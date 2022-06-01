Marriages for Jan. 17 through May 13

Published 2:27 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022

By Alec Etheredge

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Jan. 17 through May 13:

Jan. 17-21:

-Jackson Lee East to Crystan Lee Dover.

-Jacob Eldon Richards to Eylul Erol.

-Kristyn Janeen Watts to Jared Wayne White.

-Mitchell Lee Williams to Randall Charles Goltz.

-Octavio Loya Escamilla to Zoraida Cesar Tellez.

-Barron Lee Polk to Kimberly Paige Arnwine.

-Will Ryan Wise to Laura Michelle Wilson.

-Stephanie Elliott Waller to Skip David Skipper.

-Danielle Faith Grammer to Mario Montrel Sturdivant.

-Christopher Michael Van Wart to Alyson Kathleen Keller.

-Danny Keith Creamer to Nellie Denise Deshazo.

-Charles David Rush to Kenley Noelle Brooks.

-Michael Alvin Murray to Shana Renee McClain.

-Ethan Frazier Crawford to Sarah Jane Cuevas.

-Roberto Enrique Cruzado Melendez to Juana Moreta Ramos.

Jan. 24-28:

-Jeffery Leon Judd to Maria Miller Schulte.

-Cary Randall Chafton to Abigail Jean Carter.

-Jamal Makin Dial to Laura Katherine Matheny.

-Timothy Eugene Tinjum to Melissa Ann Bishop.

-Bobby Lee Love to Shonda Deniese Howard.

-Nathan Alan Miller to Raley Nicole Prater.

-Jeffery Shawn McClendon to Debbie Michelle Dawson.

-Matthew Alan Lalley to Keschalynn Marie Barber.

-Benjamin Hunter Misner to Holly Anne Campbell.

-Christopher Michael Watson to Melody Josephine Lott.

-Hannah Elizabeth Eades to Tyler Anthony Cox.

-Lee Edward Bacon to Stefanie Rae Nadalin.

-Matthew Knox Gullo to Samantha Leigh Jones.

-Austin James Blanchard to Jacinta Marie Uhlenhake.

-Shane Thomas Gallups to Angela Leigh Mustoe.

-Dalton Adam McDaniel to Bayleigh Elizabeth Little.

Feb. 7-11:

-Garrett Woodfield Gamble to Jacqueline Deann Duke.

-George Alan Perkins to Ewuvonka Teyean Flournoy.

-Maxwell Hawkins to Ebony Nicole Whitby.

-Jake Gordon Brown to Alexis Serena Lawley.

-Gary Michael Walker to Regan Brooke Olive.

-Annie Gabrielle Bateman to Landon Tyler Wallace.

-Aaron Hunter Edwards to Britton Lee Clough.

-Dawson Wayne Busby to Faith Anne Rusert.

-Justin Tal Carpenter to Ashley Nicholle Massey.

-Devin Marshe Harris to Efeyun Shikil Russell.

-Brenna Rose Laurent to Michael Ian Ralston.

-Brianna Marie Thompson to Logan Francis Day.

-Derick Lamar Wilson to Kietra Yvette Kidd.

-Damion Ricardo Bennett to Marcy Pinion Brown.

-Adavier Desiree Wright to Michael Dillon Drolshagen.

-Katelyn Shields Tyner to Conor Gregory Fowler.

-Andrew James Russell to Marista Beatrice Otwell.

-Montell Gaylor Bridgewater to Kimberly Ann Williams Tanner.

Feb. 14-18:

-Avery Colin Nguyen to Hannah Marie Landers.

-Paul Jerome Foote to Linda Michelle Martin.

-Jonathan Derek Starr to Amanda Sally Meacham.

-James Andrew Crane Holley to Devin Shea Pender.

-Preston Lamar Sillmon to Franchasity Emonie Phillips.

-Amanda Riley Dickerson to Brannon Laney Stewart.

-Chase Weston Moorehouse to Rebekah Renae Bliss.

-Brian Keonta Rhine to Kalisha Steele.

-Laura Mae McDowell to John Sandy.

-William Caleb Spencer to Stephanie Diane Thomas.

-Troy Michael Pierce to Tammy Annette Gibson.

-Kaitlin Adell Homler to Benjamin Paul Murphy.

-Timothy Scott Ready to Leslie Ann Ready.

-Michael Jefferson Stephens to Dawn Burton Romano.

-Dale Abbott Sitton to Carol Clark Gould.

-Gabriel Gilbert Robinson to Anna Marie Renta.

-Jonathan Michael Cook to Morgan Nikole Green.

-John Andrew Arnold to Kelly Christine Turner.

-Jonathan Tyler Ward to Barkley Alexander Busby.

-Joshua Eric Graham to Sarah Catherine Drew.

-Darrien Antonio Johnson to Leatrice Denise Lee.

Feb. 21-25:

-Carla Marie Ballard to Zane Dalton Johnson.

-Ashley Nicole Simpson to Albert Russell.

-James William Oakes to Sarah Elise Stainback.

-Tammy Deboer Rowe to Roger Wayne Luker.

-Jason Samuel Snow to Raven Elizabeth Peal.

-Dylan Austin Watts to Bethany Faye Wilson.

-Anthony Thomas Nixon to Kaitlin Diane Barefield.

-Destiny Renee Brown to Brandon Taylor Hurst.

-Sharon Lynn Belcher to Jeffrey Wayne Bailey.

-Cynthia Alice Tidwell to Grafton Huntsman Farmer.

-Jonathan Arlington McQueen to Andrea Lauren Young.

-Carlos Javier Gutierrez to Breanna Shea Fickle.

-Hannah Katherine Tyra to Brett Haydn Walsh.

-Jose Rangel to Sandra Esmeralda Rocha Ruiz.

-Kayla Renae Endresen Neises to Dakotah Steele Morgan.

-Brooklin Marie Roper to Bryanna Paige Whitfield.

-Atilano Uriel Barrios to Claudia Vanessa Holguin Grado.

-James Richard Zeigler to Keisha Latanya Crane.

-Breanna Talin Rodgers to John Austin Dunn.

-Erik Christopher Arias to Jennifer Stephanie Barrera De La Cerda.

-Thomas John Hufnal to Christen Marie De La Rosa.

-Adrienne Lochamy Armstrong to Akash Donald Chand.

-Harvey Neil Couch to Melissa Michelle Couch.

-Alexus Nicole Davis to Samuel Muthee Nganga.

-Julio Jeremias Somoza Hernandez to Calles Maria Fernanda Gomez.

-Jennifer Leigh Carroll to Joshua Daniel Bruner.

-Yvonne Young Shell to Ronald Jay Hood.

-Chelsea Taylor Aaron to Nicholas Sherrod Smith.

-Erin Chambliss Tanner to Ann Byron Stokes Gray.

-Victoria Grace Morrison to Drew Jamison Cheek.

-Doug Steven Rettler to Emily Anne Lacey.

-Nathan Ray Fisher to Ras Adhara Rayn.

-Renauldous Jamal Chisholm to Jessica Lynn Geboy.

-Ciara Elizabeth Topping to Kevin Sean Lando.

-James Donald Wesnor to Cheryl Cristie Stephens.

-Summer Laken Hughes to Jimmy Tyler Latham.

-Jonathan David Jarvis to Rachel Kathryn Hull.

-Pamela Davis Oliver to Larry Joe Roberts.

Feb. 28-March 4:

-Kristopher Blake Copeland to Alexander Fowler McGrady.

-Jose Avelino Sandoval to Sally Suzanne Rodriguez.

-Tennille Nicole Sumler to Bruce Ervin.

-James Louis Starkey to Stephanie Susan Foster.

-Kenneth Wayne Palmer to Andrea Luisa Salvatierra Martin.

-Matthew Stephen Rice to Meriam Grace Catubig Aguilera.

-Sheena Shenae Burnett to Anthony Earl Hill.

-Keri Lynn Teal to Jonathan Ross Burrus.

-Zackery Randall Townley to Clara Marie Johnson.

-Charles Jeffery Martin to Shayla Nixon Smith.

-Bradley Joseph Lemoine to Carley Elizabeth Speer.

-Wesley Ryan Christie to Alisha Brooke Nance.

-Nikki Ann Matherson to David Wallace Peeks.

-Clayton David Vohler to Ana Marie Little.

-Thomas Connor Bingham to Christy Lee Robeson.

-Miguel A. Arteaga Lopez to Blanca L. Garcia Pacheco.

-Adam Michael Pflaum to Abigail Martin Blankenship.

-Ramsi  Fleming Wilkes to Mark Ladell Robinson.

-Rachel Christine Phillips to Luis Salvador Becerra Gallo.

-Christopher Brian Killings to Charletta Faye White.

-Chance Alexander Hamilton to Crystal Denise Mann.

-Paco James Tafoya to Reiyna Alexus Ram.

-Teresa Robbins Barnett to James Eric Lindsey.

-Keltin James Garrett to Christy Shalaine Nichols.

-Arron Jadon Hertz to Shayna Nicole Alexander.

-Zachary David Calhoun to Raven Leigh Warner.

-Kimberly Marie Wade to Randall Harold Wade.

-Jason Woodard Camp to Ashlee Alise Hoffman.

March 7-11:

-Miriam Del Carmen Islas Martinez and Brian Erick Oliva Garcia.

-Katherine W. Simmons and Steven Wade Simmons.

-Kenneth Eugene Whitfield and Nicole Lee Ann Gill.

-Gregory Warren Langley and Angelia Sharee Hunt.

-William Alexander Ochsenhirt and Chloe Jade Rogers.

-Danny Wesley Wallace and Acquaneta Rochelle Dancy.

-Johnson Kahi and Lashondra Sharnell Hale.

-Sy Darrell Prescott and Jennifer Cha Sun.

-Matthew John Edwards and Carmen Marie Lackey.

-Emma Grace Mayfield and Joshua Ryan York.

-Cameron Diane Dowdy and Jeremy Chase Thrasher.

-Heather Lynn Cuoio and Aaron Davison Glad.

-Jeffrey Scott Howard and Katlyn Renee Collum.

-Lyncia Shardae Clay and Jonathan Lee Mitchell.

-Trevin Lamar Green and Shareitta Bylenga Twyman.

-Spikey Joe White and Audrey Harris.

-Brian Joseph Dew and Gabrielle Anne Englebert.

-Kelby Austin Jennings and Kelsey Lashea Horton.

-Collado Winaida Cherena and Charles Stanley Lett.

-Elijah Smith and Vanesha Lakeisha Marsha Catchings.

-Thomas Roy Kennedy and Keri Elizabeth Johnston.

-Rodger Fuehring Armbrester and Alison Louise Kynerd.

-Joseph Paul Carrigan and Rachel Kaylee Cannon.

March 14-18:

-Ian Thomas Reach and Emily Deann Jennings.

-James Dempsey Elliott to Darla Renee Reese.

-Alejandra Galvan Hernandez to Cristian Gutierrez Sanchez.

-Jonathan Blake Goolsby to Hayley Nicole Gillen.

-Breagan Edatha Tiffany Youngblood to Brett Donovan Johnson.

-Michael Austin Franklin to Reagan Elizabeth Connor.

-Kevin Lamar Frangopoolos to Lauren Nichole Edmondson.

-Madeline Sylestine Klinner to William Caleb Dorough.

-Hayden Maddox McDonald to Chandler Addison Darnell.

-Brett Allyn Weis to Amy Nicole Milam.

-Hayley Morgan White to Erik Grey Beiswenger.

-Stephan Blakley Hundley to Ashari Meloniece Pearson.

-Patrick Rocco Roll to Dorothy Lucille Tidwell.

-Jonathan Barry Lombard to Yanet Martinez Moreno.

-Phillip Maurice Jemison to Takesha Tchnae Reynolds.

-Jeremiah Moton to Evelyn Deloris Jemison.

-Christy Marie Hawkins to Demetrius Orlando Gaiters.

-Jay Tylar Hammond to Kathleen Joy Pohl.

March 21-25:

-Pedro Juan Burgos to Cynthia Lynn Bell.

-Telicia Jenee Travis to Keldrick Jermaine Tabb.

-Tonya Colleen Williams to Kenneth Douglas Shugart.

-Daniel Tedford Phillips to Baylee Elisabeth Wichlan.

-James Tanner Echols to Eliana Kalinn Fulbright.

-Matthew Osborne Smith to Kendall Anne Guthrie.

-Anna Lee Stokes to Lawrence Shane Miley.

-Austin Juwan Johnson to Ebone Dekayla Sankey.

-Kevin Scott Wasserman to Nicole Ennis.

-Wesley Thomas Ingram to Alana Marie Ingram.

-Jeremy Brian Carter to Whitney Maria Dichiara.

-Morgan Leigh Tate to Willie James Seay.

-LeQuin Jamane Snipes to Kalyn Marie Grimble.

-Tongia Dionne Anthony to Tracy Lashea Jones.

-Daryl Dewayne England to Adrienne Celia Williams.

-Natalie Yvonne Smith to Zachary Slade Holloway.

-Robert Christopher Godfrey to Beth Vanice Bradley.

-Deambra Antoinette Womack to Tony Isaiah Marbury.

-Allison Carole Adams to Emily Jordan Cothern.

-Amy Lynch Goss to James Treadway Watson.

-Michael Jason Gunter to Melanie Dawn Miller.

March 28-April 1:

-Vidal Herson Solito to Lauren Alexandra Breland.

-Michael Glenn Semon to Nancy Collins.

-Levi Thomas St. George to Emma Caitlin Rose Leonard.

-John William Hanson to Margaret Lee McCormick.

-Edward Saul Posada to Michelle Ynn Schuldt.

-Blair Morton Simpson to Cassandra Caleraro.

-Robert Brandon Hicks to Claire Elizabeth Pearce.

-Jonathan Mack Blackerby to Tyler Hallock Ford.

-Claudia Veronica Fuentes to Brian Neil Vallejo.

-Jose Enrique Bolivar Izzo to Marily De La Consolacion Ruiz Martinez.

-Lucas Wayne Freeman to Briley Elizabeth Teague.

-Keeriq Ladon Prewitt to Lily Catherine Holland.

-James Dwight Seals to Brea Marquice Kelley.

-Peggy Joann Davis to Marlena Faye Dyal.

-Charles Jordan Bailey to Rafael Alfonso Palmera Parra.

-Jeffrey Brian Spain to Loraine Marie Webb.

-Adam Trevor Bradford to Kari Ann Bounds.

-Jonathon Ian White to Lydia Ireland Noetzel.

-Israel Maurice Williams to Whitney Nicole Bennett.

-Joseph Roy Harper to William Hooper.

-Sara Kathryn Jones to Samuel Gregory Bierster.

-Tanner Dixon Gilliland to Courtney Amber Ozment.

-Anthony Jerome Tolbert to Lolita McCarter Calhoun.

-Gregory Patrick Triola to Erin Taylor Brothers.

-Collin Andrew Dupree to Madison Nicole Madewell.

-Anna Gabrielle Brown to Shelby Ann Peel.

-Jordyn Marie Akers to Stephen Kyle Box.

-David Anthony Norman to Kimberly Ann Studdard.

-Brett Harris Boles to Caitlin Michelle Randall.

-Justin Wayne Deleon to Robin Michelle Justice Drews.

-Katherine McCamy Salchert to Stephen Cary Kinsley.

-Cody Ray Cleckler to Trayna Rachelle Thompson.

April 4-8:

-John Paul Meeks to Dorothy Sharlene Ingram.

-Grey Thomas Newman to Kayla Ann Kenny.

-Melissa Flores Dominguez Itzayana to Joan Armando Orellana Escobar.

-Daniel Laraye Holman to Mandy Lynn Wilkinson.

-James Stephen Harbin to Jessica Lee Wood.

-Adam Duane Cleckler to Tiffany Marie Martin.

-Carter Michael Ward to Callie Blake Dollar.

-Alejandro Arias Giron to Elvira Munoz Mendoza.

-Bobby Michael Collins to Starlyn June Collins.

-Jeffrey Reece Elrod to Kyra Dewitt Paliescheskey.

-Elizabeth Lee Short to Lucas Wayne McDonald.

-Kristen Courtney Ryan to David Johnson Evens.

-Candace Lenise Lee to Dequindre Lamar Adams.

-George Christopher Tsavoussis to Lauren Nicole Frazier.

-Cody Alexander McDole to Eleanor Elizabeth Wolfe.

-Mitchell Cole Kines to Brooke Amber Beane.

-Brandon Todd Simmons to Amy Diann Moore.

-Sara Lynn Taylor to Dalton Davidson Nelson.

-Taquandre Malik Harris to Keana Tranicia Jones.

-Emily Deanne Westray to Justin Jay Rich.

-Nicholas Daniel Doleys to Taylor Leigh Little.

-Bradley Wayne Smith to Rhonda Williams Hanson.

-Josie Lynn Pelham to Evan Noah Sullivan.

-Era Nell Burcham to Gary Paul Gable.

-Chadrick Mifford Ray to Denise Elaine Hutchinson.

-Valerie Ann Dawkins to Chase Jamicheal Gaston.

-Warner Lee Johnson to Tanko Maud Amina Yakubu.

-Brent Allen Findley to Alicia Dalia Perez.

-Gregory Wade Killingsworth to Ashlyn Elizabeth Blankenship.

-Zachary Steele Bowen to Gabrielle Marie Boroden.

-McKinnon Carlisle Maddox to Anne Elizabeth Walton.

April 11-15:

-Michael Everett Mattingly to Maria De Lourdes Renteria.

-Michael Lane Johnson to Caitlin Jade Jones.

-Hugh Gordon Henley to Belinda Renee Hearndon.

-Kai Daniel Martin to Meredith Sellers Stovall.

-Hannah Leighann Wallace to Samual James Dawson.

-Robert Keith Taylor to Alexandra Marie Hulon.

-Joshua Michael Doonan to Olivia Grace McCoy.

-Sophie May Duvall to Shane Anthony Henderson.

-LaBreeska Lynn Nix to Michael James Bast.

-Jacob Keith Atnip to Tiffany Wynne Walden.

-Larry Dwight Taylor to Christy Jane Nolan.

-Staci Diane Ellis to Kevin Lee Ellis.

-Mildred McCarn Edwards to robert Preston Howard.

-Paul Jermaine Stennies to Heather Lorene Odaibo.

-Amelia Renee Webster to William Andrew Ramey.

-Alexandria Evonna Russell to Jason Evan Frederick.

-Araya Hope Colafrancesco to Nephtally Rafael Rangel.

-Makenzie Lynn Morgan to Benjamin Matthew Walley.

-Kimiko Loraine Robison to Benjamin Rodger Basham.

-Johnnie Lee Tunstall to Sheree Ivita Hill.

-Stanley Brooks Dodd to Laurel Ashleigh Timmerman.

-Kerringtan Olivia Maddox to Detrick Octavious Lewis.

-Dustin Ryan Heuer to Abigail Robbins Underhill.

-Blakely Alan McBee to Lauren Leigh Pence.

-Alexandra Marie Allers to Tyler Chase Rowell.

-Kathryn Virginia Lowery to Michael Thomas Donohue.

-Hannah Marie Hess to Davis Carlton Martin.

-Deandre Lewis Williams to Noelle Nichelle Harris.

-Dakota Calvin Jenkins to Samantha Renee Ventura.

-Thomas Michael Johnson to Dana Michelle Johnson.

April 18-22:

-Rebecca Anne Roman to Daniel James Sims.

-Kevin Shaun Whitmore to Katelyn Faith Galbreath.

-Jana Marie Newsom to Laura Anne Richman.

-Larry Shawn Patterson to Laura Ann Roy.

-Amy Daye Carlson to Joseph Paul Davis.

-Katura Anne Stone to Olaf Seegars Frye.

-Jordan Sloan Rhett to Jacob Avery Larson.

-Nicholas Michael Saban to Samira Magarov.

-Preston Lee Brasher to Destiny Faith Weeks.

-Stephen Wayne Acreman to Stephanie Jane Kibler.

-Kesha Maleigh Epperson to Kiian Devante Garrett.

-David Jeffrey Usher to Crystal Lynn Hamrick.

-Gergana Ivanova Kroumova to Ivan Llinchov Davidov.

-Breanna Nicole Grice to Ronald Antonio Smith.

-Jacob Ryan Owens to Aubri Rose Honeycutt.

-Spencer Henley Dill to Madison Nicole Douglas.

-Christine Rebecca Roof to Zachary Cole Rape.

-Shawn Alexander Anello to Taylor Dallas Marley.

-David John Sims to Anna Caroline Huddleston.

-Daniel Ryan Patmalnee to Shanda Nicole Culver.

-McKenna Celeste Stone to Philip Andrew Marshall.

-Sarah Katherine Kallaher to Jonathan Brooks Freeman.

April 25-29:

-Michael Chase Salyer to Natalie Brook Ciesla.

-Jeremy Brany Boone to Ashton Carden Jones.

-Michael Garrett McCarty to Evelyn Laine Bennett.

-Samantha Ann Anderson to Eric Charles Griggs.

-Albert Coleman McDonald to Cynthia Michelle Burt.

-Terry Lynn Barber to Cathryn Davis McCloud.

-Rita Ja Male Robinson to Levi Shanks.

-Carrie Dawn Jones to Randall Scott Daniels.

-William Evan Hawk to Alexus Ann Newlon.

-Allison Marie Mitchell to Mark Anthony Lilla.

-Cassady Leigh Cabelka to William Carroll Robey.

-Michael Angelo Valladares to Elizabeth Ochoa.

-Maggie Lynn Stogner to William Logan Behrle.

-Lauren Elizabeth Rozof to Jason Patrick Cremer.

-Ronald Lee Thompson to Kecia Lavette Turner.

-Patricia Ann Keller to Jerry Wayne Burchfield.

-Silviya Ivancheva Balinova Despovoda to Veselin Vasilev Despodov.

-Carol Yamane Michiko to Bill Brank Shaner.

May 2-6:

-Lauren Ashley Haynes to Andrew Lewis Baldwin.

-Jimmy Allan Wright to Emily Rose Sheppard.

-Fabian Esquivel Valadez Esquivel to Veronica Alejandra Ramirez.

-Victor Angel Gutierrez Sosa to Beatriz Yaneth Recinos Barillas.

-Elizabeth Branyon Schillaci to Phil Freeman Phillips.

-Ashton Bentley Domingue to Lauren Elizabeth Beard.

-Spencer Thomas White to Meredith Ann Ryan.

-John Michael Wayne to Amy Michelle Seale.

-Ethan Alexander Key to Desiree Alexis Aliandra Hough.

-Joseph Michael Todd Morris to Rachel Anne Earls.

-John William Baker to Haley Suzanne Campbell.

-Christopher Scott Deller to Dana Marie Key.

-Carey Heath Hinch to Kimberly Niven Bryant.

-David Alan Bria to Kalyn Bess Baldwin.

-Mason Tyler Naphy to Sarah Christine Kidd.

-Justin Thomas Abercrombie to Autumn Brook Brewer.

-Erek Scott Lewis to Dollie Irene Howland.

-Madison Loerine Roussell to Brennen Wesley Brown.

-Kira Marie Piper to John Andrew Soldner.

-Kaleb Scott Johns to Samantha Hailee Chapple.

-Jeffrey Anthony Cassell to Emma Claire Tillery.

-Aaron Michael Hurd to Annie Carolyn Nelson.

-Jason Roscoe Horton to Rachel Illene Horton.

-Yeunjin Yang to Jihyun Jenna Chae.

-Rodney Ryan Roberts to Meghan Ann Davenport.

-Tyler Wayne Foust to Emily Brooke Higginbotham.

-Richard Danell Levi Childress to Lameka Lashae Hunter.

-Kenneth John Cush to Ronda Faye Luke.

-Abigail Lauren Lavenant to Jonathan William Gonzalez.

-Raymond Randolph Bagley to Kaci Jaye Carter.

-Matthew Thomas Moses to Ali Claire Cristwell.

May 9-13:

-Scott Edward Pierce to Myra Lavette Rogers.

-Tanweer Rashid to Sanaa Khan.

-Jacob Lance Hallman to Brooklyn Michelle Araujo.

-Senay Hiren Patel to Chandni Shashikant Patel.

-Elizabeth Ashley Hall to Joseph Frank Olvey.

-Chad Edward Taylor to Samantha Nichole Price.

-Michael John Brown to Sheila Jimmerson Brumbeloe.

-Zachery Daniel Fancher to Hayleigh Christine Seale.

-Celina Leveice Leggiere to Philip Connor Smith.

-Benito Dwight Sherrod to Alicia Ann Caver.

-Letosha Marie Constant to Lionel Scott Cook.

-Andrew Michael Torrez to Jaida Averi Bryant.

-James Blake Walker to Elizabeth Christine Lewis.

-Felicia Ann Curry to Michael Bruce Johnson.

-Sydni Bre Anderson to Steven Dee Bright.

-Laura Elizabeth Smith to Melissa Joy Harjehausen.

-Emma Lynne Xinxin Barrett to John Wyatt Ethan Redden.

-Max William Kleiber to Delaney Nan Jeter.

-Ashley Elaine Stanley to James Paul Spann.

-Mary Katherine Berritt to Mary Rose Dawson.

-Chirihane Fatima Ouaoua to Ozgur Akar.

-Christian Caleb Ragsdale to Logan Flory Hess.

