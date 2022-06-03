James “Doug” Dove

Wilsonville

James “Doug” Dove, age 77, of Wilsonville, passed away Thursday, June 2.

The visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Monday, June 6, at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Reverend Jerry Baker is officiating. Burial will be at Old Chapel Cemetery. Bolton Funeral home is directing.

Doug was a member of Old Chapel Methodist Church. He worked at Stockham Valves and Fitting for 20 years. He retired from the Shelby County Sheriff Department where he was a Deputy/Correctional Officer.

He leaves behind his loving wife Pat of 58 years. He is survived by his son, Lyon Dove (Meredith); his brother, Kenneth Dove (Joann); and his sister, Sylvia Eaton

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.