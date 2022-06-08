Land transactions for April 21-27

The following land transactions occurred in Shelby County April 21-27:

April 21

-Calem A. Hicks to George Marling, for $125,000, for Lot 9 in McMahon Highlands as Shelby Spring Farm.

-Donovan Builders LLC to D. Mitree Arrington, for $474,900, for Lot 613 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Ricky PIckett to Tucker Duncan, for $71,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Jonathan G. Pitts to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $217,500, for Lot 74 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-DAL Properties LLC to Madeline Ann Bekken, for $464,900, for Lot 2433 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Jay Richard Hassman to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $367,700, for Lot 102 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Faye Bonds Boyd to Eric Stephen Einfalt, for $655,000, for Lot 25 in Kirkwall a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Leah F. Newell to Leah F. Newell, for $353,600, for Lot 26 in Cobblestone Square.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Amaan Porbandarwalla, for $839,404, for Lot 1406 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Lee S. Wright to Lee S. Wright, for $207,200, for Lot 25 in Scottsdale.

-James W. Parker to 1611 Ridge Road LLC, for $305,000, for Lot 29 in Shadow Brook.

-Frances P. Kennedy to Vulcan Holdings LLC, for $100,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19, Range 1 East.

-Jerry W. Davis to Edwin B. Lumpkin, for $1,650,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $900,000, for Lots 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 and 118 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Liane Dorothy Burns, for $460,900, for Lot 717 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Frederic Jay Prosser to Angela Terrell Blackwell, for $390,000, for Lot 56 in Sunny Meadows 2nd Sector.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Robert James Lilley, for $364,900, for Lot 12-19 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Kimberly G. Garner, for $338,619, for Lot 7-56 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Larry D. Thornton, for $759,900, for Lot 540 in Village at Highland lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-MIchael Booth to Jonathon Christian Oliver, for $245,000, for Lot 2 in Hidden Valley Estates.

-Qshequilla P. Mitchell to Jonathan Roper, for $456,000, for Lot 1337 in Weatherly Wixford Forest Sector 13 Amended Map.

-Maresia F. Horton to Ryan Benjamin Stepp, for $250,000, for Lot 64 in Daventry Sector II.

-Timothy Greg Burt to Timothy Greg Burt, for $615,730, for Lot 164-D1 in Cottages at Shoal Creek Resurvey Being Resurvey of Lots 164A, 164E, 164F and 165A.

-Tammy L. Jenkins to Tammy L. Jenkins, for $82,450, for Lot 30 in Monte Tierra First Addition.

-Eddie J. Brown to Robert Thompson, for $215,000, for Lot 37 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Three.

-Mark Vaporean to Mark Lewis Vaporean, for $403,000, for Lot 2955 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.

-William M. Reilly to Seth Taylor, for $400,000, for Lot 1468 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Michael W. Northington to Kenneth Lee, for $460,000, for Lot 1 in Applecross.

-Kenneth W. Phillips to Irby Home Buyers LLC, for $163,000, for property in Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Irby Home Buyers LLC to David G. Chapin, for $182,500, for property in Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Josephine A. Martin, for $508,711, for Lot 4223 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3 Resurvey No. 1.

-Aaron T. Farris to Mary Hodgetts, for $220,000, for Lot 18 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Frances Jackson to Caroline Watkins, for $246,000, for Lot 3 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 1.

-DAL Properties LLC to William Bradshaw Crewe, for $506,429, for Lot 2445 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Vivian Carol Bolling Barnett Bolden to Vivian Bolling Bolden, for $178,640, for Lots 46, 47, 48, 49 and 50in Ellis Addition to Montevallo and Lots 9, 10 and 11 in Aldmont.

-Uday S. Kulkarni to Travis Ward, for $37,000, for Lot 4 in High Hampton Sector 1.

-Susan T. Simmons to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $342,000, for Lot 2013 in Old Cahaba Phase V 4th Addition.

April 22

-Charlotte Fohner to Randolph Fohner, for $111,905, for Lot 22 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 2.

-E & R Properties LLC to Ewing Irrigation Products Inc., for $3,200,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Charles Campbell to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $211,400, for Lot 21 in Monte Bello.

-Donald W. Maddox to Jennifer Scherer, for $237,200, for Lot 14 in Village of Brook Highland.

-Safe Future Real Estate Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $426,000, for Lots 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, 319, 320, 321, 322, 323 and 324 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Patricia A. Dougherty to Patrick Dougherty, for $735,000, for Lot 21 in Greystone Farms North Phase I first Amended Plat.

-Michael Management Company LLC to Rachel Clamp, for $250,000, for Lot 80 in Cottages at Stonehaven Second Addition Phase One.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Forrest L. Knight, for $393,430, for Lot 4 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Cynthia Mullins Graham to JTC Roofing & Restoration LLC, for $25,000, for Lot 14 in Little Oak Ridge Estates First Sector.

-William Mark Beasley to L. M. Layfield, for $880,000, for Lot 19-04 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB.

-Sue Tait to Maria Del Consuelo Galindo, for $240,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19, Range 1 East.

-Russell H. Maddox to William Mark Beasley, for $824,900, for Lot 19-07 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 1.

-Adam Elliott to RII 1SC Birmingham I LLC, for $160,000, for Lot 174 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Joao Augusto De Albuquerque Coimbra, for $420,498, for Lot 8 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Michael A. Wilson to Daniel Spence, for $184,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Jerome Reynoso to JAR Alabama LLC, for $347,900, for Lot 99 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Leondro Reynoso to LR Alabama LLC, for $387,600, for Lot 44 in Cambrian Ridge.

-David Hardy to Carl K. Jemison, for $499,000, for Lot 4-38 in Village at Highland Lakes Second Four English Village Neighborhood.

-Kathy Bullock to Real Property Investments LLC, for $127,500, for Lot 8 in Navajo Pines.

-Real Property Investments LLC to Revibe Properties LLC, for $155,000, for Lot 8 in Navajo Pines.

-Stephanie Jolley to Cornerstone Property Group LLC, for $260,000, for Lot 10 in Falliston Ridge First Sector.

-Sandra Katherine Wilson Mott to Stacey Wilson Thames, for $142,400, for Lot 4 in Thurmans Family Subdivision Second Sector.

-Vickey Windgard to Cassie L. Holcombe, for $99,600, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Shannon F. Davis to Kathryn Faye Farmer, for $123,500, for Lot 56 in Rocky Ridge Phase 2.

-Gale C. McManus to Delphia G. Smith, for $290,000, for Lot 135 in Shoal Creek.

-John A. Robertson to Joseph M. Muthii, for $265,000, for Lot 118 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-Robert Gerald Martin to Sherry Lester, for $318,000, for Lot 56 in Village at Brook Highland.

-EK Real Estate Services of NY LLC to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $429,700, for Lot 824 in Forest Parks 8th Sector Phase 2.

-Linda E. Sokol to James W. Spencer, for $363,500, for Lot 18 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Charles J. Haley to Naseem Anjum, for $575,000, for Lot 12 in Royal Oaks Eighth Sector.

-Asbury United Methodist Church to Jenna Marie Wilhems, for $605,000, for Lot 8 in Brook Highlands First Sector.

April 25

-Gary M. Isbell to City of Chelsea, for $57,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 12 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Victor Padilla, for $359,600, for Lot 1760 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Trayce M. Kent to Charles Kent, for $19,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Tanya Antuna to 504 Waterford Lake LLC, for $137,500, for Lot 827 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Jeremy S. Currie to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $298,100, for Lot 124 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $296,100, for Lot 32 in Willow Creek Phase II.

-Tyler A. Patton to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $266,100, for Lot 100 in Old Ivy Phase I Amended Resurvey of Portions Lots 22-32 Tract Fifth One Parcel B.

-Gordon L. Garrett to Gordon L. Garrett, for $177,960, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-JBNAL Properties LLC to Joseph B. Niemuth, for $139,000, for Lot 57 in Casmbridge Park Subdivision Amended Survey.

-Dana B. Nafe to Sarah Bearden, for $203,000, for Lot 1 in Perry Estates a Resubdivision of Tract 1.

-Dana B. Nafe to Sarah Bearden, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Perry Estates a Resubdivision of Tract 1.

-Marianne R. Sanders to Gabriel Whited, for $420,000, for Lot 2208 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Shawn Dale Viator to Jodi S. Hulon, for $192,000, for Lot 3 in Southwind 1st Sector.

-Marla D. Brown to Amber Pope, for $600,900, for Lot 2101 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

-Dennis M. Held to Whitney Maxwell, for $600,000, for Lot 54 in Meadow Brook Second Sector First Phase.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Marla Brown, for $865,963, for Lot 1430 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Gretchen L. Reach to Aziz Shunnara, for $80,000, for Lot 6 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Leander Hutcheson to Cheryl Hutcheson, for $63,500, for Lot 194 in Chandalar South Fourth Sector.

-Leda Rae Saab to Pam M. Robinson, for $179,800, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Leda Rae Saab to Sonji Pamelia Robinson, for $45,180, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Laura Fulkerson, for $505,055, for Lot 4203 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Dehedrin R. Patterson to Douglas G. Bostrom, for $431,100, for Lot 135 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase III.

-Catherine E. Hill to Zachariah A. Carter, for $242,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24, Range 13 East.

-Reid W. Sims to Michael Brent Abney, for $430,000, for Lot 1 in Sydney Place.

-Conner Burleson to judy J. Brown, for $235,000, for Lot 148 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.

-Nicholas Lowery to Mondragon Properties LLC, for $65,000, for Lots 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 in Safford Survey of the Town of Shelby.

-Mitchell Dascher to Thomas E. Sparks, for $576,000, for Lot 1424 in Eagle Point 14th Sector.

-Andrew L. Pontius to Welsey A. Higgins, for $5,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Wesley A. Higgins to Andrew L. Pontius, for $5,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Matthew J. Mason to Brenden Tyler Pate, for $202,000, for Lot 97 in Stonecreek Phase I Final Plat.

-Nathan Acre to Nathan Acre, for $30,000, for property in Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Nathan Acre to Amanda Towery Acre, for $10,000, for property in Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Robert Rowan to Jonathan Gohstand, for $301,000, for Lot 29 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Kristin Costanzo, for $691,440, for Lot 12 in Henley Sector 1.

-Vita Edwards to Henry V. Davis, for $285,000, for Lot 980 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Phillip Andrew Bromley to JDV 2009 Investments LLC, for $650,000, for property in Section 30, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Blakely McBee to Jazmine Schumacher, for $120,000, for Lot 7 in Hill Top Estates Rerecorded.

-John Michael Skates to Jason S. L. Hoste, for $35,000, for Lot 13 in High Hampton Sector 3 Amended Map.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Ryan W. Rhoden, for $687,595, for Lot 29 in Henley Sector 1.

-Randall Whitworth to Joy Reynolds, for $260,000, for Lot 72 in Cottages at Stonehaven First Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Somer N. Durr, for $349,545, for Lot 1751 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Heather B. Russell to Roger Miller Hammer, for $340,255, for Lot 3 in Chelsea Station.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Angeleka Smith, for $339,600, for Lot 1764 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-David B. Wilson to Samantha McCluney, for $599,900, for Lot 1-57 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Kelvin Drake Smith, for $559,911, for Lot 27 in Henley Sector 1.

-Blue Springs Holdings LLC to Four Mile Preserve LLC, for $721,834, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Matterhorn Property Holdings LLC to Four Mile Preserve LLC, for $827,166, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Charles L. Mitchell to Billy D. Mitchell, for $75,000, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Daniel Howard Holcombe to Torie Rinehart Nix, for $10,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Andrew P. Walsh to Andrew David Brooks, for $285,000, for Lot 23 in Chandra Terrace Fourth Sector.

April 26

-Stephen Christopher Folsom to Andrew W. Holleman, for $501,000, for Lot 4 in Quail Ridge Subdivision Resurvey of Lot 2 and 4.

-Bradford D. Dobbins to Emlie Carroll, for $536,000, for Lot 68 in Parc at Greystone.

-Adams Homes LLC to Jeremy S. Currie, for $354,750, for Lot 508 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase III.

-James F. Robbins to New Day Properties LLC, for $160,000, for Lot 510 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 1.

-Bonnie P. Roberts to Peter Wren, for $839,900, for Lot 3203 in Highland Lakes 32nd Sector.

-Kimberly Wren to Amanda G. Perry, for $650,000, for Lot 1115 in Highland Lakes 11th Sector.

-Denise M. Day to Ann R. Moore, for $330,000, for Lot 110 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Jason M. Lynch to Brian Kent Johnson, for $725,000, for Lot 12 in Indian Crest Estates Resurvey of Lot 12.

-Scott A. Smeltzer to Bradley Shane Jones, for $615,000, for Lot 8-10 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-Connie Kyes to Henry W. Mentink, for $711,000, for Lot 741 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Brent W. Ashton to Franconia Real Estate Services Inc., for $593,000, for Lot 2717 in Highland Lakes 27th Sector.

-Hunter Champion to Chad Williams, for $305,000, for Lot 18 in Windstone II.

-Joanna A. Finch to Arlen V. Gardner, for $265,200, for Lot 282 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Seth A. Taylor to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $325,700, for Lot 1532 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Michael T. Jones to William R. Dow, for $2,150,000, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-New Day Properties LLC to VM Pronto LLC, for $163,300, for Lot 510 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 1.

-Alan Dale Tinney to Isaac C. Bivens, for $210,000, for Lot 10 in Green Valley 2nd Sector.

-Linda A. Dobbs to Matt Roth, for $727,000, for Lot 13 in Lakeridge Amended Map.

-Jason Cook to MCH SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $330,000, for Lot 74 in St Charles Place Phase 2 Sector 6.

-Casey Frederick to Ben Casey Frederick, for $48,340, for Lot 1 in Farm Land Estates.

-Nicole Mosley to Carlton Robinson, for $290,000, for Lot 63 in Old Ivy Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-Trademark Engineering Services Inc. to GP Accounting and Tax Services LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 2 in Buck Creek Cotton Mills.

-Hunt Holdings Co LLC to Rhonda Thompson, for $191,394.60, for Lots 1 and 2 in Dunstans Map and Survey of the Town of Calera.

-David Faught to Red Mountain Resources LLC, for $148,500, for Lot 43 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Joel Young to Joel Y. Young, for $1,117,930, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 2 West and property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Patricia Gardner to Charles P. Mercier, for $145,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

April 27

-Nancy A. Olinger to Roger Boaz, for $540,000, for Lot 49 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 2.

-Beverly Jane Rector to Marley Gillespie, for $390,000, for Lot 13 in Silverleaf Phase I.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Kyle B. Joseph, for $394,000, for Lot 818 in Forest Parks 8th Sector Phase 2.

-James R. Kramer to Michael E. Ray, for $34,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Stephen Carter to Keith Lutz, for $18,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Elizabeth Peyton Lee to Philip L. Doyle, for $775,000, for Lot 2 in Kingdom Estates Resubdivision of Lot 2 of Larrijo Estates Resurvey Lots 2A & 2B.

-Century Revitalization Group LLC to Jennifer Banks, for $130,000, for Lot 2 in Laurel Cliffs Resurvey.

-Debra Herndon to Clifton Sellers, for $300,500, for Lot 30 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Frank Andrew Ching to RM1 SFR Propco B LP, for $427,000, for Lot 11-08 in Chelsea Park 11th Sector.

-Jennifer Lynn Banks to Century Revitalization Group LLC, for $141,000, for Lot 221 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Todd F. Sparrow to Jeremiah Jerome Brown, for $399,400, for Lot 1630 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Wesley B. Riley to Matthew Hope, for $720,000, for Lot 779 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-Aaron M. Wolgemuth to Jorge Michael Miranda Orozco, for $266,001, for Lot 13 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase II.

-Jennifer Scherer to Harry E. Townley, for $316,000, for Lot 14 in Village of Brook Highland.

-Amanda C. Estes to Tricia Estes, for $136,100, for Lot 64 in Buck Creek Landing.

-Isrrael Salvador Guerrero Pamanes to MCF SFR Property Owner 3 LLC, for $262,000, for Lot 705 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.

-Colquitt Clark to Yee Wah Christie Chan, for $290,000, for Lot 10 in Penhal Park Final Plat Lots 1 through 16.

-Abdallah Sammour to Abdallah Sammour, for $172,350, for Lot 301 in Eagle Point Their Sector Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Siva Leela Sagar Yalauarthi, for $406,240, for Lot 62 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Michael Huber to Nicole Elizabeth Moley, for $1,045,000, for Lot 1007 in Blackridge Phase 1A Final Plat.

-David Kytle to Di Wu, for $370,000, for Lot 9 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 1.

-Kristen M. Carcioppolo to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $194,900, for Lot 31 in Crosscreek Cove Townhomes.

-Rebecca Allbrook to Ronald Byers, for $230,000, for Lot 8 in Windsor Ridge.

-Sheila Mosley to Glenda Brown, for $123,000, for Lot 8 in Nottingham Townhomes Final Plat.

-Gloria F. Caffee to Cynthia Parker, for $138,500, for Lot 93 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64, 89 through 104 and A through C

-Brantley Allen Bice to Margaret Morgan Carlisle, for $251,000, for Lot 14 in Ammersee Lakes Second Sector Amended Map.

-Patrick Shane Baugh to Marialy Guadalupe Diaz Quiroz, for $265,000, for Lot 3 in Hamlet 4th Sector.

-Cheryl Davis to Phillip M. Edwards, for $225,000, for Lot 4 in Arden Subdivision of the Town of Montevallo.

-John P. Romanstine to Christopher Kimbro, for $68,000, for Lot 338 in Waterford Village Sector 2.