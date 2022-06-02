Making a splash: Chelsea venue seeing record numbers in second season

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Chelsea’s splash pad drew thousands of visitors during its first season in 2021, but early numbers suggest even more people could visit the venue this summer.

Since reopening for its second season May 1, the splash pad has averaged more than 150 visits per day, according to Programs Director Jane Ann Mueller.

“We’ve had a record number of sales of wristbands, and school was still in session,” Mueller said in a May 27 interview. “We’re sure, starting probably today, they will be even higher.”

The high number of daily visitors this year already represents an increase from last year, when the average number of visits to the splash pad was 112 per day.

From July 20-31, more than 3,000 people visited the site.

This year, the city is offering both daily wristbands and seasonal passes for those who plan to visit the splash pad regularly throughout the summer.

The splash pad features several water features and a zero-entry wading pool. It is located at Melrose Park behind the Chelsea Community Center, next to the city’s new all-inclusive playground, a project that resulted from a partnership between Chelsea and Shelby County.

“We’ve added some picnic tables in the common area between the splash pad and the playground, and we’ve ordered some more,” Mueller said. “The kids will sometimes go back and forth.”

Residents may also reserve pavilions at the splash pad for one-hour time slots by calling 205-677-2052 ext. 1.

There is no cost to reserve a pavilion; however, groups must have a reservation to use a pavilion for an event.

“We’re seeing them booked one right after another, all day long,” Mueller said. “That has been extremely popular.”

Splash pad hours are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1-6 p.m.

Daily admission is $2 per person (1 year old and older). Armbands are given each day and guarantee all-day access, allowing guests to come and go from the facility as long as they are able to produce the day’s armband upon re-entry.

Concessions and swim diapers are available for purchase at the splash pad.

A community center membership is not required to visit the splash pad, which will be open until Oct. 1.

“It’s just a fun time for the little kids,” Mueller said.

Visitors can access the splash pad, playground and community center via Wanninger Way during the temporary closure of Chelsea Road for construction.

For information on tickets, passes and other guidelines, visit Cityofchelsea.com/350/Recreation-Facilities.