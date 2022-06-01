Pelham police reports through May 21

The following incidents were reported by the Pelham Police Department from Nov. 28-May 21:

Nov. 28

-Criminal mischief from Ryecroft Road.

Nov. 29

-Drugs – pros def from Philip Davis Street.

-Theft from Acorn Lane, Mount Olive, AL.

-Theft from Morning Mist Trail, Alabaster.

-Theft from Cove Lane.

Nov. 30

-Domestic violence from High Ridge Drive.

-Criminal mischief from Crossgate Cove, Vestavia Hills.

-Drugs from Philip Davis Street.

-Theft-vehicle from Liberty Road, Chelsea.

-Theft from Jonathans MHP.

Dec. 1

-Leaving the scene from Lakemoor Drive, Hoover.

-Suspect per/situation from Highway 82, Mathews, AL.

-Theft from Highway 25.

-Identity theft from Ballantrae Road.

-Theft from Overhill Drive.

Dec. 2

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Spring Place, Alabaster.

Dec. 3

-Theft from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

-Criminal mischief from Willow Howton Road, Mulga, AL.

-Fraud from Henry Drive, Alabaster.

-Theft from Lock 17 Road, Bessemer.

Dec. 4

-Criminal mischief from Weatherly Way.

-Theft – vehicle from Bishop Circle.

Dec. 6

-Theft from Mildred Street, Columbiana.

-Harassment from Riverchase Trail, Birmingham.

Dec. 7

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.

Dec. 8

-Theft from Grey Oaks Valley.

-Domestic violence from Deer Springs Road.

-Theft from Ballantrae Parkway.

-Burglary from Lane Park Terrace, Maylene.

Dec. 9

-Counterfeit from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Theft from Pelham.

-Theft from Christina Court, Hoover.

Dec. 10

-False reporting from Philip Davis Street.

-Theft from Willow Glen Drive, Alabaster.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Wooddale Lane.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Wooddale Lane.

-Fraud from Lancaster Court, Calera.

Dec. 11

-Criminal mischief from Alford Avenue, Hoover.

-Fraud from Rime Village, Vestavia Hills.

Dec. 12

-Theft from Huntley Apartment Drive.

-Theft from Richmond Lane.

Dec. 13

-Theft from Deersprings Cricle.

-Theft from Highway 33.

-Fraud from Pelham.

-Theft from Pelham.

-Fraud from Pelham.

Dec. 14

-Theft – vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Criminal mischief from Forrest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Fraud from Deer Ridge Lane.

Dev. 17

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Chase Creek Circle.

-Theft from Sommersby circle.

Dec. 18

-Theft from Walker Road.

Dec. 19

-Shooting from the 600 Block of Philip Davis Street.

-Theft – vehicle from Crenshaw Road, Greenville.

Dec. 20

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham.

Dec. 21

-Fraud from Grey Oaks Drive.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

Dec. 22

-Harassing communications from High Ridge Drive.

-Theft – vehicle from Huntley Apartment Drive.

-Breaking and entering vehicle from Ramsey Road, Grand Bay, AL.

Dec. 23

-Domestic violence from Ballantrae Road.

-Domestic violence from Secretariat Drive.

-Leaving the scene from Dana Drive, Fairfield.

-Theft from Fox Valley Farms, Maylene.

Dec. 24

-Criminal mischief from Wild Timber Parkway.

Dec. 25

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

Dec. 26

-Civial dispute from Gardner Street, Linden, AL.

Dec. 27

-Breaking and entering vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Breaking and entering vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Breaking and entering vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Breaking and entering vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Breaking and entering vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Breaking and entering vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Fraud from Lichenhearth Court, Stone Mountain, Ga.

Dec. 28

-Fraud from Park Place Lane.

Dec. 29

-Theft from Silverleaf Drive.

-Leaving the scene from Pelham.

-Harassing communications from Stone Road.

-Sex offense from Pelham.

-Criminal mischief from 10th Court Southwest, Alabaster.

-Theft from Cedar Cove Drive.

Dec. 30

-Traffic stop from Pelham.

Jan. 2

-Civil dispute from Plaza Drive, Montgomery.

Jan. 4

-Miscellaneous from Chandalar Court.

-Fraud from Chandalar Lane.

-Theft from 15th Street North, Bessemer.

Jan. 5

-Breaking and entering vehicle from Berrywood Drive, Vestavial Hills.

-Breaking and entering vehicle from Wilderness Road.

Jan. 6

-Theft from 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from Indian Wood Drive.

-Fraud from Southlake Parkway, Hoover.

-Theft from Oak Ridge Drive.

Jan. 7

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

Jan. 10

-Theft from the 100 Block of Pardue Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $2,000.

-Theft from the 8500 Block of Helena Road (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was credit card, wallet, bag and licenses valued at $20.

Jan. 11

-Theft from the 1400 Block of McCain Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $15,000.

-LPR alert from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage).

-Found property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Recovered was a cell phone and case valued at $1,035.

-Fraud from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Counterfeited/forged was counterfeit valued at $100.

Jan. 12

-Property damage from Bearden Road and Lee Street (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a sign valued at $100.

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (government/public building). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued a $0.

-Wreck from the 200 Block of North Chandalar Drive (highway/road/alley).

Jan. 13

-Theft from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $20.

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $45.50.

Jan. 17

-Lost property from the 300 Block of Creekside Lane (residence/home). Lost was a device valued at $300.

-Property damage from the 1400 Block of Ruby Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was grass valued at $250.

Jan. 19

-Burglary from the 300 Block of Creekside Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered were purses and cash valued at $2,500.

Jan. 20

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2600 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a purse valued at $1,000. Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $400.

Jan. 23

-Theft from the 700 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (convenience store). Stolen, not recovered were cigarettes valued at $393.39.

Jan. 24

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (bank/savings and loan). Counterfeited/forged was cash valued at $1,800.

-Theft from Interstate 65 northbound (highway/road/alley). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $1,200.

Jan. 25

-Civil dispute from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was food valued at $33.51.

Jan. 26

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was food valued at $329.39.

-Property damage from the 2500 Block of Panther Circle (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a bumper valued at $250.

Jan. 27

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was credit card, identification, cash, bag and purse valued at $75. Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $0.

Jan. 28

-Fraud from the 200 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $10,647.

-Lost property from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (specialty store). Lost was a ring valued at $15,000.

-Stolen property/rec from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a chain saw valued at $705.49.

Jan. 30

-Theft from the 200 Block of Camelia Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a pistol and cell phone valued at $800.

-Lost property from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (rental storage facility). Lost was cash, identification, bank card and wallet valued at $835.

Jan. 31

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $813.37.

Feb. 1

-Theft from the 500 Block of Business Center Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $550.

-Criminal mischief from the 1000 Block of Commerce Blvd. (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was machinery valued at $9,000.

-Miscellaneous from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Recovered was a car valued at $45,000.

Feb. 2

-Drugs – pros def from the 2600 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage).

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $200.

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $1,016.62.

Feb. 3

-Fraud from the 8500 Block of Helena Road (other/unknown location). Counterfeited/forged were checks valued at $0.

Feb. 7

-Theft from the 100 Block of Metro Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was converter valued at $3,000.

Feb. 8

-Theft from the 40 Block of Green Park South (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a check valued at $111.22.

Feb. 9

-Theft from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was a weapon valued at $569.

-Drugs from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Recovered was a shotgun, paraphernalia and drug valued at $70.

Feb. 10

-Theft from the 100 Block of Bishop Circle (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a light valued at $1,000.

-Identity theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen locally, recovered local were sewing machines valued at $10,498.

-Public assist from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (government/public building). Lost was identification valued at $0.

Feb. 11

-Theft from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $175.

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $4,000.

Feb. 12

-Theft from the 100 Block of Holland Circle (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $1,100.

Feb. 14

-Theft from the 1400 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $2,601.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway East (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $450.

Feb. 15

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (bank/savings and loan). Counterfeited/forged were checks valued at $1,075.

Feb. 16

-Theft from the 2800 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a trailer valued at $1,500.

-Fraud from the 2900 Block of Pelham Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $8,669.44.

-Fraud from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged were checks valued at $2.

Feb. 17

-Theft from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Terrace (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a wheel valued at $720.

-Property damage from Drivers Way (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a pole valued at $500.

Feb. 18

-Theft from the 100 Block of Mallard Point Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $1,099.99.

Feb. 20

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 600 Block of John Findlay Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were wallets, a credit card and cash valued at $1,470.

-Theft from the 100 Block of David Green Road (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $5,000.

Feb. 21

-Theft from the 900 Block of Yeager Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was jewelry valued at $200.

Feb. 23

-Burglary from the 200 Block of Kinross Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was alcohol valued at $280.

-Burglary from the 200 Block of Kinross Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a fan, light and miscellaneous valued at $500.

-Criminal mischief from the 1800 Block of Trail Ridge Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $450.

-Theft from the 2000 Block of Pelham Parkway (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was food valued at $38.26.

Feb. 24

-Found property from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Recovered was a pistol valued at $400.

Feb. 26

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 700 Block of Valleyview Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun and bullet valued at $415.

-Lost property from the 500 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (restaurant). Lost was a key valued at $0.

Susp per/situation from the 100 Block of Sugar Drive (residence/home). Recovered was a drug valued at $5.

Feb. 27

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Wisteria Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a mailbox valued at $100.

-Menacing from Wisteria Drive (highway/road/alley).

-Lost property from the 400 Block of Ballantrae Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a pistol valued at $2,000.

Feb. 28

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Bishop Circle (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a hoist and wrench valued at $880.

March 1

-Found property from the 400 Block of King Valley Circle (field/woods). Recovered was a gun valued at $400.

March 2

-Lost property from the 500 Block of Cahaba Manor Drive (residence/home). Lost was a bag valued at $364.50.

March 3

-Juvenile prob from the 2200 Block of Highway 33 (school/college). Destroyed/damaged were cabinets valued at $100.

March 4

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 300 Block of Ball Park Road (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $200. Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency, a purse, credit card, passport, key and license valued at $694.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 300 Block of Ball Park Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a purse, documents, license, check and credit cards valued at $700. Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous and a window valued at $200.

March 5

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage). Burned was a fence valued at $1,500.

-Fraud from the 100 Block of Hayesbury Court (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $9,000.

March 7

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was cleaner and food valued at $275.

-Criminal mischief from the 2600 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Destroyed/damaged was a lock valued at $200.

-Property damage from the 2200 Block of Highway 33 (school/college). Destroyed/damaged were mirrors valued at $50.

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Lost was a passport valued at $110.

March 11

-Property damage from the 70 Block of Highway 35 (service/gas station). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $2,500.

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (government/public building). Counterfeited/forged were checked valued at $5,330.74.

March 12

-Theft from the 300 Block of Bent Creek Way (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a bracelet valued at $700.

-Fraud from the 100 Block of Grey Oaks Court (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $5,000.

-Lost property from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Stolen, not recovered was machinery valued at $,1202.62.

March 13

-Criminal mischief from the 1400 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was an auto valued at $1.

-Identity theft from the 500 Block of Rolling Hills Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Theft from the 3100 Block of Lee Street (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $4,200.

-Theft from the 3100 Block of Lee Street (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $2,100.

-Theft from the 3100 Block of Lee Street (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $2,100.

-Theft from the 3100 Block of Lee Street (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $2,100.

-Theft from the 3100 Block of Lee Street (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered was a vehicle valued at $2,100.

-Theft from the 3100 Block of Lee Street (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $2,100.

March 14

-Theft from the 100 Block of Commerce Court (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was material valued at $15,000.

-Identity theft from the 2600 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Property damage from the 10 Block of Crosscreek Trail (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a mirror valued at $500.

-Fraud from the 900 Block of Haddington DI (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $878.

March 15

-Theft from the 4900 Block of Highway 52 West (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $6,000.

-Fraud from the 1300 Block of Caliston Way (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $9,100.

March 21

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Old Montgomery Highway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was medication valued at $60.

-Theft from the 900 Block of Belcher Drive (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was an engine valued at $1,500.

March 22

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was cash, identification, check, credit cards and a wallet valued at $76.

March 23

-Theft from the 600 Block of Oak Mountain Commons Lane (commercial/officer building). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone and computer valued at $3,250.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Heather Ridge Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was grass valued at $1.

March 24

-Fraud from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (specialty store). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $7,348.

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). lost was identification valued at $550.

-Miscellaneous from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (service/gas station).

March 25

-Suspicious vehicle from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage). Recovered was a license place valued at $0.

-Theft from the 5500 Block of Highway 11 (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was an ATV valued at $6,800.

-Theft from the 5500 Block of Highway 11 (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a pistol valued at $550.

March 26

-Burglary from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a box valued at $40.

-Theft from the 3300 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen locally/recovered local was a cell phone valued at $1,099.

March 27

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Racquet Club Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were credit cards valued at $0.

March 28

-Theft from the 100 Block of Racquet Club Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered were credit cards valued at $0.

-Theft from the 200 Block of Bearden Road (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was clothing and electronics valued at $2,129.95.

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was jewelry, a knife and book valued at $7,922.

March 30

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was miscellaneous and food valued at $42.04.

March 31

-Fraud from the 2300 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.

April 1

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was an appliance valued at $340.

-Theft from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered were cell phones valued at $2,099.98.

-Theft from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $1,000.

April 2

-Leaving the scene from the 2800 Block of Pelham Parkway (service/gas station).

April 5

-Suspect per/situation from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen locally/recovered local were keys valued at $2,400.

-Fraud from the 1400 Block of Kelly Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $857.91.

April 10

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (restaurant). Lost were electronics valued at $800.

April 11

-Theft – vehicle from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a vehicle valued at $29,870.

April 13

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Eagle Cove Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was medication valued at $20.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Eagle Cove Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered were credit cards valued at $0.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Eagle Cove Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a revolver valued at $750.

April 14

-Drugs – pros def from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was paraphernalia valued at $10.

April 15

-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered were checks valued at $18,182.

April 19

-Fraud from Pelham (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $2,257.69.

-Lost property from the 100 Block of Hayesbury Lane (other/unknown location). Lost were documents valued at $0.

April 21

-Theft from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was a card and cash valued at $80.

April 25

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a check valued at $979.88.

-Theft from the 2700 Block of Chandalar Place Drive (other/unknown location).

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (government/public building). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $500.

April 26

-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

April 27

-Criminal mischief from the 2600 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $1.

April 28

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $23.51.

-Property damage from the 2000 Block of Pelham Park Blvd. (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $400.

-Identity theft from the 400 Block of Grey Oaks Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0. Counterfeited/forged was a license valued at $0.

April 30

-Lost property from the 3400 Block of Wildewood Drive (residence/home). Lost was a pistol valued at $500.

May 2

-Theft of property from the 100 Block of Cove Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was medication valued at $10.

May 3

-Lost property from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (restaurant). Lost were headphone valued at $169.99.

-Theft from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Circle (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $1,800.

-Lost property from the 500 Block of Cahaba Valley Circle (other/unknown location). Lost was a passport valued at $0.

May 5

-Criminal mischief from the 1000 Block of Commerce Blvd (commercial/office building). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $1,100.

-Theft from the 300 Block of Huntley Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was wine valued at $223.96.

May 6

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered was money valued at $947.

May 7

-Theft from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was assorted items valued at $24.58.

May 10

-Drugs – pros def from Cahaba Valley Road (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was marijuana valued at $10.

May 12

-Miscellaneous from the 70 Block of Highway 35 (highway/road/alley). Recovered was an auto tag valued at $0.

-Criminal mischief from the 4000 Block of Camellia Ridge Cove (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous valued at $500.

May 13

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $25.29.

May 16

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Interstate 65 South at exit 242 (highway/road/alley). Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous valued at $1.

May 17

-Fraud from the 100 Block of Wisteria Drive (bank/savings and loan). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0.

-Miscellaneous from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (convenience store). Confiscated/seized was drug and paper valued at $151.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $15,000.

-Found property from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Recovered was paper valued at $0.

May 18

-Theft from the 2500 Block of Pelham Parkway (stolen, not recovered). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $4,500.

-Theft from the 0 Block of Belcher Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $1,500. Confiscated/seized was a flashlight valued at $5.

May 19

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered were credit cards, cell phone, cash and purse valued at $1,200.

May 20

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Lost was a gun valued at $500.

-Robbery from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $2,000.

May 21

-Found property from the 1100 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (parking lot/garage). Recovered was a cell phone valued at $0.