Sports Q&A with Chandler Rose – head baseball coach at University of Montevallo

Rose has an extensive career in baseball and coaching. He’s been with the University of Montevallo for 12 seasons, now. We sat down with him and asked him some questions about his love of the sport, coaching and why Montevallo was such a great fit for him.

Question 1: What do you love about coaching at Montevallo?

There are so many things I love about Montevallo. The best part are the players, alumni, coaches and coworkers I get to be around every day. We have had such great support, and the people at Montevallo have been so supportive since day one. The current student-athletes and former players are what make Montevallo so special. They are why I coach and those are relationships I will cherish forever.

Question 2: What made you fall in love with baseball to the point you wanted to be a coach?

I had been in baseball my entire life and my dad was a coach. When my playing career was over I knew I wanted to stay involved in baseball somehow. My college coach my senior year brought the idea of coaching to me and told me he thought it was something I should try. He really encouraged me to seek out some opportunities so I did. My former summer coach in high school was the head coach (Dave Tollett) at Florida Gulf Coast University at this point and offered me a graduate assistant position at FGCU so I jumped on it to get my career started.

Question 3: Do you believe taking part in sports can change a student’s life?

Without question! Being a college athlete is a huge commitment. Our athletes make a lot of sacrifices and give up a lot of free time. But the relationships and experiences they get can’t ever be replaced. Sports helps our guys build character, teaches discipline, teamwork and accountability. They also meet lifelong friends playing sports, guys that will be in their wedding, that they will work with one day, travel the country, etc. There are so many great reasons for playing sports or being involved in extracurricular activities.

Question 5: Is there a secret to coaching a team to victory?

Yes, have great players! I’ve been blessed to coach so many great players and young men. The best teams I’ve had and most successful teams have been the most unselfish. They are also teams with an incredible culture and care factor for everything they do. You have to have talent to win but you have to have the right people with talent in the room. You can’t be great on the field and average off the field, in the classroom, or in the community. I always tell our guys culture wins and you have to be great at everything you do.

Question 6: You’ve had a very extensive career in coaching. What brought you to Shelby County and particularly coaching at Montevallo?

I was coaching at The United States Air Force Academy and saw that Montevallo had a job opening. I didn’t know much about Montevallo but the athletic director here at the time (Jim Herlihy) that hired me worked with me at FGCU while I was an assistant so I had interest in the position and getting back to the Southeast. I didn’t realize twelve years ago how blessed and fortunate I was to get this job. Montevallo is such a special place with amazing people. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity and life The University of Montevallo has given me and my family! I love Montevallo and will always be so grateful for this program and every player that’s ever played here.