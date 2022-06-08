Asbury UMC still accepting registrations for VBS, summer camps

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Asbury United Methodist Church is offering a variety of activities for children this summer, and registration is still open for several events.

The church will hold in-person Vacation Bible School on Monday, June 27 through Thursday, June 30 from 8 a.m. to noon each day.

Registration is limited to 500 current Pre-K through fifth graders (as of the 2021-2022 school year). Pre-K registrants must be 4 or 5 years old and have attended a Pre-K program.

Church membership is not required to attend VBS.

“VBS is especially for our community,” Asbury Communications Director Amy Gonzalez said. “You don’t have to belong to Asbury to attend, you don’t have to know anything about God’s love. Our goal is to show that love and acceptance to everyone and introduce families to our ministries. VBS is just one fun week out of the year – we’re always worshiping, serving and growing.”

The church will keep a waiting list in case of any cancellations before VBS starts.

The cost to register is $5 and includes a T-shirt, all craft supplies and a snack each day.

Adult volunteers may register their younger children for VBS, too.

Those interested may sign up as a volunteer and register their children for VBS via the confirmation email.

On Wednesday, June 29, Asbury will host VBS Family Night from 5:30-7 p.m.

“We’re celebrating local heroes and giving kids an opportunity to see and touch their super vehicles,” the event description reads. “Plus, you can meet the superstars that run missions organizations Asbury wholeheartedly supports.”

The event will also feature inflatables and seven food trucks: Chinito’s, Porky’s Pride, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, DogNation, Uncle G’s Pizza, Kona Ice and Dixieland Funnel Cakes.

The church is still accepting volunteer snacks, such as 12-packs of soda, bottled water, prepackaged granola bars, trail mix, chips, cookies or chocolate.

All snack donations can be dropped off at the children’s ministry desk.

Asbury’s VBS mission supports Urban Ministry, a faith-based nonprofit focused on working with the residents of West End to build a thriving community.

Children who attend VBS will learn about Urban Ministry and be challenged to make a daily donation to support the ministries of the organization.

Regarding other summer offerings, Asbury has openings left in a few camps, including Kindergarten Prep on Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 22.

The camp is designed for rising kindergarteners to learn skills such as taking turns, working quietly, coloring in the lines and using manners.

Students will learn elementary fundamentals but also enjoy free play with friends.

The cost to register is $70. For more information, visit Asburybham.org/kids/summer-camps.