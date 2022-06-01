Montevallo police reports Jan. 22-May 26

The following incidents were reported by the Montevallo Police Department from Jan. 22-May 26:

Jan. 22

-Information only from Island Street (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Main Street (parking lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 – less than $1,500 from Cobblestone Creek (residence/home). Stolen was $700.

Jan. 25

-Information only from Meadowgreen Drive (highway/street).

Jan. 28

-Domestic incident from Highway 25 (residence/home).

Jan. 29

-Property damage from Highway 25 (department store).

-Domestic incident from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Main Street (other/unknown).

Jan. 30

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $1,500-$2,500 from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home). Stolen were six credit cards, $400 cash, brown Loius Vuitton wallet, Alabama driver’s license and social security card valued at $800.

Jan. 31

-Knowing that he does not have the consent of the owner from Shoal Creek Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a 2011 Hyndai Tucson valued at $5,000.

Feb. 1

-Found property from Main Street and Shelby Street (highway/street). Found was a set of keys.

-Fraud – FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit card from AL Highway 25 (residence/home). Stolen was a Wal-Mart.com purchase valued at $540.

Feb. 2

-Reckless endangerment RE and dangerous drug – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from Spring Creek Road (highway/street). Recovered was a red 2001 Mitz Mirage, Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 3.00 grams individual bags of marijuana, Marijuana 28.40 grams individuals bags with white powder substance and black marijuana grinder valued at $3,003.

Feb. 3

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Pinewood Lane (residence/home).

Feb. 5

-Traffic – leaving the scene of an accident from Highway 17 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2005 GMC Yukon valued at $100.

Feb. 6

-Assault – domestic – coercion (simple assault) from the Montevallo Villa Apartments (residence/home).

-Information only from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

Feb. 7

-Dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from AL-25 (highway/street). Recovered was other narcotics 1.00 grams; small jar containing meth valued at $5.

Feb. 8

-Assault – simple assault from the 100 Block of Melton Street (residence/home).

Feb. 9

-Information only from the 400 Block of Comanche Street (residence/home).

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Cedar Street (parking lot/garage).

Feb. 10

-Information only from Roberts Street (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Comanche Street (residence/home).

Feb. 11

-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Main Street (residence/home).

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Highway 25 (highway/street).

-Information only from Crestview Circle (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 – less than $1,500 from Cobblestone Cove Apartments (residence/home). Stolen was United States currency valued at $1,000.

Feb. 12

-Information only from Main Street (restaurant). Recovered was a clear bag with powder substance valued at $1.

Feb. 15

-Assault – aggravated assault police officer – strong arm and assault – domestic violence – second degree – criminal mischief from Highway 25 (residence/home). Damaged were several household items valued at $5,000.

Feb. 17

-Damaged property – criminal mischief and PI appears in public place under influence from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was damage to rear bumper of patrol vehicle valued at $400.

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Overland Road (residence/home). Stolen was a tow hitch valued at $100.

Feb. 18

-Traffic – leaving the scene of an accident from Shelby Street and Highway 25 (other/unknown).

Feb. 19

-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft, $500 – less than $1,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Highway 119 (parking lot/garage). Stolen was an APCO Visa debit card, J.C. Penny card, two Regions Visa debit cards, small black purse, blue bilfold and a passenger window valued at $600.

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 – less than $1,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Highway 119 (parking lot/garage). Stolen was an American Express, Regions Visa debit, Chase Visa card, camel color backpack, Louis Vuitton purse and drivers window valued at $1,050.

-Domestic incident from Freedom Parkway (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – vehicle parts, less than $500 from Vine Street (residence/home). Stolen was a license plate valued at $1.

-Found property from Highway 25 (supermarket).

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (service/gas station).

Feb. 20

-Property damage from University Park (residence/home). Damaged were passenger side doors valued at $5,000.

-Domestic incident from Cambridge Park Drive (other/unknown).

Feb. 25

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Hicks Street (residence/home).

Feb. 23

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Overland Road (residence/home).

Feb. 24

-Stolen property – RSP possessing stolen property from Main Street (highway/street). Recovered was a white Ford F150 valued at $5,000.

-Information only from Doster Drive (other/unknown).

Feb. 27

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Alabama Highway 25 (service/gas station). Stolen was gasoline valued at $20.05.

Feb. 28

-Information only from Highway 25 (residence/home).

March 2

-Property damage from Highway 119 (highway/street). Damaged was a 1994 Honda Accord tire/rim valued at $300.

March 3

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Pilgrim Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a bathroom door valued at $100.

March 4

-Information only from Overland Road (residence/home).

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Hicks Street (residence/home). Damaged was a front door valued at $300.

March 5

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Alabama Highway 119 (other/unknown). Damaged was a rear passenger window valued at $200.

-Theft from a motor vehicle – 3rd degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Alabama Highway 119 (other/unknown). Stolen was a PNC Bank debit card, American Express debit, backpack/purse, driver’s license and prescription glasses valued at $830. Damaged was a driver window valued at $200.

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft, less than $500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Alabama Highway 119 (other/unknown). Stolen was a large Kate Spade purse white with blue flowers valued at $500. Damaged was a rear passenger window valued at $200.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Hidden Trace Court (residence/home). Damaged was a moon roof valued at $500.

March 6

-Information only from Cobblestone Lane (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Highway 25 (convenience store). Stolen was gas valued at $172.03.

-Information only from Quarles Street at Alabama Highway 119 (highway/street).

-PI appears in public place under influence and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) from Montevallo (highway/street).

March 8

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from the 100 Block of Samford Street (residence/home).

-Assault – harassment from the 500 Block of Valley Street (residence/home).

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Vine Street at Main Street (highway/street).

-Assault – simple assault and larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Buckingham Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a Nokia cellphone valued at $500.

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Samford Street (residence/home).

March 10

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from County Road 10 (highway/street). Recovered was a rubber pipe – small marijuana grinder valued at $25.

March 14

-Assault – harassment from Ellis Street (residence/home).

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Montevallo Villa Court Apartments (residence/home). Damaged were two iPhones, a couch, Element TV and Sanyo TV valued at $450.

-Information only from Hicks Street (residence/home).

March 15

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family and assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the Falcon Mannor apartments (residence/home). Damaged was a bedroom window valued at $100.

March 16

-Property damage from Highway 119 (residence/home). Damaged was done to a yard and grass, and two water pipes valued at $2,000.

March 17

-School incident from Oak Street (school/college). Damaged were two bus seat covers valued at $2.

March 18

-Information only from Island Street (residence/home).

March 19

-Found property from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Found was an Emerald Card Mastercard debit card.

-Traffic – duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from Main Street (highway/street).

March 21

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from Island Street (residence/home).

-Found property from Highway 119 and Selma Road (highway/street). Found was an Apple laptop.

-Assault – harassment from Pineview Road (residence/home).

March 23

-Property damage from County Road 10 (residence/home). Damaged was a rear driver side fender (dented), back window and trunk and trunk frame valued at $4.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Union Drive (residence/home).

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Montevallo (residence/home).

March 25

-Information only from Evansville Circle (residence/home).

March 26

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Pilgrim Lane (residence/home).

-Assault – simple assault from Oxford circle (residence/home).

March 28

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Pilgrim Lane (residence/home). Damaged was a master bedroom door, blue clay bowl and light fixture around tub valued at $350. Stolen was a clear heavy glass vase valued at $200.

-PI appears in public place under influence and obstructing police – RA resisting arrest from Hidden Trace Court (highway/street).

March 29

-Information only from Highway 119 (convenient store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 – less than $1,500 from Jones Road (bank). Stolen was $700 dollars via debit card valued at $700.

March 30

-Found property from Alabama Highway 25 and County Road 73 (highway/street).

-Larceny/theft – theft – firearms (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a Taurus G2C 9mm valued at $500.

April 1

-PI appears in public place under influence and public peace – DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from Roberts Street (residence/home).

April 2

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Cobblestone Drive (residence/home). Stolen were four Anran HD cameras valued at $350.

-Obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer from Middle Street at Morgan Street (highway/street). Recovered was a taser cartridge and probes valued at $1.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree from County Road 10 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a drivers side mirror valued at $200.

April 4

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Spring Creek Road at Motley Avenue (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 32 grams, black marijuana grinder, scale and two fake $100 bills valued at $497.

April 6

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from the 200 Block of Cambridge Park Drive (residence/home).

-Traffic – duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from Parkers Cove (highway/street). Damaged was a driver side mirror and driver side tail lights valued at $600.

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from the 200 Block of Cambridge Park Drive (residence/home).

April 7

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Highway 203 (construction). Damaged was a John Deere compact track loader 333G door valued at $500.

-Assault – simple assault from Alabama Highway 119 (other/unknown).

April 8

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Selma Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a Smith and Wesson and a pill bottle containing 60 10mg Norco’s valued at $251.

April 9

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 2.70 grams in a sealed container valued at $25.

April 10

-Traffic – leaving the scene of an accident from Highway 119 at Thomas Way (highway/street). Damaged was a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe valued at $6,000.

April 11

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 100 Block of Dauphin Street (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox and post valued at $100.

April 12

-Obstructing police – interference with a domestic violence emergency from Hicks Street (residence/home).

April 13

-Information only from Jones Road (residence/home).

April 15

-Traffic – leaving the scene of an accident from Alabama Highway 25 at Alabama Highway 119 (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Montevallo (other/unknown). Damaged was a flower area in front of grave valued at $250. Stolen was a vase and flowers valued at $200.

April 16

-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (residence/home).

April 17

-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (residence/home).

April 19

-Dangerous drugs – Heroin – possess from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was Heroin 0.61 grams valued at $10.

-Sex offense – rape – strong arm from the 100 Block of Overland Road (field/woods).

April 22

-Menacing from Graham Street (parking lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft from Highway 25 (restaurant). Stolen were multiple checks valued at $20,000.

April 23

-Information only from County Road 22 and Highway 119 (highway/street). Recovered was a gray 2011 BMW 528i valued at $1.

April 24

-Larceny/theft – theft – firearms and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Gardner Street (other/unknown). Stolen was a Smith & Wesson valued at $500.

April 26

-Interference with public safety communication from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from Overland Road (residence/home). Stolen were taxes valued at $0.

April 27

-Weapons – possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Stephens Street (highway/street). Recovered was a Cobra Fs380 valued at $100.

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – Amphetamine – possess from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 1.80 grams, marijuana 1.60 grams and a glass pipe valued at $3.

April 28

-Information only from Highway 119 (field/woods). Damaged was a John Deere 333G skid steer valued at $75,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 – less than $1,500 from County Road 10 (residence/home). Stolen was a Champion generator and Briggs and Stratton push mower valued at $750.

-Information only from Hidden Forest Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from Skyview Apartments (residence/home).

April 29

-Information only from Cedar Street (department/store).

April 30

-Information only from Falcon Way (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a G2C Taurus 9mm pistol valued at $250.

May 1

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Cambridge Drive (residence/home).

May 3

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Orr Park (other/unknown). Recovered was marijuana 2.1 grams, a marijuana pipe and wooden container containing marijuana residue valued at $30.

May 4

-Domestic incident from Pineview Road (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Cobblestone Creek (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 18.00 grams in a silver container and a black digital scale with marijuana residue valued at $270.

May 7

-Domestic incident from Graham Street (residence/home).

-Found property from Montevallo (highway/street). Found was a Dewalt ratchet set, fishing line and tackle box.

May 8

-Ignition interlock misdemeanor from Spring Creek Road (highway/street).

May 9

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) and damaged property – criminal mischief from Graham Street (highway/street). Damaged was a 2014 Ford Fusion valued at $1.

May 10

-Information only form Montevallo (other/unknown).

May 13

-Domestic violence 3rd degree from Salem Road (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Couer De Lane (residence/home).

May 15

-Property damage from Buckingham Circle (residence/home). Damaged was a window valued at $250.

May 16

-Information only form University Mobile Home Park (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Oxford Circle (residence/home).

May 18

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Hillcrest Drive (residence/home). Stolen were three loans with Navy Federal Credit Union and a loan through Bank of America valued at $0.

May 19

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Hidden Trace Court (residence/home).

-Information only from the 60 Block of Montevallo Villa Apartments (residence/home).

May 20

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft, less than $500 from Highway 25 (specialty store). Stolen were two loads of laundry valued at $300.

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from County Road 12 (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 8.00 grams valued at $20.

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – sell/distribute from Highway 89, Calera. Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 20.00 grams, Fentanyl 1.00 grams and scales valued at $3.

May 21

-Information only from Mayflower Circle (residence/home).

May 23

-Obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer from Alabama Highway 25 (highway/street).

-Obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer from Alabama Highway 25 (highway/street).

May 24

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Graham Street (parking lot/garage).

May 26

-Domestic incident from Highway 17 (residence/home).

-Assault – harassment from Salem Road (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft from Alabama Highway 25 (department store). Stolen were two aluminum unloading roller ramps and two aluminum unloading roller carts valued at $5,000.