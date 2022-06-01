Land transactions for March

The following land transactions occurred during the month of March:

March 1

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Christopher Shirley, for $489,350, for Lot 236 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Shelby Farms Residential Association Inc., for $1,000, for Lots 130 and 131 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Andrew Hunter Whisenhunt to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 42 in Old Ivy Phase II.

-Courtney Cline to Donald Parks, for $332,500, for Lot 27 in Hillsboro Phase I Amended Map.

-Cory Gruber to Alex Balin Buettner, for $300,000, for Lot 10 in Stratford Place Phase IV.

-Melody Lovvorn to Gregory S. Smith, for $520,000, for Lot 1159 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase II.

-Justin S. Mills to Birmingham Homebuyers LLC, for $126,700, for Lot 42 in Meriweather Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Birmingham Homebuyers LLC to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $126,700, for Lot 42 in Meriweather Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Steven Gardner to Christina Florez, for $365,000, for Lot 43 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase I Amended.

-John E. Sippola to Derek B. Sippola, for $125,000, for Lot 9 in Monte Bello.

-Ryan James Anderson to David Boyd Adams, for $320,000, for Lot 320 in Wyndham Wynwood Sector Phase I.

-Kimberly M. Harper to Kimberly M. Harper, for $165,500, for Lot 113 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Charles H. McPherson to Babs Turner Knowles, for $755,000, for Lot 6 in Greystone 6th Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to George Larry Clark, for $503,509, for Lot 4227 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3 Resurvey.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Joseph M. Raynaud, for $476,565, for Lot 31 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Wanda E. Rogers to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $330,000, for Lot 38 in Chinaberry Phase II Final Plat.

-John Mark Spink to Chandler Duke Cox, for $285,000, for Lot 801 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Chris Autwell, for $482,540, for Lot 98 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Jordan Miller to Andrew Michael Hartley, for $303,000, for Lot 19 in Cedar Cove Phase I.

-Barbara J. Belisle to Dylan Rae Shaner, for $156,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Valor Communities LLC to ET 4 Pool 2 LP, for $1,264,856, for Lots 161, 162, 163, 164, 165 and 166 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Rebecca Ann Durr, for $472,190, for Lot 4212 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Paul Kenneth Winfree, for $524,538, for Lot 4238 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2 Resurvey.

-Calvine South LLC to Austin Clevenger, for $385,000, for Lot 20 in Two Eighty Village a Condominium.

-Charles G. Kessler to CCJM LLC, for $25,075, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Cameron Development Corporation to CCJM LLC, for $50,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Quintasha Hampton, for $830,244, for Lot 1431 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Kimberly Ray to FKH SFR Propco I LP, for $408,500, for Lot 1895 in Old Cahaba V Second Addition.

-JRP Properties LLC to Korey Cunningham, for $555,000, for Lot 3 in Cahaba Falls.

-Myra L. Lovelady to Chris Lovelady, for $188,090, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Walter Clark to Neil L. Christen, for $785,000, for Lot 29 in Greystone Farms Brae Sector Resurvey Amended Plat.

-Kathy D. Cash to Dane M. Christensen, for $550,000, for Lot 10-06 in Mt Laurel Resubdivision of Blocks 9 and 10.

-Karon Elaine Johnson to Stephen Hebert, for $70,000, for Lot 3 in 1987 Addition to Shelby Shores.

-Stephen Hebert to James D. Johnson, for $270,000, for Lot 11 in Bentley Addition of Shelby Shores Sector II Amended Map.

-Eloise Blankenship to Eloise Blankenship, for $99,540, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Eloise Blankenship to Eloise Blankenship, for $216,380, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Austin Morgan Ehrhart to Reagan Kaiser, for $210,000, for Lot 48 in Cambrian Ridge.

-Mary J. Dean to Mary Jo Dean, for $569,000, for Lot 413 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-Frederick Heinemann to Joseph Weber, for $600,000, for Lot 206 in Riverchase Country Club 9th Addition.

-Scott Reneau to James G. Corbin, for $600,000, for Lot 1 in Reneaus Ranch Subdivision.

March 2

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 2 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Osman Ahmad Hamza, for $495,000, for Lot 837 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Sheri Davis to Larry Michael Swingley, for $305,000, for Lot 3 in Smiths Addition to Greystone Legacy.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Jason Bradley Sensaboy, for $428,045, for Lot 12-17 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

-Laura Stroud McCullers Haygood to Daniel Porter, for $265,000, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Charles Clifton Garrett to Charlene E. Garrett, for $5,000, for Lot 14 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Thomas G. McInnis to Thomas G. McInnis, for $188,200, for Lot 46 in Southwind 3rd Sector.

March 3

-Darlene Simpson to Darlene Simpson, for $73,940, for Lot 1 in Walter Riley Morris Subdivision.

-Robert Jordan Getts to Robert Jordan Getts, for $123,250, for Lot 444 in Old Cahaba Oakwood Sector.

-Randi B. Hartley to Mark A. Pickens, for $250,000, for Lot 95 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Elaine Deutsch to Elaine Deutsch, for $528,138, for Lot 4107 in Abingdon by the Ricer Phase 2.

-M. E. Buckelew LLC to Alabaster Plaza LLC, for $1,714,695.50, for Lot 1 in First United Methodist Church Addition to Alabaster Resurvey.

March 4

-Alma Jean Jones to Macy Nicole Jones Brand, for $105,290, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-August Quinn Mustoe to RII 1SC Birmingham I LLC, for $183,000, for Lot 248 in Waterford Village Sector 1.

-Steven Mark Gray to Stephen K. Swinson, for $875,000, for Lot 160 in Shoal Creek Resurvey of Lots 159 and 160.

-George R. Pickle to VB One LLC, for $185,000, for Lots 26 and 27 in Liberty Heights.

-Raymond H. Quinn to Steel Magnolia Homes LLC, for $60,000, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Jody W. Long to Katherine K. Turner, for $200,000, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Chandler R. Phillips, for, $467,215, for Lot B-52 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jason S. Tunstall, for $441,350, for Lot 145 in Simms Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Tiffany Simone Daniel to Sarita Jackson Womack, for $215,000, for Lot 225 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Frank D. Miller to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $255,000, for Lot 9 in St. Charles Place Phase Two Sector Four.

-Nancy W. Self to Allan Andrew Blocker, for $810,000, for Lot 2413 in Brook Highland 24th Sector.

-Allan Blocker to Kyle Kaiser, for $471,050, for Lot 7 in Magnolias at Brook Highland.

-Charles Wayne Campbell to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $100,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Bradley D. Huff to Willie L. Sheperd, for $450,000, for Lot 343 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase V.

-Tenzin Penaloza to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $288,500, for Lot 54 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase 1.

-Harold J. Hall to Landon Lowery, for $35,000, for Lot 6 in 1987 Addition to Shelby Shores.

-Kathy B. McNees to Vangogh Windows LLC, for $595,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-David W. Bishop to HMS LLC, for $228,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Adams Homes LLC to Ivy Betty Grant, for $336,300, for Lot 129 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Frederick Sim McCoy to Todd Dennis Gothard, for $515,000, for Lot 159 in Arbor Hill Phase III Final Plat.

-Prominence Homes LLC to Zachary Clement, for $93,000, for Lot 305 in Riverwoods Third Sector Resurvey Final Plat.

-Jean Gilchrist to Taylor Franco Decelle, for $330,000, for Lot 29 in Inverness Green.

-Shirley Edwards Palmes to Jason R. Thomas, for $850,000, for Lot 51 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-Sunset Properties LLC to Mancha Hardscapes LLC, for $380,000, for Lot 7 in Jessica Ingram Survey.

-Ryan Henley to Nicole Jane Rohwedder, for $999,000, for Lot 6 in Heatherwood Forest Sector 1.

-Kay H. Gray to Heather Dawkins, for $387,500, for Lot 21 in Riverchase Cove.

-James F. Sloan to Thomas Baldus, for $457,000, for Lot 3127 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase I.

-Jacqueline Holdbrooks to Cortez R. Tolbert, for $80,000, for Lot 3 in Two Springs Estates.

-Karman K. Dailey to Joshua Harvey, for $19,900, for Lot 15 in Courtyard Manor.

-Gibson & Anderson Construction Inc. to L&L Property Enterprises LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 2652 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase Two.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Robert Madison Fortenberry, for $680,940, for Lot 6 in Henley Sector I.

-Bessie Lee Chance to Rhama LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 12 in Pelham Estates.

-Liang Chi King to Warren Davis, for $32,000, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-L&L Property Enterprises LLC to Michael P. Rode, for $224,900, for Lot 7 in Havens Resurvey.

-James A. Knight to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $478,000, for Lot 811 in Eagle Point 8th Sector Phase One.

-Feroz B. Samnani to Farid Feroz Samnani, for $180,000, for Lot 30 in Chelsea Station.

-Computers and Electronics Technology LLC to Amanda M. Killingsworth, for $38,000, for Lot 82 in Heritage Trace Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Cynthia Copeland to Olaniyi A. Akinsanya, for $650,000, for Lot 23 in High Hampton Sector 3 Resurvey of Lots 23 and 25.

-Benjamin L. Wirt to Century Revitalization Group LLC, for $90,122, for Lot 16-1 in Windhover a Condominium Amended.

-Bryan A. Cobb to Ryan Henley, for $1,550,000, for Lot 1 in Cobb Addition to Heatherwood.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Salim Charania, for $955,712, for Lot 1417 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Norman Saia to Corey W. Towe, for $725,000, for Lot 1621 in Eagle Point 16th Sector.

-Cleon Mitchell to Evelyn M. Barbee, for $687,500, for Lot 36 in Cove of Greystone Phase II.

-James D. Davis to Century Revitalization Group LLC, for $224,660, for Lot 4 in Dearing Downs 8th Addition.

-Siu Man Yan to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $238,500, for Lot 265 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase II Resurvey of Lots 265 and 266.

-Kenneth P. McClure to Greogry Eugene Stuart, for $322,000, for Lot 38 in Navajo Hills 7th Sector.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 510 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-John L. Gwin to Joseph Kirk Cuevas, for $330,000, for Lot 92 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Map of Final Record Plat.

-Reginald Jones to Maurice Kelley, for $365,000, for Lot 226 in Forest Ridge Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Brian Lanford to Douglas Paul Wagoner, for $87,500, for Lot 2 in Shiflett & Wallace Survey and property in Section 5, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Holly Blair Woodson to John W. Kelly, for $530,300, for Lot 87 in Arbor Hill Phase III Final Plat.

-James Alan Trotter to Rosemary Jager, for $330,000, for Lot 61 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Edwina Cherie Merrifield to Edwina Cherie Merrifield, for $249,760, for Lots 11, 12 and 13 in Lacoosa Estates.

-Edwina Cherie Merrifield to Alan Lyvoid McAndrews, for $125,000, for Lots 8, 10, 11, 12 and 13 in Lacoosa Estates and property in Section 13, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $120,000, for Lots 504 and 506 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 23 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Joseph H. Hopkins to Christopher C. Lamey, for $960,000, for Lots 5 and 6 in Windsor Estates.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 505 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Phillip D. Brasfield, for $467,910, for Lot A-114 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 3.

-Jeffrey Scott Pesnell to Nick Scott Thomas, for $350,000, for Lot 6 in Lincoln Park.

-Bryant Bank to James Leonard McDaniel, for $26,500, for Lot 630 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase I.

-Amos T. Benjamin to Melanie M. Crane, for $610,000, for Lot 205 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase I.

-Brandon A. Best to AJJ Properties LLC, for $217,510, for Lot 33 in Ironwood.

-Thomas W. Jernigan to Stephen Clark, for $355,000, for Lot 6 in Dividing Ridge Riverchase West 1st Addition.

-Gary Gao to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $361,000, for Lot 16 in Indian Valley First Sector.

-William Morris Realty Warehouse LLC to Mingledorffs Inc., for $1,049,000, for Lot 1 in Golden Corrals Addition to Pelham Resurvey of Lot 1 a Final Plat.

-Keith Andrew Bieger to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $320,000, for Lot 55 in Sunset Lake Phase I Final Plat.

-Harry Steven Yates to Ethan T. Johnson, for $391,000, for Lot 29 in Emerald Parc.

-Patricia Yeary to Ricky Pickett, for $24,000, for Lot 694 in Waterford Cove Sector 3 Phase 2.

-John Blake Douglas to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $350,000, for Lot 29 in Selkirk A Subdivision of Inverness Phase IV.

-Stephen William Carter to Stephen William Carter, for $184,650, for Lot 4 in Chadwick Sector 4.

-April Lynn Smith to Shilpa Toraskar, for $267,466, for Lot 145 in Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Jack A. Donovan to Michael W. Stephens, for $774,900, for Lot 13AA in Creekwater Phase III Resurvey of Lot 13A.

-William Miller to Christopher Mosley, for $120,000, for property in Section 26, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Ronald C. Moates to Andrew H. Whisenhunt, for $18,000, for Lot 219 in Long Branch Estate Phase II Resubdivision of Lot 219A Resurvey of Lots 218-219.

-Ronald C. Moates to Andrew H. Whisenhunt, for $467,000, for Lot 219 in Long Branch Estates Phase II Resubdivision of Lot 219A Resurvey of Lots 218-219.

-Bessie Lee Chance to Bessie Lee Chance, for $50,000, for Lot 13 in Pelham Estates.

-Bessie Lee Chance to Rhama LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 13 in Pelham Estates.

-Gayla Ingram Vanfleet to Shield Property Solutions LLC, for $75,000, for Lot 15 in Georges Subdivision of Keystone Sector 1 Resurvey.

-BAF 3 LLC to BAF Assets 4 LLC, for $1,030,933, for Lot 109 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 1, Lot 3 in The Villages of Westover Sector 1, Lot 422 in Shelby Forest Estates 4th Sector and Lot 17-A in Spring Gate Sector 1 Phase 4 First Addition.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 509 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Geraldine H. Garove to Seth Michael Kelosky, for $174,000, for Lot 8 in Wyndham Townhomes Resurvey of Lots 7-26.

-Robert C. Ross to Christian M. Wright, for $490,000, for Lot 1-27 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase III.

-Zack Pappanastos to Mary Kathryn Bonamy, for $285,000, for Lot 143 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Joseph Buff to Benjamin Thomas Gissendaner, for $260,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-David Howell Freeman to Juan Jose Jimenez Diaz, for $245,000, for Lot 24 in Meadowview Third Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Eryk R. Anders, for $320,750, for Lot 1768 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Hunter Johnston to Kailyn D. Shaffer, for $250,000, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Brittany L. Wyatt to Byron Hathorn, for $283,500, for Lot 107 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Cecilia Nicole Vernon to Rafael Valencia, for $265,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Jamie E. Bell, for $872,550, for Lot 1421 in Blackridge Phase 4.

March 7

-Cecilia Nicole Vernon to Mario Perez Cruz, for $2,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Dennis L. Conway to Kelly E. Jerrell, for $79,900, for property in Section 28, Township 19, Range 3 East.

-Chad B. Davidson to James Alfred Woodruff, for $415,630, for Lot 721 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.

-James S. Ridgeway to Burt Holdings LLC, for $430,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Shivani Viradia to Tamara Atkins, for $462,000, for Lot 18 in Inverness Highlands Final Plat of The Mixed Use Subdivision.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $284,100, for Lot 86 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase E Final Plat.

-Michael J. Patterson to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $245,100, for Lot 361 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-Judson Horne to Judson Horne, for $69,350, for Lot 32 in Meadows Plat I Amended Map.

-Kyle Thomas Helmke to Lori Shannon Mundy, for $300,000, for Lot 111 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Dan Sparks to RR4 OPCO1 LP, for $201,000, for Lot 50 in Meadows Plat 2 Revised.

-Nicholas S. Walden to Cathrine Blain, for $550,000, for Lot 4-44 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector Four English Village Neighborhood.

-Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $1,296,840, for Lots 1319, 1320, 1321, 1322, 1323, 1324, 1325, 1326, 1327, 1328, 1331, 1332, 1333, 1334, 1335, 1336, 1337, 1338, 1339 and 1340 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Mary C. Hodges to Antoinette W. Waldrop, for $352,500, for Lot 13 in Southlake Crest 1st Sector.

-Jeremy L. Davenport to Curtis Ray Wilson, for $199,000, for Lot 18 in Ivanhoe Amended Map.

-Esteban Alejandro Solla Alvarez to Jamie Rae Epperson, for $285,000, for Lot 27 in Little Oak Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Gleran B. Alexander to Brandon James Terrell, for $485,000, for Lot 35 in Creekwater Phase Two B.

-Roger Jack Isbell to Roger Jack Isbell, for $181,260, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 West and Lot 37 in Homestead First Sector.

-Quiroz Martinez Mata to SB Fabin LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 20 in Oak Mountain Estates.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kevin Randall Plyler, for $483,085, for Lot 836 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Danny M. Weldon to Danny M. Weldon, for $152,550, for Lot 2 in Joyce Jones Subdivision Final Plat.

-James H. Coker to James H. Coker, for $183,000, for Lot 40 in Silver Creek Sector I.

-Bret A. Zabransky to Anna Lawley, for $23,500, for Lot 4 in Carleton Point Amended Map.

-HWS LLC to Covenant Builders, for $295,000, for Lot 87 in Narrows Point Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Emily Anne Lacey to Race Harrison, for $295,000, for Lot 1 in Vinsant Family Subdivision.

-James Edward Jones to Matthew B. Bonham, for $365,500, for Lot 7-137 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $446,000, for Lot 12 in Helena Station.

-WCB Realty Company LLC to Philip H. Green, for $625,000, for Lot 44 in Greystone Farms North Phase I First Amended Plat.

-Roger Cain to Roger Cain, for $104,200, for Lot 15 in Hanna Farms Amended Map.

March 8

-Brandon James Terrell to Orange Grove Properties & Investments LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 91 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

-Richard Bryant Blaising to Michael Patrick Kerr, for $215,000, for Lot G in Riverwood Fifth Sector.

-Maxine Abbott to Wendy McDaniel, for $20,583.34, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 2 East and property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-Timothy N. Darden to Christopher Jason Wyatt, for $385,509, for property in Section 1, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Janice Oliver Crow to Christa Ketchum, for $186,000, for Lot 43 in Riverchase West Sector 2 Davenports Addition Resurvey of Lots 38, 39, 40, 41, 42 and 43.

-Jason McCay to Citron Choice, for $141,900, for Lot 1690 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 5.

-Peggy S. Cofer to Robbie Moore, for $200,000, for Lot 21 in Cambrian Ridge.

-Mary Thomas Coe to Brian Kotzian, for $3,500, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Taylor Gunnels to Justin T. Armstrong, for $595,000, for Lot 37 in Highland Ridge Subdivision.

-Silvia Gutierrez Garcia to Jairo Guadalupe Astudillo, for $15,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Michael Shan Wright to Hephaestus Eustace Mberia, for $395,000, for Lot 2020 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Margaret R. Massey to Randall White, for $698,400, for Lot 71 in Meadowbrook 18th Sector Phase I.

-Evan Bradley to William Dexheimer, for $376,000, for Lot 11 in Altadena Valley Country Club Sector.

-Heith Crocker to Ramon Perez, for $60,000, for Lot 271 in J H Dunstans Map of Calera.

-Sam Allen Scales to Jeffery Curtis Smith, for $598,700, for Lot 345 in Highland Lakes Third Sector Phase V.

-Andrea Martin to Andrea Martin, for $212,500, for Lot 8 in Meadow Brook Townhomes.

-Nicholas T. Coffey to BAF 3 LLC, for $218,000, for Lot 43 in Savannah Pointe Sector IV Amended Map.

-Jacques Surcouf to John H. Taylor, for $335,000, for Lot 10 in Chinaberry Subdivision Phase I Final Plat.

-Larry R. Long to Gene Laminack, for $518,000, for Lot 807 in Gleneagles at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Mary Luke Whitmer to Joseph W. Wilson, for $265,000, for Lot 303 in Weatherly Credenhill Sector 21.

March 9

-Bruce Bain to Robert M. Symonds, for $265,000, for Lot 57 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-DAL Properties LLC to Joseph P. Sides, for $449,900, for Lot 2456 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Ray Gentzyel to Miller Reid Williamson, for $168,000, for Lot 302 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Alice Katherine Gail Ellison to Eliu Astudillo Bahena, for $45,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Margaret E. Hudgins Solowes to Kenneth K. Bailey, for $295,000, for Lot 75 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-Steve Duane Maune and Michelle Anne Maune Revocable Family Living Trust to David Lee Moss, for $178,000, for Lot 186 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Heidi S. Calamusa, for $539,000, for Lot 26 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-Richard Lawley to Hanh H. Huynh, for $430,000, for Lot 15 in Woodlands Sector 1.

-Larry Guadulupe Astudillo to Dalia Jhoanna Jimenez Martinez, for $60,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-William Thomas McIntyre to William T. McIntyre, for $10,000, for Lot 37 in Meadowbrook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-Barry Gordon Hoehn to Barry G. Hoehn, for $10,000, for Lot 81 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Final Plat.

-Leah Harry to Russell D. Harry, for $300,000, for property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Muhammad Z. Shaikh to Adam Shaikh, for $116,200, for Lot 4 in Mizells Subdivision a Resurvey of Lot F Pates Subdivision.

-Shirley Ann Froberg to Elaine Beiersdoerfer, for $285,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Otis Rancher to John A. Schilleci, for $315,000, for Lot 221 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase Two.

March 10

-Michael Paul Fink to Michael Paul Fink, for $317,000, for Lot 241 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Jeffrey W. Reynolds to Yolanda R. Pierce, for $450,000, for Lot 42 in Riverchase West Third Addition.

-Donald Robert Lazarre to Scott D. Betcher, for $354,000, for Lot 170 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Kaitlyn E. Palmieri to Kaitlyn E. Palmieri, for $220,480, for property in Section 6, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Brian K. Pierrotti to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $280,100, for Lot 355 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Christopher Allen Hunter to Opendoor Property J LLC, for $369,300, for Lot 38 in Woodvale.

-Santonio Gardiner to Ray Edward Marcum, for $289,000, for Lot 200 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Jeff Burkhalter to Randy Grill, for $68,000, for Lot 1 in Maple Leaf Estates.

-Randy Grill to Randy Grill, for $34,000, for Lots, 1, 2 and 4 in Maple Leaf Estates and property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-William D. Powell to Buck Phillips Marital Trust, for $416,000, for Lot 27 in Sunny Meadows Phase Two.

-Kari P. Woody to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $272,000, for Lot 528 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector First Addition.

-Eugenia W. Hamilton to James Walker Rice, for $239,600, for Lot 242 in Hillsboro Phase 1.

-Kenneth Higdon to Dwane Darrell Keith Lee Traynor, for $375,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jitcsadaporn Lynnie Harrison to Marilyn Peery, for $400,000, for Lot 277 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Michael A. Hale, for $316,800, for Lot 1747 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Alice R. Amrine to Alice R. Amrine, for $185,000, for Lot 419 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Terry Scott Brown to Sarah Wilson, for $2,100,000, for Lot 177-B-1 in Montagel Resurvey of Lot 177-B and 179-B.

-Terry Scott Brown to Michael Christopher Lee Vickery, for $1,800,000, for Lot 38 in Stonegate Realty Phase Two.

-Douglas Lee Travis to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $337,400, for Lot 65 in Tanglewood by the Creek.

March 11

-Western REI LLC to Mallard Landing Development LLC, for $2,700, for Lot 1053 in Mallard Landing Phase 2.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to Jack N. Spinks, for $2,700, for Lot 1053 in Mallard Landing Phase 2.

-Susan Betke to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 54 in Laurel Woods.

-Thea Gerda Loubser to Hayley Lunsford, for $510,000, for Lot A-40 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase I.

-Pat Roll to Betty Van Gerpen, for $690,000, for Lot 22-54 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Terry W. Stinson to Douglas Andrew Slay, for $430,000, for Lot 48 in Southern Pines Fifth Sector.

-Denisha L. Mwamtenda Chatman to Elijah Rae Frame, for $306,000, for Lot 482 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Lynn A. Boley to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $270,400, for Lot 39 in Berryhill 2nd Sector.

-Yuvraj Chahal to Marvin J. Keffer, for $545,000, for Lot 132 in Arbor Hill Phase IV Final Plat.

-Michelle D. Williamson to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $193,000, for Lot 18 in Willow Cove Phase 2.

-Donald W. Hogue to Darrel J. Grice, for $62,500, for Lot 58 in Hogues Siluria Mills Resurvey.

-James Ralph Patterson to John D. Kemp, for $1,137,500, for Lot 43 in Lake Heather Estates Givianpour Addition to Inverness.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Michael Jeremy Bruce, for $448,900, for Lot 12-15 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to William W. Conwell, for $779,123, for Lot 1-663 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Brian Schubert, for $262,500, for Lot 3 in South Oak Phase I.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Ba Son Duong, for $530,606, for Lot 710 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Embridge Homes LLC to William J. Goodloe, for $482,989, for Lot 721 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-J. Don Williams to Peter C. Sumerford, for $975,000, for Lot 119 in Shoal Creek Resurvey.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Quentin Finley, for $441,517, for Lot 722 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Natalyn A. Nason to Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc., for $72,000, for property in Section 14, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Kelly Jo Van Kovering to Andrea Nicole Anderson, for $550,000, for Lot 893 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector C Final Plat.

-Wayne Joseph Scotch to William Scott Ferguson, for $880,000, for property in Section 21, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Timothy A. Draheim to Patrick Sean Timmins, for $356,000, for Lot 2 in Mission Hills First Sector.

-D. Mitree Perdue Arrington to Emperis L. Strong, for $345,000, for Lot 1607 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Brawley Land Company LLC to Lester Land Company LLC, for $1,190,000, for Lot 2 in Heatherbrooke Office Park Survey of Lots 2A and 2B.

-Peter Sumerford to Cheryl D. Black, for $714,900, for Lot 22-82 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Jack T. Bean to ST Holdings LLC, for $221,000, for Lot 186 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-One Call Alabama LLC to Avadian Credit Union, for $917,500, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Sarah L. Penhale to Jeff Triboulet, for $125,000, for Lot 15 in Old Town Helena.

-Jacob Dunlap Bradshaw to Anish Amrutlal, for $320,000, for Lot 18 in Inverness Cove Phase 1 Resurvey #2 Final Plat.

-Knowlwood Inc. to 4 All Foundation Inc., for $725,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Knowlwood Commercial Subdivision.

-Joseph Williams to Sydney Hobson, for $170,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Byers Map of Sterrett Alabama by Crume.

-Daniel C. Hornkohl to Lauren Anderson Snow, for $395,000, for Lot 7 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 Final Plat.

-Lauren Anderson Snow to Rachel Peete, for $257,000, for Lot 83 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.

-Troy Patrick Harrison to Phuong Anh Thi Nguyen, for $189,000, for Lot 40 in Wildewood Village 5th Addition.

-Gerardus Dirk Rozendale to Timothy G. Burt, for $750,000, for Lot 164-D1 in Cottages at Shoal Creek Resurvey of Lots 164D, 164E, 164F and 165A.

March 14

-Diane Newcomb Thomas to Joel Henderson, for $405,000, for Lot 2 in Thomas Addition to Helena and property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-John Ebbert to Seann S. Wallace, for $825,000, for Lot 133 in Shoal Creek.

-Craig Stuart Roberts to James Kenneth Bonds, for $335,000, for Lot 2215 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Daryl Whitfield to Cole Leonberg, for $349,900, for Lot 27 in Homestead Third Sector.

-Carla Crawford Turner to Robert M. Rockett, for $635,000, for Lot 30 in Kirkwall.

-Beverly E. Billingsley to Brian Lee, for $455,000, for Lot 2135 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

-Ulla R. Tahmaseb to Thomas A. Whitten, for $45,000, for Lot 81 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase I.

-Terry Alan Bice to Mark Wayne Bice, for $6,000, for Lot 9 in Le Shaw Survey.

-Charles Tidmore to Nathan Crumpton, for $25,000, for Lot 1 in Mountain Valley Farms.

-Charles Tidmore to Kyle Cofer, for $25,000, for Lot 2 in Tidmore Family Subdivision.

-James Michael Martin to James Leonard Hale, for $250,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Tina Maroney to Tina Maroney, for $361,380, for Lot 3 in Crossbrook Farms Second Sector.

-Pelham Professional Buildings LLC to Cross Development CC Pelham LLC, for $675,000, for Lot 1 in Circle I Business Complex Phase 2 Resurvey of Lots 1 & 2.

-Ronnie L. Martin to Leslie Adams, for $438,000, for Lot 3 in Twin Pines Family Subdivision.

-Amelia L. Cothran to EK Real Estate Fund I LLC, for $199,000, for Lot 16 in Park Place Fourth Addition Amended Plat.

-Michael Shane Palmer to Jordan David Bolden, for $281,500, for Lot 111 in Narrows Point Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Regina R. Sandlin to Hiram G. Gilbert, for $367,500, for Lot 5 in Narrows Creek Amended Final Record Plat.

-Katherine Araujo to Mike Flanagan LLC, for $148,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Darlene D. Hill to OP Gold LLC, for $229,000, for Lot 90 in Summerchase Phase 4.

-John H. Jones to Brittney Watkins, for $600,000, for Lot 225 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector.

-Riverfront 1432 LLC to Alabaster AL Realty LLC, for $650,000, for Lot 1 in Willow Glen Subdivision.

-Steven Paulk to Anna Paulk Alexander, for $221,750, for property in Section 8, Township 21, Range 4 West.

-Larry Michael Gould to Christina Michelle Inman, for $650,000, for Lot 3 in Lakewood Acres.

-Carl Daniel Deshazo to Robert C. Gross, for $440,000, for Lot 360 in Weatherly Wixford Moore Sector 24.

-Paige A. Franks to JE Homes LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 8 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

-Matthew Betts to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $308,900, for Lot 114 in Heritage Trace Phase I Sector I.

-Charles Hansen to Fredrick Louis Estrada, for $325,000, for Lot 172 in Forest Lakes Subdivision 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Cornerstone Property Group LLC to Colton T. Dean, for $460,000, for Lot 24 in Valley Brook Phase IV.

-Adam Gary Sheffield to Ken Higdon, for $335,000, for Lot 76 in Wynlake Phase III.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Krunal Patel, for $482,135, for Lot B-55 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Chandesha B. Ford, for $428,695, for Lot 148 in Simms Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-WCB Realty Company LLC to Joseph Charles Hunt, for $411,000, for Lot 63 in Meadow Brook Second Sector First Phase.

March 15

-Harrison Chase Childs to James Allen McDonald, for $515,000, for Lot 2229 in Birkdale at Ballantrae.

-Kristen Ryan to Anthony Scott Eaves, for $250,000, for Lot 4 in F S Lymans Addition in the Town of Montevallo.

-Tammie Krogh Loesch to Tammie Krogh Loesch, for $188,900, for Lot 383 in Weatherly Belvedere Sector 23.

-Helen Bradley to Daniel Alexander Jackson, for $245,000, for Lot 148 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Bonnie McGough to Bonnie McGough, for $404,900, for Lot 91 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Five.

-Darell L. Eidson to Darell L. Eidson, for $284,680, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Jessie Charles Payne to Jessie Charles Payne, for $16,780, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Megan Heimbach Matherson to James Carlton Hollingsworth, for $230,000, for Lot 68 in Willow Creek Phase Two.

-Janet D. Beasley to Clinton H. Jones, for $400,000, for property in Section 28, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Paula D. Levitt to Rebecca Henderson, for $275,000, for Lot 1207 in Lofts at Edenton 2nd Amended Plat.

-Samuel R. Love to Samuel R. Love, for $139,800, for Lot 321 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Emily F. Smith to William M. Marsiglia, for $699,000, for Lot 19 in Cherokee Forest First Sector.

-Ashley M. King to Jerrell Family Trust, for $198,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Cathryn Mims Smith to B & L Burton Properties LLC, for $67,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Sivirt LLC to Robert S. Naranjo, for $179,000, for property in Section 24, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-John Speakman to Kelly Speakman, for $5,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21, Range 4 West.

-Barry G. West to Brittney Davis, for $245,000, for Lot 76 in Stratford Place Owen Kelley Resurvey of Lots 76 & 77.

-WBG Enterprises LLC to William R. Taylor, for $37,500, for Lot 15 in Maple Leaf Estates.

-Nicholas A. Moreman to Gary W. Boyd, for $545,000, for Lot 1045 in Highland Lakes 10th Sector Phase I.

-Stephanie Nicole Grear to Tuyen Tran, for $275,000, for Lot 1305 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 6th Amended Plat.

-IRA Innovations to Darryl Maurice Delbridge, for $638,500, for Lot 907 in Riverwoods 8th Sector Phase Two Sector F.

-Constance E. Cox to Anthony Williams Faulds, for $800,000, for Lot 362 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase I Amended Map.

-Paul Manning to Bethany P. Blount, for $256,000, for Lot 240 in Forest Lakes Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Henry O. Powell to M. Scott Prater, for $295,600, for Lot 729 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.

-Ella Dean Moore to Susan M. Harris, for $168,000, for Lot 64 in St. Charles Place Phase 2 Sector 4.

-Real Estate and Design Associates LLC to Charles S. Stiles, for $325,000, for Lot 29 in Weatherly Glen Abbey Sector 12.

-Martin Eduardo Kortright to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $258,000, for Lot 42 in Rocky Ridge Phase 2.

-Joseph A. Weber to Christopher L. Angst, for $415,000, for Lot 102 in Riverchase West Fourth Addition.

-PCS LLC to Riverchase Office Road LLC, for $340,000, for Lot C in Riverchase Office Park.

-Jason Louis Hughes to Casey Nicholls, for $489,000, for Lot A2 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Michael B. Abney to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $269,000, for Lot 140 in Cottages at Stonehaven Third Addition.

-Courtney S. Williams to David Williams, for $98,550, for Lot 1422 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Two.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Jumbo Success, for $264,505, for Lot 320 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Roman Vashenko to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $363,000, for Lot 1503 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Shannon K. Holland to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $358,000, for Lot 1184 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-Javier Pineda to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $271,000, for Lot 97 in St. Charles Place Magnolia Park Phase 3 Sector 4.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Deborah Hyams Wade, for $549,172, for Lot 4220 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3 Resurvey.

-James A. Clement to Jui Chiao Lin, for $675,000, for Lot 9 in Weatherly Windsor Sector 9.

-Goggans and Holland Land LLC to Michael Jennings, for $196,000, for property in Section 20, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Chad Bryce Davidson, for $565,850, for Lot 8 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-Matthew D. Touhey to Robert Carroll Canaday, for $325,000, for Lot 1 in Touhey Estates.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Tomek Furtak, for $593,500, for Lot 40 in Henley Subdivision Sector I.

-Computers and Electronics Technology LLC to Empire Rentals LLC, for $38,000, for Lot 115 in Heritage Trace Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Jennifer Marshall Rogers to Vines Construction Inc., for $70,000, for Lot 43 in Highland Ridge Subdivision.

-Edna M. Felton to Edna M. Felton, for $56,500, for Lot 121 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase I.

-Mariah N. Tolbert to Braxton Panter, for $230,000, for Lot 54 in Hampton Square.

-Rachel Peete to Cameron Joseph Gann, for $210,000, for Lot 1 in Meadows Plat I Amended Map.

-Iqbal A. Bhamani to Felix A. Foret, for $230,000, for Lot 53 in Saddle Run Subdivision.

-Pamela Autery to Earnest B. Mclin, for $270,000, for Lot 195 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 7.

-James Edward Ray to Owen Ray Stricklin, for $250,000, for Lot 158 in Lake Forest First Sector.

March 16

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Nicki Patterson, for $498,763, for Lot 43 in Henley Sector 1.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $239,519, for Lot 92 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase I.

-William Edwin Durrett to Jorge Morfin Alvarez, for $42,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-DAL Properties LLC to Kenneth Neil Abbott, for $458,225, for Lot 2448 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Orange Grove Properties & Investments LLC to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $279,800, for Lot 91 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

-Opendoor Property J LLC to Alex Barry Cooper, for $407,000, for Lot 1320 in Macallan at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Johnny Sullivan to John Miller, for $162,500, for Lot 5 in Green Valley 2nd Sector.

-Andres Celedonio Hermosillo Gomez to Vailisia K. Carty, for $185,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-John B. Weismann to Judith D. Weismann, for $210,380, for Lot 16 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Ryan Huffman, for $90,000, for Lot 1 in Branch Side Estates.

-Jerry S. Kerr to Matthew R. Ellis, for $319,000, for Lot 831 in Forest Park 8 Sector Phase 2.

-William R. Taylor to Timothy H. Bradshaw, for $478,000, for Lot 10 in Lake Kathryn Resurvey of Lot 10.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Robert L. Raskin, for $244,880, for Lot 18 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Tremain Smith to Vody Michael Shiver, for $147,000, for Lot 9 in Wilmont.

-Arnelle W. Denton to William Kent Upshaw, for $425,000, for Lot 44 in Barkley Square.

-Michael M. Brown to Blake Johnson, for $490,000, for Lot 8 in Meadow Brook Sixteenth Sector Phase I.

-Chase Pays Cash LLC to Joel S. McDaniel, for $285,000, for Lot 18 in Georges Subdivision of Keystone Sector Three.

-Nathan Antonio to Philip Mazur, for $195,000, for Lot 3 in Spring Water Farms.

-Best Property Investments LLC to John Douglas, for $170,000, for property in Section 35, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Scott Best to John Douglas, for $170,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 2 East and property in Section 35, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Tara Bohannon Jones to Gabriella H. Lynn, for $164,760, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Rebecca N. Hinds to Judy E. McLain, for $192,000, for Lot 98 in Hayesbury Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Mark Brislin to Jeremy Campbell, for $367,000, for Lot 13 in Southern Pines 6th Sector.

-Michael L. Dismang to CS Equity Partners LLC, for $230,000, for Lot 7 in Wooddale.

-Jason Harmon Jordan to Kevin A. Austin, for $300,000, for Lot 64 in Nottingham Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Jose Antonio Valencia to Javier Acata Lopez, for $143,590, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 west.

-Alisha Dianne Durrance to Johnny Lee Moman, for $475,000, for Lot 135 in Grey Oaks Sector I Final Plat.

-Josefa Ortega Gonzalez to Josefa Ortega Gonzalez, for $78,500, for Lot 2 in Meadowview First Sector.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Kerry L. Donner, for $263,325, for Lot 323 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Bruce Taylor Ingram, for $568,900, for Lot 606 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-David W. Dunaway to Antonio Hernandez Gabino, for $147,500, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Elisabeth K. Willis to Erica Joy Stokes, for $186,000, for Lot 14 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

March 17

-Enro Realty Company Inc. to Callie Smelley, for $250,000, for property in Section 5, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Brent Tyler Ross to Michele D. Akkouch, for $195,000, for Lot 2 in Briarwood First Sector.

-Donna Wilson to Nicholas Wilson, for $550,000, for Lot 1 in Shire Valley Farms Addition.

-Tuscany IV LLC to CGS Vinyl LLC, for $650,000, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Justin Lawrence Hyche to Brandon Jones, for $240,000, for Lot 25 in Amberley Woods 4th Sector.

-Christopher Godsey to Cole D. Czajkoski, for $400,000, for Lot 18 in Riverchase First Addition.

-Joseph Weston Lowery to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $235,100, for Lot 52 in Ashford Heights Second Addition.

-Wendell Franklin Smith to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $244,000, for Lot 536 in Savannah Pointe V Phase II.

-Guardian Fund LLC to Christopher David Lee, for $368,398, for Lot 24 in Selkirk Subdivision of Inverness.

-Guardian Fund LLC to Christopher David Lee, for $331,012, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Melanie R. King to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $277,000, for Lot 30 in Shelby Forest Estates 2nd Sector.

-Jacques Surcouf to Marc Surcouf, for $214,900, for Lot 154 in Lake Forest First Sector.

-Jamie Taylor to David Martinez Garcia, for $60,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Carolyn F. Wolfe to Carolyn F. Wolfe, for $132,980, for Lot 1 in BKG Estates.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Charles Grimmett, for $590,445, for Lot 4241 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Gerald E. Newell to John D. Allmon, for $415,000, for Lot 23 in Highlands at Riverchase.

-Matthew Bryant to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $275,000, for Lot 205 in Stagecoach Trace Sector 2 Resurvey of Final Plat.

-Henry A. Long to Jonathan M. Cline, for $290,000, for Lot 66 in Forest Hills 2nd Sector.

-Winston Lee Domingue to Maria R. Suttles, for $810,000, for Lot 724 in Highland Lakes 7th Sector.

-Byron Hathorn to Ivanna Chamblin, for $210,000, for Lot 31 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 1 Second Addition.

-William Christopher Ramirez to Troy Vaughn, for $280,000, for Lot 23 in Chandra Terrace 6th Sector.

-Gary D. Nix to Andrew Carrell Reeves, for $293,000, for Lot 14 in Park Forest First Sector.

-Evelyn W. Adams to William Alan Walker, for $288,000, for Lot 7 in Penhale Park Final Plat Lots 1 through 16.

-William F. Dorough to William F. Dorough, for $70,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Stephen Kao to Mary Kathryn Stone, for $197,000, for Lot 323 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Daniel A. Dyson to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $258,200, for Lot 18 in Chanda Terrace 1st Sector.

-William R. Rork to Mersadies Berlynn Orr, for $537,000, for Lot 111 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A.

-Janice D. Wright to Dorthianna Wright-Shaw, for $144,000, for Lot 1 in Brookfield.

-Lee Tyrone Colley to Cathy E. Hulsey, for $241,000, for Lot 45 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector.

-Ronen Tal to Julie Melissa Huggins, for $204,000, for Lot 51 in Forest Village Final Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Aaron D. Whitman, for $566,508, for Lot 827 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Teresa Dollar to James Kevin Etheridge, for $10,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24, Range 15 East.

March 18

-Mary S. Bowen to Phillip Todd Bowen, for $177,900, for Lot 153 in Cottages at Stonehaven Third Addition.

-Arthur Lee Perkins to Tim James Inc., for $20,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-F. A. G. LTD to Blue Skye Holdings LLC, for $105,000, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Redfield Enterprises LLC to Chad King, for $190,000, for Lot 45 in Autumn Ridge.

-Betty C. Slaughter to Kishan Dahyabhai Amin, for $1,825,000, for Lot 1 in Robertwood Estate and property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Daphne T. White to Jonathan Aaron Jones, for $38,156.67, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Dustin James Roy to Kerry Wayne Murphy, for $249,000, for Lot 17 in Chase Plantation Resurvey of Lots 14, 15, 16 and 17 Amended Map.

-Annie Kimani to Donald Wayne Dowdy, for $181,000, for Lot 24 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.

-John Joseph Costanzo to Lindsey Grissom, for $355,000, for Lot 37 in Villas Belvedere.

-Jesse H. Thomas to CS Equity Partners LLC, for $234,900, for Lot 6 in Fernwood Second Sector.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to John T. Watts, for $424,900, for Lot 12-13 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Paris Tyrese Jackson, for $332,877.84, for Lot 7-86 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 15 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Adam Mitchell Loftin, for $557,718, for Lot 709 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Homer J. Nelson, for $521,206, for Lot 647 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Scott P. Diehl, for $445,900, for Lot 12-17 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $75,000, for Lot 831 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Thre.e

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Adam D. Massey, for $275,000, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Alec Blaise Duale Green to Jesse Thomas, for $250,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Marianne White to Luping Zheng, for $364,000, for Lot 2 in Oakridge 2nd Sector.

-Jan G. McGriff to Jan G. McGriff, for $10,000, for Lot 42 in Falliston Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Joyce M. Thornburg to Joyce M. Thornburg, for $153,910, for property in Section 10, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Sandra McBrayer to Fletcher Harrison Sudderth, for $352,500, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Perry L. Miller to Landscape Additions of Central AL LLC, for $149,000, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Dolores Knapp Pierce to Rachel E. Daly, for $209,000, for Lot 55 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Kari Gibson to TLA Construction, for $22,000, for Lot 16 in County View Estates Phase I.

-William R. Lynn to Mary Rathburn Ulfers, for $482,125, for Lot 820 in Gleneagles at Ballantrae.

-Karen Garrett to Teresa Fulkerson, for $25,000, for property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Raymond Heath Reynolds to Jared D. Smiley, for $285,000, for Lot 1 in Evie Hill Subdivision.

-Gregory Steven Slaughter to RS Rental III A LLC, for $208,500, for Lot 11 in Meadowlark.

-Steve Faulkner to Peter V. Duke, for $365,000, for Lot 22 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Philip Richards to Carly Parker Gonzalez, for $140,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Abdul Dhanani to Janie Bowles, for $413,314, for Lot 6 in Belvedere Cove Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Warren K. Bailey to D. Stephen Watkins, for $300,000, for property in Section 9, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Jerry M. Vernon to Laurel A. Timmberman, for $297,500, for Lot 23 in Nottingham Phase 3 Final Plat.

March 21

-Robert Joseph Poproch to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $331,000, for Lot 63 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-Steven D. Doss to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $387,400, for Lot 127 in Forest Park 1st Sector.

-John Allen Baxter to Benjamin Delonzo Cooley, for $245,000, for Lot 130 in Amberley Woods 5th Sector Amended Map.

-John Trentacoste to Robert Martin, for $387,000, for Lot 1405 in Brook Highland 14th Sector.

-Vincent M. Hites to Vincent M. Hites, for $184,400, for Lot 3-26 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Jonathan L. Griffin, for $337,000, for Lot 112 in Polo Crossing Sector II.

-Carrie Hinton to Norman John Westervelt, for $285,000, for Lot 1105 in Lofts at Edenton 2nd Amended Plat.

-Michael Allen to R. Allen Henke, for $45,000, for Lot 28 in Lacoosa Estates Resurvey of Lot 28.

-R. Allen Henke to Michael Allen, for $10,000, for Lots 2 and 3 in Lacoosa Estates.

-Michael Allen to Kenneth Michael Peek, for $50,000, for Lots 2 and 3 in Lacoosa Estates.

-Madison Earl Development LLC to Jonathon David Ridgway, for $210,000, for Lot 3 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes Third Addition.

-Linda Lawson Knowles to Linda L. Knowles, for $2,572.24, for Lot 2 in Bonnies Place.

-Patrick E. Winters to Patrick Winters, for $204,200, for Lot 907 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase I.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Philip Bowden, for $570,900, for Lot 621 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-John M. Adams to Lindsey Renea Haley, for $334,800, for Lot 73 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Four.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Olivia Holder, for $269,625, for Lot 325 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Danantony Brown to L and L Property Enterprises LLC, for $27,000, for Lots 166 and 167 in Long Branch Estates Phase II Final Plat.

-Danantony Brown to Empire Rentals LLC, for $13,000, for Lot 165 in Long Branch Estates Phase II Final Plat.

-Jan. R. Sweatman to Gabriel Isaac Hernandez Garcia, for $330,000, for Lot 117 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Stacy Michelle Figueroa to HMME Development LLC, for $90,000, for Lot D in Chandalar South Townhomes Phase 2.

-Blake Riley Helms to BM Properties LLC, for $57,780, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-H&H Enterprises LLC to BM Properties LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 36 in Cambridge Pointe First Sector.

-Stephen A. Dean to Leila Elizabeth Brown, for $185,000, for Lot 40 in Hayesbury Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Delphia Gail Smith Management Trust to KME Development LLC, for $6,010, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 West and Lot 2-A of New Retail Subdivision.

-Delphia Gail Smith to Broadway Group LLC, for $299,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 West and Lot 1-A of New Retail Subdivision.

-Omega Realty Holdings V LLC to Omega Rez 5C LLC, for $630,460, for Lot 10 in Ashley Brook Townhomes.

-Brenda R. Webber Moore to Johnny Lee Ragland, for $500,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Kiran K. Yedavalli to Scot Royal Smith, for $175,800, for Lot 106 in Builders Group Addition to The Glen at Stonehaven Phase One.

-Kiran K. Yedavalli to Scott Royal Smith, for $128,000, for Lot 221 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase II.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to John M. Etienne, for $543,639, for Lot 829 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Melody Virginia Hancock to Romel M. Hernandez, for $82,500, for Lot 29 in Portsouth First Sector.

-Peggy C. Dunaway to Bradley Morris Thomas, for $32,5000, for property in Section 27, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Denise Casciano to Revive Holdings LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 2 in Parkside.

-John Bowling to John A. Killingsworth, for $35,000, for property in Section 6, Township 24, Range 14 East.

-George Arthur McConico to Crystal Pickings, for $324,900, for Lot 36 in County View Estates Phase 3.

-Billy D. Kirkland to Tiny Property LLC, for $147,020, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jeffrey G. McCaleb to Patricia C. Day, for $370,000, for Lot 1 in RB Jones and Jessie T. Jones Map Part of Lot 1 Plat A.

-Westervelt Company to Cory Rath, for $269,500, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Connell D. Reynolds to Makayla McDaniel, for $203,000, for Lot 4 in Stonecreek Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Norma N. Rogers to Kevin L. Couch, for $200,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Rebecca Goggins to Michelle L. Caudill, for $317,000, for Lot 2 in Silver Creek Sector 1.

-Jere A. Mack to Nikki Long, for $200,000, for Lot 17 in Hidden Creek II First Sector.

-Melissa Ann Sanders to Tiffany N. Mackin, for $600,000, for Lot 1 in Heatherwood 1st Sector 2nd Addition.

-Herschel Oswald Lassiter to Amber Glass, for $220,000, for Lot 113 in Scottdale Third Addition.

-James Walker Rice to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $341,500, for Lot 242 in Hillsboro Phase I.

-Cynthia S. Hutchinson to Shabana Jalali, for $240,900, for Lot 23 in Chase Plantation.

-Lori Krauss to CS Equity Partners LLC, for $179,900, for Lot 33 in Laurel Cliffs First Addition.

-David Louis Deorto to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $420,000, for Lot 10 in Summer Place First Sector.

-Carol N. Graves to Lois Cohen, for $465,000, for Lot 337 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.

-Joseph G. Minor to Milton D. Marroquin, for $301,000, for Lot 20 in Dearing Downs 4th Addition.

-Linda K. Devane to Joseph Scott Irwin, for $375,000, for Lot 44 in Sunny Meadows 2nd Sector.

-Five Starving Docs LLC to Laxmi Jaya LLC, for $1,300,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Michael Cullen Mathews to Carly Rae Evans, for $285,000, for Lot 53 in Navajo Hills Ninth Sector.

-William W. Conwell to Glenn Barry Holsombeck, for $868,000, for Lot 26 in Legacy Place of Greystone.

-Scott L. Thomas to David N. Jacobi, for $405,000, for Lot 634 in Windstone VI.

-Ethan W. Cobia to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $253,200, for Lot 117 in Amberley Woods 6th Sector Amended Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Candace M. Bush, for $319,200, for Lot 1767 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Erica E. Clarke, for $338,995, for Lot 1750 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Frank Steven Mullinax to Traci Kellogg, for $320,000, for Lot 1436 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Two.

-Gary M. Shoop to Justin Morgan Winters, for $360,000, for Lot 50 in Kentwood 1st Addition Amended Map.

-Adams Homes LLC to Charity Kamau, for $287,800, for Lot 128 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

March 22

-Logan Grant Joiner to Michael Shane Palmer, for $90,000, for Lot 1 in Joiner Town Acres.

-Shannon Elizabeth Phillips to Millard Lynn Jones, for $143,900, for Lots 9 and 10 in Columbiana Homes Inc.

-Dian E. Grill to Dian E. Grill, for $184,400, for Lot 16 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 5.

-James M. Flournoy to Ameen Barbai, for $925,000, for Lot 1207 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Cindy C. Garrison to Elizabeth Garrison Hoagland, for $10,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Ann M. Allen to Ann M. Allen, for $10,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-John Dalimonte to John Dalimonte, for $10,000, for Lot 209 in Shoal Creek Resurvey of Lot 207 A of a Resurvey of Lots 206 and 207.

-Victoria L. Fitz to Opendoor Property J. LLC, for $245,300, for Lot 23 in Dearing Downs 4th Sector.

-V. L. Wood to Opendoor Property J LLC, for $205,500, for Lot 39 in Cambridge Pointe First Sector.

-Rita Properties LLC to Jaycee Carbajal, for $274,900, for Lot 93 in Indian Highlands 3rd Addition.

-Berlin E. Morrow to Joseph Brand, for $460,000, for Lot 310 in Willow Oaks.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Dominick Raco, for $742,827, for Lot 1446 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Betty Sherrill Benton to Kelly Garrett, for $160,000, for Lot 1 in Meadows at Meriweather Final Plat.

-Robert D. Roberson to Edie Roberson, for $116,650, for Lot 24 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 1.

-Barrett Blanton to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $318,000, for Lot 441 in Waterford Highlands Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Laterrence Childs to Devin Dunkin, for $225,500, for Lot 61 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Ralph Harlan Hood to Trust Hood, for $223,000, for Lot 174 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Joshua P. Williford to Judy Peeples, for $374,900, for Lot 1702 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 6.

-Corey Ray Turnbloom to Douglas M. Hayworth, for $337,500, for Lot 94 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Matthew S. Spearman to Ignacio Giraldez, for $288,000, for Lot 6 in Navajo Hills 4th Sector.

-Robert D. Redmond to to Reza Jahadi Afooshteh, for $270,000, for Lot 222 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase Tow.

-Tami R. Sorensen to Wallace Barker, for $300,000, for Lot 52 in Chase Plantation 4th Sector.

-Malinda Karr to Susanna J. Miller, for $365,000, for Lot 11-11 in Mt Laurel Phase II Cottage Lots Resurvey.

-James G. Cosmaas to Jessica Cosmaas, for $100,000, for Lot 6 in Old Virginia.

-Carolyn Cupp to J & M Property Group LLC, for $159,000, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Iyabo Kasumu to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $475,400, for Lot 28 in Hunters Gate.

-Baxter Homes LLC to Ronald Wesley Bain, for $425,000, for Lot 3 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 214 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Nelda D. Walters to Nicholas McKnight, for $246,000, for Lot 155 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 2.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Amanda Lauren Treece, for $475,000, for Lot 3 in Indian Ridge Estates.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Kim Aarons, for $908,292, for Lot 1408 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Valerie Storey Cockerham to Madison Earl Development LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 2 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes Third Addition.

-Craig J. Alexander to Justin R. Craft, for $987,124, for Lot 52 in Greystone First Sector Phase II Resurvey of Lots 52 & 53.

-Linda D. Thomas to Kimberly Ann Melton, for $97,600, for Lot 11 in Rocky Ridge Phase II.

-Kimberly Ann Melton to Rentfrow & Associates LLC, for $132,500, for Lot 11 in Rocky Ridge Phase II.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Vincent Holder, for $527,870, for Lot 4221 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3 Resurvey.

March 23

-Fatiha S. Johnson to Kerri Lyn Moore, for $341,000, for Lot 32 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 2 Final Records Plat.

-Patsy D. Dreher to Rodger Hutto, for $20,600, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-WBG Enterprises LLC to James Gregory Owens, for $22,000, for Lot 25 in Maple Leaf Estates.

-Angela R. Mahaffey to Heith Crocker, for $18,000, for Lot 1 in Glasscocks Subdivision of Spring Creek.

-Dominion Resources LLC to Gary Boyd, for $62,400, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kelley Ray, for $417,235, for Lot 58 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Round Too Investments LLC to Michael David Mitchem, for $10.00, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Gregory Mills Larkin to Kristian C. Moore, for $545,000, for Lot 1422 in Highland Lakes 14th Sector Resubdivision.

-Danny N. Isbell to Rafael Merino Charrez, for $135,000, for Lot 32 in Deer Springs Estates Inc. First Addition.

-Duncan Carter to Lara Ivey McKinney, for $345,000, for Lot 7-209 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Jacqueline M. Geisler to Carina Herz Agnew, for $400,000, for Lot 19 in Southpointe First Sector.

-Michael Swords to Ashley Jeanette Williams, for $210,000, for Lot 116 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.

-Jonathan D. Stanczak to AJJ Properties LLC, for $280,000, for Lot 6-72 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Conner Murphy, for $390,945, for Lot 117 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Melissa Hayden to Alavest LLC, for $125,270, for Lot 10 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector First Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sheila Jane Walton, for $376,325, for Lot 11 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Nicholas Anthony Benedetto to Robert McGregor, for $405,000, for Lot 4 in Valleybrook Phase II Resurvey.

-Uriel B. Weiss to Salvador Moreno Rodriguez, for $87,000, for Lots 1, 2 and 3 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-WalMart Real Estate Business Trust to Calera Retail Management LLC, for $325,000, for Lot 6 in WalMart Supercenter #3271 Subdivision.

March 24

-John L. Kontos to Winston Lee Domingue, for $1,950,000, for Lot 1 in Greystone 9th Sector Phase II Resurvey of Lot 1.

-Jeffery Ellis Whitt to Braden Eugene Taylor, for $775,000, for Lot 2126 in Brook Highland 21st Sector.

-Devin S. Pender to Hannah Butler, for 315,000, for Lot 269 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector II.

-Ashley D. Belew to Hannah Marie Bartlett, for $214,000, for Lot 48 in Savannah Pointe Sector III Phase I.

-Maddox Enterprises to Kevin William Morris, for $175,000, for Lot 39 in Bulley Creek Farm Development 1st Sector and Acreage Resurvey.

-Marquest L. Houston to John R. Preston, for $192,060, for Lot 7 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Carlene Collins to Cleveland Robert Stewart, for $235,000, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Jack J. Phillips to John Lynch, for $2,207,000, for Tracts 1 and 2 in Crossbrook Farms Third Sector Revised Revision of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8.

-EBSCO Development Company Inc. to Clayton Properties Group Inc., for $1,460,000, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Matthew Allen Chaney, for $532,370, for Lot 837 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Bethany Bishop Weldon to Linda G. Johnson, for $345,000, for Lot 102 in Shelby Farms Final Plat.

-Glenda E. Blackerby to Veronica Kay Etress Stewart, for $69,392.09, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-James D. Forstman to Autumn Cole, for $150,000, for property in Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-William Lorin Moyd to Larry R. Long, for $460,000, for Lot 2027 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Little Carol S. Lenoir to Rachel Pickett, for $201,000, for Lot 52 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase II Resurvey.

-Charles R. Apperson to Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, for $2,198,500, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 1 West, Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Michael E. Dewerff, for $295,000, for Lot 35 in Dearing Downs 11th Addition Resurvey of Lots 35 & 36.

-Valor Communities LLC to LaQuana Murray, for $389,277, for Lot 261 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Lucinda Brown Ingram to Malcom T. Merriweather, for $320,000, for Lot 1610 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase One.

-Christopher Rickling to Jerry M. Landrum, for $236,000, for Lot 42 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Connie Mori to Barbara Ellen Rogers, for $307,500, for Lot 2811 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase I.

-Walter J. Konjura to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $290,000, for Lot 21 in Park Forest Fourth Sector.

-Cindy Lee Thomas to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $185,900, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Phyllis B. Ferlisi to Anthony C. Ferlisi, for $152,500, for Lot 10 in Plantation South First Sector Amended Map.

-Misti B. Cooper to Izabella Whisenant, for $205,000, for Lot 36 in Ridgecrest Phase One Sector Two.

-Bobby Bentley to Marion Ashley Wheeler, for $120,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, in E S Safford Map of Shelby of 1890 and Lot 53 Bentley’s Resurvey of E. S. Saffords Map of Shelby of 1890.

-Randy L. Gagnon to Gerald Harris, for $200,000, for Lot 27 in Green Valley Third Sector First Addition.

-Sarah E. T. W. Rodas to Marjorie Serrano, for $440,000, for Lot 9 in Woodlands Sector 1.

March 25

-Randall C. Williams to William Brock Brashier, for $466,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Amy Leigh Williamson to Alexis Mikayla Alexander, for $245,000, for Lot 140 in Reserve at Timberline.

-James E. Dawson to Catherine B. Geer, for $587,000, for Lot 22 in Cahaba Falls Phase Four A Final Plat.

-Robert Howard to Robert L. Howard, for $540,200, for Lot 95 in Weatherly Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 3 Resurvey of Lots 91, 93 and 95.

-David Leach to Teresa P. Burt, for $63,161.56, for Lot 2 in Kingwood Townhomes Phase One.

-Paul D. Reaves 2020 Family Trust to Jeffrey Alan Taylor, for $750,000, for Lot 18 in Woodford Amended Survey.

-James Edward Tate to Mark Christopher Gentry, for $250,000, for Lots 3 and 4 in Standridge Division III.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Bonnie Parks Roberts, for $514,350, for Lot 4213 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Karen Andrews to Austin McKennon Rikard, for $325,000, for Lot 125 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Terry Michael Wheeler to Anthony Butts, for $392,500, for Lot 2 in Graham Acres Sector 1.

-John F. Cox to Michael J. Scholl, for $30,000, for property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Johnathan P. Denny to Theresa M. Denny, for $256,000, for Lot 258 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-D R Horton Inc Birmingham to Jonathan Bonds, for $419,195, for Lot 8 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Regina Schirrel Calhoun to Christopher Gross, for $230,000, for Lot 67 in Old Ivy Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-Ronald L. Popwell to Vault Investment Properties LLC, for $285,000, for Lot 25 in Spring Garden Estates Sector Two.

-Phillip Webb to Nicholas Saban, for $1,400,000, for Lot 13-03 in Mt Laurel Phase 1 A.

-Opendoor Property Trust 1 to Barney J. Luttrell, for $264,000, for Lot 132 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Joseph Properties LLC to Ashley Mezrano, for $25,440, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-DUAA LLC to Standard Development Company LLC, for $1,175,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Emery Lee Mann to Daryl McCarty, for $100,000, for Lot 5 in Chelsea Estates First Addition.

-Angela Shea Click to Matthew Brown, for $325,000, for Lot 497 in Waterford Highlands Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Jasmine Marie Sutton to Eugene Kravets, for $254,700, for Lot 33 in Chesapeake.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $308,400, for Lot 1761 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $304,000, for Lot 1746 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $317,000, for Lot 1765 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Town Builders Inc. to Ken Underwood Development Inc., for $68,000, for Lot 21-12 in Mt Laurel Phase 3B Sector 2.

-Jonathan Brown to Melanie Susan Stringer, for $462,000, for Lot 4 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 1.

-Kirsten Michael Reeves to Stephanie R. Burch, for $146,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Colin J. Weaver, for $805,796, for Lot 1432 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Christopher M. Rowe, for $325,600, for Lot 1763 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Ethan Brown to Robert B. Stephens, for $245,000, for Lot 3-20 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-James Edward Riggins to Darryl Wedgeworth, for $400,000, for Lot 133 in Long Branch Estates Phase 1 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Michael L. Coleman, for $388,445, for Lot 7 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Evabank to 1 Brick LLC, for $650,000, for Lot 10 in Cahaba Valley Office Park.

-H & H Enterprises LLC to Kayla N. Jones, for $315,000, for Lot 78 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Teresa Gardner to Michael Love, for $330,000, for Lot 347 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase Two.

-Jason Fiveash to Sankar Sridaran, for $210,000, for Lot 689 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Valerie Rebecca Hudgins to Connie Kyes, for $500,000, for Lot 62 in Haven at Greystone 2nd Sector.

-Helen D. Reinhardt to Mission Revocable Living Trust, for $465,000, for Lot A-106 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Larry Driskell to Matthew Alexander, for $311,000, for Lot 281 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

March 28

-Ryan C. Wilson to CS Equity Partners LLC, for $245,000, for Lot 8 in Chadwick Sector One.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Lelia D. Edwards, for $490,918, for Lot 4231 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ameisha Stovall, for $322,600, for Lot 1769 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Michael Scott Bullington to Mark E. Nichols, for $345,000, for Lot 36 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Kevin May to Robbie L. Hancock, for $498,000, for Lot 43 in Arbor Hill Phase 1 Final Plat.

-DAL Properties LLC to Tanya Legaux, for $499,550, for Lot 2455 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Victor Gregory Giglio to Megan Brown, for $510,000, for Lot 2224 in Birkdale at Ballantrae.

-Robert Judson Smith to VS Victory LLC, for $620,000, for Lot 152 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-His Place Properties LLC to Bapashree Inc., for $125,000, for Lot 1 in Givhans Subdivision.

-Arnett L. Jones to Carolyn McDurmont, for $293,450, for Lot 53 in Stoney Meadows Phase 1.

-Alba L. Keener to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $291,000, for Lot 64 in Old Ivy Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-Trina L. Houseton to Jonathan Moton, for $215,000, for Lot 122 in Stonebriar Phase 1.

-Joseph Ray Wilson to RM1 SFR Propco B LP, for $220,000, for Lot 53 in Buck Creed Landing.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Beverly Eley Seeley, for $477,105, for Lot 4237 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3 Resurvey.

-Joann H. Ford to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $381,000, for Lot 10 in Lime Creek Chelsea Preserve Subdivision I.

-Klonaris K. Ingram to Patrick D. Spence, for $332,500, for Lot 5 in Greystone Farms Terrace Hills Final Record Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Charles Bramorski, for $554,556, for Lot 831 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Steven Glenn Spears, for $483,320, for Lot B-82 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to William Parker Little, for $403,900, for Lot 101 in Camellia Ridge.

-David Clark Roper to Brett Dylan Rodgers, for $361,000, for Lot 26 in Foothills Point.

-Harriet M. McPhearson to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $345,000, for Lot 60 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Final Record Plat.

-Shelby West Industrial Enterprises II LLC to INDU ALAAL Shelby LLC, for $10,434,000, for Lot 7 in Shelby West Corporate Park Resubdivision of Site 7A.

-Shelby West Industrial Enterprises LLC to INDU ALAAL Shelby LLC, for $18,250,000, for Lot 28 in Shelby West Corporate Park Survey of Sites 26 & 28.

-Douglas S. Dickinson to Melissa Jones Gunnells, for $3,300,000, for property in Section 33, Township 17 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 34, Township 17 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 35, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Walter L. D. Armond to Katelyn Reed Ray, for $390,000, for Lot 19 in Hillsboro Phase I Amended.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Jon M. Orr, for $300,000, for Lot 25 in South Oak Phase I.

-Stephen R. Holliday to Brendan Sean Fuller, for $370,000, for Lot 8 in Sterling Gates Sector 1.

-Rex W. Moore to Justin Ryan Rogers, for $331,300, for Lot 11 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.

-Arthur G. Coley to Johnnie Kay Wolf, for $1,100,000, for Lot 60 in Stonegate Realty Phase Three Final Plat.

-Barbi Breimann to Christopher K. Conolley, for $265,000, for Lot 369 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Brenda K. Fleming to Kimberly Lackey Nassef, for $280,000, for Lot 6-13 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to South Shore Development Inc. 401K, for $200,000, for Lot 8 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-Matthew Reynolds Milstead to Paul Gamble, for $650,000, for Lot 3233 in Riverchase Country Club 32nd Addition.

-Jeff Taylor to Cameron D. Dowdy, for $497,900, for Lot 78 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Five.

-Dan. L. Whitehouse to Logan Laduke, for $390,000, for Lot 11 in Pineywood Forest.

-Jerry A. Davis to Christopher Butler, for $578,000, for Lot 9 in Twelve Oaks Resubdivision of Lots 9, 10 and 11 of The Amended Map.

-Michael P. Morris to Tiffany Vinson, for $440,000, for Lot 24 in Silverleaf Phase 3.

-Aaron Burnett to Emma Duncan, for $575,000, for Lot 65 in Meadowbrook 17th Sector.

-Farrell K. Rowe to Amber R. Jackson, for $4,080, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Farrell K. Rowe to Amber R. Jackson, for $20,400, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Farrell K. Rowe to Amber R. Jackson, for $160,980, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Kori McNeill Holcombe to Spencer Hill, for $327,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Spencer Hill to Kim Walton Reynolds, for $222,000, for Lot 10 in Magnolia Parc.

-Nina J. McCord to Joseph Properties LLC, for $186,250, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Jerry Wayne Wade to Nolen Christopher Stripling, for $260,000, for Lots 33 and 34 in Chase Plantation 4th Sector.

-Debra K. Horton to Richard Michael Enger, for $310,000, for Lot 49 in Woodvale.

-Hazel G. McNorton to Christopher E. Barry, for $330,000, for Lot 18 in Fairways at Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 15 through 29.

-AR Properties LLC to SDH Alabama LLC, for $720,000, for Lot 337 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

March 29

-Jeffrey K. McGiboney to Larry Barker, for $330,000, for Lot 22 in Brynleigh Estates.

-Gilbert E. Keller to Harriet M. McPhearson, for $315,000, for Lot 46 in Lacey’s Grove Phase I.

-Richard Riley to Richard Donald Thompson, for $198,000, for Lot 12 in Hidden Creek II First Sector.

-Mary Judith Schuelly to Andrew W. Ellson, for $210,000, for Lot 43 in Park Place Fourth Addition Amended Plat.

-Carla Ragland to Jency Naka, for $426,000, for Lot 75 in Southern Pines First Sector.

-Christopher Lee Griffith to Steven High Mitchell, for $290,000, for Lot 20 in Springs Crossing Sector 1.

-Si V. Huynh to Mit Patel, for $475,000, for Lot 22 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.

-Adams Homes LLC to Du Thi Le, for $270,000, for Lot 50 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-Cheryl M. Blackmon to Highway 25 Properties LLC, for $75,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24, Range 12 East.

-Frank Gattina to Michael Catanese, for $350,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-William Erston Jones to Rebekah Arnold, for $430,000, for Lot 7 in Wildwood Park Residential Estates.

-Adams Homes LLC to Michael C. Hartley, for $324,800, for Lot 145 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Richard A. Neathammer to Victoria Grace Heathammer, for $340,000, for Lot 203 in Caldwell Crossings Second Sector Phase Five.

-Sunil Kapoor to Miley Properties AL LLC, for $109,900, for Lot 24 in Willow Cove Phase 2.

-Kimberly Ann Martin to Bradley Douglas Miller, for $255,000, for Lot 202 in Chandalar South Fifth Sector.

-Sunil K. Kapoor to Miley Properties AL LLC, for $119,500, for Lot 8 in Town of Calera Resurvey of Original Survey.

-William Patrick Huner to Ethan W. Cobia, for $460,000, for Lot 912 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase 2.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Haley Anne Braswell, for $389,000, for Lot 22 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase III.

-Cameron Dean Buescher to Kimberly G. Williams, for $459,900, for Lot 138 in Willow Branch Sector 2.

-Charles Allen Hall to Chelsea Henderson, for $139,000, for Lot 801 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Shawn M. Brower to Charles C. Eason, for $533,000, for Lot 1149 in Highland Lakes Eleventh Sector.

-Heather Parramore Ozley to Heather Parramore Ozley, for $262,380, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Susan C. Forehand, for $471,145, for Lot 4226 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3 Resurvey.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Joshua David Hefty, for $876,516, for Lot 1439 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Todd Walker to Amantha Elizabeth Brasher, for $549,000, for Lot 8-06 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-A & LR Properties LLC to Robert Baiza Toledo, for $269,900, for Lot 24 in Kingwood.

-Randall M. Rutledge to Jamilah Z. Woods, for $355,000, for Lot 329 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Allied Shelby Property LLC to Husam Antar, for $209,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Stuart Alexander Echols, for $507,589, for Lot 4235 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3 Resurvey.

-Paul Brooks Brown to Highway 25 Properties LLC, for $325,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Brittany H. Harvey to Jonathan M. Ainbinder, for $193,000, for Lot 24 in Wynfield Parc Phase Two Resurvey of Lots 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26.

-Cody A. Simmons to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $240,700, for Lot 113 in Cottages at Stonehaven Second Addition Phase Two.

-Windows of Heaven LLC to Salah Uddin, for $450,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Charles O. Tidmore to Thomas Andrew Brannum, for $87,800, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Lee H. Darden, for $448,390, for Lot B-60 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Matthew Robert Ogles, for $463,297, for Lot 147 in Simms Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Joshua S. Niblett to Gregory Jay Taylor, for $450,000, for Lot 237 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Plat.

-Jean Ellen Varner to Russell D. Payne, for $482,000, for Lot 8 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase One.

-Lynn L. Cox to Kathryn Hedke, for $365,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

March 30

-Ebrahim Wedad to Beverly Putman, for $170,000, for Lot 118 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Charles E. Price to Charles E. Price, for $191,000, for Lot 26 in Scottsdale Second Addition.

-Terry Barnett to Tudor Enterprises Inc., for $164,000, for Lot 20 in Woodland Hills 1st Phase 2nd Sector.

-Tudor Enterprises Inc. to Carson Group LLC, for $193,000, for Lot 20 in Woodland Hills 1st Phase 2nd Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to William F. Shurtz, for $620,981, for Lot 822 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Tamara Jo Hevlow to Steven A. Menard, for $251,280, for Lot 342 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

-Jean Rose Perry to Scott Thomas Perry, for $161,700, for Lot 31 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Gregory K. Reynolds to Beth Graham, for $185,000, for Lot 29 in Cambrian Ridge Townhomes.

-Brad Cantley to Cantley Properties LLC, for $400,000, for Lot 2 in Kennedy Subdivision.

-Harry E. Crawford to Harry Joe Crawford, for $300,470, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Stephen C. Autry to Stephen C. Autry, for $10,000, for Lot 3 in Cottages at Altadena Woods.

-Sanibel Enterprises LLC to Janice Farrehi, for $150,975, for Lot 2 in Green Valley Second Sector.

-Chase Weston Guengerich to Mark A. Shockey, for $499,900, for Lot 2308 in Ambergate at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Raymond Darryll Heimbach to Franklin Matherson, for $230,000, for Lot 8 in South Forty.

-Georgia L. Layne to Georgia L. Layne, for $214,400, for Lot 28 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Birmingham Homebuyers LLC to FKH SFR Propco J L P, for $471,900, for Lot 2425 in Riverchase Country Club Twenty Fourth Addition.

-Carolyn P. Rosser to Debra W. Carlson, for $285,000, for Lot 95 in Stratford Place Phase II Final Plat.

-Virginia Wright Spisak to Amy Elizabeth Thrasher, for $194,800, for Lot 34 in Chadwick Sector One.

-Joshua Ransome to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $320,000, for Lot 68 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I Amended Plat.

-Byron Keith Collins to Tyler Lee Murray, for $335,000, for Lot 490 in Weatherly Treymoor Abbey Sector 22.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Donald L. Mundie, for $599,858, for Lot 4211 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Uplift Capital SFR Holdings I LLC to Granite SFR 1 LLC, for $233,600, for Lot 68 in Villas Belvedere.

-Uplift Capital SFR Holdings I LLC to Granite SFR 1 LLC, for $161,500, for Lot 112 in Summerchase Phase 4.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Martin L. Pierce, for $135,000, for Lot 17 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Trina Houseton, for $445,000, for Lot 235 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Opendoor Property J LLC to Mitchel Taylor, for $265,000, for Lot 207 in High Ridge Village Phase 5.

-High Point Capital LLC to Nicholas James Peterson, for $95,000, for Lots 14, 15 and 16 in Safford Map of the Town of Shelby.

-Charlet Davis to Rafael Aranda, for $155,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

March 31

-Joann Goggins to T&S Realty LLC, for $197,000, for Lot 2 in Meadowview Fourth Sector.

-John N. Luther to John . Luther, for $128,595, for property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Caren Yolanda Gray to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $238,600, for Lot 89 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 Resurvey of Final Plat.

-Standard Development Company LLC to Taylor Mercantile AL1, for $421,722, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Julie M. Clemens to Mulkey Development & Investment Corp, for $385,000, for Lot 47 in Stonegate Realty Phase Three Final Plat.

-Ashley Elizabeth Gilmore to Bruce E. Durrett, for $391,600, for Lot 129 in Long Branch Estates Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Bruce E. Durrett to Raytonya D. Dailey, for $305,000, for Lot 20 in Park Forest Subdivision Fourth Sector.

-William B. Ahrens to Robert J. McCreary, for $515,000, for Lot 42 in Haven at Greystone 1st Sector.

-John H. Lane to Aaron W. Johnson, for $346,000, for Lot 87 in Polo Crossings Sector III.

-Trevor A. Lancaster to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $357,500, for Lot 10-20 in Chelsea Park 10th Sector.

-OP Gold LLC to RS Rental III A LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 11 in Alabaster Highlands.

-Big Bear Holdings LLC to Southeast Restaurant Group Wen LLC, for $1,051,867, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Duane L. Kloewer to Allen Ronald Smith, for $419,000, for Lot 17 in Inverness Green.

-Rose Waithaka to FKH SFR Propco J LP, for $315,000, for Lot 628 in Waterford Cove Sector 1.

-HPI Landmark LLC to NPRC Lancaster LLC, for $26,811,158, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Danny W. Bowen to Jennifer Sue Odell, for $425,000, for Lot 562 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector.

-Grover Oscar Brown to Jeff Locke, for $190,000, for Lot 11 in Dunstans Map of Calera Resurvey of Lots 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 Block 266.

-Tara McAllister to KAT5 LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 1808 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Jeri B. Bowman to Christina Greene, for $380,000, for Lot 1 in Gross Addition to Altadena South 2nd Phase 1st Sector.

-James V. Wilson to David F. Byers, for $545,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19, Range 2 West.

-James Suk Han to Richard S. Santagata, for $820,000, for Lot 2014 in Brook Highland 20th Sector.

-Diane Miller to Bobby J. Harris, for $410,360, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Dorothy Carlisle to Christina Lynn Register, for $200,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.