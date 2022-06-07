North Shelby Fire District receives grant for CPR equipment

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NORTH SHELBY – The North Shelby Fire District has unveiled the new lifesaving equipment it acquired with grant funding from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The $14,745 grant allowed the fire district to purchase a LUCAS 3 chest compression system, a mechanical system designed to give high-quality, consistent CPR to victims during cases of cardiac arrest.

On Monday, June 6, North Shelby Fire District Battalion Chief Jason Hughes joined Firehouse Subs Brook Highland franchisees Claudia and John Porter for a check presentation and equipment demonstration.

“We are so grateful and can’t even explain how much it means to us to be able to serve our community more efficiently,” Hughes said. “The new equipment will free one of our paramedics up on the scene of a cardiac arrest to be able to assist victims in other ways.”

The LUCAS 3 device allows for mechanical CPR to be performed by delivering uninterrupted chest compressions at a consistent rate, reducing firefighter fatigue and helping improve a patient’s chance of survival, according to a press release.

To date, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $3.1 million to first responder organizations across Alabama and $1.5 million in greater Birmingham.

Proceeds from purchases made at U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants provided the funding for this grant award.