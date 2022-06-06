Our June update from Helena Council President Alice Lobell

I have served on the Helena City Council for almost six years, and this past year, by far, has been the most interesting and challenging year yet.

The council has tackled numerous issues over the past few months and implemented changes that affect us all. When you live in a city like Helena, that is growing so rapidly, these changes seem to come “fast and furious.” The city is currently working with an outside consulting firm to create a comprehensive plan that will help us address our rapid growth and develop a positive course of action.

There are two groups of citizens in Helena that are near and dear to my heart: the teens and the seniors. The Helena Teen Council is a city-sponsored group of Helena teens, grades 10th thru 12th, that serve the city as ambassadors and volunteers. I have the honor of being their city council liaison.

Applications for being a member of Helena Teen Council are taken each spring. These applications are available on the city website or can be picked up at Helena City Hall.

Recently, through a grant from the Alabama Tourism Department (with the help of Representative Kenneth Paschal), the Teen Council hosted a fun evening for a group of Helena senior citizens. The teens served the seniors a delicious meal, catered by Refined To Go, a local caterer; then everyone played Bingo! I’m not sure which group had the most fun – the teens or the Seniors.

That brings me to the senior citizens of Helena. Over the past year, we have been trying to build a Senior Citizens Program. This program falls under the umbrella of the Helena Parks and Recreation Department, and we are asking ALL senior citizens to register with them. Registration is free and easy. Forms are available on the city’s website or may be picked up at City Hall or at the Parks and Recreation Department at the Helena Sports Complex. Recent senior citizen activities include the Teens-Seniors dinner, a free concert presented by the Alabama Symphony, Bingo, Mah Jongg, exercise class, arts and crafts activities and Friday night card games. I look forward to seeing this group grow over the next year and to offering more programs and opportunities for them.