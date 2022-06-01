Sheriff’s reports for the month of February

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Feb. 1-28.

Feb. 1

-Fire investigation from the 300 block of Crossbridge Road, Chelsea. A two-story residence and a 2014 BMW X128I were burned.

-Property damage from Shelby County 55 and Bun Lane, Wilsonville. A 2021 Ford F-150 was damaged.

-Duty to give information and render aid from the 11000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A 2005 Cadillac Escalade was damaged.

-Incident from St. John’s County Jail, 4015 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine, Fla.

-Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, indecent exposure from the 300 block of Shelby Forrest Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property first degree from the 4000 block of Greystone Drive, Birmingham. Engagement and wedding rings valued at $12,050 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham. $1,500 was stolen.

-Incident from the 2100 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 500 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 500 block of Mountain Crest Road, Chelsea. A total of 1,200 feet of cable lines valued at $6,000 were damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 7700 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Harassing communications from the 2000 block of Regent Park Lane, Birmingham.

-School rule violation from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 10000 block of North Main Street, Wilsonville.

-Harassing communications from Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 400 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Johnson Street, Wilsonville. Methamphetamines (6 grams) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 block of Tomlyn Road, Montevallo.

-Missing person from the 100 block of River Birch Road, Chelsea.

Feb. 2

-Domestic incident from the 3000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea at Tractor Supply.

-Harassing communications from the 8000 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication from the 100 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea. Crystal meth in a clear cigarette wrapper (.33 gram), a glass meth pipe with residue, a prescription bottle for Sumatriptan (12 count, 100 milligrams) and 20 round white pills with the imprint “4096 TV” identified as Baclofen were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of Forest Lakes Road, Sterrett.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 600 block of Barristers Court, Birmingham. A Sig Sauer firearm valued at $600 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5700 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham. A wi-fi camera valued at $30 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from Gran Liebe Drive, Montevallo.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Narrows Creek Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Wood Forest Lane, Sterrett.

-Menacing from the 3400 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 6000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-School rule violation from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

Feb. 3

-SORNA violation-failure to register from the 100 block of Pete Street, Vandiver.

-Domestic violence, criminal mischief from the 1900 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. A back door window and a dining room wall were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of Forest Lakes Road, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 7000 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 700 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1100 block of First, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unnamed location.

-Theft of property from the 5600 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. An iPhone 13 Promax valued at $1,300 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of River Birch Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 0 block of Morris Estates Drive, Wilsonville.

-Computer tampering from the 500 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-burglary, harassing communications from the 5100 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A door and door frame were damaged.

Feb. 4

-Incident from the 3000 block of Chelsea Park Ridge, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Criminal mischief from the 300 block of Kendrick Road, Chelsea. A lawn was damaged.

-Incident from the sub-100 block of Glenn Road, Wilsonville.

-Incident from an unknown location.

-Incident from the 300 block of Honeysuckle Lane, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A 3-inch stainless steel pocket knife, 4-inch pocket knife, 5-inch lock-blade Groomsmen pocket knife, 5-inch pocket knife, 3-inch Winchester pocket knife and 2-inch American Grizzly blade were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1200 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A front bumper and grill to a 2015 Ford Focus valued at $400 were stolen.

-Incident from the 600 block of Shelby Forest Trail, Chelsea.

-Forgery from the 200 block of Hen House Road, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 30 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Regent Park Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 600 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-School violation from the 3000 block of Brookhighland Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 400 block of Depot Street, Wilton.

-Incident from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Community notification verification from the 300 block of Goldilock Lane, Maylene.

-Incident from the 100 block of Hummingbird Close, Montevallo.

-DUI-alcohol from 14th Avenue Southwest and Alabama 119, Alabaster.

Feb. 5

-Burglary third degree from the 3500 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault third degree from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A CD with pictures of injuries was recovered.

-DUI-alcohol from the 11800 block of U.S. 280, Westover.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A crystal substance (.3 gram) that tested positive for methamphetamine was confiscated.

-Vehicle versus deer from the area of U.S. 280 and Shelby County 437, Chelsea. A 2010 Toyota Highlander was damaged.

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, sex abuse first degree from the 8000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 1100 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Fire investigation from the 300 block of Whippoorwill Road, Vandiver. The residence, a 1978 Ford F-150, a 2020 Chevy Tahoe, various firearms and a Denali camper were damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A crystal substance (.3 gram) that was positive for methamphetamine was confiscated.

Feb. 6

-Theft of property from the 11000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. An antique Coke machine, antique gas heater, antique gas pump and miscellaneous fencing supplies and building materials were stolen.

-Criminal trespassing from the 8100 block of Shelby County 51, Westover.

-Incident from Shelby County 41 at Highland Lakes Road, Birmingham. A 2014 Honda Accord LX was damaged.

-DUI, possession of an open container of alcohol from the 6300 block of U.S. 31, Calera.

-Found property from U.S. 280 at Corporate Parkway, Birmingham. A small cloth/leather wallet, Alabama driver license, Visa card and $13 were recovered.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from Calumet Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from an unnamed location.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A bag with a crystal substance was confiscated.

-Fire investigation from the 1200 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.

Feb. 7

-Public intoxication, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 200 block of Gilmore Nick Circle, Montevallo. Marijuana (1.23 grams) was recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.

-Identity theft from the 700 block of Sanctuary Lane, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 1300 block of Narrows Point Bend, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Ball Park Road at Niven Street, Wilsonville. Suspected marijuana (9 grams), a grinder with residue and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of North Street, Shelby.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of White Circle, Shelby.

-Incident from the 4400 block of Spring Creek Road, Montevallo.

-Incident from an unknown address in Jacksonville, Florida.

-Found property from the 3700 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A Taurus Rossi 357 Magnum with six rounds was recovered.

-Incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 343, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Monte Tierra Trail, Alabaster.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Cowboys. Four hypodermic needles were recovered.

Feb. 8

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Reach Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 9400 block of South Main Street, Wilsonville. Suspected marijuana (1.97 grams), a CPAP mask with attached rubber tube with narcotic residue, and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Incident from Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-School rule violation from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Forgery, identity theft from the 100 block of Burnham Street, Birmingham.

-School rule violation from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A ceiling tile was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 2000 block of Huntley Parkway, Pelham. A white crystal substance in a baggie (.8 gram) and three glass pipes were recovered.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road.

-Identity theft from the 3900 block of Chesapeake North, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 900 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana. A children’s outdoor swing set valued at $200 was damaged.

-Dissemination of obscene matter of persons under 17 in obscene acts from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 500 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A 2019 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Brantley Lake Road, Maylene.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 300 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 2500 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Theft of property first degree from the 4100 block of South Shades Crest Road, Hoover. Approximately $7,000 was scammed from the victim.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A THC vape was recovered.

-Incident from the 1900 block of Warrior Parkway, Alabaster (Thompson High School).

Feb. 9

-Property damage from Old Highway 280 and Cheshire Road, Westover. A 2018 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham at Siegel Select.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Atchison Parkway, Chelsea. A generator valued at $1,669 was stolen.

-Burglary from the 300 block of Carlow Lane, Birmingham. Percocet (700 count), Dilaudid, Norco (900 count), Methadone (255 count), Nucynta pills (60 count) and Morphine ER (140 count) were stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 0 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. Mail room walls were burned and damaged.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Pecan Road, Childersburg.

-Theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from the 100 block of Merrywood Lane, Sterrett. A Kimber 9-millimeter semi-automatic mini handgun valued at $600 and a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver valued at $500 were stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Cedar Grove Road, Wilsonville.

-Harassing communications from the 1100 block of Brookhighland Lane, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Caldwell Mill Road and Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham. A 2017 Ford Escape valued at $150 and a Nissan Rogue valued at $350 were damaged.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Valentine Trail, Wilsonville. A mobile home door valued at $350 was damaged.

-Miscellaneous information from the 10000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

Feb. 10

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of North Main Street, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief first degree from the 10 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. Mailboxes for apartments sustained $3,500 in damages.

-Forgery third degree, theft of property second degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Two forged checks were in the amounts of $873.13 and $876.13.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5000 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 500 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea (Walmart). A Vizio TV valued at $456 was stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 300 block of Millers Farm Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Landale Drive, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 11900 block of U.S. 280, Westover. A 2012 Ford Lariat valued at $35,927.49 was stolen.

-Distributing private image from the 5100 block of Valleybrook Lane, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 3600 block of Cahaba Beach Road, Birmingham. A mobile home, iPhone and nightstand were damaged.

-Incident from the 500 block of Duck Cove Road, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Vantana Drive, Columbiana. A Readyheat tube-style heater valued at $100 and a propane tank valued at $50 were stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from Circle 1, Shelby.

-Burglary from the 4400 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. Approximately $10,000 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 4000 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 800 Building of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A catalytic converter for a 2008 Honda CRV was damaged.

-Obstructing justice using a false identity, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A counterfeit Alabama temporary driver license, counterfeit Social Security card, Xanax bars (38.25, 10 grams), Alprazolam pills (15 count, 2 grams), glass pipe with residue and digital scale with residue were recovered.

Feb. 11

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 6400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 9500 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.

-Animal attack from the 1000 block of Chelsea Station Way, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 7000 block of Indian Ridge Drive, Pelham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, criminal mischief from the 6700 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham. A flat screen TV valued at $400, PlayStation 4 valued at $400 and a sweatshirt valued at $30 were damaged.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 East at Shelby County 440, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 1800 block of Stone Brook Lane. A glass entry door sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Alabama 25, Sterrett. Neurontin 800 milligrams (unknown amount) was stolen.

-Incident from the 6700 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham.

Feb. 12

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Southern Lane, Helena.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 0 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham. A utility trailer valued at $1,000, a 1994 Monark bass boat hull valued at $5,000, unknown amount of mechanic’s hand tools valued at $8,000, pressure washer valued at $500 and family photos were stolen.

-Harassment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-DUI from the 7100 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence from the 50 block of Shelby County 478, Dunnavant.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Sugar Cane Lane, Maylene.

-Forgery from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham. A check was forged for an unlisted amount.

-Incident from the 600 block of Hidden Ridge, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 300 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A camera tripod valued at $200, light stand valued at $200, Dracast light valued at $200 and Dracast LED lights valued at $400 were stolen.`

-Harassment from the 1000 block of Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1100 block of Shelby County 491, Vandiver. A catalytic converter for a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg was stolen.

-Reckless endangerment from the 1000 block of Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Harassment from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-DUI from Shelby County 41 and Highland Lakes Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the area of U.S. 280 and Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser was damaged.

-Incident from the 1700 block of Indian Crest Drive, Birmingham.

Feb. 13

-Assault from the 100 block of South Hill Drive, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Forest Parks Road and Shelby County 43, Chelsea. Marijuana (3 grams) was confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise totaling $91.91 was stolen.

-Domestic violence from the 100 block of South Hill Drive, Wilsonville.

-Public intoxication from Cahaba Valley Trace in the area of Sunny Meadows Lane.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1500 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. A Motorola phone, Foralin (.5 gram) (controlled substance), Etodolar pills (34.7 grams), glass pipe with residue and a Pinch Hitter pipe with residue were confiscated. A data disc with photos was burned.

-Theft of property from the 2400 block of Valleydale Road, BIrmingham. A 2022 Quality Cargo trailer valued at $7,500 was stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 7700 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Fire investigation from the 2000-4000 blocks of Shelby County 51, Wilsonville.

-Illegal possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude from Limestone Parkway at Shelby County 304, Calera. A Motorola phone, Foralin (.5 gram) (controlled substance), Etodolar pills (34.7 grams), glass pipe with residue and a Pinch Hitter pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 4700 block of U.S. 280 West, Birmingham. A Dodge Ram 1500 was damaged.

Feb. 14

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Yellow legal papers were confiscated.

-Duty to give information and render aid from Dollar Tree, 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2018 Toyota Sienna was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 400 block of Polo Trace, Chelsea. Various cards and a total of $560 in cash in $20 bills were stolen.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham. A 2015 Audi A3 was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription from the 60 block of Beaver Creek Road, Shelby. A small bag with crystal-like substance that tested positive for meth (1 gram), three pills identified as Clonidine (.86 gram), a grinder with a green leafy substance (.9 gram) and three pipes with residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 2800 block of Berkeley Drive, Birmingham. A ceiling was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2016 Honda CRV was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Shelby County 437, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. Four “edible” Fruity Pebble bars containing hardened THC oil were recovered.

-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A wooden stool valued at $100 was damaged.

-Incident from Alabama 119 at U.S. 280 behind the old rock store, Birmingham.

-Duty to give information and render aid from Dollar Tree, 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2018 Toyota Sienna was damaged.

Feb. 15

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Abbott Square, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 2200 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Burglary third degree from the 100 block of Shadow Drive, Alabaster. Three doctor-prescribed methadone bottles totaling approximately 390 milligrams were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of South Hill Drive, Wilsonville.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Deerwood Lake Drive, Harpersville. The two-story home was a complete loss.

-Incident from an unknown location in Wilsonville.

-Cruelty to animals from the 1100 block of Valentine Lane, Wilsonvillle. A brown pitbull mix was confiscated.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Pumpkin Hollow Road, Sterrett. A dishwasher was destroyed, and smoke damage was found throughout the house.

-Death investigation from the 3100 block of Brook Hill Drive, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the parking lot by the 1100 Building of Brookhighland Lane, Birmingham. A 2021 Ford F450 exhaust emission control valued at $1,800 was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 5200 block of Kirkwall Lane, Birmingham. A mailbox sustained $200 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A bag with a white crystal-like substance (meth) (2.4 grams) was confiscated.

-Civil dispute from the 2500 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 600 block of Hidden Ridge, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 2500 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations from the 6000 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham (Wells Fargo Parking Lot). A glass pipe with residue, digital scale with residue and a Sentry safe with unknown contents were confiscated; an SCSO uniform sustained $87.50 in damages.

Feb. 16

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 800 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Attempting to elude from U.S. 280 East at Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham. An American Tactical AR 5.56-millimeter firearm was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 20 block of Falcon Way, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 200 block of Chesser Park Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence from the 100 block of Johnson Drive, Chelsea.

-Public intoxication from Cahaba Valley Road and Cahaba Valley Drive.

-Incident from the 58000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds. A 2-liter bottle filled with an unknown amount of used needles was confiscated.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 700 block of Salser Lane, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 8000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. A 2012 Mini Cooper was damaged.

-Runaway from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).

-Domestic investigation from the 6100 block of Eagle Point Circle, Birmingham.

-Community notification verification from the 40 block of Hummingbird Close, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief from the 13000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. Two Arlo outdoor security cameras valued at $260 were damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 200 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. An M&P 9-millimeter pistol valued at $400 was stolen.

Feb. 17

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence third degree-menacing from the 300 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson firearm was recovered.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4000 block of Heritage Parkway, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 7700 block of Wyndham Circle, Helena.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Alabama 119, Birmingham. A 2017 Chevy Camaro was damaged.

-Incident from an unknown location.

-Incident from the 2800 block of Shelby County 32, Wilsonville. A metal mailbox valued at $650 was damaged.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 119 and Greystone Way.

-Forgery from the 2000 block of Brook Run, Birmingham. A check was forged.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation, miscellaneous incident from the 1500 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Circular tablets of various colors (37 count, 46.5 grams) were confiscated.

-Incident from the 100 block of Chesser Drive, Chelsea.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Old Highway 280, Chelsea. A 2019 Ford Explorer was damaged.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Old Highway 280, Chelsea. A 2008 Mercedes GL 450 was damaged.

Feb. 18

-Domestic violence-harassment from Wehapa Lake Circle, Leeds.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-Property damage from the 1700 block of Fifth Avenue North, Birmingham. A 2018 Ford Transport Van was damaged.

-Domestic violence-assault, criminal mischief third degree from the 400 block of Snow Drive, Alabaster. An interlock device and living room window were damaged.

-Incident from the 8000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea. Assorted mail was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2400 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Wood railing valued at $500 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 2200 Building of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Fire investigation from the 4600 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. There was water and smoke damage to the inside of the residence.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Chesser Drive, Chelsea. A Napa Gold premium battery valued at $200 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Assault from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous information from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).

Feb. 19

-Incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 314, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. Sheetrock was damaged.

-Forgery fourth degree from an unknown location. Four fraudulent checks totaled $9,250.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 600 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 6400 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 1100 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham. An unknown cell phone and a wallet and contents valued at $1,000 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 2000 block of Massey Road, Alabaster. A roof was damaged.

-Domestic violence-reckless endangerment from the 19000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Found property from the 6900 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A brown horse with a long mane was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $60.97 were recovered, and two small bags containing a crystal-like substance (1.2 grams) were confiscated.

-Incident from the 100 block of Waldrop Drive, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Various items valued at $60.97, and two small bags containing a crystal-like substance (1.2 grams) were confiscated.

-Theft of property first degree from the 2000 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville.

-Minor in possession of tobacco or electronic nicotine from Shelby County 55 and Rosewood Drive, Sterrett. Six e-cigarettes were confiscated.

Feb. 20

-Theft of property third degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two Rain X wiper blades valued at $22.50 each and five LEGO sets valued at $160, $50, $40, $56 and $70 were stolen.

-DUI, speeding from Shelby County 46 and Alabama 145, Shelby.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 1200 block of Crosscut Road, Alabaster. A wallet and contents valued at $100, between $30 and $35 in cash and a Samsung Android valued at an estimated $100 were stolen.

-Failure to report an accident from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A 2013 Lexus RX 350 SUV was damaged.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Brantleyville Court, Maylene.

-Domestic investigation from the 1100 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Cosmetic cream valued at $15.84, an eye product valued at $14.97 and a cucumber cosmetic product valued at $7.97 were stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby Forest Drive, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 800 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 206, Montevallo.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 3500 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham. An Optimus Blue Top battery valued at $350 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 87 and Piper Lane, Alabaster. Marijuana (1.69 grams) and a metal pipe with residue were recovered.

-Promoting prison contraband second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Ziplock bag with a white powder that tested positive for cocaine (.2 gram including bag) was confiscated.

Feb. 21

-Theft of property, promoting prison contraband from the 2000 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A Towsmart coupler lock and a red hitch lock were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 1100 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Property damage from U.S. 280, Westover. A 2020 Ford Explorer was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Garland Road, Birmingham. A double-pane window valued at $450 was damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 1600 block of Indian Springs Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 800 block of Huntington Trace, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, carrying concealed weapons from the 1400 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 380-caliber firearm and a glass-like substance that appears to be meth were recovered.

-Death investigation from the 2500 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from I-65 North at the 239-mile marker. Marijuana (6 grams) was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 2500 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Approximately $170 was stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 2500 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. An air fryer, various kitchen pots, pans, dishes and utensils, various food and spices, cleaning supplies and two flat screen TVs were stolen.

Feb. 22

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Old Highway 280 and Shelby County 471, Chelsea. A glass pipe, grinder with marijuana residue, pill bottle with small black pipe inside, and a pill bottle with marijuana substance (0.1 gram) inside were confiscated.

-Theft of property second degree from Wild Berry Drive, Westover. A total of 10 dog kennel panels valued at $2,000 were stolen.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude from the 2000 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-No plainly visible tag, fleeing or attempting to elude from the 10000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Death investigation from the 4900 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. Two mailboxes and posts were damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea. Various meat products valued at $300 were stolen.

-Incident from an unknown location in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby Forest Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 900 block of Old Highway 31, Alabaster.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Fire investigation from the 11000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A mobile home was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Shelby County 303, Shelby. Ativan (13 fifths) and morphine (29 milliliters) were damaged or destroyed.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Items totaling $52.83 were recovered.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham. $278 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from an unknown location. A Sig Sauer firearm valued at $600 was stolen.

-Incident from Shelby County 11 and Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Property located in the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine tablets (4 count, 1.8 grams) were recovered.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Eagle Hollow Drive, Birmingham.

-Recovered property from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A THC pen was recovered.

Feb. 23

-Attempting to elude from the 3800 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 300 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 2500 block of Westminster Circle, Birmingham. Unknown amounts of a brown powder substance and a white chalk-like substance in bags, Oxycodone pills (3 count) and two straws were confiscated.

-Theft of lost property from the 1100 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville. U.S. currency in $100 and $50 bills totaling $15,000, numerous Morgan Silver Dollars dated 1923-1928, a men’s and a woman’s 14-carat gold wedding bands with .77 carats and one with five diamonds that are approximately 1 carat valued at a combined $1,500, a 1-carat diamond tennis bracelet with gold valued at $500, a 1-carat diamond heart-shaped necklace on a 14-carat gold rope chain valued at $450 and a 14-carat gold wedding set valued at $600 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Walmart, Chelsea. A microwave valued at $96 was stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. $5,000 was stolen from a credit card.

-Property damage from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2000 Nissan Maxima was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Walmart, Chelsea. A Canon printer valued at $253 and Ninja cookware valued at $169 were stolen.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 40 block of Nolen Street, Birmingham. A residence sustained fire and smoke damage.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. An iPhone 11 Pro Max valued at $1,000, an Alabama driver license and a debit card were stolen.

Feb. 24

-Harassment from the 400 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 near the YMCA, Hoover. An Infiniti QX60 was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment, resisting arrest from Wayne’s Lane, Vandiver.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 200 block of Meadow Croft Circle, Birmingham. A credit card, driver’s license and backpack with assorted items valued at $20 were stolen.

-Incident from the 200 block of Chesser Park Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 300 block of Carlow Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 5300 block of Huntcliff Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 19000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter firearm valued at $349 was stolen.

-Incident from the 0 block of King’s Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 22 and Alabama 119, Montevallo. A green leafy substance (marijuana), a glass pipe with residue and a metal grinder were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-burglary from the 20 block of Johnson Drive, Chelsea. Unknown items were stolen.

-Incident from the 17000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Three bags of potato chips valued at $2.25 were stolen.

-School rule violation from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 2100 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham. Seven David Yurman gold, silver and combined gold and silver bracelets valued at $2,800; a pair of silver and a pair of gold moon and Lola hoop earrings valued at $300, a circular jewelry bag with a gold zipper valued at $45, a Beis luggage bag valued at $150, JBL bluetooth speaker valued at $110 and a Venus dress valued at $55 were stolen.

-Incident from the 4800 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

Feb. 25

-Domestic violence-strangulation, criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Knollwood Place, Birmingham. Various household items, mostly glass and ceramic items, were broken beyond identification.

-Forgery from an unknown location. A total of $13,572.06 was stolen.

-Incident from the 57000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 5500 block of Afton Drive, Birmingham. Twelve sets of silver silverware valued at $1,500 were stolen.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Egg and Butter Road and Alabama 25, Columbiana. Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride (325 milligrams/7.5 milligrams) in a contact lens case, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride (3 count, 2 milligrams) in a contact lens case, Gabapentin (2 count, 100 milligrams), Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride (14 count, 10 milligrams) and a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana (0.06 grams) in a Marlboro cigarette box were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Evan Circle, Chelsea. A Taurus firearm valued at $435 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Miller’s Farm Road, Columbiana. A 9-millimeter Springfield firearm valued at $450 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 2400 block of Chuchura Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Alabama 119 and Retreat Drive. Marijuana (11 grams) was confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Wagon Trace, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 28000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Cattle Drive, Leeds.

-Property damage from McDow Road at Alabama 70, Columbiana. Electrical components to a 2019 Dodge Durango were damaged.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Perry Place, Birmingham. Various DeWalt tools valued at a combined $1,645.15 were stolen.

Feb. 26

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief from the 3200 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. A catalytic converter from a 2004 Honda Accord was stolen; catalytic converters to a 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2016 Ram 5500 were damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Wilson Road, Chelsea.

-Theft of property first degree from the 19000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A 2016 Dodge Challenger valued at $30,000 and a Glock 28 firearm valued at $600 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident-DHR from the 100 block of Spinner Drive, Shelby.

-Theft of property first degree from the 700 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2019 Toyota Corolla valued at $20,000 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Child custody related incident from the 1000 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Briar Patch Way, Maylene.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Afton Lane, Birmingham.

-Public lewdness, public intoxication from U.S. 280 and Chesser Crane Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16100 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two My Pillow pillows valued at $80, a sheet set valued at $55, two Serta pillows valued at $24, a shag rug valued at $75 and a Shark vacuum valued at $200 were stolen.

-DUI from Cahaba Valley Road and Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.

Feb. 27

-Theft of property from the 19000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A 2013 Dodge Charger and a Taurus 9-millimeter firearm were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 80 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea at Applebee’s.

-Domestic violence-harassment third degree from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea.

-Assault from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 700 block of Shelby Forest Trail, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 200 block of Pitchfork Place, Maylene.

-Criminal mischief from the 1700 block of Petal Fall Drive, Birmingham. A door frame sustained $500 in damages.

-Incident from the 7200 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 700 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. A plum tree, banana tree and landscaping were damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 21000 block of Hilbun Drive, Birmingham. A Springfield Hellcat 9-millimeter firearm valued at $560 and a holster valued at $40 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 1600 block of Sweet Apple Court, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 19000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham. A Ruger 9-millimeter firearm valued at $450 and pool sticks with case valued at $1,500 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 19000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A 2013 Dodge Charger and a Taurus 9-millimeter firearm were stolen.

-Incident from the 3700 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

Feb. 28

-Domestic investigation from the 900 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Shore Front Lane, Wilsonville.

-Obstructing justice using false identity, public intoxication from the 200 block of Fairbank Way, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Chelsea Park Road, Chelsea. A total of 69 bundles of shingles valued at $1,777 were stolen.

-Incident from an unknown location.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 7500 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana.

-Fraudulent use of a debit card from an unknown location. $230.34 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 3100 block of Chelsea Park Ridge, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Riverchase Trail, Hoover. A car title with a replacement cost of $20 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of Emerald Ridge Drive, Calera. A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Tahoe was damaged.