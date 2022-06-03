Lyon Blueberry Farm preparing to open June 8

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

WILSONVILLE – A blueberry farm in the Fourmile community will open this month for another season of berry picking.

Lyon Blueberry Farm is set to welcome visitors on Wednesday, June 8.

Owner J.T. Lyon said he has a “very good crop this year” of the popular fruit.

Located at 1700 Shelby County 56, Lyon Blueberry Farm will be open Wednesday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Berries are $15 per gallon. The farm will provide picking buckets with paper bag liners, which visitors may keep.

“This year he’ll have tomatoes as well, and they are typically quite delicious,” said Cody Lyon, J.T.’s son, and noted the tomatoes are expected to be available in late June and will cost $15 per 4-quart basket and $7 per cup (about five tomatoes).

Anyone who comes out to pick is welcome to bring a blanket for a picnic on the property.

Adults are asked to keep an eye on small children as Lyon Blueberry Farm is an active farm.

Visitors are also encouraged to bring bug repellent and water to stay hydrated.

For more information and updates, visit Lyon Blueberry Farm’s Facebook page or Lyonblueberry.blogspot.com.