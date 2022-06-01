Pelham Racquet Club hosts $60,000 Women’s Tennis Pro Classic

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The courts of the Pelham Racquet Club were alive with competition during the week of May 16-22. The Club hosted the USTA Pro Circuit competition for the 2022 season with the Pelham Racquet Club Pro Classic.

The event is a USTA Pro Circuit W60 tennis tournament where players compete for a prize of $60,000. The Classic is the first of two back-to-back W60 events to close out the month of May. The tennis matches took place from Monday, May 16 through Sunday, May 22 with singles matches in the mornings and doubles in the afternoon.

This marks the first time that Pelham has hosted a W60-level event after previously hosting a W25. The tournament featured players from around the globe, including a handful of American players who competed in Pelham last year.

The 2021 Pelham semifinalist Sophie Chang is the top-ranked American in the field. She was joined by 20-year-old Whitney Osuigwe, who was previously the number one ranked junior in the world and was ranked as high as number 105 as a professional in 2019. The field also included three of the four 2021 US Open girls’ doubles finalists, led by 18-year-old Elvina Kalieva, who reached the quarterfinals in Pelham last year.