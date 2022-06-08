Half Shell Oyster House in Pelham officially opens

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham location of the Half Shell Oyster House restaurant has officially opened its doors to the public.

After two successful soft openings on Monday and Tuesday, the seafood restaurant, which will be located in the Campus 124 property, held its grand opening Wednesday afternoon, June 8.

The popular restaurant chain has several locations throughout the south, but this marks the first location for Shelby County. The menu offers a diverse array of appetizers (including fried green tomatoes with crab cakes and an oyster sampler), main entrees such as fried oyster po’ boys and grilled fish, to desserts that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

The restaurant’s open feel allows guests to enjoy their meal without being smothered by the party next to them. It’s decor rings of a New Orleans French Quarter aesthetic, and the open bar area allows guests to enjoy a variety of different cocktails without feeling too crowded.

The layout is particularly unique given the Campus 124 location used to be the former location of Pelham Oaks Elementary.

“What’s really cool about this location, and it’s the first undertaking at this level that we’ve done here, is that this is an old elementary school,” said Kelsey Griffin, the restaurant’s communications manager. “Our design team and construction team have never done anything like this before, so it’s going to be really unique compared to our other locations.”

The restaurant held a soft opening for dinner on Monday, June 6 and a soft opening for lunch on Tuesday, June 7. General Manager Will Middleton said the staff was more than excited to open to the public and the opening has been a long time coming.

“Our training staff and new hires worked really hard, and it makes me happy to hear the praises they received during the soft opening,” he said.

Back in April, Half Shell hosted a job fair for front and back-of-the-house positions, and the restaurant’s communications manager Kelsey Griffin said they are still accepting applications.

Half Shell Oyster House of Pelham is located at 2408 Pelham Parkway. Hours are 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sunday.