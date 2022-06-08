Helena releases details of next Old Town Live concert

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The city of Helena has announced details for its next installment in the popular Old Town Live concert series. The upcoming OTL will feature the popular Rock & Roll Playhouse and will be held Saturday, June 18 at Amphitheater Park in Old Town Helena.

The event is one of OTL’s most popular concerts in the series. Rock & Roll Playhouse is a traveling concert series that plays classic rock songs with family-friendly twist. The group holds concerts all over the United States and aims to provide a fun concert that parents and kids can all enjoy.

The event will also feature a bounce house, face painting, a fun-for-all dance party and plenty of food for all ages.

This year’s event will fall on Father’s Day weekend, giving families the opportunity to celebrate dad with a fun, outdoor day at Amphitheater Park.

“Rock & Roll Playhouse was one of the most popular events of Old Town Live’s first season, and this year they’re back for Father’s Day weekend,” said City Council member Laura Joseph. “I can’t think of a better way for dads and their kids to spend some time together than enjoying great music, dancing, food and more alongside the banks of Buck Creek on a beautiful Saturday in Old Town.”

The Rock and Roll Playhouse will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.