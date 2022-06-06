Low voter turnout for Alabama 2022 Primary Elections

By PAUL DEMARCO | Guest Columnist

So the 2022 Alabama Primary Election is behind us, and we can now look back to what happened.

We have our party nominees and a number of run-offs that will be decided on Tuesday, June 21.

One of the underlying stories from that day was voter turnout.

There were predictions by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office that there could be between 28 to 32 percent of the state’s voters out on election day. Instead, the voter participation was 23.4 percent, which was 850,463 ballots cast, less than a quarter of those registered to vote in Alabama.

Turnout for elections is at its highest in Alabama during presidential contests, which has had between 60 to 72 percent of voters for elections in the past twenty years.

You would have thought with high-profile races for the Alabama Governor’s office and the United States Senate, there would have been a lot more voters who would have shown up, but they did not.

There could be a number of reasons why folks did not show up to vote. Some pundits believe the avalanche of negative advertisements depressed the vote, while others blamed simple apathy about the candidates, which caused others to sit the election out altogether.

Whatever the reason, with the upcoming run-off, there could be even lower numbers of those showing up at the polls. Thus, campaigns are gearing back up to figure out what they need to do to get their voters back out once again.

We will see in three weeks if candidates are indeed successful in those efforts

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives. He can be followed on Twitter at @Paul_DeMarco, and his weekly radio programs can be heard on stations across the state.