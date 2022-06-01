Sheriff’s reports for the month of March

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from March 1-31.

March 1

-Abandoned vehicle from Alabama 155 and Forest Drive, Montevallo.

-Death investigation from Indian Crest Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from I-65 North at the 242-mile marker, Pelham. Green marijuana (40.8 grams), two metal grinders and a digital scale were recovered.

-Illegal possession of a credit or debit card from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. $160 was stolen from a debit card.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Heatherbrooke Park Drive, Birmingham. A structure was damaged.

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, domestic violence-harassment from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous information from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 600 block of Meadow Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham. Three personal checks totaling $200, $138 and $83 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items from Walmart valued at $776 were stolen.

-Tow in from Shelby County 42 near Juzan Road, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 3700 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A Sig Sauer 9-millimeter firearm, $130 in U.S. currency and various cards were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Heatherbrooke Park Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. Acetaminophen and Oxycontin (3 count, 1.2 milligrams), Alprazolam (3 count, .04 gram), meth (.7 gram) and a glass pipe were confiscated.

-Civil dispute from the 38000 block of Alabama 25, Harpersville.

-Theft of property from the 4700 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 4800 block of Indian Valley Road, Birmingham. $370 was stolen.

-Theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 14000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. Two firearms and various credit and debit cards were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 4600 block of Heatherbrooke Drive, Birmingham. A Taurus firearm valued at $300 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 5200 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the front of the 3600 Building of Heatherbrooke Parkway. A 2018 Ford Fusion, cash in the amount of $1,000, a baby stroller valued at $200 and a purse and wallet were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 14000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A catalytic converter from a 2012 Ford E-150 cargo van valued at $650 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 3900 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. $15, a Kohl’s gift card valued at $50 and a Hobby Lobby gift card valued at $30 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5500 block of Parkside Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

March 2

-Found property from the 600 block of 22nd Street South, Birmingham. An iPhone was recovered.

-Receiving stolen property from the 600 block of Shelby County 403, Shelby. A 2008 Mack truck was recovered.

-Receiving stolen property from the 600 block of Shelby County 403, Shelby. A Caterpillar 299 D3XE was recovered.

-Receiving stolen property from the 600 block of Shelby County 403, Shelby. A Ventura travel trailer was recovered.

-Incident from Shelby County 22 near Shelby County 16, Montevallo. A 2018 Toyota Highlander was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Shore Front Lane, Chelsea. $4,000 was stolen.

-Shoplifting from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise totaling $132.53 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from an unspecified location in Shelby County. A vehicle tag was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Grocery items valued at $15.32 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A 2017 Ford E450 Starcraft van was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham (Meadowbrook Post Office). A $100 check and a $30 gift card were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise totaling $82.78 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Yeager Parkway, Pelham.

March 3

-Property damage from the 8000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Burglary from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Fifteen Louis Vuitton purses valued at $7,000, 20 sneakers and wedge shoes valued at $5,000, clothes valued at $5,000 and bathroom items valued at $400 were stolen. Two lamps valued at $400 were damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 700 block of Oak Tree Drive, Chelsea. A Bryant HVAC unit sustained $8,300 in damages.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle (two counts) from School Road, Shelby. A glove compartment of a 1988 Chevrolet 1500 was damaged.

-Forgery from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham. $4,024.61 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3000 block of Shelby County 45, Sterrett.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 1000 block of Shelby County 40, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 900 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana.

-Property damage from Valleydale Road at Merivale Lane, Birmingham. A 2013 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Extortion from Abbott Square, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Vantana Drive, Columbiana.

-Criminal trespass, harassment from the 2600 block of Shelby County 331, Columbiana. A game camera memory card valued at $30 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 18800 block of River Drive, Shelby.

-Vehicle versus deer from the area of Shelby County 43 and Forest Lakes Boulevard, Chelsea. A 2015 Ford Focus was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

March 4

-DUI, resisting arrest from Meadowood Drive and Meadowood Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 11200 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds. A mirror and an antique phone were damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16100 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Frenzy motorcycle helmet valued at $39.88 was stolen.

-Forgery from the 200 block of Shorefront Lane, Wilsonville. $4,380.31 was stolen from a check.

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Crabapple Lane, Vandiver.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Hidden Forrest Lane, Montevallo.

-Fire investigation from the 1400 block of Shelby County 441, Wilsonville. A 2007 Ford F-350 was damaged.

-Incident from the 300 block of Lacey Avenue, Maylene.

-Missing person from the 0 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Community notification violation from the 800 block of Shelby County 89, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of North Main Street, Columbiana (Shelby County Courthouse).

-Vehicle versus deer from the area of Shelby County 43 and Forest Lakes Boulevard, Chelsea. A 2020 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Public intoxication from the 4200 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 12000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Reckless endangerment from the 4200 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

March 5

-Assault second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Civil dispute from the 5800 block of Lee Street Drive, Birmingham.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 3000 block of Shelby County 28, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 3600 block of Stratford Lane, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 100 block of Dana Drive, Montevallo. Ecstasy (4 grams), two THC vapes, marijuana (1.9 ounces), Promethazine (7.8 ounces), a grinder and a 9-millimeter Glock pistol were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham.

March 6

-Death investigation from the 2800 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 100 block of Elyton Drive, Birmingham. Six 12-ounce cans of Natural Light beer were damaged or destroyed.

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Incident from the 60 block of Al-Youth Drive, Westover.

-Property damage from the 3700 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A 2017 Toyota Tundra was damaged.

-Incident from Shelby County 22 at Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-DUI from the 5600 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Four J Road, Chelsea.

-Permitting dogs to run at large, dangerous dog investigation from the 3000 block of Rock School Road, Harpersville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Bud Light valued at $29.97 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 3500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Two 750-milliliter bottles of Hennessy valued at $91.49 per bottle were stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An iPhone SE valued at $900 was stolen and later recovered.

-Incident from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Burglary, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1800 block of Crenshaw Road, Columbiana. A wooden door was damaged.

-Suicide attempt from Willow Lake Lane, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 2300 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. Copper wire valued at $10,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

March 7

-Escape from the 200 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Galway Trail, Birmingham. A Spire gas line was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 0 block of Dusty Way, Harpersville.

-Escape from the 100 block of West College Street, Columbiana.

-Obstructing justice using false identity from U.S. 31 and Alabama 119, Alabaster.

-Theft of property second degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2000 block of Stone Brook Drive, Birmingham. A Glock 40-caliber firearm was stolen.

-Escape from the 200 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 10 block of Brantleyville Drive, Maylene.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Hornet Parkway, Chelsea. An iPod Touch was confiscated.

March 8

-Theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 200 block of Wallace Drive, Shelby. Assorted jewelry, two debit cards and cash were stolen.

-Obstructing justice using false identity, driving while license revoked from Shelby County 42 and Rainbow Lane, Shelby.

-Incident from Shelby County 42 and Rainbow Lane, Shelby.

-Theft of property first degree from the 10400 block of U.S. 280, Westover. $138,907.38 was stolen from a check.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of East Inverness Parkway, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 1600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2015 Chevy Cruze was stolen.

-Escape from the 200 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Duty of driver involved in accident (left scene) from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A wall was damaged by a vehicle.

-Assault from the 12300 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Evergreen Road, Shelby.

-Burglary from the 1000 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. A Sony Playstation Four valued at $300 and three necklaces valued at $600 were stolen.

-Dogs at large from the 100 block of Riverwalk Drive, Wilsonville. A family dog was injured.

-Assault, harassment from the 12300 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Incident from the 100 block of Bentley Circle, Shelby.

-Attempt to commit a controlled-substance crime, giving of false name or address to officer from the 200 block of Weldon Street, Wilsonville at Wilsonville Pharmacy. A Taurus firearm was confiscated.

-Giving of false name or address to officer from the 200 block of Weldon Street, Wilsonville at Wilsonville Pharmacy. A Taurus firearm was confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).

-Domestic investigation from the 2400 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham.

March 9

-Miscellaneous information from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road at Oak Mountain Middle

-Escape from the 100 block of West College Street, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Springhill Lane, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Shelby County 41 at Whitfield Drive, Birmingham. A 2020 Chevy 1500 pickup was damaged.

-Adult sex offender registration with local law enforcement from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

-Promoting prison contraband from the Shelby County Jail. Cigarette tobacco and matches were recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $140 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana from Rolling Meadow Lane at Shelby County 62, Vincent. Crystal meth (.6 gram) and marijuana (.8 gram) were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).

-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, carrying pistol without permit from Chesser Drive and Foothills Parkway, Chelsea. A Silver Star 9-millimeter firearm, nine rounds of ammunition, brass knuckles and a single stack 1911 magazine were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident/property recovery from Forest Oaks Drive and Beech Hollow Road. A Ford F-250 was recovered.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1800 block of Grand Reserve Drive, Pelham. A Sig Sauer P365 9-millimeter handgun in a box, Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun in a box, a Remington 870 shotgun in a box and six shotgun shells were confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1000 block of Regent Park Drive, Birmingham. A handgun with holster valued at $220 was stolen.

-Theft of property (two counts) from the 2000 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A Colt 1911 firearm was stolen.

March 10

-DUI from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A plastic bag containing marijuana (3.96 grams) was confiscated.

-Civil dispute from the 1000 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 West, Birmingham. $440 in cash was stolen.

-Assault from the 16400 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Burglary from the 1100 block of Shelby County 221, Montevallo. An interior living room wall and an exterior door and window sustained approximately $4,000 in damages.

-Domestic violence from the 2300 block of Springfield Loop, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from Alabama 25 at North Main Street, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of South Hill Drive, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Shore Front Lane, Wilsonville. $3,000 was stolen.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 300 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-Carrying a concealed weapon from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Fairbank Circle, Chelsea.

-DUI-alcohol from the 1400 block of First Street North, Alabaster. A container with approximately 1 gram of a green leafy substance was recovered.

-Missing person from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 500 block of Caldwell Mill Circle, Birmingham. A Ruger Pro Compact 45-caliber firearm was stolen.

March 11

-Civil dispute from the 10100 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Missing person-runaway juvenile from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 0 block of Tiger Lily Lane, Montevallo. A white rock like substance a four plastic bags, each containing a green leafy substance (synthetic marijuana) in the amounts of approximately 2.4 grams, 2.2 grams, 1 gram and 1 gram, were recovered.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea. Trazodone (29 count, 150 milligrams), Cyclobenzaprine (80 count, 10 milligrams), Oxycodone (38 count, 7.5/325 milligrams) and Oxycodone (13 count, 10/325 milligrams) were damaged or destroyed.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Old Lokey Ferry Road, Wilsonville. Three gift cards valued at a combined $2,500 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 900 block of Shelby County 438, Wilsonville. A Smith & Wesson pistol was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from U.S. 280 and Hugh Daniel Drive, Birmingham. A 2001 Chevy S10 was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment, criminal mischief from the 11000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A smart phone was damaged.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 42. Suspected marijuana (2 grams) was confiscated.

-Civil matter from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. UP Supply packaging valued at $2.28, two adult coloring books valued at $22.18, two packages of Topps MLB/NFL sports cards valued at $15.96, a bottle of WD-40 valued at $3.44, a steering wheel cover valued at $17.24 and Velveeta macaroni and cheese valued at $2.28 were stolen.

March 12

-Harassment from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Missing person from an unnamed location.

-Property damage from Caldwell Mill Road and Mountain View Parkway, Birmingham. A windshield was damaged on a 2019 Hyundai Elantra.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-Civil dispute from the 400 block of South Shades Crest Road, Hoover. A 2014 Ford F-150 was damaged.

-Property damage from Caldwell Mill Road and Mountain View Parkway, Birmingham. A Volkswagen Passat SE was damaged.

-Criminal trespass from the 100 block of Jackson Farm Road, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from South Main Street and Lilac Lane, Wilsonville. Suspected marijuana in two plastic bags (10.9 grams) was confiscated.

March 13

-Civil dispute from the 7400 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. $160 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive West, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Brothers Avenue, Wilsonville.

-Criminal mischief from the 12100 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A 2015 Nissan Rogue windshield was damaged.

March 14

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Vassar Circle, Montevallo.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Salser Lane, Columbiana. A 2008 Ford Mustang GT was damaged.

-Criminal trespass from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Glock 22 firearm was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 800 block of Crabapple Lane, Vandiver.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 5400 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from U.S. 280 and Chelsea Park Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Somerset Trace, Birmingham. $1,300 was stolen.

-DUI from Shelby Forest Way, Chelsea.

-Harassment, menacing from the 100 block of Shelby County 408, Shelby.

-Incident from the 300 block of Chateau Way, Birmingham.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton. A TCL television valued at $300 and multiple CD/DVDs valued at $50 were stolen, and a window sustained $300 in damages.

-Identity theft from Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Assault third degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 408, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Shelby County 408, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 2500 block of Shelby County 93, Helena. A utility trailer flatbed valued at $1,000, enclosed utility trailer valued at $3,500, eight tailgate tables and 10 chairs valued at $1,350, grill and two fish burners valued at $400, tailgate tents valued at $8,000 and two turf rollouts and two sets of lights with a combined value of $380 were stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea. A 2011 Ford E-350 and patio furniture were damaged.

-Criminal trespass from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Glock 22 was confiscated.

March 15

-Possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a short-barreled rifle from the 12000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Marijuana in a baggy (7.7 grams), marijuana in a vacuum-sealed bag (1.28 pounds), a marijuana smoking pipe with residue, two digital scales and several clear plastic sandwich bags were confiscated; a Glock .40-caliber Model 22 was recovered.

-Incident from Chelsea Park Drive at Parkmont Way, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 3400 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Reckless endangerment from U.S. 280 at Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Regent Park Circle, Birmingham.

-Assault third degree from an unnamed location.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Indian Crest Drive, Indian Springs.

-Receiving stolen property from the 4800 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A 2011 Chevy Malibu was recovered.

-Domestic violence from the 11000 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds.

-Domestic incident from Branchwater Way, Maylene.

-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Regent Park Circle, Birmingham.

-Missing person from the 90 block of Oakland Avenue, Wilsonville.

March 16

-Miscellaneous information (possible altered mental status) from Retreat Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 9000 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. A 2012 Honda Rubicon ATV valued at $4,000 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Brown Street, Wilton. Marijuana (1 gram) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 300 block of Turnberry Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from Lodge Drive, Montevallo.

-Theft of lost property from Alabama 25 between Wilsonville and Harpersville. Two climbing harnesses valued at $500, two sets of climbing spikes valued at $500, two 200-foot tree ropes valued at $300, a set of climbing straps valued at $40, two Stihl hardhats with face shields valued at $200 and rope/harness rigging valued at $100 were stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 700 block of North Horton, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from Longmeadow Mobile Home Park, Maylene. Loose change valued at $10 was stolen, and a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 500 block of Hunter Hills Way, Chelsea. A Dell Vostro 3590 (computer equipment) was stolen.

-Theft of property, unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Valentine Lane, Wilsonville. A circular saw valued at $650 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Briar Patch Way. A handicap mirror tag and approximately $33 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Apple AirPods valued at $300 were stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 300 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo. A Samsung Galaxy S10 valued at $550 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 7600 block of U.S. 280 East, Harpersville. A Ford Explorer was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Pawnee Drive, Indian Springs. U.S. currency in the amount of $18,400 and a separate amount of $39,500 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 500 block of Hunter Hills Way, Chelsea. A bag of quarters totaling approximately $40 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 5200 Building of Chesapeake West, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5200 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham.

March 17

-Incident from the 1700 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana.

-Incident from Shelby County 61 and Shelby County 51, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. Multiple brands of vape pens were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A 2002 Honda CR-V sustained $1,200 in damages.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 4900 block of Sussex Road, Birmingham. A power box and power lines were damaged.

-Incident from the 2400 block of Chuchura Road, Birmingham. A GMC delivery truck box was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 block of Tara Drive, Columbiana.

-Missing person from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 6000 block of Old Highway 280, Sterrett.

-Reckless endangerment from the 300 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 41 and Belvedere Road, Birmingham. Three Delta 8 smoking products, a container of Delta 8 infused gummies, and two unmarked packages of Delta 8 products were recovered.

-Reckless endangerment from the 300 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 3900 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2015 Kia Optima LX was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Meadow View Road, Alabaster.

March 18

-Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, DUI-alcohol from Old Highway 280 and Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A bag containing suspected cocaine, multiple small empty baggies, a scale, spoon containing a white powder substance believed to be cocaine, and a Smith & Wesson M&P 380 shield and one loaded magazine were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from SONESTA, Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Shelby County 13 and Bent Pine Drive. A 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two Philips flat screen TVs valued at $677.60 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 30 block of Southwood Drive, Alabaster.

-Criminal mischief from the 1600 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A door handle was damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 3010 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 4500 block of Old Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A mailbox and iron post valued at $700 were damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Quest protein cookie valued at $7.92, Goody’s powder pack valued at $5.92, Celebrity Pink jean shorts valued at $13.50 and Pioneer Woman quilt valued at $55 were stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of School Street, Wilsonville.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unknown location.

-Incident from the 700 block of Carl Raines Lake Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 and Lake View Drive, Vandiver.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).

-Harassing communications from the 17000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1900 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.

March 19

-Discharging firearm into occupied vehicle, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Shelby County 431, Wilsonville. A 2007 Ram 3500 was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Oakwood Lane, Alabaster.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A white rock-like substance consistent with methamphetamine (.5 gram) was confiscated.

-Incident from Shelby County 22 at Forgotten Lane, Montevallo. A 1998 Dodge Durango was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Bush Drive, Wilsonville. A hoodie was damaged.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A $100 bill was recovered.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Willow Branch Lane, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Hawthorn Street, Birmingham.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 100 block of Depot Street, Wilton.

-Violation of a protection from abuse order from the 5300 block of Meadow Garden, BIrmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana. A glass pipe was confiscated.

March 20

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-assault from Oakdale Drive, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous information from the 4800 block of Spring Creek Road, Montevallo. A Chevy S-10 and a 1991 Toyota Camry were burned.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Honeysuckle Road, Helena.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A 1982 Honda XL125S, 1985 Honda Big Red 250E and a 1981 GMC C15 were damaged.

-DUI from Hugh Daniel Drive and Farmhouse Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment, theft of property fourth degree from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A Samsung Galaxy A01 valued at $50 was stolen.

-Incident from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Sterrett.

-Burglary third degree, criminal mischief from the 900 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A door and door frame sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Found property from the 2800 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A Clutch wallet, Venmo card and Social Security card were recovered.

-Incident from an unspecified railroad crossing, Wilsonville.

March 21

-Missing person-juvenile runaway from Brush Creek Farm, Columbiana.

-Burglary from the 100 block of Cedar Way, Montevallo. A DVD player valued at $35 and a bluetooth speaker valued at $10 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Shadow Drive, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Hornet Parkway, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Love Lane, Sterrett.

-Property damage from the 800 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Theft of property first degree from the 58000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds. A 2000 Harley Davidson was stolen.

March 22

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 441, Wilsonville. A prescription bottle containing Alprazolam (41.25 pills, 10.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 and Chesser Drive, Chelsea. Marijuana (8 grams) in three plastic bags were confiscated.

-Incident from an unlisted location.

-Incident from the 1400 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. A 16-foot galvanized farm gate valued at $210 and a 4-foot grade 70 chain valued at $25 were stolen. A Master combination padlock valued at $30 was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident-animal control from the 100 block of Twin Oaks Lane, Vincent.

-Attempting to elude, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Main Street at Middle Street, Montevallo. Marijuana (8.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 100 block of South Hill Drive, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from the 17200 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Autumn Haze Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Oakland Avenue, Wilsonville.

-Recovered vehicle from the 800 block of Inverness Corners, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Christy Drive, Shelby. Property valued at $80 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 1200 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 1200 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby.

March 23

-Miscellaneous incident from the 0 block of Shelby County 471, Sterrett.

-Harassment from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Shelina Lane, Shelby.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Downy valued at $12.97, Downy liquid valued at $7.94, three containers of Tide valued at $12.97, Dixie plates valued at $10.88, Clorox valued at $13.08 and Bounce pet hair guard valued at $6.77 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2019 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD sustained $14,000 in damages.

-Miscellaneous incident from Jefferson Place, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Red grapes valued at $4.07, three cucumbers valued at $1.92, two tomatoes valued at $2.55, ham cubes valued at $3.82, Italian dressing valued at $2.90 and pico de gallo valued at $3.48 were stolen.

-Missing person from the 2200 block of Hearthwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 2100 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. A utility trailer was stolen.

-Harassment from the 5100 block of Jameswood Circle, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 700 block of Meadow Ridge Court, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. Pure protein powder valued at $16.99 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 0 block of Weldon Drive, Chelsea. A 2019 Toyota Highlander sustained unknown engine damage.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2005 Honda Pilot sustained unknown engine damage.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 600 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Property damage from Shelby County 22 and Shelby County 16. A 2011 Toyota Venza was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 7000 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

March 24

-Miscellaneous incident from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Sterrett.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1600 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $104 was stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 1000 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 4700 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Five checks were stolen.

-Drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 and Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham. A syringe with residue was recovered.

-Criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Blue Heron Point, Birmingham. Four crepe myrtle bushes and a drainage ditch were damaged.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Hornet Parkway, Chelsea. Two pills consistent with acetaminophen and Oxycodone were confiscated.

-Manufacture, sale, use, etc. of synthetic urine or urine additive from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Violation of protection order from the 100 block of Spider Lily Lane, Maylene.

-Death investigation from the 4600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A 2015 Ford Fusion was recovered.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from Longmeadow Mobile Home Park, Maylene. A Louis Vuitton purse valued at $2,200 and a Louis Vuitton wallet valued at $850 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Willow View Lane, Wilsonville.

-School rule violation from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea. Marijuana (1 gram) was confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).

March 25

-Drug paraphernalia from Alabama 119 and Brook Highland Parkway. Three glass pipes with residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 2400 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Strother Street, Montevallo.

-DUI-any substance from U.S. 280 East and Shelby County 47, Chelsea. Ondansetron tablets (18 count, 1.5 grams) and Citalopram tablets (30 count, 8.4 grams) were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 500 block of Sheffield Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Eagle Crest Drive, Birmingham. A mailbox valued at $500 was damaged.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Brock Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $90 was stolen.

-Incident from the 1100 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 200 block of Narrows Point Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Edge shaving gel valued at $2.97, three Fusion razors valued at $11.97, two graphic T-shirts valued at $9.98, a pair of Wrangler jeans valued at $12.98 and a men’s crew shirt valued at $18.98 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 7200 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 300 block of Oak Tree Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 315, Columbiana. A pill container containing two small plastic bags, one with drug residue and one with a white/clear crystal-like substance believed to be crystal meth (.6 gram); a pill identified as Clonazepam; and a used syringe believed to contain drug residue.

-Public intoxication from the 80 block of Plantation Lane, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 7400 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Grocery items valued at a combined $44.06 were stolen.

-Trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 17 and Shelby County 22, Montevallo. A baggie containing suspected meth (32.5 grams), a glass pipe and a small baggie with an unknown white substance (less than 1 gram) were confiscated.

-Trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 17 and Shelby County 22, Montevallo. A baggie containing suspected meth (32.5 grams), a syringe containing an unknown substance, and a small baggie with an unknown white substance (less than 1 gram) were confiscated.

-Harassment, criminal mischief third degree from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Headphones valued at $3 and Hershey Chapstick were damaged.

March 26

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Chesser Loop Road at a subdivision pool parking lot, Chelsea. A 2016 GMC SIE was stolen.

-Recovered stolen vehicle from the 3000 block of Clarendon Avenue, Bessemer.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. $154 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 100000 block of U.S. 280, Westover. Marijuana (6.3 grams) and a marijuana grinder were confiscated.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 12000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Shelby County 18, Montevallo. Eight empty 9-millimeter shell casings were recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A red flowering mandevilla plant valued at $14.88, ONN tablet case valued at $9.88 and three Mainstays candles valued at $23.91 were stolen.

March 27

-Assault from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Obstructing governmental operation, resisting arrest from U.S. 280 and Cheshire Road, Westover.

-Civil dispute from the 3300 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. A brown dog weighing approximately 60 pounds named Chocolate was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 2000 block of Stone Brook Drive, Birmingham.

-Minor in possession or consumption of alcohol from the 1900 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from U.S. 280 in the area of Sunrise Lane. A Lincoln MKS was damaged.

March 28

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Holly Lane, Sterrett.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Grand Vista Way, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 100 block of Blackstone Court, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby Street at Valley Street, Montevallo. Marijuana (17 grams), methamphetamines (1.5 grams) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Civil dispute from the 2000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Harassment from the 5000 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from Alabama 145 at Hollybrook Road, Shelby. Gabapentin in a prescription bottle labeled for Amoxicillin (9.8 grams) and Cratom in two separate bottles (96.1 grams) were confiscated.

-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 200 block of Diamond Lane.

-Missing person from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Criminal mischief from the 3300 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. A 2017 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 60 block of Shelby County 336, Chelsea. A 2014 Buick Enclave was damaged.

March 29

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A syringe with residue, syringe with clear fluid presumed to be methamphetamine (10 cc) and a plastic bag containing suspected meth (.09 gram) were confiscated.

-Fire investigation from York Street, Birmingham. A residence was damaged by fire.

-Domestic investigation from the 10100 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A glass pipe with drug residue was confiscated.

-Incident from the 4700 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Menacing, harassment from Shelby County 61 at Greenwood Lane, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 2200 block of U.S. 31, Calera.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Crestwell Road at Bridle Trail, Harpersville. A Gushers bag containing loose marijuana along with a plastic baggie containing marijuana were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous information from the 6000 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

-Harassment from U.S. 280 and Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 700 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 9300 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

March 30

-Theft of motor vehicle from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Waterloo Bend, Birmingham. Four pieces of stone above a fireplace and a decorative mirrored clock were damaged.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea.

-Incident from Gran Liebe Drive, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Sterrett. A window was damaged.

-Burglary from the 11000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A front door jamb was broken.

-Death investigation from the 24000 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 57000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds. A Craftsman power washer valued at $400, an Eagle 5-gallon fuel can valued at $75, an Everstart battery charger valued at $100, a 50-foot extension cord valued at $50, a Stihl Farm Boss chainsaw valued at $400 and a Husqvarna chainsaw valued at $300 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Narrows Drive, Birmingham.

-Shoplifting from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea (Walmart). Items valued at a total of $69.19 were stolen.

March 31

-Property damage from the 7200 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A roof was damaged.

-Property damage from the 7200 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A roof, shed, porch and a 1994 Dodge Ram 3500 were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Shelby Forest Trail, Chelsea.

-Reckless endangerment, resisting arrest from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Phoenix Arms .22 pistol and a magazine with nine rounds were recovered.

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 43 and U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order, resisting arrest from the 200 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby. A plastic baggy with suspected meth (1 gram) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Identity theft from the 5100 block of Colonial Park Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 400 block of Camden Cove, Calera.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 80 block of Pawnee Drive, Indian Springs.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Maple Leaf Bend, Wilsonville. Between $3,000 and $4,000 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A Sig Sauer 9-millimeter firearm and a Glock 26 firearm were stolen.