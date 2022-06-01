Sheriff’s reports for the month of April

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from April 1-30.

April 1

-Fire investigation from the 1100 building of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. Apartments were burned.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of Split Rail Trail, Birmingham. A total of 99 cents in coins was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 5100 block of Split Trail Trail, Birmingham. A box of 9-millimeter ammunition and a Sarge fixed blade knife with sheath were stolen.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Chelsea Ridge Drive, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Weldon Street, Wilsonville. Suboxone (46 count) was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2000 block of Preston Lane, Chelsea. A U.S. Flag valued at $50 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from the 0 block of Breland Street, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Indian Valley Road, Birmingham. $1,588 was stolen from a card.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 3900 block of Shelby County 30, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 2000 block of Buckboard Road, Birmingham. $120 in cash, general merchandise valued at $200 and a broach were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 1800 block of River Drive, Shelby. $471.72 was stolen from a credit card.

-Incident from Pawnee Drive, Indian Springs.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2500 block of Kanawha Circle, Birmingham. A Glock 9-millimeter firearm valued at $550 and a Beretta 9-millimeter firearm valued at $800 were stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 300 block of Shelby County 338, Chelsea.

April 2

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Marketplace Circle, Calera.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 2900 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from Alabama 25 at North Main Street, Wilsonville. A 2013 Lexus IS250 was damaged.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 1200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A 2017 Honda Civic was damaged.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 1200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A 2002 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $165.44 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Items valued at $60.60 were stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of Chesser Drive, Chelsea.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 600 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A plastic bag containing a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana (15 grams) and a glass pipe were confiscated.

-Civil dispute-property damage from the 3000 block of Rock School Road, Harpersville. A Ford Econoline van was damaged.

-Agency assist from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Property theft fourth degree from Walmart at the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Items valued at $232.71 were stolen.

-Death investigation from Stonebrook Drive, Birmingham.

April 3

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Magnolia Lane, Pell City, Alabama. An outdoor storage structure containing various items was burned.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Sitton Circle, Westover.

-Identity theft from the 3600 block of Shoals Court, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 2100 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $28.82 were stolen.

-Noise disturbance from the 300 block of Shelby Forest Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Cross Grove Lane, Birmingham.

-Sex abuse from the 1000 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby.

-Dogs running at large from the 3000 block of River Birch Trail, Chelsea. A beige colored mixed breed dog was reported.

April 4

-Incident from the 5500 block of Afton Drive, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 West, Chelsea.

-Promoting prison contraband second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Suspected meth (1.6 grams) in a small plastic baggie was recovered.

-Harassment from the 5000 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Dog bite from Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 480 block of Heatherwood Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 6400 block of Shelby County 86, Calera.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft of property from the 1400 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. $1,100 was stolen from a check.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Valentine Lane, Wilsonville.

-Impersonating peace officer from Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Possession with intent to distribute-methamphetamine, resisting arrest from the 36000 block of Alabama 25, Harpersville. A plastic baggie containing a crystal substance (methamphetamine) and a used syringe with drug residue and no needle were confiscated.

-Incident from the 100 block of Hickory Wood Lane, Montevallo.

-Fraudulent use of credit card or debit card from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A card was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Brookhighland Lane, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North, Calera. A “black tie” glass container with a small amount of marijuana, a “gelatti” glass container with a small amount of marijuana, a marijuana cigarette, small grinder with residue and plastic cigarette case with residue were recovered.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 3100 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Hickory Wood Lane, Montevallo.

April 5

-Public intoxication from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Harassment-physical contact from the 3400 block of Shoals Court, Birmingham.

-Juvenile runaway from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 15000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from U.S. 280 West and Shelby County 280, Chelsea. A 2021 Honda Pilot was damaged.

-Incident from the 2000 block of U.S. 31, Calera.

-Domestic investigation from the 2500 block of Simmsville Road, Pelham.

-Civil dispute from the 10100 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 800 block of 4H Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. A 2000 Ford F-450 rollback truck, a 1998 Chevy C6500 wrecker truck and four trailers were stolen.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Jameswood Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree, criminal mischief first degree from the 2100 block of Shelby County 35, Pelham. Six catalytic converters valued at $1,000 each for a total of $6,000 were stolen.

-Incident from an unknown location.

-Identity theft, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Coosa Cove Lane, Shelby. Driver license information and $48 via Cash App were stolen.

-Harassment from Shelby County 315, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 400 block of Quail Ridge Lane, Wilsonville.

-Attempting to elude from the 500 block of Union Station Place, Calera. A plastic tray with marijuana residue, rolling papers with marijuana residue and a Taurus handgun were recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise valued at $47.85 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 4900 block of Sussex Road, Birmingham. Gabapentin pills (15 count), a small black in color substance (heroin, 0.03 gram), a metal spoon, two used needles and an empty Gabapentin bottle were confiscated.

-Harassment from Shelby County 315, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 4100 block of Eagle Crest Drive, Birmingham.

-DUI from the 100 block of Shelby County 87, Calera. A Barton premium vodka bottle was recovered.

April 6

-Criminal mischief from Brantleyville Church of God of the Union Assembly, Shelby County 270, Maylene. Two solar powered spotlights valued at $30 were damaged.

-Menacing from the 100 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Walmart, Chelsea. Deodorant, candy, cat litter and cat food valued at a total of $37.21 were stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Walmart, Chelsea. Sporting goods, electronics and auto supplies valued at $520 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 3900 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. Suspected meth (2.8 grams), suspected marijuana (2.5 grams) and one metal and one clear pipe with residue were recovered.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby. Pregabalin (87 capsules, 150 milligrams) were stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1200 block of Lee Branch Lane, Birmingham. Two catalytic converters valued at $5,000 were stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Branchwater Way, Maylene.

-Miscellaneous information from the 300 block of Gould Road, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Linwood Road, Sterrett. Two residential windows were damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1700 block of Landview Road, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Landview Road, Montevallo. A hand drawn picture was stolen.

-Violation of a protective order from the 50 block of Hawthorn Street, Birmingham.

April 7

-Domestic investigation from the 2700 block of AL-Lin Circle, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3700 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. A 2017 Nissan Murano and a calf with a yellow tag in ear were damaged.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 7000 block of Whitetail Cove, Birmingham. A 2008 Infiniti G35 was damaged.

-Incident from Shelby County 13 north of Shelby County 1. A 2020 Kia Sorento was damaged.

-Duty of driver involved in motor vehicle accident from Sunny Meadows Drive and Shelby County 14, Birmingham. A 2008 Toyota 4Runner sustained $500 in damages.

-SORNA violation-registration fees from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Civil dispute from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Terrorist threat from the 5500 block of Double Oak Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A debit card, United Healthcare card loaded with $120, Cash App card loaded with $10, leather wallet valued at $20, sim card from cell phone valued at $30 and driver’s license valued at $35 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Women’s shoes valued at $19.98, bike shorts valued at $5.98, women’s hat valued at $7.97, water bottle valued at $3, apple juice valued at $2.24 and two Lunchables valued at $2.20 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A pair of men’s briefs valued at $19.70 was stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A battery charger valued at $59, car battery valued at $149.84, air fryer valued at $159, car lights valued at $74 and Hyper Tough air compressor valued at $70 were stolen.

-Incident from the 30 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

April 8

-Domestic violence from an unnamed location.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. An iPhone was recovered.

-Menacing from the 6100 block of Aleah Lane, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 600 block of Shelby County 446, Columbiana. A federal government assistance card was stolen.

-Property damage from the 800 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana. A 2017 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Incident from the 300 block of Lime Creek Circle, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 5500 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Assault from the 600 block of Chelsea Crossroad, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 600 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 8100 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Better Homes and Garden trash can valued at $43.98, men’s pants valued at $19.98, men’s jeans valued at $19.98 and men’s shorts valued at $16.92 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Wildwood Lane, Indian Springs.

-Harassing communications from the 900 block of Talon Way, Birmingham.

April 9

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 51, Westover. An iPhone sustained $400 in damages.

-DUI-alcohol from the 5500 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Chelsea Farms Road, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 30500 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 2400 block of Brook Run, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from Olmsted Street at Croft Street, Birmingham. A credit card, Alabama driver license valued at $20 and $15 in cash were stolen.

-Incident from the 600 block of Valley View Road, Indian Springs.

-Criminal mischief from the 1800 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A 2014 Honda Accord windshield was damaged.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 800 block of Narrows Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Liberty Road, Chelsea.

-Missing person from the 200 block of Wild Rose Lane, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 90 block of Shaw Ridge, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 6600 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1800 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham.

April 10

-Incident from the 100 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 437, Chelsea. A marijuana cigarette was recovered.

-DUI-alcohol from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from Alabama 25 at Lakewood Circle, Dunnavant. A wiring harness valued at $10,000 was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2300 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A Coach purse valued at $200 and Adderall were stolen.

-Harassment from Pawnee Drive, Indian Springs.

-Incident from U.S. 280 and Champion Boulevard, Birmingham. A 2019 Kia Sedona was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Chelsea Park Road, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Rosebud Lane, Calera. Marijuana (9.5 grams) and Adderall (0.8 gram) were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from Heardmont Park.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 block of Evan Circle, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Alabama 145 at Nine Oaks Drive, Shelby. Cratom in two separate bottles weighing 25.8 grams and 22.4 grams, respectively, was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from Shelby County 41 between Trott Lane and Clover Drive, Birmingham. A vehicle door sustained $500 in damages.

-Domestic violence-harassment, criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Birdsong Lane, Montevallo.

April 11

-DUI-alcohol from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 1100 block of Shelby County 491, Vandiver. Glass sustained $100 in damages, a wooden door panel sustained $150 in damages, and drawers from an antique jewelry box valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Incident from the 200 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Essex Drive, Sterrett. A necklace valued at $30 and $4,000 in cash were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 150 block of Shelby County 442, Westover. A bottle of Oxycodone containing 75 pills was stolen.

-Incident from the 500 block of Lovette Drive, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 22 at Triple B Drive Road, Montevallo. Marijuana (4 grams) was confiscated.

-Harassment from the 80 block of Pawnee Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1200 block of Shelby County 97, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Wade Drive, Montevallo. $1,365 was stolen from a credit card.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 800 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo. Suspected marijuana (3.8 grams) and Top rolling papers were recovered.

-Assault third degree from the 800 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 800 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 400 block of Forrest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Shelby County 5, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from the 1400 block of Sumner Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville.

-Assault third degree from the 800 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from Rock School Road, Wilsonville. Heart pills valued at $150, $200 in change, mixed valuable rings and earrings, $50 in cash and an unknown amount of antique silver were stolen.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Chesser Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 4700 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Springfield Loop East, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Shelby County 97, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Lovette Lane, Columbiana.

April 12

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 55200 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. Marijuana (2 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 500 block of North Horton Road, Wilsonville. An iPhone valued at $749 and an Apple Watch valued at $450 were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 and Essex Drive, Chelsea. A bag with a green leafy-like substance (marijuana) (3.9 grams) and a black scale with residue were confiscated.

-Incident from an unknown location.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby. A 3-ton outside AC unit valued at $4,000 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 2100 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Fire investigation from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Miami Fusion Cafe was damaged.

-Assault third degree, reckless endangerment from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville.

-Incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Menacing from the 4000 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Incident from the 0-100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea. A Motorola phone was confiscated.

-Incident from the 6000 block of English Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 2100 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.

-Incident from Brook Highland Parkway in the area of Stone Brook Drive. A 2018 Honda Civic was damaged.

-Harassment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 (Walmart), Chelsea. Assorted merchandise valued at $182.94 was stolen.

-Missing person from English Village Lane, Birmingham.

April 13

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 3000 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Brynleigh Circle, Chelsea. A $4,000 loan was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A chain link fence sustained $300 in damages.

-Incident from the 14700 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A 2008 Kia Optima was recovered.

-Theft of property from the 3500 block of Petal Fall Drive, Birmingham. $550 was stolen from a checking account.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Toddler clothes valued at $54.69 were stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Branch Drive, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 1200 block of Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea. A Komatsu bulldozer sustained $110,161.31 in damages.

-Death investigation from Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2400 block of Wine Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from U.S. 231 and Shelby County 59, Vincent. Glass pipe with crystalline and burnt residue was confiscated.

-Theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from Lowe’s at Brookhighland Plaza, Birmingham. A Ruger pistol valued at $300 was stolen.

-Theft of property from Sunday Drive, Chelsea. A Colt .380 firearm and a Colt Detective .38 Special were stolen.

-Agency assist from the 238-mile marker of I-65, Alabaster.

April 14

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two Panino snacks valued at $3.76, pistachios valued at $9.94, six necklaces valued at $23.28, five cans of tuna valued at $4.11, Giulianoredo valued at $3.98 and body jewelry valued at $10 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 800 block of Narrows Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 479, Vincent.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 314, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way at Joseph’s Table, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 1400 block of Hillsboro Lane, Helena.

-Criminal trespass from the 800 block of Paradise Cove Lane, Wilsonville.

-Forgery, theft of property from the 100 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana. Seven personal checks were forged for a total of $4,800.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $79.17 was stolen.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 900 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Burglary third degree from the 400 block of Valley View Lane, Indian Springs. Approximately $20,000 worth of antique firearms and two large stereo speakers were stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 2200 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver. A wire fence sustained $50 in damages.

April 15

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Willow Branch Trail, Chelsea.

-Obstructing justice using false ID from the 4700 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 600 block of Polo Circle, Chelsea. $859 was stolen.

-Missing person-runaway juvenile from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 5000 block of Alabama 119, Birmingham. A driver’s side mirror was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Branchwater Way, Maylene.

-Harassment from the 13000 block of Old Highway 280, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 5300 block of Dunnavant Valley Cove, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A catalytic converter with O2 sensor valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Incident from the 900 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, domestic violence third degree-assault third degree from the 100 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana.

-Resisting arrest from the 100 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 80 block of Miller’s Farm Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

April 16

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Leaving scene of accident from U.S. 280 and Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham. A 2014 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 and Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 119 and U.S. 280. A 2004 Toyota Sequoia SUV was confiscated.

-Property damage from Alabama 119 and U.S. 280. A 2004 Toyota Sequoia SUV was damaged.

-Assault from Silver Lane, Alabaster.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault third degree from the 100 block of Sugar Maple Lane, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Horseback Trail, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, tampering with physical evidence from the 4000 block of Montevallo Road, Montevallo. Suspected synthetic marijuana (76 grams) and three homemade marijuana cigarettes were recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An 18-pack of eggs valued at $3.75, greens trio valued at $3.14, sweet relish valued at $2.97, potatoes valued at $4.58, Velveeta cheese block valued at $7.98 and two cut yams valued at $1.98 each were stolen.

-Incident from the 5900 block of Pitti Lane, Youngstown, Florida.

-Missing person from the 100 block of King’s Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

April 17

-Domestic investigation from the 20 block of Squire Glen Lane, Birmingham.

-Missing person from an unnamed location.

-Public intoxication from Narrows Drive at Narrows Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 500 block of Quail Ridge Lane, Wilsonville.

-Assault from Alabama 70 near Shelby County 47, Calera.

-Domestic investigation from the 2800 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 6100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. An unknown white substance (1 gram) and Suboxone (1 gram) were confiscated.

-Missing person from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 0-100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from N. Horton Road near Alabama 145, Wilsonville. Various clothes and personal items were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Depot Street, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Robertson Lane, Sterrett.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Sugar Maple Lane, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A green leafy substance (7.9 grams) was confiscated.

-Public intoxication from Valleydale Road at Valleydale Baptist Church, Birmingham.

-Vehicle versus deer from Alabama 119 and Keith Drive, Birmingham. A 2017 Toyota Highlander was damaged.

-Criminal mischief, leaving scene of accident from the 900 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. Two bushes, an apartment building and a 2015 Nissan Rogue were damaged.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Robertson Lane, Sterrett. A Glock 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol valued at $1,000 was stolen.

April 18

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Montevallo.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 2000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Lilly Drive, Sterrett.

-Menacing, reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 1400 block of Shelby County 440, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 3000 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Civil dispute from the 600 block of Dorough Road, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 7100 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from the 6000 block of Double Oak Way, Birmingham. A brick mailbox was damaged.

-Production of obscene matter containing visual depiction of a person under 17 (two counts) from the 100 block of Hickory Wood Lane, Montevallo.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 East in the area of Scotch Drive, Birmingham. A 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle was damaged.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 3500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Failure to appear from the 100 block of Paddington Station, Maylene. Fentanyl (1.7 grams) and methamphetamine (0.76 gram) were confiscated.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. White notebook paper was confiscated.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Willow Branch Trail, Chelsea.

-Missing person from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Willow Branch Trail, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Paradise Circle, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 700 building of Eagle Ridge Apartments, Birmingham. A laptop valued at $150, handbag, Doxycycline prescription and computer bag were stolen.

April 19

-Minor in possession of tobacco or electronic nicotine device from Shelby County 55 and Rosewood Drive, Sterrett. Six e-cigarettes were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 2500 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 at Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham. Two used syringes were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Liberty Cove, Chelsea.

-Incident from an unknown location.

-Incident from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Lot 2, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous information from an unknown location in Shelby County.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Eagle Ridge Court, Birmingham.

-Person forbidden to possess pistol from Shelby County 17 at Morris Drive, Montevallo. A Smith & Wesson SD40 pistol and an LG cell phone were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Christy Drive, Shelby. An LG device, a small lamp and shoe strings to an Adidas shoe were damaged.

-Property damage from the 2000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A septic tank was damaged.

April 20

-Disorderly conduct, drug paraphernalia from the 6000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A glass pipe with drug residue was confiscated, and two Taser cartridges were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 South at Shelby County 467, Vincent. Three glass pipes with residue and a pill bottle with marijuana (22.4 grams) were confiscated.

-Use of defense spray, domestic violence third degree-assault from the 2500 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 9000 block of U.S. 280, Westover.

-Fraudulent use of debit or credit card from the 1000 block of Springfield Drive, Chelsea. A total of $350 was stolen from a debit card.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Lakeview Drive, Leeds. Three ignition coils valued at $175 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 1100 block of Sumner Drive, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1400 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea. A 2020 Chevy Spa was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A brick wall was damaged.

-Harassment from the 4000 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Incident from the 11000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 90 block of Shelby County 205, Montevallo.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Lake Drive, Shelby. Hydrocodone (87 count) and Alprazolam (56 count) were confiscated.

-Incident from the 3300 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 200 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 at the 22-mile marker, Westover. Marijuana (3.51 grams), two grinders, two glass pipes, a scale and two rolling machines were confiscated.

-Theft of property from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 42, Shelby. A 2011 Nissan Rogue was stolen.

-Burglary from the 60 block of Keller Lane, Vincent. A SCCY CPX-2 9-millimeter firearm valued at $425 was stolen.

-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 500 block of Indian Crest Drive, Indian Springs.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 200 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

April 21

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Spruce Drive, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 3800 block of Shelby County 13, Helena. A 2015 Nissan Sentra was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 300 block of Carlow Lane, Birmingham. A glass door sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unknown location.

-Criminal trespass, criminal mischief from the 2600 block of Shelby County 331, Columbiana. A road/trail was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A drum fan valued at $64.87, kitchen sets valued at $77 and $99, two towels valued at $27.68, cookware valued at $99 and a 16-piece plate set valued at $49.92 were stolen.

-DUI-combined substance from Shelby County 10 at Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 10600 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. Methamphetamine (5.2 grams) was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A Delta King THC pen was recovered.

-Robbery, theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Walmart, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items including groceries and cleaning supplies valued at $198.31 were stolen.

April 22

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Commerce Drive at Shelby Street, Montevallo. A glass pipe with drug residue was confiscated.

-Incident from the 400 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Burglary from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A glass entry door valued at $1,000 was damaged, and an assortment of cigarette cartons was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 9500 block of Shelby County 55, Westover. A Craftsman socket set valued at $100 and a Budweiser beer handle from a keg valued at $10 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Polo Way, Chelsea. Five houseplants and a Nintendo Switch system were stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Forgery, theft of property fourth degree from an unknown location. A check was forged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from Aleah Lane, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A catalytic converter valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 7000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Duralast car battery core valued at $30, assorted new car parts valued at $700 and a drop box valued at $250 were stolen.

-Incident from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Chelsea Park Road, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Jasmine Drive, Alabaster. A total of $2,550 in stolen funds was paid via an online service.

-Harassment from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham at Chuck-E-Cheese.

-Incident from the 3 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

April 23

-DUI-alcohol from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Property damage from the 1200 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham. A door lock was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 22-mile marker of U.S. 280, Westover. A green leafy substance in a baggie (2 grams) was recovered.

-Missing person-juvenile runaway from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive at Hughes House, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 at Rosebud Lane, Calera. A crystal substance (meth) in plastic baggies (8 grams), a syringe with drug residue along with cut straws, and two glass pipes with residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 900 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A camera stabilizer valued at $500 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 7200 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 6700 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana. A gaming desk valued at $150, Mama Roo baby swing valued at $400, twin beds valued at $400 and assorted children’s clothing valued at $2,000 were stolen.

-Missing person from the 100 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from Shelby County 251 at Slab Road, Montevallo.

-Missing person from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Property located from the 5000 block of Eagle Crest Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 19000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A green leafy substance (5 grams) and six glass pipes with residue were confiscated.

-Ignition interlock device required from U.S. 280 and Riverview Road, Birmingham.

-Assault from the 0 block of Minnow Lane, Shelby.

-Missing person from the 100 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea.

April 24

-Menacing from the 3200 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Sheila Point, Shelby. A crystal-like substance believed to be meth (4.5 grams), a glass pipe with residue and two miscellaneous pipes with residue were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 0 block of Wehapa Drive at Kendrick Cemetery, Leeds. A total of 26 stone blocks valued at $208 and seven mason caps valued at $84 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham at Herdmont Park.

-Harassment from the 1000 block of Paradise Point Drive, Columbiana.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Dewberry Drive, Birmingham. A wheel for a 2012 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Criminal trespass from the 30 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Fire investigation from the 3300 block of Afton Lane, Birmingham. A 2003 Flet 40G RV was damaged.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Adney Circle, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3600 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 4000 block of Somerset Ridge, Birmingham.

-Domestic incident from Truss Curry Circle, Shelby.

-Incident from the 0 block of Westside Lane, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of McGowin Road, Wilsonville. Marijuana (14.2 grams), two rubber pipes with residue, several glass pipes with residue, two containers with residue, three grinders with marijuana residue and two cell phones were confiscated.

-Incident from the 600 block of Fadora Drive, Wilsonville.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 2200 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A Louis Vuitton bag, two debit cards, $300 in cash, a necklace valued at $4,000 and a bracelet valued at $2,000 were stolen.

April 25

-Burglary, theft of property from the 200 block of Shelby County 201, Montevallo. A Browning 12-gauge shotgun valued at $500 and a vehicle battery valued at $200 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Depot Street, Montevallo. A Norfolk Southern train car NSSX-526 with cross ties inside was burned.

-DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage from the 234-mile marker of I-65 South, Calera.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Garrett Road, Vincent. Oxycodone/Acetaminophen was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 3500 block of Chickering Circle, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 5100 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 80 block of Garrett Road, Vincent. A window pane was damaged.

-Incident from the 700 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster.

-Civil matter from the 80 block of Hamilton Drive, Montevallo.

-Forgery, theft of property from the 4500 block of Oxford Road, Birmingham. $782.40 was stolen from a check.

-Incident from the 100 block of Christ’s Way, Maylene.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from Keller Lane and Shelby County 479, Vincent. Diesel fuel valued at $200 was stolen during use of a backhoe.

-Harassment from the 5100 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Missing person from the 5000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 7400 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett at Smith Forest Products. Plywood (1,840 pieces) valued at $46,000 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from George Roy Parkway at Shelby County 22, Calera. Meth (2.38 grams) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Shelena Lane, Shelby.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Taser cartridge and Taser AFIDS were reported.

-Incident from Camp Branch Circle and Camp Branch Road, Alabaster.

-Theft of property from the 600 block of Massey Road, Alabaster. Two Nissan Sentra aluminum wheels valued at $400 and two Nissan Sentra standard tires valued at $300 were stolen.

-Harassment from an unnamed location.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 9000 block of Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea.

April 26

-Promoting prison contraband from the 12500 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. Methamphetamine (0.4 gram) was confiscated.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Burton Road, Shelby. A Caterpillar 314 excavator sustained $130,000 in damages.

-Incident from Ivy Way, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous information from the 5600 block of Chalkville Mountain Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Beach Circle, Birmingham.

-Property found from the 500 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. A Springfield firearm with case and magazine was confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4700 block of Chesapeake Cove, Birmingham. A Tori Burch purse valued at $278 and a drill brush set valued at $9 were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Crossbridge Drive, Chelsea.

-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 100 block of Oakland Avenue, Wilsonville. A total of $201.01 was stolen from a credit card.

-Domestic investigation from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 at Motel 6, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 20000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Lane, Chelsea at Sandlin Home.

-Harassing communications from Wade Drive, Montevallo.

-Receiving stolen property from the 30 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea. A PlayStation 5 and controller valued at $767.50 were stolen.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Long Branch Parkway, Calera.

-Miscellaneous information on bus 0915 in the Shelby area.

April 27

-Identity theft from Branchwater Way, Maylene.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 100 block of Fourth Place, Alabaster. Suspected meth (3.26 grams) and a homemade marijuana cigarette (1 gram) were recovered.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 700 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2800 block of Riverview Road, Birmingham. Two rings, one with a round clear stone and a second ring with three square-shaped stones were recovered.

-Domestic violence-criminal trespass from the 5500 block of Timber Hill Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 1200 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. Three Suboxone strips, a credit card and a checkbook were stolen.

-Incident from the 12000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham.

-School rule violation from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 7900 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 7900 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Numerous plastic bags containing a crystal-like residue substance, a small round plastic container containing a crystal-like substance and straw, 10 small round plastic containers containing a crystal-like substance (3.3 grams) and a Crown Royal bag containing straws and a blue rubber pipe with white residue.

-Property damage from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A 2020 Toyota Rav4 was damaged.

-Incident from the 600 block of Stamps Junction, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Dogwood Circle, Montevallo.

-Lost firearm from Shelby County 109, Birmingham. A Stoeger semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun was reported.

April 28

-Burglary from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A dry erase board, multicolored soccer ball and a green ball were stolen.

-Assault from the 90 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 400 block of Bishop Lane, Indian Springs. A pill bottle with clear liquid (3 ounces), three syringes with clear liquid, three empty used syringes and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Property damage from Shelby County 337 and Forest Oaks Drive, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 5100 block of Stratford Road, Birmingham.

-Possession of marijuana from the 100 block of Jacoma Circle, Calera. A plastic baggie containing marijuana (3.4 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of paraphernalia from the 5000 block of Parkview Circle, Birmingham. A metal pipe and a Gatorade bottle with holes in it were confiscated.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Lakeside Drive, Birmingham.

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of property fourth degree from the 5200 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A $100 bill was forged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Shelia Point, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 2500 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby. Multiple clothing items were damaged.

-Public intoxication from the 0 block of Truss Curry Circle, Shelby.

April 29

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Anchor Way, Shelby.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A glass pipe with burnt residue was confiscated.

-Agency assist from the 1000 block of Main Street, Montevallo.

-Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, theft of property third degree from the 2200 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. $826 was stolen from a debit card.

-Incident from the 2500 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Incident from the Vandiver/Leeds area.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A HART trimmer kit valued at $199, F-J-C kit valued at $18.74, Off insect repellent valued at $6.78 and Gillette Mach 3 disposable razor valued at $13.47 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Edwards Chevrolet, Birmingham. A 2018 Chevy Exp was damaged, and a catalytic converter was stolen.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 600 block of Crabapple Lane, Vandiver. An unknown amount of jewelry, mattress with bed set valued at $2,500, dresser, TV and a Pioneer radio system were stolen. A bedroom door was damaged.

-Harassment from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-DUI from U.S. 31 and Keystone Court, Pelham.

April 30

-Incident from the 700 block of Smokey Road, Alabaster.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit from U.S. 280 and Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. Suspected ecstasy, a Glock 17, 9-millimeter with 16 rounds of ammunition and a Cobra CA-380 with a magazine and five rounds of ammunition were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Chesser Loop Road, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Wages Drive, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise from Walmart totaling $76.44 was stolen.

-DUI-alcohol from the 2200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 8500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 2600 block of Buckboard Road, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 5000 block of Old Highway 280, Sterrett.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous products from Walmart totaling $16.16 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Liberty Lane, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2011 open range camper sustained $250 in damages.