra Ford, for $449,900, for Lot 234 in Woodlands Sector 2, 3 and 5 Final Plat.

-B & K Build LLC to Glenn Gordon, for $675,000, for Lot 34 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Jonathan C. Crosby to William G. McGee, for $297,950, for Lot 70 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey 1 Final Plat.

-Robert F. Selman to Roy D. Ary, for $425,000, for Lot 3 in Brookhaven Sector 1.

-John Joseph Santamour to William M. Hubert, for $415,000, for Lot 10 in Valleybrook Phase I.

-Rickey J. Howard to Illuminating II LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 18 in Buck Creek Landing Resurvey of Lots 18 and 23.

-Kenneth W. Massey to Shane G. Latham, for $325,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-IRA Innovations LLC to Jeremy G. Orman, for $275,000, for Lot 11 in Thompson Plantation.

-Alavest LLC to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 50 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

-Destry Watson to Emmett T. Smith, for $168,000, for Lot 3 in Ashley Brook Townhomes.

-Jackie Stern to Theodore Ronald Keller, for $167,000, for Lot 14 in Timberleaf Townhomes.

-Rebecca Howell to Mary Russell Henley, for $252,000, for Lot 20 in Meadowlark.

-Jennifer Barker Casey to Osama Antar, for $280,000, for Lot 26 in Stonehaven.

-Justin Perry to Maci Caroline Ellison, for $155,000, for Lot 568 inWaterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 1.

-Thomas A. Burdette to Jerry Lance Davis, for $285,000, for Lot 11 in Greystone Highlands Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Rivers Realty LLC to E Box Inc., for $2,850,000, for Lot 3 in Airpark Industrial Complex Resurvey of Lot 3-B and 3-C.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Cheryl E. De Zayas, for $98,000, for Lot 9 in Clearview Estates.

-Scenic View Townhomes LLC to Kenneth Peters, for $316,000, for Lot 1807 in Old Cahaba V First Addition.

-Round Too Investments LLC to Smith Commercial Investments LLC, for $210,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Gregory Ray Devine, for $109,000, for Lot 4 in Clearview Estates.

-Red Sparrow Investments LLC to David Frank Smith, for $215,000, for Lot 17 in Arden Subdivision.

-Builder Systems LLC to Craft Homes Construction LLC, for $22,000, for Lot 674 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 2.

-Justin W. Mosley to Shanalda A. Darby, for $223,500, for Lot 30 in Monte Tierra.

-Michael Lessley to Rex B. Hall, for $630,000, for Lot 1621 in Brook Highland 16th Sector Phase II.

Jan. 26

-Katarina Kuhn to Sharon Kuhn, for $164,200, for Lot 18 in Kinsale Garden Homes 2nd Sector.

-Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5 to Mauricio Aguilar Romero, for $342,000, for Lot 23 in High Chaparral First Sector.

-Damon Houser to Clifford B. Toney, for $290,000, for Lot 431 in Riverwoods Fourth Sector Phase I Final Plat.

-Rondal Norcross to Kristin Nicole Norcross, for $245,000, for Lot 23 in Villages of Westover Sector I Final Plat.

-Alavest LLC to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $192,500, for Lot 947 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2.

-Ashley H. Owens to Thomas Harris, for $302,000, for Lot 109 in Holland Lakes Sector 1 Final Subdivision Plat.

-Martha Jean Carmichael Pierce to Bradley Clay Sudduth, for $215,000, for Lot 5 in Silver Creek Sector 1.

-Roland Alley to Byron Keith Harris, for $112,000, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-David Scott Burke to Nicholas R. Harris, for $435,000, for Lot 968 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase 2.

-Van Trinh to Robert Patrick Heckathorn, for $636,000, for Lot 199 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 1st Phase.

-Freddie M. Quarles to Gold Standard Home Solutions LLC, for $78,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-Freedom Mortgage Corporation to WCB Realty Company LLC, for $366,555, for Lot 63 in Meadow Brook Second Sector First Phase.

-Daniel Howard Holcombe to Horse Creek Legacy Properties LLC, for $43,000, for Lot 5 in L N Wyatt Subdivision No. 1.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Robert P. Odgers, for $273,000, for Lot 10 in Lokeys Landing Phase 1.

Jan. 27

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ethan Donald Robbins, for $411,800, for Lot 20 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Zachary A. Howell, for $229,880, for Lot 31 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Fenglong Xie, for $247,380, for Lot 10 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Brook Highland Properties LLC to Jordan Dental Properties LLC, for $417,568, for Lot 101 in Greystone Medical Building Condominiums.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $750,000, for property in Sections 4, 5 and 9 Township 20 South, Range 3 West and property in Sections 32 and 33, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Tommie Susberry Potts to Tammy Lynn Perry, for $100,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Heather M. Green to Benjamin D. Green, for $135,000, for Lot 32 in Apache Ridge Sector 6.

-Sharron H. Martin to Douglas Scurlock, for $151,000, for Lots 9, 10, 11 and 12 in J H Dunstans Map and Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Jennifer A. Culpepper to Jennifer A. Culpepper, for $366,200, for Lot 163 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Stephen R. Forsyth to Crown Enterprises of Alabama LLC, for $75,000, for Lot 13 in Quail Ridge.

-Crown Enterprises of Alabama LLC to Gregory M. Wolf, for $75,000, for Lot 13 in Quail Ridge.

-Rodney P. Womack to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $213,400, for Lot 509 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase II.

-Kristen Schwartz Bryan to Deborah Riel, for $235,000, for Lot 10 in Timber Park Amended Map.

-Walter Marion Watson to Thomas Marriott, for $72,000, for property in Section 15, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Lisa Glynn Patterson to Thomas Marriott, for $185,000, for property in Section 15, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jacob K. Caldwell, for $499,424, for Lot 833 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Calvin Miles Copeland to Clifton Tullis, for $535,900, for Lot 36 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-Michael L. Allen to Southern Capital Managers LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 301 in Lake Forest Third Sector.

-Norma Yvonne Little to Charles Steven Robinson, for $15,000, for Lot 3 in Home Place Resurvey of Part of Lot 3 of Luquire Survey.

-Antoinette Larussa Piazza to Antoinette Larussa Piazza, for $252,100, for Lot 12 in Little Ridge Estates.

-SB Dev Corp to City of Hoover, for $702,000, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 3 West and property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to City of Hoover, for $120,870, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-P R Wilborn LLC to City of Hoover, for $398,120, for Lot CA-1 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A Final Plat.

-Larry Christopher Camper to Mark Charles Smith, for $183,990, for property in Section 8, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Mark Charles Smith to Larry Christopher Camper, for $183,990, for property in Sections 4, 5, 8 and 9 Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Shelby Investments LLC to Nathan Antonio, for $315,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Steven W. Nicewonder to Gunnar Logan Hurst, for $387,000, for Lot 4 in Carden Crest.

-Gregory E. Robertson to Brandon Anthony Avila, for $397,000, for Lot 23 in Emerald Parc Subdivision.

-Ricky Pickett to Adams Homes LLC, for $136,000, for Lot 7 in Colonial Oaks Phase 1 Rerecorded and Lots 28, 31 and 126 in Colonial Oaks Subdivision Phase 2.

-Mary Balkovetz to John T. Matheson, for $28,003, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-J. Daniel Matheson to John T. Matheson, for $28,003, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Joseph M. White to Keith Long, for $435,000, for Lot 226 in Shadow Oaks Estates 2nd Sector.

-Angela Austin to Alfred E. Mills, for $380,000, for Lot 63 in Chelsea Station.

-Julie West to Walt Jefferson Bedsole, for $324,000, for Lot 23 in Sunset Lake Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Curtis W. Thomas to Curtis Wayne Thomas, for $103,190, for Lot 1 in Fanchers Subdivision.

-Glenda Brown to Hee Young Lee, for $218,000, for Lot 53 in Calloway Cove Plat No. 1.

-Dale Dewayne New to Dreamscape Landscape Development LLC, for $150,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

Jan. 28

-Mary Alexandra Waite to Mary Katherine Atkinson, for $300,000, for Lot 61 in Villas Belvedere.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Adam Calvin Harris, for $291,450, for Lot 1727 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Chiquita Ruffin, for $386,290, for Lot 35 in Creekview Sector 2.

-DAL Properties LLC to Thomas Alfred Thurmond, for $551,070, for Lot 2432 in Kinross Cove at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Dawn Larock Estes to Tatum Lee Strickland, for $266,000, for Lot 426 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Mary Elizabeth Vines to Kathleen Davis, for $260,000, for Lot 204 in High Ridge Village Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Troy J. Perry to Zhao Chen, for $475,000, for Lot 203 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.

-Willie Quamayne Sistrunk to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $229,000, for Lot 963 in Waterford Highlands Sector Four Phase 2.

-C. Diane Pitts to James Michael Huckestein, for $380,000, for Lots 2 and 3 in High Chaparral Sector B First Addition.

-Bagby Elevator Company Inc. to Nancy W. Carroll, for $580,000, for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 2 East and Section 5, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Julia C. Cook to Lyan Lee McFall, for $407,000, for Lot 35 in Jameswood Third Sector.

-Lindsey N. Schmidt to McLean SFR Investment LLC, for $260,000, for Lot 226 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3.

-Tyrone M. Woods to Stephen Censullo, for $170,600, for Lot 813 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Patsy Alverson to Patsy Marie Bishop, for $1, for Lot 7 in Russell R. Hetz Property Resurvey.

-Jeffrey D. Layton to Alexander S. Cathey, for $217,000, for Lot 8 in Glades Final Plat.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Victor A. Binkerd, for $197,380, for Lot 1 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes East.

-Jonathan Wilkerson to Jonathan Wilkerson, for $208,200, for Lot 204 in Hidden Forest Phase 2.

-Cahaba Park LLC to Highland Office Properties LLC, for $5,985,000, for Lot 12 in Cahaba Park South.

-Portrait Homes 17 LLC to Portrait Homes BHM LLC, for $52,000, for Lot 48 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Cody M. Bennett to Stephen Mathis, for $230,500, for Lot 224 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 3.

-Anita Fay Bennett to Kristin Michelle Anlage, for $128,000, for Lot 2 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64, 89 through 104 and A through C.

-Josi Crosier to Josi Crosier, for $71,900, for Lot 61 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Shelley S. Miller to Ashley Denise Cox, for $252,000, for Lot 287 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Daniel Stephen Hill to Garrett J. Primm, for $550,000, for Lots 12 and 13A in Chelsea Square.

-Sarah H. Reed to Arthur G. Coley, for $95,000, for property in Section 29, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Kyle Cofer to Richard Witcher, for $205,000, for Lot 39 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Brenda Perry to Jeanie F. Kotlik, for $72,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Eason Hilyer to Jhoana Lorenzo Perez, for $68,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Benjamin O. Nunn to MCH SFR Property Owner 2 LLC, for $329,500, for Lot 16 in Polo Crossings Sector III.

-ARVM 5 LLC to AMNL Asset Company 2 LLC, for $271,882.01, for Lot 11 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector Second Addition.

-Robert Jackson to Robert A. Jackson, for $284,200, for Lot 137 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 1.

-Timothy Cottingham to Reinaldo Eleuterio Escobar, for $210,000, for Lot 16 in Buck Creek Landing.

-Duane Nix to Christopher Kohaut, for $252,500, for Lot 1 in Kendrick Family Estates.

-Jillian Scheinert to Richard L. Massie, for $309,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Richard L. Massie to Jack Kish, for $250,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Richard L. Massie to Richard L. Massie, for $187,360, for property in Section 11, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Sanford D. Hatton to Cannon White, for $199,900, for Lot 5 in Chelsea Ridge Resurvey Resubdivision of Tract 5.

-Holly J. Kohaut to Suzanne Thomason, for $223,000, for Lot 135 in Chesser Reserve Phase 1.

-Preston L. Jackson to Preston L. Jackson, for $113,200, for property in Section 30, Township 20, Range 1 West.

-Preston L. Jackson to Preston L. Jackson, for $646,720, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-G. Travis Owens to Lisa Marie Flora, for $299,900, for property in Section 17, Township 22 South, Range 2 East.

-Ryan Pasley to Kevin Ivan Rodriguez, for $280,000, for Lot 319 in Savannah Pointe Sector IV Phase 1.

Jan. 31

-K&S Holdings LLC to Daniel James Portera, for $199,000, for Lot 4 in Weaver Farms.

-Lake Davidson Properties LLC to Dee Dee Farnham, for $292,000, for Lot 1152 in Old Cahaba Phase 111 Second Addition.

-Patricia S. Datka to Richard Blake Krebs, for $200,000, for Lot 24 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-James C. Townley to William H. Parker, for $20,000, for Lot 4 in Parker Family Subdivision Phase 2.

-WGA Shoal Creek LLC to Lephate Cunningham, for $143,000, for Lot 66 in Shoal Creek.

-Jane Bryant Powell to Herbert Josue Handal, for $120,000, for property in Section 33, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Stephen A. Pridmore to FKH SFR Propco I L P, for $267,000, for Lot 175 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 1.

-DAL Properties LLC to Brian Weiss, for $746,705, for Lot 45 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-DAL Properties LLC to Charles Key, for $508,800, for Lot 2447 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-DAL Properties LLC to Franklin Dale Kent, for $497,900, for Lot 2460 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Vincent Gerald Sourbeer to Horace Hendrix Nation, for $474,900, for Lot 1212 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase I.

-Jon Michael Orr to Erika Lam Yeap Harju, for $688,000, for Lot 2920 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.

-Jerry Wendell Shaw to AR Farms LLC, for $34,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Shannon Marie Bishop to Irby Home Buyers LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 25 in Monte Tierra.

-Irby Home Buyers LLC to Beyond Homes Alpha Holdings LLC, for $158,000, for Lot 25 in Monte Tierra.

-Fritz Clinic LLC to SVM LLC, for $275,000, for Lots 100 and 150 in Providence Park Phase III A Condominium.

-John T. Nabors to Patricia Garza, for $279,000, for Lot 417 in Shelby Shores Estates Fourth Sector.

-Randall Real to N. Ryan Livingston, for $34,130, for property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-James C. Wood to John Thomas Nabors, for $489,000, for Lot 1 in McGaha Subdivision.

-Charles Allan Musial to James Heath Teague, for $745,000, for Lot 346 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Bradly M. Edwards to Victor M. Edwards, for $22,000, for Lot 2 in Edwards Addition to South Shades Crest Final Plat.

-Robert Eric Hubbard to Cooper Rudell Guess, for $350,000, for Lot 231 in Hillsboro Phase I.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to IRA Innovations LLC, for $239,880, for Lot 19 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Bronson Moore to Victoria Redding, for $352,400, for Lot 1017 in Arbores of Forest Parks.

-David Faught to Daniel S. Hill, for $1,300,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Mark Harris to Lynleigh Raegan Harris, for $195,800, for Lot 2 in High Ridge Village Phase 1.

-William Terry Rice to William Terry Rice, for $134,100, for property in Section 18, Township 24 North, Range 16 East.

-William Terry Rice to William Terry Rice, for $32,720, for Lot 6 in Rice Acres Sector Two.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jason Lee, for $314,100, for Lot 1730 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Raghu Vamsi Manthena, for $306,900, for Lot 1726 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Judson E. Tomlin, for $534,142, for Lot 4205 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Tina Fair to Stephanie Howard, for $205,000, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Melvin Ray Holley to Daniel Holley, for $54,000, for property in Section 12, Township 22, Range 1 West.

-M5 Properties LLC to Zackery Benjamin, for $520,000, for Lot 62 in Meadow Brook 17th Sector.

-Felix Cohen Setton to Roy Cohen Setton, for $229,700, for Lot 58 in Polo Crossings Sector III.

-Trenton Austin Edwards to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $355,000, for Lot 12-26 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Charles Desmond to Eric Ellington, for $399,900, for Lot 246 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Terrance L. Day, for $323,346, for Lot 1774 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Joseph P. Morris to Antonio Rodriguez Martin, for $265,000, for Lot 3 in Navajo Hills Second Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $318,000, for Lot 1716 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $314,900, for Lot 48 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $338,000, for Lot 319 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $316,000, for Lto 1722 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Candace Nicole Clark to Leonard Oliver, for $212,150, for Lot 13 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.