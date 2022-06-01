Sheriff’s reports for May 1-13

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from May 1-13:

May 1

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 41, Birmingham. A torn plastic bag containing 60 various ecstasy pills was confiscated.

-Promoting prison contraband second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A white rock substance that tested positive for cocaine (0.6 gram) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2000 block of Springfield Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items from Walmart valued at $132.01.

-Domestic investigation from the 30 block of James Circle, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 30 block of James Circle, Columbiana.

-DUI, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 41, Birmingham. A metal grinder containing suspected marijuana (0.2 gram) and a Taurus 9-millimeter firearm plus one magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from Emily Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 19, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Shelby County 471, Sterrett. An unknown white powdery substance (0.51 gram) was confiscated.

May 2

-Suicide attempt from Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 109, Columbiana.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 60 block of Shelby County 87, Calera. A digital scale with a white powdery substance was confiscated.

-Incident from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road, Alabaster.

-Promoting prison contraband from the Shelby County Jail. Binoid Premium-The Juice (1000 milligrams) and a vape pen were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. A TroyBilt 2500 pressure washer valued at $400 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. Assorted U.S. currency totaling $100,000 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from Pineywood Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Altadena, Birmingham. Adderall (180 count, 30 milligrams) was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Sunset Lake Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 5300 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Extortion, distributing a private image with intent to harass from the 1000 block of Eagle Valley Drive, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 2200 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-Incident from the 5100 block of Meadowbrook Road.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 100 block of Kentwood Drive, Alabaster. Green marijuana (1.1 grams) was recovered.

-Incident from the 100 block of Kentwood Drive, Alabaster. A metal door valued at $400 was damaged.

-Leaving premises of gasoline service establishment without remitting payment from the 1500 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. Gasoline (24.4 gallons) valued at $96.26 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).

-Incident from the 400 block of Crossbridge Road, Chelsea.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 500 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A Vivint panel and Vivint cameras (five count) valued at $3,000 were stolen.

May 3

-Disorderly conduct from the 239-mile marker of I-65 North, Alabaster.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Miscellaneous food items and a bag of ice valued at $3.14 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A green leafy substance (marijuana) (25 grams), two glass pipes with residue, five debit cards, an Alabama EBT and two Alabama drivers licenses were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from an unnamed location. A 2022 Hyundai Venue was damaged.

-Incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Forgery third degree, theft third degree from the 100 block of Port Drive, Shelby. A total of $350 was stolen from a check, and $30 was transferred to an unknown account via wire transfer using check information.

-Theft of property, theft of lost property from RaceTrace at the 15400 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An Alabama driver’s license and various other identity documents and cards were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 900 block of Griffin Road, Chelsea. $1,800 in U.S. dollars were stolen.

-Domestic violence-third degree harassment from the 2000 block of Wilmington Place, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Forgery third degree, theft third degree from the 100 block of Port Drive, Shelby. A total of $425 was stolen from a check.

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Disorderly conduct from the 400 block of Forest Lakes Parkway, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Gammon Way, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 100 block of Narrows Point Circle, Birmingham.

-Harassment, reckless endangerment from the 0 block of Forest Lakes Parkway, Chelsea.

-Theft of property third degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $593.15 was stolen.

-Assault third degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 265, Alabaster.

May 4

-Fire investigation from the 1800 block of Crenshaw Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from 112 N. Main St., Columbiana, outside the north prisoner entrance.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Derrick Drive, Vincent.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Thornberry Drive, Birmingham. Six plants were damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 400 block of Depot Street, Wilton. A Samsung cell phone valued at $1,200 and a Samsung tablet valued at $1,200 were stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 200 block of Dorough Road, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Chesser Drive, Chelsea

-Harassing communications from the 4800 block of Riverwood Place, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from Alabama 205, Montevallo.

-SORNA violation-adult sex offender registration with local law enforcement from the 100 block of Nelson Walker Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-burglary third degree, theft of property from the 2300 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. An HP laptop computer valued at $500, a rug and a cow print run valued at a combined $3,600, a gold heart bracelet valued at $1,200, a gold necklace with three diamonds valued at $1,200, round table with four acrylic chairs valued at $1,300 and a long hair wig valued at $400 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

May 5

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 4800 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Two debit cards, $20 in U.S. currency, a Mansur Gavriel bag valued at $895 and a driver’s license valued at $25 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A catalytic converter valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 500 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 5600 block of Timber Hill Road, Birmingham at Bruno Montessori Academy. A 2020 Ford F-150 was damaged, and a purse was stolen.

-Harassment from the 3300 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 1400 block of Shelby County 277, Helena.

-Miscellaneous information from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from Shelby County 35 at County Services Pelham.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Aggravated cruelty to animals from the 60 block of Bethlehem Church Road, Shelby.

-Incident from the 6800 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A $199 camera drone was stolen and recovered.

-Harassing communications from the 3300 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

May 6

-Identity theft from the 5200 block of South Shades Crest Road, Bessemer.

-Harassment, reckless endangerment from the 3400 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 2500 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A plastic mailbox sustained $150 in damages.

-Public intoxication, resisting arrest from the 100 block of Resource Center Parkway, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 2800 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.

-DUI-alcohol, no driver’s license from Shelby County 10 and Shelby County 204, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-burglary, harassment from the 4300 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 100 block of Kinstler Drive, Maylene.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass from the 8200 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. A 5-gallon gas can valued at $25 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Elyton Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 100-200 blocks of Trails End Road, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Battle Drive, Montevallo.

May 7

-DUI and/or .08 percent BAC from the 3000 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 80 block of Brantleyville Drive, Maylene.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Park View Drive, Chelsea.

-Duty upon striking vehicle from the 80 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea. A 2014 Buick Encore was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 19000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise valued at $45.45 was stolen.

-Property damage to vehicle from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea. A 2022 Nissan Altima was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Four brake rotors were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Vantana Drive, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 3600 block of Stratford Lane, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover. A Ford Freestyle sustained $3,000 in damages.

May 8

-Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Two windows on doors were damaged.

-Burglary, shooting into unoccupied dwelling from the 400 block of Hillandell Road, Birmingham. A glass door valued at $300 was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 20 block of Selma Street, Montevallo. A house window with screen valued at $250 was damaged.

-Domestic violence-strangulation from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Morris Estates Drive, Columbiana. $350 was stolen.

-Burglary, shooting into unoccupied dwelling from the 400 block of Hillandell Road, Birmingham. A wooden door with glass was damaged, and a 9-millimeter fired brass casing and a copper jacket fired 9-millimeter bullet were recovered, along with a CD with photos of the scene.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, criminal mischief third degree from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A 2016 Ford Focus was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 at Alabama 25, Harpersville. A glass pipe with residue and a plastic baggy with suspected marijuana (.45 gram) were confiscated.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 2400 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. An Apple iMac valued at $1,790 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 4700 block of U.S. 280 at iStorage, Birmingham. Five Gibson guitars valued at $4,000, six guitar amplifiers valued at $2,500 and personal documents were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 70 block of Sterrett Drive, Sterrett. A container sealed with red bio tape containing a syringe with needle and clear liquid (.19 gram) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Alabama 25 and Ewing Street, Montevallo. Green marijuana (46.30 grams) was recovered.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 4900 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville. A glass pipe with burnt crystalline residue was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham.

-Throwing or shooting deadly or dangerous missile into occupied vehicle, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief third degree from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A 2016 Ford Focus was damaged.

May 9

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Chesser Drive, Chelsea. Unknown make and model side by side, camouflage with winch valued at $3,500 was stolen.

-SORNA violation-registration information required from the 60 block of Bethlehem Church Road, Shelby.

-Incident from the 100 block of North Main Street, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Willow Leaf Circle, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Shelby County 97, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Forrest Lakes Drive, Sterrett. An Apple iPhone was damaged.

-Assault with bodily fluids, drug paraphernalia from the 11000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A clear plastic baggy with a white crystal substance inside and a Swisher Sweet Cigarillo package containing a glass pipe were confiscated.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Branch Drive, Chelsea. A screen for back porch and frame was damaged.

-Incident from the 6900 block of Shelby County 51, Wilsonville.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 30 block of Homestead Trail, Pelham.

-Incident from the 4900 block of Mountain View Parkway, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 13000 block of Shelby County 73, Montevallo.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Homestead Trail, Pelham.

-Menacing from the 900 block of Shelby County 67, Calera.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 2000 block of Oak Meadows Place, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Oak Meadows Place, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Branchwater Way, Maylene.

-Harassing communications from the 1600 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-Unlawful possession/receipt of controlled substance, promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Meth (.5 gram) and an unknown white powder (.5 gram) were confiscated.

-Disorderly conduct from the 300 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Burglary from the 400 block of Bounds Landing Road, Columbiana. Unknown miscellaneous jewelry and a Husqvarna riding lawn mower valued at $1,200 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Showtime Farm Road, Montevallo. An Alabama tag was stolen.

-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

May 10

-Incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea. A glass window and screen was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 East at Belcher Drive, Birmingham. A plastic bag containing a rolled blunt with a green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana inside (1.98 grams) was confiscated.

-Theft of property third degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 4K UHD Vizio Smart TV valued at $298, 4K UHD Roku Smart TV valued at $268 and a Vizio 4K Smart TV valued at $448 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 400 block of Lime Creek Bend, Chelsea. A retaining wall was damaged.

-Dogs running at large from the 5000 block of Shelby County 39.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1400 block of Shelby County 491, Vandiver.

-Burglary from the 4000 block of Spring Creek Road, Montevallo. A Lane cedar box and assorted costume jewelry were stolen, and a door frame was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Marijuana (14.5 grams), a set of digital scales and a Glock 9-millimeter firearm were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 900 block of Shelby County 67, Calera.

-Incident from the sub-100 block of New Hope Road, Montevallo.

-Incident from Beeswax Park near the back pavilion, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

May 11

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $101.50 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $26.41 were stolen.

-Domestic violence second degree-stalking first degree from the 5200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 2000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Dell desktop computer valued at $800 and a 6-foot step ladder valued at $150 were stolen; a 7-foot custom Christmas tree valued at $800 was damaged.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Kingston Road, Chelsea.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 4000 block of Shelby County 109, Chelsea. A mailbox was damaged.

-SORNA violation-registration with local law enforcement from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 600 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea.

-Fire investigation from Shelby County 39 and Gardner Drive, Chelsea. A Nissan pickup was burned.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea. Valium pills (38 count) and Morphine (16-milliliter vial) were recovered.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).

May 12

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order, harassing communications from the 6900 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Crabapple Lane, Vandiver.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Lewis Road, Columbiana. Unnamed pills (88 count, 10 milligrams each) were damaged or destroyed.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Watermill Circle, Birmingham. A total of $8,456 was stolen from a checking account.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Vehicle/residential fire from the 1800 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana. A mobile home and 2001 Ford Expedition were damaged.

-Rape, sexual torture from the 4000 block of Riverwood Place, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 400 block of Valley View Lane, Indian Springs. A window was damaged.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).

May 13

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Pants valued at $17.98 and an Apple Watch band valued at $12.97 were stolen and later recovered.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 26000 block of Alabama 145, Wilsonville.

-Disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.

-Resisting arrest from the 6000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Davis Road, Wilsonville.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, fraudulent use of a debit or credit card from the 11000 block of Shelby County 47, Chelsea. A total of $2,477.76 was stolen from a Regions debit card, $1,651.84 was stolen from an American Express card and $1,445.36 was stolen from a Chase credit card.

-Domestic violence-assault from Alabama 155 at Shelby County 18, Montevallo.

-Assault from the 1300 block of Shelby County 491, Vandiver, 50 yards north on Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks.

-Incident from the 60 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous information from the 3200 block of Shelby County 83, Vincent.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 5000 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana. A wallet, insurance card, driver license and $200 were stolen.

-Resisting arrest from the 3000 block of Chippenham Circle, Birmingham. Taser prongs were confiscated.

-DUI from U.S. 280 and Gallups Crossroads, Harpersville.

-Incident from the 12000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from Longmeadow Mobile Home Park, Maylene.