Arrest reports for May 2 through June 2

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 2 through June 2:

Alabaster

May 23

-Robert Allen Keene, 40, using false identity to obstruct justice and public intoxication.

May 24

-Raleisha Nicole Davis, 24, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree/harassment and domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief.

-Crystal Zanyell Freeman, 34, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct.

-Justin Tyler Reeser, 34, of Chelsea, harassing communications.

May 25

-Darlene Mixon, 54, of Alabaster, assault third degree.

May 27

-Timothy Ryan Dupree, 37, of Alabaster, domestic violence – assault 3rd.

-Allonte Jones, 27, of Fairfield, FTA traffic.

May 28

-Dequarius Tremayne Thomas, 34, of McCalla, parking in fire lane.

-Katlyne Briana McGuffie, 27, of Wilsonville, alias warrant (harassment domestic violence – 3rd), capias warrant (under the influence of alcohol) and alias warrant (failure to comply with court order).

-Trevor Antione Jernigan, 36, of Prattville, carrying a concealed weapon.

May 29

-Apolonio Cifuenites Cano, 22, of Summerfield, Fla., driving under the influence – alcohol and open container.

-Keshawn Darnell Hampton, 23, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Meghan Denise Mann, 33, of Pelham, domestic violence – harassment.

-Kim Wade Wright, 47, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Harlan Dwayne Wright, 55, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Sonya Roper White, 60, of Grove Hill, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Tydus Donta Mahone, 41, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Paulino Carillo-Lopez, 29, public intoxication.

May 30

-Jose Juan Medellin, 36, of Montevallo, alias writ of arrest (driving without obtaining a license).

Calera

May 9

-Davion Lamar McCarter, 22, criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500).

-Tiffany Kay Buttram, 42, FTA refusal to display insurance.

-Christopher Hutchinson, 39, bail jumping second.

-Kianna Lashay McIntosh, 29, domestic violence third – harassment.

May 11

-William Christopher Davis, 30, failure to appear – domestic violence III harassment.

-Trayvon Montez Cheatem, 27, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

May 12

-June P. Dalton, 50, public intoxication.

May 13

-Ricco Alonzo Jones, 33, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

May 14

-Cambrashia Vontaine Brazzell, 33, FTA improper lights.

-Chamblee Jenrod Kegler, 39, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Cornelius Demetrius Perry, Jr., 23, public intoxication.

-Carlos Afredo, 29, driving under the influence – alcohol.

May 17

-Tremale Hester, 19, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.

May 18

-Arlon Melvin Mills, Jr., agency assist.

-Michael Logan McAnally, 29, public intoxication.

May 19

-Jacob Nicole McDaniel, 29, FTA – theft of property 4th degree.

May 20

-Ivan Olguin, 29, aggravated assault family – knife.

-Justin Tyler Crim, 23, FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Bernardo Rodriguez Barrera, 51, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Angela Maria Fisher, 59, obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.

May 21

-Michael Lynn Martin, 51, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 22

-Michael Lynn Martin, 51, failure to appear.

-Lee Andrew Green, 40, domestic violence – third degree – harassment, domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

May 23

-Kendrick Deon Atwood, 30, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Flemming Louise Schnider, 35, FTA – theft of property 4th degree.

-Reanna Dale Slankard, 20, failure to appear.

May 24

-Colton Chance Simmons, 24, FTA – theft of property 4th and FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Welton Brandon Halbert, 28, agency assist.

-Roman Caleb Johnson, 23, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Matthew David Tucker, 18, falsely reporting incident.

-Stephanie Nicole Davenport, 42, agency assist – miscellaneous.

May 25

-Phillip Lynn Warren, 50, drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol.

-Eldrick Moton, 41, possession of marijuana first debree and receiving stolen property 2nd degree.

May 26

-Ronnie Martin, Jr., 44, bail jumping second degree.

-Randilynn L. Martin, 43, agency assist.

-Walter Eulises Alvarenga Aguilar, 28, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

May 27

-Taylor McClain Lowery, 41, bail jumping second.

Helena

May 2

-Jim Bob Watley, 38, bail jumping second degree.

-Kaitlyn Elizabeth Yarbrough, 18, minor in possession of alcohol.

May 3

-Patrick Ogden Walker, 23, criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500).

May 6

-Alexander Mark Simonton, 18, public intoxication and promote prison contraband third degree.

-Richard Goodwin Brock, 19, minor in possession of alcohol and promote prison contraband third degree.

May 24

-Savanna Lynn Armstrong, 37, harassment.

-Jeremy Kyle Glover, 38, driving under the influence – alcohol.

May 25

-Carolyn Christie Dement, 55, domestic violence third degree and assault – elder abuse and neglect 3rd degree.

-Michael Paul Fields, 43, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Eddie Dewayne Smith, 25, bail jumping second degree.

-Toney Glenn Kent, 31, bail jumping second degree.

May 27

-Kellen Elizabeth Ledlow, 33, bail jumping second degree.

May 28

-Vicki Martin Dupuy, 53, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Montevallo

May 27

-Taylor McClain Lowery, 41, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

May 28

-Donald Wayne Seay, 77, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

May 30

-Demetrius Feon Dennis, 46, of West Blocton, domestic violence 3rd degree.

June 1

-Daniel Thomas Nuxoll, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

June 2

-Stanley Joe Lowery, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Cristian Bardomiano Hernandez, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Bryant Joseph Reeves, PI appears in public place under influence.

Pelham

May 22

-Danilo Palomino Arias, 39, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

May 23

-Alando McDonald, 52, of Pelham, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed.

May 24

-Dannon Brown, 18, of Birmingham, reckless endangerment and harassment or harassing communications – simple assault.

-Nehemiah Yearby, 41, of Hueytown, receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Katerrya Hudson, 20, of Helena, receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP and unlawful possession or receipt or controlled substances.

May 25

-Torrey Porterfield, 43, of Birmingham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Brittany Boyd, 29, of Sterrett, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

May 26

-Pamalicia Nelson, 24, of Hoover, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-William Brashier, 38, of Alabaster, unlawful possession or receipt or controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

May 27

-Kellen Ledlow, 33, of Hoover, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

May 28

-Shonda Evans, 31, of Birmingham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license, traffic – operating vehicle without license and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.