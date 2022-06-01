Summer reading program kicks off at Alabaster library

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The summer reading program at Albert L. Scott Library kicked off May 23 with this year’s theme: Oceans of Possibilities.

The program is open to anyone with several categories, including the children’s challenge for ages 0-10; tweens and teens ages 11-18; and an adult program for those ages 18 and up.

“Summer at the library is more than just good fun, although we have plenty of that too,” Head Librarian Kimberly Roberts said. “The purpose of the reading challenge is to get kids interested and excited about reading and learning early.”

Roberts said reading to newborns, infants and toddlers helps a parent bond with their child and helps them build vocabulary skills.

“Older children who read through the summer retain skills they gained during the year and may even improve their reading levels,” Roberts said. “Allowing tweens and teens to have control of their reading materials can have positive effects on their reading skills as well. The challenge promotes lifelong learning and encourages the entire family to read together.”

The program is available to anyone wishing to sign up. Adults that sign up should have a library card.

Those wishing to sign up can access the READSquared app, or the web version, which allows users to log in as well.

Once registered, individuals can log their reading, and the app will keep track of each reader’s progress and inform them when they have prizes available.

“As you read and gain prizes, you will also be entered for grand prize drawings at the end of the challenge,” Roberts said. “Be sure to utilize our reading lists for themed and age-appropriate title suggestions.”

New this year to the summer reading program are more activities for everyone to do at home, but specifically for families who are not able to make many programs due to scheduling conflicts such as work; weekly adventures available on the READSquared under “Missions,” which include virtual adventures of a show, craft/recipe, author interview and field trip exploring the Lost Library of Atlantis exploring coral reefs, the Bermuda Triangle, Arctic waters and the great Pacific garbage patch; a live-stream of the event kick-off and a few other programs for later viewings; and a family fun program on Sunday, June 26, called “Sundaes on Sunday.”

“We have programs planned for all ages,” Roberts said. “Tons of fun shows and intriguing activities for kids. Crafts and an escape room planned for teens, Storyteller Dolores Hydock, watercolor class and bubble bar making craft for adults.”

All of the summer programs are posted on events on Facebook and the library’s website.

Teen and adult programs also will be posted on Instagram; however, all program registration is through Eventbrite.

“We will be posting links to our author interviews every Wednesday on Facebook,” Roberts said. “We will also be posting fun tips each Sunday on Facebook for additional activities to do at home, which are centered on school readiness for ages 0-8.”

For more information about the summer reading program, call 205-664-6822 or by visiting Albert L. Scott Library on Facebook or Albertlscott_library on Instagram.