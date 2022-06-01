Pelham 24e offering professional dance classes to public

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham’s 24e Fitness Center is adding a little flair to their fitness classes. Beginning Friday, June 10, the gym will be offering professional dance classes to the public.

The gym is partnering with IV Motion Dance Company to provide lessons at beginner level dance and higher. The classes are once a week and will be open to the community for individuals 18 and above.

Participants do not have to be a member of the gym to join and are encouraged to come alone or with friends. There is a fee of $10 per lesson.

“I am so excited to bring this fun activity to our community,” said Libby Schropp, the group fitness coordinator for the gym.

Schropp added she felt the classes would be popular in the Pelham community as there are no real opportunities for dance classes in the Shelby County area.

“I feel as though we need some other options to do on the weekends other than dinner and a movie,” she said. “What better way to spend a Friday night than meeting new friends and learning to dance?”