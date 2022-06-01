Sheriff’s reports for Jan. 4-31

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 4-31:

Jan. 4

-SORNA violation-registration with local law enforcement from the 1500 block of First Street North, Alabaster.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property first degree from the 5500 block of Heath Row Drive, Birmingham. A one-third-carat diamond ring valued at $646.92, a three-fourths-carat “V” necklace valued at $559.76, a half-carat band valued at $399.92, a 2-carat diamond ring valued at $3,778.92, two “thumb-sized” gold nuggets valued at $4,000 and $500 in cash were stolen.

Jan. 5

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3100 block of Chelsea Park Ridge, Chelsea.

-Theft fourth degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. An Alabama license plate was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the sub 100 block of Nevinshire Place, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1100 block of Monaghan Drive, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from the area of U.S. 280 and Shelby County 43, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1400 block of Belmont Lane, Helena.

-Suicide attempt from Cyrus Circle, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from Meadowbrook Post Office, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Rich Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 2800 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-Incident from the 200 block of Stoney Trail, Maylene.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Incident from the 900 block of Falling Star Lane, Alabaster.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 2500 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana. Six shipping packages with FedEx labels were recovered.

-Burglary third degree from the 100 block of Valentine Trail, Wilsonville. Ammunition (9-millimeter FMJ, brass), two pairs of Nike Jordan 4 shoes, a pair of Nike Jordan 14 shoes, a Colorado Rockies hat and an L.A. Dodgers hat were stolen.

Jan. 6

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Oak Tree Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5200 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Incident from Goggins Drive, Montevallo.

-Harassment from the 400 block of Honeysuckle Road, Helena.

-Harassing communications, extortion from the 8000 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 100 block of Sullivan Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from Shelby County 270 and Shelby County 260, Alabaster. A utility trailer was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 19000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A residential door valued at $700 was damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 900 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana.

-Identity theft from Homestead Drive, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Items totaling $130.36 were recovered.

-Theft of property from the 3500 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. A Taurus G2C firearm was stolen.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Vehicle versus deer from Cahaba Valley Road near Southern Boulevard, Birmingham. A 1999 Lincoln Towncar was damaged.

Jan. 7

-Property damage from the 200 block of Four J Road, Chelsea. A front door deadbolt lock and structural damage totaled $100.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Forgery, theft of property from the 2200 block of Cahaba Valley Drive Ste K, Birmingham. Four checks were forged for a total of $12,000.88.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of South River Road, Shelby. A Galaxy cell phone valued at $1,200 and a MacBook Pro valued at $1,500 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 2800 block of Alabama 25, Wilton.

-Missing person from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana. A 2007 Chrysler Aspen was damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Liberty Cove, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 3600 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 700 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham. $1,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 5300 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo. A dump trailer valued at $5,000 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham.

-Menacing from the 100 block of Shelby County 22, Pea Ridge.

-Forgery third degree from Eagle Valley Court, Birmingham.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Mason Drive, Chelsea. A 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS was damaged.

-Rendering a false alarm from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

Jan. 8

-Failure to appear from the 5100 block of U.S. 31, Calera.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from Shelby County 46 and Rock Hill Drive, Shelby. Meth (1.2 grams), marijuana (.25 gram) and two pipes were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Meth (approximately 1 gram) was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Pin Oak Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 1000 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 11600 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 100 block of Stinson Drive, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 100 block of Howard Hill Drive, Wilsonville.

-Incident from U.S. 280 in the area of Eagle Point Parkway. A 2017 Mercedes C300 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 6400 block of Shelby County 51, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 1200 block of Eagle Park Road, Birmingham.

-Drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 47 and Shelby County 61, Shelby. A meth pipe, a hitter pipe and a straw were confiscated and/or damaged.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 800 block of Mitchell Lane, Birmingham. A Glock G48 valued at $500 was stolen.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 100 block of Cameron Drive, Chelsea.

-Menacing from the 7900 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

Jan. 9

-Incident from the 7300 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 6500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A tackle box valued at $150, Briggs and Stratton motor valued at $800, Matco impact wrench valued at $650, Small Buddy heater valued at $125, accumulator gauges valued at $1,200 and a kayak valued at $450 were stolen.

-Leaving the scene of an accident, duty upon striking vehicle from the 600 block of Meadow Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A 2015 Toyota Camry sustained $1,000 in damages.

Jan. 10

-Incident from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 76, Harpersville.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Bear Creek and U.S. 280 West, Chelsea. A jar with bag of suspected marijuana, two baby food jars with plastic bags inside, a container of raw wrapping papers, a container of 125 wrapping papers and a rolled cigarette of suspected marijuana were confiscated.

-Theft of property, forgery third degree from the 6300 block of Farley Lane, Birmingham. A total of $50,000 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 300 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of South Hill Drive, Wilsonville.

-Violations of protections order from the 200 block of Applegate Parkway, Pelham.

-Domestic violence from the 600 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Promoting prison contraband second degree from the 100 block of Willow Wood Drive, Sterrett. A syringe with 36 cc of a clear liquid presumed to be methamphetamine was confiscated.

-Property damage from the 800 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A 2013 Hyundai Elantra sustained $500 in damages.

-Found property from the 5500 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A wallet with contents was recovered.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea (Walmart). Miscellaneous items valued at $45.58 were stolen.

Jan. 11

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. An unknown amount of suspected marijuana was confiscated.

-Death investigation from McClinton Drive, Vincent. Tramadol (20 count, 50 milligrams), Meloxicam (40 count, 7.5 milligrams) and Trazadone (250 count, 50 milligrams) were damaged or destroyed.

-Property damage from Shelby County 26 at Wildwood Chapel Road. A 2018 Hyundai Tucson was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Emerald Lane, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 42500 block of Alabama 25 (Vincent Middle High School), Vincent.

-Assault from the 800 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 1300 block of Shelby County 55, Vandiver. A 5-gallon gas can containing gas and valued at $75 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A North Face summer hoodie valued at $100 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Little Creek Circle, Chelsea. A Visa gift card valued at $450 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 42500 block of Alabama 25 (Vincent Middle High School), Vincent.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from Shelby County 47 near the Shelby Post Office, Shelby. A 2008 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Incident from the 200 block of Forrest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Criminal mischief from the 1800 block of Middle Street, Montevallo. Tires on a Ford Ranger valued at $650 were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 1100 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana.

Jan. 12

-Public lewdness from the 400 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 7300 block of Shelby County 47, Chelsea.

-Altered mental status from the 300 block of Shelby County 416, Wilsonville.

-Criminal mischief from the 500 block of Pea Ridge Drive, Montevallo. A tire valued at $150 was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 2600 block of Drennen Place, Birmingham.

-Vehicle versus deer from the 3000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2015 Hyundai Elantra was damaged.

-Incident from the 4500 block of Old Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A mailbox, post and surrounding landscaping were damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 5200 block of Stonehaven Drive, Birmingham. An XBox 360 with two controllers and four games was stolen.

-Incident from the 4500 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A metal awning was damaged.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Chelsea Park Drive, Chelsea. A 2015 Kia K900 was damaged.

-Theft third degree from the 30100 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A Generac generator valued at $800 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 500 block of Southledge Trail, Birmingham. Maijuana (5.03 grams), a grinder with residue and a bottle cap with a socket melted with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 2400 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 4900 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville. Two Mason jars containing marijuana (6.30 ounces) valued at $900 and a digital scale were confiscated.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Park Crossings Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Island Drive, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

Jan. 13

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 400 block of Old Brook Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Rockhill Drive, Shelby. Percocet pills (69 count, 7.5/325) were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Unidentified pills (12 count) were confiscated.

-Property damage from the 500 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana. A 2016 Toyota Camry LE was damaged.

-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 100 block of Lake View Circle, Leeds. A 2014 Ford F-150 valued at $30,000 was stolen.

-Fire investigation-vehicle from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2008 Ford Econoline van was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $88 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 4900 block of Heather Pointe, Birmingham. A suede coat valued at $300, two gift cards valued at $50 each and two credit cards were stolen.

Jan. 14

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Two pills believed to be ecstasy and a grinder with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 0 block of Dana Drive, Montevallo.

-Harassment from the 2700 block of Drennen Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Foothills Parkway Suite 113 at Kolbe Clinic, Chelsea. $5 in cash and other miscellaneous items were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Lane, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 2400 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A driver’s side window was damaged.

-Incident from U.S. 31 and Second Place Northwest, Alabaster.

-Property damage from Old Highway 280 and Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A 2005 Ford Explorer was damaged.

-Incident from the 300 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property, burglary from the 200 block of Paradise Circle, Shelby. A revolver valued at $250, several fishing poles and tackle valued at $300 and other miscellaneous items were stolen.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Shelby County 332, Pelham.

-Forgery, theft of property from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham. Four checks and $10,081.30 in U.S. currency were stolen.

-Criminal mischief third degree from Edwards Lane, Wilsonville. Two window panes were damaged.

Jan. 15

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Mt Laurel Avenue and Dunnavant Valley Road. Marijuana (1.2 grams) and a pipe with burnt marijuana residue were confiscated.

Jan. 16

-Incident from Cahaba Valley Road in the area of Brookhighland Parkway. A 2014 Dodge Journey was damaged.

-Vehicle versus deer from the area of the 9000 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds. A 2009 Hyundai Genesis was damaged.

Jan. 17

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from the 200 block of Carleton Point Lane, Wilsonville. A mailbox, post and front yard were damaged.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Virginia Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Carleton Point Lane, Wilsonville. A mailbox, post and front yard were damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Ashworth Drive, Chelsea. A Dyson Corrale hair straightener valued at $499.99 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Waterloo Bend, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Hwy. 280 and Salser Lane, Birmingham. A 2016 Hyundai Elantra Limited was damaged.

-Incident from the 30000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 200 block of Pebble Road, Montevallo.

Jan. 18

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road. A debit card and two other cards were stolen.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Fairbanks Way, Chelsea. A tire was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Old Magnolia Way, Wilsonville. An Echo chainsaw valued at $430 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 0 block of Grant Street Apartments, Montevallo.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, fraudulent use of a credit card from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. $175 in U.S. currency, a wallet and contents including various cards were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Items valued at a total of $1,490 were stolen.

-Identity theft (two counts) from the 300 block of Shelby Forest Drive, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 11000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A 2020 Nissan Altima was damaged.

-Harassing communications from Old Buttermilk Road, Montevallo.

-Forgery, theft from the 200 block of Heath Drive, Birmingham. $5,000 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road. A 2021 Genesis GV80 was damaged.

-Incident from the 400 block of Hamilton Place, Chelsea.

-Property damage from Westover Road and Heart of Dixie, Westover. A 2010 Nissan Altima was damaged.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).

-Miscellaneous incident on Indian Crest Drive in the area of Valley View Drive. A 2012 Toyota 4Runner was damaged.

Jan. 19

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 441, Wilsonville. Heroin (.32 gram), a digital scale, glass pipe with residue, four soda caps modified to smoke narcotics, multiple baggies and multiple unused syringes were recovered.

-Identity theft, theft of property from the 600 block of Shelby County 480, Vandiver. $65,000 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Preston Lane, Chelsea. $4,011.90 was stolen from a checking account.Jan. 19

-Miscellaneous incident from the 0 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Transmitting obscene material to a child by computer from the 3100 block of Chelsea Park Ridge, Chelsea.

-Animal complaint from the 300 block of Shelby County 470, Leeds.

-Missing person-runaway from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief from the 0 block of Summerwood Lane, Sterrett. A car battery valued at $100 and a Diesel fuel container with fuel valued at $75 were stolen; a wire fence sustained $100 in damages.

-Burglary third degree from the 30100 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A bear compound bow, cross bow, six fixed blade hunting knives and a Master Lock padlock valued at $10 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of North River Road, Shelby.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Carleton Point Lane, Wilsonville. $250 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Missing person-runaway from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Lane, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from near Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Harassing communications from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Solomon Drive, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 47 at Heritage Road, Shelby. Suboxone sublingual film (28 count, 8 milligrams/2 milligrams) was confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Piney Woods Drive, Helena.

Jan. 20

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Westover Road, Harpersville. A 2016 Nissan Maxima was damaged.

-Domestic violence-strangulation from the 2800 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from Express Oil Change, U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2015 Mazda CX-9 was damaged.

-Possession of burglar’s tools from Alabama 25 at Great Pine Road, Vandiver. Three catalytic converters and a DeWalt Sawzall were confiscated.

-Harassment from Woodbury Drive, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous information from the 0 block of Thistle Lane, Calera.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Shelby County 265, Alabaster. A 2020 Big Tex dump trailer valued at $12,000 was stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 300 block of Brothers Avenue, Wilsonville. A Coatimundi valued at $800 was damaged.

Jan. 21

-Property damage from the 33000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A 2006 Dodge Charger was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A set of keys for a 2006 Ford Ranger was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A Kobalt compressor valued at $249 and a Campbell Hausfeld compressor valued at $259 were stolen.

-Incident from the 17000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 500 block of Sheffield Way, Birmingham. A Berretta 9-millimeter pistol valued at $800 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 12000 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett. A pair of Apple AirPods valued at $200 and $100 in cash were stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea. A Nissan Titan was stolen.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 1200 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 5800 block of Shelby County 51, Wilsonville. A 2012 Honda Pilot was damaged.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from an unlisted location.

-Incident from the 200 block of Hawthorne Street, Birmingham.

-Duty to remain on scene of accident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2019 Chevy 1500 sustained minor damage.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Crawford Court, Chelsea.

-Obstructing justice using false ID, possession with intent to distribute controlled substance from the 17000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Burglary from the 17000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A wire frame Easter bunny valued at $30, container of motor oil valued at $20 and a container of windshield washer fluid valued at $10 were stolen.

-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 17000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A 2017 Nissan Titan valued at $40,000 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 17000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A key for a Chevy Silverado SS valued at $100 was stolen.

-Failure to pay for gasoline from the 4000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. $64.86 worth of gasoline was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Willow Branch Lane.

-Death investigation from the 6000 block of Brookhill Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Various cards, identity documents and $21 in cash were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 50 block of Paradise Circle, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 700 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous incident from Alabama 119 near Country Hills Lane, Montevallo. A 2020 Toyota Highlander was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. An Alabama driver license, various cards and $21 in cash were stolen.

Jan. 22

-Incident from the 7500 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. A Hyundai Genesis was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Dana Drive, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Shelby County 47 and Tara Drive, Chelsea. A 2017 Toyota Tacoma was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Flagstone Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from U.S. 31 and 17th Avenue, Calera. A crystal-like substance (.63 gram), liquid synthetic THC, a clear tube with a black hose with synthetic marijuana residue, and a 9-millimeter firearm were recovered.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Christy Drive, Shelby.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 7400 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 7400 block of Shelby County 51, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 2900 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Incident from Valleydale Road in the area of Rutherford Loop.

Jan. 23

-Incident from Reach Way, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief from the 3400 block of Spring Creek Road, Calera. A leather wallet valued at $50, various cards and an Alabama driver license valued at $36 were stolen; a driver’s side window sustained $200 in damages.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Jackson Farm Road, Wilsonville. A four-light vanity fixture and a wall lantern fixture were stolen.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 600 block of Crabapple Lane, Vandiver.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 9100 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 2700 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Fire investigation from the 0 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby. A 1987 Ford Econoline RV sustained $1,000 in damages, and the roof of a house was partially burned and sustained $7,500 in damages.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Snow Drive, Alabaster.

-Community notification violation from the 6400 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

Jan. 24

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Hummingbird Way, Wilsonville. A valid sticker for a tag from a 2013 Audi A4 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1900 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Burglary from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, forgery fourth degree from the 800 block of Valley View Road, Indian Springs. A $900 MoneyGram money order was stolen.

-Unlawful possession, receipt of a controlled substance from the 1900 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville. Clonazepam (1 gram) and marijuana (1 gram) were confiscated.

-Theft of lost property from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners, Chelsea. A wallet valued at $45, various cards and an Alabama driver license were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 5200 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham. A Lenovo Yoga C740 valued at $1,035.49 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from Lake Circle, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Escape from the 100 block of West College Street, Columbiana.

Jan. 25

-Incident from the 11000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Florey Street and Shelby County 62, Vincent. Methamphetamine (1.4 grams) and a glass pipe with crystals and burnt residue were confiscated.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 200 block of Lenox Lane, Birmingham. A total of $1,035.71 was stolen.

-Forgery from the 3000 block of Dundee Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 800 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2200 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, paraphernalia from Shelby County 47 and Shelby County 99, Shelby. A green leafy substance in various plastic packages (166 grams), a scale, 52 individual baggies, a Rock Island Arms .45 ACP pistol, a Kahr C45 .45 pistol and a set of brass knuckles were confiscated.

-Theft of property, forgery fourth degree from the 4900 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham. A total of $2,475 was stolen from a checking account.

-Domestic investigation from the 3400 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. A 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe valued at $1,100 was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. A 2020 Hyundai Elantra sustained $1,000 in paint damage.

-Civil dispute from the 5700 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from an unlisted location. Suspected marijuana in a gold container (3 grams), suspected marijuana in a gold container (6 grams), suspected marijuana in a pill bottle (4 grams) and a glass pipe in a blue case with drug residue and a grinder were confiscated.

Jan. 26

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from Shelby County 47 and Deseret Drive, Shelby. Methamphetamine (1 gram) and suspected marijuana (3 grams) were confiscated.

-Recovered property from the 200 block of Meadow Road, Montevallo. A credit card was recovered.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Magnolia Place, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 1100 block of Forest Lakes Way, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5000 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from Shelby County 22 near Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 and Willow Leaf Drive, Harpersville. A marijuana grinder and a jar containing marijuana (4 grams) were damaged or destroyed.

-Harassing communications from the 5200 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds. A Ruger .380-caliber firearm valued at $400 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1100 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. $120

-Assault second degree, criminal tampering first degree from the 200 block of Berry Lane, Pelham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1600 block of Indian Springs Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from Dogwood Assembly of God, Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

Jan. 27

-Forgery from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham. A check was forged for $3,726.42.

Jan. 28

-Assault from the 300 block of Shelby County 474, Leeds.

-Miscellaneous incident from Valleydale Road at Inverness Parkway, Birmingham. A 2012 Chevy Traverse was damaged.

-Domestic violence-strangulation or suffocation from an unnamed location.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. An iPhone 7 valued at $300 was stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo (Calera Middle School).

-Attempting to elude, resisting arrest from the 30000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-assault, domestic violence-strangulation or suffocation from Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea. A total of 120 wood shipping pallets valued at $600 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1800 block of River Road, Helena. Assorted power/hand tools valued at $1,500, aluminum rims and tires valued at $1,500 and a Berretta 12-gauge automatic shotgun valued at $800 were stolen.

-Burglary from the 900 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from Sagebrush Lane, Maylene. Zubsolv (38 count) was stolen.

Jan. 29

-Giving false name to law enforcement officer; manufacture, sale, use, etc. of synthetic urine from U.S. 280 and Cahaba Park Circle. Two bottles of synthetic urine were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 and Cahaba Park Circle. A baggie of meth (1.4 grams), meth pipe, vial containing an unknown white substance, and a Gatorade bottle containing possible GHB, liquid, were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, promoting prison contraband from the 1700 block of Fulton Springs Road, Alabaster. Suspected marijuana (5 grams) was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 2600 Building of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2021 Harley Davidson XL883 valued at $10,000 was stolen.

-Domestic violence from the 3500 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 400 block of Merry Hill Road, Sterrett. A cellular phone valued at $300 and a Ford Explorer starter cable valued at $30 were damaged.

-Agency assist from the 100 block of Inverness Plaza, Birmingham.

-Interference with custody from the 100 block of Inverness Corners, Birmingham. An Apple iPhone was confiscated.

-Incident from the 300 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 700 block of Shelby Forest Trail, Chelsea.

-Fire investigation from Pioneer Village, Montevallo. A cloth armchair and walls were damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from an unnamed location.

Jan. 30

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 4200 block of Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Connemara Trail, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Farmingdale Road near Old Baker Farm Road, Harpersville. A 2021 Ford Explorer Interceptor was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Rolling Meadows, Vincent.

-Missing person from the 5700 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Harassment from Walmart, U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 East, Chelsea. A 2022 Honda Civic sustained $700 in damages.

-Assault, harassment from the 1 block of Coosa Cove Lane, Columbiana.

-Missing person from the 30 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Hodgens Road, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 500 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Ashton Woods Drive, Chelsea. Various cards were stolen.

Jan. 31

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville. An opaque crystalline substance in a plastic container (21.9 grams) was confiscated.

-Alias-unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

-Incident from the 500 block of Chesser Circle, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 7900 block of Shelby County 43, Sterrett. A 2004 Honda Accord was damaged.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 6000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Promoting prison contraband second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two packages of Buprenorphone and Naloxone (Suboxone) (8 milligrams/2 milligrams) were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea. A total of 75 wooden shipping pallets valued at $375 were stolen.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 7, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from the 800 block of Shelby County 9, Wilsonville. Sod was damaged by cows.

-Promoting prison contraband second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Ziplock bag with a crystal substance that tested positive for meth (1.6 grams) was confiscated.

-Theft of property first degree from the 300 block of Shelby County 97, Columbiana. A John Deere L1-10 tractor valued at $2,300 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 800 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Runaway juvenile from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Lane, Chelsea.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Atchison Parkway, Chelsea. Sin electric shears valued at $70, a Hilti DY351 shotgun (nail gun) valued at $1,800, two 60-volt DeWalt batteries and a 60-volt charger valued at $400, a Hilti BX3 shotgun (nail gun) valued at 1,700, a DeWalt router valued at $100 and a 60-volt cordless DeWalt skill saw valued at $319 were stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Atchison Parkway, Chelsea. A Milwaukee laser kit with accessories valued at $700, Milwaukee laser plumb and line laser valued at $400, two DeWalt rapid chargers valued at $200, a DeWalt 20-volt cordless circular saw valued at $150, six DeWalt 20-volt batteries valued at $150 and two Atomic 20-volt cordless brushless compact drivers valued at $300 were stolen.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A mirror valued at $200 was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A Cloud 8 OG KUSH vape device was recovered.