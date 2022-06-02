Alabaster City Schools to offer summer meals at two local parks

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – After recent news that Alabaster City Schools would no longer be able to continue its summer feeding program on school sites due to census numbers from the 2022 Census, the school system has found a way to continue the program through June.

ACS still is not eligible to offer summer feeding at any of its five schools within the school system; however, the system will offer it at two new locations within the city—Buck Creek Park and Abby Wooley Park.

Thanks to a partnership with the city of Alabaster, the school system will be able to provide meals through June 30 of this summer.

The meals will be available for pickup at each park Monday through Friday starting Monday, June 6.

Meal pickup will take place from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Buck Creek Park and noon to 12:45 p.m. at Abby Wooley Park.

The only weekday during the span between June 6 and 30 that will not offer meals is June 20.

Meals are available for all children age 18 and under. The service will end on June 30.

Alabaster City Schools said they were excited to find a way to continue offering the service to families throughout the city this summer.

Additional information and resources are can be found at Acsboe.org.