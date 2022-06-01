Pelham police reports through May 21
Published 1:55 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022
The following incidents were reported by the Pelham Police Department from Nov. 28-May 21:
Nov. 28
-Criminal mischief from Ryecroft Road.
Nov. 29
-Drugs – pros def from Philip Davis Street.
-Theft from Acorn Lane, Mount Olive, AL.
-Theft from Morning Mist Trail, Alabaster.
-Theft from Cove Lane.
Nov. 30
-Domestic violence from High Ridge Drive.
-Criminal mischief from Crossgate Cove, Vestavia Hills.
-Drugs from Philip Davis Street.
-Theft-vehicle from Liberty Road, Chelsea.
-Theft from Jonathans MHP.
Dec. 1
-Leaving the scene from Lakemoor Drive, Hoover.
-Suspect per/situation from Highway 82, Mathews, AL.
-Theft from Highway 25.
-Identity theft from Ballantrae Road.
-Theft from Overhill Drive.
Dec. 2
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Spring Place, Alabaster.
Dec. 3
-Theft from Cahaba Valley Parkway.
-Criminal mischief from Willow Howton Road, Mulga, AL.
-Fraud from Henry Drive, Alabaster.
-Theft from Lock 17 Road, Bessemer.
Dec. 4
-Criminal mischief from Weatherly Way.
-Theft – vehicle from Bishop Circle.
Dec. 6
-Theft from Mildred Street, Columbiana.
-Harassment from Riverchase Trail, Birmingham.
Dec. 7
-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.
Dec. 8
-Theft from Grey Oaks Valley.
-Domestic violence from Deer Springs Road.
-Theft from Ballantrae Parkway.
-Burglary from Lane Park Terrace, Maylene.
Dec. 9
-Counterfeit from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Theft from Pelham.
-Theft from Christina Court, Hoover.
Dec. 10
-False reporting from Philip Davis Street.
-Theft from Willow Glen Drive, Alabaster.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Wooddale Lane.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Wooddale Lane.
-Fraud from Lancaster Court, Calera.
Dec. 11
-Criminal mischief from Alford Avenue, Hoover.
-Fraud from Rime Village, Vestavia Hills.
Dec. 12
-Theft from Huntley Apartment Drive.
-Theft from Richmond Lane.
Dec. 13
-Theft from Deersprings Cricle.
-Theft from Highway 33.
-Fraud from Pelham.
-Theft from Pelham.
-Fraud from Pelham.
Dec. 14
-Theft – vehicle from Pelham Parkway.
-Criminal mischief from Forrest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.
-Fraud from Deer Ridge Lane.
Dev. 17
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Chase Creek Circle.
-Theft from Sommersby circle.
Dec. 18
-Theft from Walker Road.
Dec. 19
-Shooting from the 600 Block of Philip Davis Street.
-Theft – vehicle from Crenshaw Road, Greenville.
Dec. 20
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham.
Dec. 21
-Fraud from Grey Oaks Drive.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Pelham Parkway.
Dec. 22
-Harassing communications from High Ridge Drive.
-Theft – vehicle from Huntley Apartment Drive.
-Breaking and entering vehicle from Ramsey Road, Grand Bay, AL.
Dec. 23
-Domestic violence from Ballantrae Road.
-Domestic violence from Secretariat Drive.
-Leaving the scene from Dana Drive, Fairfield.
-Theft from Fox Valley Farms, Maylene.
Dec. 24
-Criminal mischief from Wild Timber Parkway.
Dec. 25
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
Dec. 26
-Civial dispute from Gardner Street, Linden, AL.
Dec. 27
-Breaking and entering vehicle from Pelham Parkway.
-Breaking and entering vehicle from Pelham Parkway.
-Breaking and entering vehicle from Pelham Parkway.
-Breaking and entering vehicle from Pelham Parkway.
-Breaking and entering vehicle from Pelham Parkway.
-Breaking and entering vehicle from Pelham Parkway.
-Fraud from Lichenhearth Court, Stone Mountain, Ga.
Dec. 28
-Fraud from Park Place Lane.
Dec. 29
-Theft from Silverleaf Drive.
-Leaving the scene from Pelham.
-Harassing communications from Stone Road.
-Sex offense from Pelham.
-Criminal mischief from 10th Court Southwest, Alabaster.
-Theft from Cedar Cove Drive.
Dec. 30
-Traffic stop from Pelham.
Jan. 2
-Civil dispute from Plaza Drive, Montgomery.
Jan. 4
-Miscellaneous from Chandalar Court.
-Fraud from Chandalar Lane.
-Theft from 15th Street North, Bessemer.
Jan. 5
-Breaking and entering vehicle from Berrywood Drive, Vestavial Hills.
-Breaking and entering vehicle from Wilderness Road.
Jan. 6
-Theft from 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from Indian Wood Drive.
-Fraud from Southlake Parkway, Hoover.
-Theft from Oak Ridge Drive.
Jan. 7
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
Jan. 10
-Theft from the 100 Block of Pardue Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $2,000.
-Theft from the 8500 Block of Helena Road (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was credit card, wallet, bag and licenses valued at $20.
Jan. 11
-Theft from the 1400 Block of McCain Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $15,000.
-LPR alert from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage).
-Found property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Recovered was a cell phone and case valued at $1,035.
-Fraud from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Counterfeited/forged was counterfeit valued at $100.
Jan. 12
-Property damage from Bearden Road and Lee Street (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a sign valued at $100.
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (government/public building). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued a $0.
-Wreck from the 200 Block of North Chandalar Drive (highway/road/alley).
Jan. 13
-Theft from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $20.
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $45.50.
Jan. 17
-Lost property from the 300 Block of Creekside Lane (residence/home). Lost was a device valued at $300.
-Property damage from the 1400 Block of Ruby Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was grass valued at $250.
Jan. 19
-Burglary from the 300 Block of Creekside Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered were purses and cash valued at $2,500.
Jan. 20
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2600 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a purse valued at $1,000. Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $400.
Jan. 23
-Theft from the 700 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (convenience store). Stolen, not recovered were cigarettes valued at $393.39.
Jan. 24
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (bank/savings and loan). Counterfeited/forged was cash valued at $1,800.
-Theft from Interstate 65 northbound (highway/road/alley). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $1,200.
Jan. 25
-Civil dispute from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was food valued at $33.51.
Jan. 26
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was food valued at $329.39.
-Property damage from the 2500 Block of Panther Circle (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a bumper valued at $250.
Jan. 27
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was credit card, identification, cash, bag and purse valued at $75. Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $0.
Jan. 28
-Fraud from the 200 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $10,647.
-Lost property from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (specialty store). Lost was a ring valued at $15,000.
-Stolen property/rec from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a chain saw valued at $705.49.
Jan. 30
-Theft from the 200 Block of Camelia Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a pistol and cell phone valued at $800.
-Lost property from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (rental storage facility). Lost was cash, identification, bank card and wallet valued at $835.
Jan. 31
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $813.37.
Feb. 1
-Theft from the 500 Block of Business Center Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $550.
-Criminal mischief from the 1000 Block of Commerce Blvd. (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was machinery valued at $9,000.
-Miscellaneous from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Recovered was a car valued at $45,000.
Feb. 2
-Drugs – pros def from the 2600 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage).
-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $200.
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $1,016.62.
Feb. 3
-Fraud from the 8500 Block of Helena Road (other/unknown location). Counterfeited/forged were checks valued at $0.
Feb. 7
-Theft from the 100 Block of Metro Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was converter valued at $3,000.
Feb. 8
-Theft from the 40 Block of Green Park South (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a check valued at $111.22.
Feb. 9
-Theft from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was a weapon valued at $569.
-Drugs from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Recovered was a shotgun, paraphernalia and drug valued at $70.
Feb. 10
-Theft from the 100 Block of Bishop Circle (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a light valued at $1,000.
-Identity theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen locally, recovered local were sewing machines valued at $10,498.
-Public assist from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (government/public building). Lost was identification valued at $0.
Feb. 11
-Theft from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $175.
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $4,000.
Feb. 12
-Theft from the 100 Block of Holland Circle (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $1,100.
Feb. 14
-Theft from the 1400 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $2,601.
-Theft from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway East (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $450.
Feb. 15
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (bank/savings and loan). Counterfeited/forged were checks valued at $1,075.
Feb. 16
-Theft from the 2800 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a trailer valued at $1,500.
-Fraud from the 2900 Block of Pelham Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $8,669.44.
-Fraud from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged were checks valued at $2.
Feb. 17
-Theft from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Terrace (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a wheel valued at $720.
-Property damage from Drivers Way (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a pole valued at $500.
Feb. 18
-Theft from the 100 Block of Mallard Point Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $1,099.99.
Feb. 20
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 600 Block of John Findlay Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were wallets, a credit card and cash valued at $1,470.
-Theft from the 100 Block of David Green Road (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $5,000.
Feb. 21
-Theft from the 900 Block of Yeager Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was jewelry valued at $200.
Feb. 23
-Burglary from the 200 Block of Kinross Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was alcohol valued at $280.
-Burglary from the 200 Block of Kinross Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a fan, light and miscellaneous valued at $500.
-Criminal mischief from the 1800 Block of Trail Ridge Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $450.
-Theft from the 2000 Block of Pelham Parkway (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was food valued at $38.26.
Feb. 24
-Found property from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Recovered was a pistol valued at $400.
Feb. 26
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 700 Block of Valleyview Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun and bullet valued at $415.
-Lost property from the 500 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (restaurant). Lost was a key valued at $0.
Susp per/situation from the 100 Block of Sugar Drive (residence/home). Recovered was a drug valued at $5.
Feb. 27
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Wisteria Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a mailbox valued at $100.
-Menacing from Wisteria Drive (highway/road/alley).
-Lost property from the 400 Block of Ballantrae Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a pistol valued at $2,000.
Feb. 28
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Bishop Circle (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a hoist and wrench valued at $880.
March 1
-Found property from the 400 Block of King Valley Circle (field/woods). Recovered was a gun valued at $400.
March 2
-Lost property from the 500 Block of Cahaba Manor Drive (residence/home). Lost was a bag valued at $364.50.
March 3
-Juvenile prob from the 2200 Block of Highway 33 (school/college). Destroyed/damaged were cabinets valued at $100.
March 4
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 300 Block of Ball Park Road (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $200. Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency, a purse, credit card, passport, key and license valued at $694.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 300 Block of Ball Park Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a purse, documents, license, check and credit cards valued at $700. Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous and a window valued at $200.
March 5
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage). Burned was a fence valued at $1,500.
-Fraud from the 100 Block of Hayesbury Court (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $9,000.
March 7
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was cleaner and food valued at $275.
-Criminal mischief from the 2600 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Destroyed/damaged was a lock valued at $200.
-Property damage from the 2200 Block of Highway 33 (school/college). Destroyed/damaged were mirrors valued at $50.
-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Lost was a passport valued at $110.
March 11
-Property damage from the 70 Block of Highway 35 (service/gas station). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $2,500.
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (government/public building). Counterfeited/forged were checked valued at $5,330.74.
March 12
-Theft from the 300 Block of Bent Creek Way (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a bracelet valued at $700.
-Fraud from the 100 Block of Grey Oaks Court (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $5,000.
-Lost property from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Stolen, not recovered was machinery valued at $,1202.62.
March 13
-Criminal mischief from the 1400 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was an auto valued at $1.
-Identity theft from the 500 Block of Rolling Hills Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.
-Theft from the 3100 Block of Lee Street (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $4,200.
-Theft from the 3100 Block of Lee Street (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $2,100.
-Theft from the 3100 Block of Lee Street (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $2,100.
-Theft from the 3100 Block of Lee Street (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $2,100.
-Theft from the 3100 Block of Lee Street (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered was a vehicle valued at $2,100.
-Theft from the 3100 Block of Lee Street (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $2,100.
March 14
-Theft from the 100 Block of Commerce Court (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was material valued at $15,000.
-Identity theft from the 2600 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.
-Property damage from the 10 Block of Crosscreek Trail (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a mirror valued at $500.
-Fraud from the 900 Block of Haddington DI (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $878.
March 15
-Theft from the 4900 Block of Highway 52 West (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $6,000.
-Fraud from the 1300 Block of Caliston Way (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $9,100.
March 21
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Old Montgomery Highway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was medication valued at $60.
-Theft from the 900 Block of Belcher Drive (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was an engine valued at $1,500.
March 22
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was cash, identification, check, credit cards and a wallet valued at $76.
March 23
-Theft from the 600 Block of Oak Mountain Commons Lane (commercial/officer building). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone and computer valued at $3,250.
-Criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Heather Ridge Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was grass valued at $1.
March 24
-Fraud from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (specialty store). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $7,348.
-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). lost was identification valued at $550.
-Miscellaneous from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (service/gas station).
March 25
-Suspicious vehicle from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage). Recovered was a license place valued at $0.
-Theft from the 5500 Block of Highway 11 (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was an ATV valued at $6,800.
-Theft from the 5500 Block of Highway 11 (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a pistol valued at $550.
March 26
-Burglary from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a box valued at $40.
-Theft from the 3300 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen locally/recovered local was a cell phone valued at $1,099.
March 27
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Racquet Club Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were credit cards valued at $0.
March 28
-Theft from the 100 Block of Racquet Club Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered were credit cards valued at $0.
-Theft from the 200 Block of Bearden Road (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was clothing and electronics valued at $2,129.95.
-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was jewelry, a knife and book valued at $7,922.
March 30
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was miscellaneous and food valued at $42.04.
March 31
-Fraud from the 2300 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.
April 1
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was an appliance valued at $340.
-Theft from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered were cell phones valued at $2,099.98.
-Theft from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $1,000.
April 2
-Leaving the scene from the 2800 Block of Pelham Parkway (service/gas station).
April 5
-Suspect per/situation from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen locally/recovered local were keys valued at $2,400.
-Fraud from the 1400 Block of Kelly Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $857.91.
April 10
-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (restaurant). Lost were electronics valued at $800.
April 11
-Theft – vehicle from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a vehicle valued at $29,870.
April 13
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Eagle Cove Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was medication valued at $20.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Eagle Cove Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered were credit cards valued at $0.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Eagle Cove Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a revolver valued at $750.
April 14
-Drugs – pros def from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was paraphernalia valued at $10.
April 15
-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered were checks valued at $18,182.
April 19
-Fraud from Pelham (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $2,257.69.
-Lost property from the 100 Block of Hayesbury Lane (other/unknown location). Lost were documents valued at $0.
April 21
-Theft from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was a card and cash valued at $80.
April 25
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a check valued at $979.88.
-Theft from the 2700 Block of Chandalar Place Drive (other/unknown location).
-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (government/public building). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $500.
April 26
-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.
April 27
-Criminal mischief from the 2600 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $1.
April 28
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $23.51.
-Property damage from the 2000 Block of Pelham Park Blvd. (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $400.
-Identity theft from the 400 Block of Grey Oaks Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0. Counterfeited/forged was a license valued at $0.
April 30
-Lost property from the 3400 Block of Wildewood Drive (residence/home). Lost was a pistol valued at $500.
May 2
-Theft of property from the 100 Block of Cove Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was medication valued at $10.
May 3
-Lost property from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (restaurant). Lost were headphone valued at $169.99.
-Theft from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Circle (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $1,800.
-Lost property from the 500 Block of Cahaba Valley Circle (other/unknown location). Lost was a passport valued at $0.
May 5
-Criminal mischief from the 1000 Block of Commerce Blvd (commercial/office building). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $1,100.
-Theft from the 300 Block of Huntley Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was wine valued at $223.96.
May 6
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered was money valued at $947.
May 7
-Theft from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was assorted items valued at $24.58.
May 10
-Drugs – pros def from Cahaba Valley Road (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was marijuana valued at $10.
May 12
-Miscellaneous from the 70 Block of Highway 35 (highway/road/alley). Recovered was an auto tag valued at $0.
-Criminal mischief from the 4000 Block of Camellia Ridge Cove (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous valued at $500.
May 13
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $25.29.
May 16
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Interstate 65 South at exit 242 (highway/road/alley). Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous valued at $1.
May 17
-Fraud from the 100 Block of Wisteria Drive (bank/savings and loan). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0.
-Miscellaneous from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (convenience store). Confiscated/seized was drug and paper valued at $151.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $15,000.
-Found property from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Recovered was paper valued at $0.
May 18
-Theft from the 2500 Block of Pelham Parkway (stolen, not recovered). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $4,500.
-Theft from the 0 Block of Belcher Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $1,500. Confiscated/seized was a flashlight valued at $5.
May 19
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered were credit cards, cell phone, cash and purse valued at $1,200.
May 20
-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Lost was a gun valued at $500.
-Robbery from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $2,000.
May 21
-Found property from the 1100 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (parking lot/garage). Recovered was a cell phone valued at $0.