Restaurant scores for the month of February

The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from Feb. 1-28:

Food Service Establishment

-Momma’s Country Cooking; 21244 Highway 25, Columbiana; 2/4/22; 81.

-McDonald’s #15280; 301 West College Street, Columbiana; 2/4/22; 84.

-Dreamland Bar-B-Que; 101 Inverness Corners, Birmingham; 2/16/22; 84.

-Little Donkey; 5363 U.S. Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 2/4/22; 85.

-Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot; 125 Inverness Plaza, Birmingham; 2/8/22; 86.

-Los Primos Mexican Taqueria; 8156 Highway 31 South, Calera; 2/11/22; 86.

-Burger King #5490; 517 Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham; 2/15/22; 90.

-Margarita Grill LLC; 234 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 2/7/22; 92.

-Magic Wok Inc.; 275 Supercenter Drive, Calera; 2/9/22; 92.

-Jim ’N Nick’s Bar-B-Q; 295 Alabaster Blvd., Alabaster; 2/3/22; 92.

-2 Pesos Cantina; 101 Southgate Drive, Pelham; 2/10/22; 92.

-Taco Mama; 6801 Cahaba Valley Road South, Birmingham; 2/18/22; 92.

-The Bluffs at Greystone; 6328 Farley Lane, Birmingham; 2/4/22; 92.

-Pizza Hut #4048; 750 Main Street, Montevallo; 2/24/22; 93.

-Full Moon BBQ; 470 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 2/2/22; 93.

-Little Caesars #52; 8111 Highway 31, Calera; 2/9/22; 93.

-El Patron Mexican Bar & Grill LLC; 2991 Highway 95, Helena; 2/8/22; 93.

-First Watch Restaurant #404; 5479 Highway 280 South Suite 1, Birmingham; 2/7/22; 93.

-Burger King #21983; 5076 Highway 31, Calera; 2/9/22; 93.

-IHOP #4439; 2000 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 2/14/22; 94.

-Bowlero Riverview; 2908 Riverview Road, Birmingham; 2/3/22; 94.

-Subway; 720 Highway 87, Calera; 2/23/22; 94.

-Jimbo’s Soda Fountain; 9 Mt Laurel Avenue, Birmingham; 2/25/22; 94.

-Panera Bread Bakery #845; 200 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham; 2/2/22; 94.

-AMC Lee Branch 15; 801 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 2/11/22; 94.

-The Fresh Market #49 Bakery; 4700 Highway 280 #6, Birmingham; 2/7/22; 94.

-Huddle House; 4653 Highway 25, Montevallo; 2/28/22; 94.

-Jack’s #225; 1032 North Main Street, Montevallo; 2/11/22; 94.

-Pizza Hut #4414; 136 C. Calera Marketplace, Calera; 2/9/22; 94.

-Zoe’s Kitchen; 5247 Highway 280, Birmingham; 2/2/22; 94.

-Arby’s #7206; 110 Riverchase Parkway, Hoover; 2/16/22; 95.

-Hunan Cuisine; 5510 Highway 280 South Suite 11, Birmingham; 2/23/22; 95.

-Ming’s Cuisine; 514 Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham; 2/15/22; 95.

-Publix #882 Deli; 410 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 2/2/22; 95.

-Mt Fuji Seafood Steakhouse; 120 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 2/23/22; 95.

-Delicious Bakery; 844C Highway 31 South, Alabaster; 2/8/22; 95.

-PUB 261; 9340 Helena Road B & C, Birmingham; 2/9/22; 95.

-Publix #1370 Deli; 501 Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea; 2/28/22; 95.

-Marco’s Pizza; 1401 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham; 2/15/22; 95.

-Taco Bell #033445; 915 Main Street, Montevallo; 2/9/22; 95.

-Walk On’s Bistreaux & Bar; 6401 Tattersall Park Drive, Hoover; 2/1/22; 95.

-Sonic #6725; 124 Highway 304, Calera; 2/22/22; 95.

-creACTive Yoga & Wellness Center; 200 1st Street South, Alabaster; 2/7/22; 95.

-Beef O Brady’s (MJB Boot, LLC); 5279 Highway 280, Birmingham; 2/8/22; 95.

-Wal-Mart #2111 Bakery; 5335 Highway 280, Hoover; 2/11/22; 96.

-Riverchase Country Club; 2000 Club Road, Birmingham; 2/24/22; 96.

-Buddy’s BBQ; 411 First Street, Alabaster; 2/8/22; 96.

-China Doll II; 2656 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 2/4/22; 96.

-Outback Steakhouse #1260; 5231 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 2/25/22; 96.

-Publix #882 Bakery; 410 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 2/2/22; 96.

-Starbucks Coffee #10796; 2171 Kent Dairy Road, Alabaster; 2/16/22; 96.

-Timberline Golf Club LLC; 300 Timberline Trail, Calera; 2/25/22; 96.

-Pizza Hut #1123; 495 Helena Market Place, Helena; 2/8/22; 96.

-Jack’s #226; 207 West College Street, Columbiana; 2/17/22; 96.

-Panda House & Lin, LLC; 750 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 2/8/22; 96.

-Somerby @ St. Vincent’s 119; 200 One Nineteen Blvd., Hoover; 2/4/22; 96.

-Rio’s Bar & Grill; 2693 Highway 58, Helena; 2/23/22; 96.

-Beef O Brady’s; 4300 Helena Road, Helena; 2/3/22; 96.

-Tammy’s Cafe; 3140 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 2/9/22; 96.

-Zapopans Mexican Restaurante, Inc.; 45 Beverly Drive, Calera; 2/8/22; 96.

-Rancho Escondido Mexican Grill; 844 Highway 31 South Suite B, Alabaster; 2/7/22; 96.

-Mr. Lin; 475 Helena Market Place, Helena; 2/14/22; 97.

-Milo’s Hamburgers; 2020 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 2/9/22; 97.

-China Cafe; 3018 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 2/7/22; 97.

-Riverchase Country Club Grill; 2000 Club Road, Birmingham; 2/24/22; 97.

-Pelham Marathon/Sneaky Pete’s; 2260 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 2/1/22; 97.

-Oak Mountain Lanes; 300 Bowling Lane, Pelham; 2/1/22; 97.

-The Fresh Market #49 Deli; 4700 Highway 280 #6, Birmingham; 2/7/22; 97.

-Hungry Howies #2318/GSA Foods; 2214 Kent Dairy Road, Alabaster; 2/16/22; 97.

-Compass Group NA (Chartwells); 1010 Farmer Lane, Montevallo; 2/28/22; 97.

-Waffle House #2087; 5176 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 2/28/22; 97.

-El Santaurio; 400 Keystone Court, Pelham; 2/10/22; 97.

-All Original Pizzeria/AOP LLC; 215 Helena Market Place, Helena; 2/14/22; 97.

-Tammy’s Kitchen; 111 Hinds Street, Pelham; 2/9/22; 97.

-KD’s Fine Meats; 9414 Highway 119, Alabaster; 2/3/22; 97.

-Oak Mountain Brewing Company LLC; 110 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 2/4/22; 97.

-Chick-fil-A at Oak Mountain; 320 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 2/7/22; 98.

-Wal-Mart #2111 Deli; 5335 Highway 280, Hoover; 2/11/22; 98.

-Alabaster Concessions – Buck Creek; 701 6th Street Southwest, Alabaster; 2/15/22; 98.

-Chevron Alabaster Foodmart; 844 Highway 31 South, Alabaster; 2/7/22; 98.

-Panera Bread Bakery #1391; 100 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 2/2/22; 98.

-Highland Gourmet Scones; 210 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 2/9/22; 98.

-K & J’s Elegant Pastries, LLC; 236 1st Street South, Alabaster; 2/3/22; 98.

-Chick-fil-A at Greystone; 5375 Highway 280, Birmingham; 2/3/22; 98.

-Ooka Sushi Hibachi Restaurant; 2005 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 2/15/22; 98.

-Mt Laurel LaPax; 3 Mt Laurel Avenue, Birmingham; 2/25/22; 98.

-UNI Country Mart (dba Citgo Food); 13861 Highway 17, Montevallo; 2/28/22; 98.

-Z & G Ichiban Express; 160 Market Place Circle South, Calera; 2/2/22; 98.

-Compass Group NC; 1010 Farmer Lane, Montevallo; 2/28/22; 98.

-Taco Bell #036502; 218 West College Street, Columbiana; 2/4/22; 98.

-Chick-fil-A Helena; 2432 Helena Road, Helena; 2/8/22; 98.

-Bert’s Desserts; 8919 Highway 119, Suite 100, Alabaster; 2/16/22; 98.

-University of Montevallo Softball Concessions; 446 Vine Street, Montevallo; 2/14/22; 98.

-University of Montevallo Baseball Concessions; 1242 Middle Street, Montevallo; 2/14/22; 98.

-Dairy Queen; 5295 U.S. Highway 280, Birmingham; 2/8/22; 99.

-The Purple Onion; 2296 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 2/1/22; 99.

-Alabaster Concessions – Warrior Park; 100 City Park Lane, Alabaster; 2/15/22; 99.

-Shelby County Parks & Rec/Heardmont; 5452 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 2/28/22; 99.

-McDonald’s – 280 7969; 4625 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 2/16/22; 99.

-Taco Bell #029132; 121 Super Center Drive, Calera; 2/23/22; 99.

-Mt Laurel Grocery – Deli; 19 Mt Laurel Avenue, Birmingham; 2/25/22; 99.

-Walmart Neighborhood Market #342; 2653 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 2/28/22; 99.

-Little Caesar’s #2724222; 21195 Highway 25, Columbiana; 2/17/22; 99.

-Just for You Catering; 3569 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 2/23/22; 99.

-The Copper Train; 224 1st Street South, Suite 200, Alabaster; 2/8/22; 99.

-McAlisters Deli #1032; 152 Bowling Lane, Pelham; 2/1/22; 100.

-Publix #882 Meat Market; 410 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 2/3/22; 100.

-The Fresh Market #49; 4700 Highway 280 East Suite 6, Birmingham; 2/7/22; 100.

-Alabaster Concessions – Veterans Park; 7305 Highway 119, Alabaster; 2/15/22; 100.

-The Fresh Market #49 Seafood; 4700 Highway 280 #6, Birmingham; 2/7/22; 100.

-Sushi With Gusto (The Fresh Market); 4700 Highway 280 No. 6, Birmingham; 2/8/22; 100.

-AFC Sushi @ Publix #1073; 9200 Highway 119, Suite 1400, Alabaster; 2/2/22; 100.

-Fox and Pheasant Bed and Breakfast; 540 Shelby Street, Montevallo; 2/24/22; 100.

-Heardmont Park Rear Concessions; 5452 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 2/28/22; 100.

-Publix #1370 Meat Market; 501 Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea; 2/28/22; 100.

-Publix #1370 Seafood Market; 501 Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea; 2/28/22; 100.

-Publix #1370 Bakery; 501 Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea; 2/28/22; 100.

-Walmart Neighborhood Market #342; 2653 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 2/28/22; 100.

-Panda Express #2784; 101 Resource Center Park, Birmingham; 2/16/22; 100.

Limited Food

-Namya Inc. dba CJ’s County Corner; 5845 Chelsea Road, Columbiana; 2/4/22; 76.

-Munchies Convenience Store; 132 Highway 87, Calera; 2/23/22; 95.

-Adventurer’s Coffee Co. LLC; 10874 Highway 25, Calera; 2/8/22; 85.

-Calera Chevron; 11431 Highway 25, Calera; 2/25/22; 86.

-Sonesta ES Suites; 3 Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham; 2/22/22; 89.

-Dogtown Chevron; 5900 Highway 31, Calera; 2/1/22; 89.

-Calera Petro; 10380 Highway 25, Calera; 2/25/22; 91.

-Fast Food by Fenae; 157 Resource Center Parkway, Birmingham; 2/2/22; 91.

-Dunkin Donuts (Pelham Donuts LLC); 480 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 2/22/22; 93.

-Fairfield Inn & Suites; 230 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 2/3/22; 93.

-Holiday Inn Express; 260 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 2/11/22; 94.

-Central AL Paintball; 55 Rosebud Lane, Calera; 2/11/22; 94.

-The Landing – Mondragon Inc.; 8465 Highway 47, Shelby; 2/4/22; 95.

-Pelham Citgo II; 3670 Highway 11, Pelham; 2/24/22; 95.

-Ramada Inn; 113 Cahaba Valley Parkway, Pelham; 2/7/22; 96.

-Piggly Wiggly Produce Dunnavant Valley; 1324 Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham; 2/3/22; 96.

-Buck Creek Coffee, LLC; 2947 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 2/9/22; 96.

-MAPCO; 200 Inverness Center Drive, Hoover; 2/14/22; 96.

-Pelham Nutrition; 2994 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 2/15/22; 96.

-Hampton Inn & Suites; 232 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 2/14/22; 97.

-Sav-Mor Food Outlet Produce; 11028 Highway 25, Calera; 2/1/22; 97.

-Casper Quick Mart; 49700 Highway 25, Sterrett; 2/14/22; 97.

-La Colonia Mexicana/Ice Cream; 111 Railroad Avenue #3, Montevallo; 2/3/22; 97.

-Circle K #2704888; 630 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 2/15/22; 98.

-Skates 280; 7043 Meadowlark Lane, Birmingham; 2/18/22; 98.

-Raceway #6825; 1999 Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 2/15/22; 98.

-Highway 52 Nutrition; 500 Riverwoods Parkway, Helena; 2/3/22; 98.

-Domino’s Pizza; 4527 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 2/14/22; 99.

-La Quinta Inn & Suites #954; 120 Riverchase Parkway, Birmingham; 2/9/22; 99.

-Riverchase Country Club Bar; 2000 Club Road, Birmingham; 2/24/22; 99.

-Bruster’s Real Ice Cream; 5212 Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham; 2/14/22; 99.

-Nisa, Inc. dba CC Food Mart; 2855 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 2/24/22; 99.

-Chelsea Sports Complex – Concessions; 177 Grand Slam Drive, Chelsea; 2/17/22; 99.

-24e Fitness LLC; 2244-A Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 2/14/22; 99.

-Quality Inn; 110 Cahaba Valley Parkway, Pelham; 2/8/22; 100.

-Heardmont Park/Oak Mountain Youth Baseball; 5452 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 2/28/22; 100.

-Publix #882 Produce; 410 Doug Bakery Blvd., Hoover; 2/3/22; 100.

-The Fresh Market #49 Produce; 4700 Highway 280 #6, Birmingham; 2/7/22; 100.

-Publix #1370 Produce; 501 Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea; 2/28/22; 100.

-Food Outlet #460 Produce; 42746 Highway 25, Vincent; 2/28/22; 100.

Retail Food Store

-Food Outlet #460; 42746 Highway 25, Vincent; 2/14/22; 90.

-Sav-Mor Food Outlet Market; 11028 Highway 25, Calera; 2/1/22; 96.

-Publix #882 Seafood Market; 410 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 2/3/22; 100.

Mobile Food Service

-Tacos Veracruz LLC/Chelsea Food; 16585 Highway 280, Chelsea; 2/24/22; 89.

-Taqueria El Paraiso, LLC/Cabrones; 4781 Highway 25, Montevallo; 2/3/22; 91.

-Pupuceria Lupita/La Colonia Mexica; 111 Railroad Avenue #3, Montevallo; 2/2/22; 92.

-Holiday Inn Express; 260 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 2/11/22; 93.

-Yuuup It’s Good/Cabrones Taqueri; 4781 Highway 25, Montevallo; 2/24/22; 94.

-La Colonia Mexicana; 111 Railroad Avenue #3, Montevallo; 2/3/22; 97.

-Dock of The Bay/Cabrones Taqueria; 4781 Highway 25, Montevallo; 2/8/22; 97.

-Sonesta ES Suites; 3 Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham; 2/22/22; 99.

Hotel/Motel

-La Quinta Inn & Suites #954; 120 Riverchase Parkway, Birmingham; 2/9/22; 83.

-Travelodge; 410 Oak Mountain Circle, Pelham; 2/8/22; 87.

-Ramada Inn, Pelham; 113 Cahaba Valley Park East, Pelham; 2/7/22; 90.

-Fairfield Inn & Suites; 230 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 2/3/22; 95.

-Siegel Select Birmingham 1; 5429 U.S. 280, Birmingham; 2/11/22; 95.

School Lunchroom – Public

-Chelsea Middle School; 2315 Highway 39, Chelsea; 2/4/22; 90.

-Chelsea Park Elementary School; 9000 Chelsea Park, Chelsea; 2/4/22; 98.

Daycare Food Service

-Kiddie Academy; 5412 U.S. Highway 280, Birmingham; 2/1/22; 92.

-Bright Horizons Day Car; 140 Riverchase Parkway, Birmingham; 2/9/22; 95.

-Ardent Preschool & Daycare; 6801 Tattersall Way, Hoover; 2/4/22; 96.

-La Petite Academy #7363; 5198 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 2/25/22; 97.

-La Petite Academy #7369; 2825 Highway 31 South, Pelham; 2/1/22; 97.

-New Vision Learning Academy; 2383 Country Road 95, Helena; 2/10/22; 97.

-Odyssey Early Schools, Inc.; 104 Heatherbrooke Park, Birmingham; 2/1/22; 98.

-South Shelby Baptist Learning Center; 1734 14th Street, Calera; 2/9/22; 98.

-Young Impressions Child Care #2; 1208 Fifth Avenue, Calera; 2/9/22; 99.

-Heritage Preschool; 450 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 2/4/22; 100.