Marriages for May 16-31
Published 11:54 am Wednesday, June 8, 2022
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from May 16-31:
-Joseph A. Alcala to Ashley Lynn Mims.
-Kevin Wane Bertram to Jessica Ruth Mills.
-Collin Andrew Reaves to Hannah Grace George.
-William Fredrick Burks to Sarah Valinda Lewis.
-John David Abrams to Samantha Rose Rizzuto.
-Leslie Renee Williams to Everett Isaac Madden, III.
-Tatum Lee Strickland to Jacob Daniel Abel.
-Kristina Ashley Joiner to Chase Michael Gannon.
-Seth Allen Mercer to Amanda Shanae Talley.
-William Alexander Crow to Grace Ann Earwood.
-Justin Gregory Ryan Hogan to Heather Renea Gilbert.
-Francine Case to James Nathan Lowry.
-Andrew Thomas Abbott to Sarah Douglass Orcutt.
-Michael Christian Millirons to Lurby Yosselin Godoy Gonzales.
-Jordan Richard Coward to Alexis Kimberlin Ivan.
-Theron Alan Denlinger to Jessica Cathryn Boerner.
-Jonathan David Peeples to Brandy Mayree Booth.
-Lillie Anne Gaston to Brett Rolf Boley.
-Vonda Lashun Thomas to Melvin Lushun Gross.
-Casi Brooklyn Lovett to Tanner Riley Wilson.
-Jessica Marcela Shumate to Joseph Robert Thomason.
-Juliana Rebecca Crossett to John Michael Sweatt.
-Kasi Lynn Korce to Donnell Lee Dillard Lavell.
-Tina Carol Salser to George William Cox, Jr.
-Luke Bryant Tidmore to Olivia Ann Sanders.
-Erin Joi Black to Odom Kewinn Pondarius.
-Colton Reid Scoggins to Lauren Lee Zaragoza.
-Kelvin Dyain Kirksey to Michelle Denise Kirksey.
-Austin Blake Williams to Ashley Nicole Blakey.
-Pedro Chaves Jimenez to Alejandra Mendoza Sanchez.
-Rider Shane Elijah Cattell to Lindsey Marie Burroughs.
-Woodrow Wilson Rutland, Jr. to Betty Ann King.
-John Levinio Galloway to Karlyn Renita Roberts.
-Jeffrey Michael Sanders to Megan Sheree Redd.
-Ashley Nicole Smith to Kevin Eugene Baggett.
-Keegan Daniel Vega to Anna Nicole Glick.
-Mikayla Rae Carter to John Albert Hester.
-Cecilia Nicole McCoy to Dominic Cornealus Simpson.
-Ernie Lee Davis, Jr. to Shelley Dale Padgett.
-David Bob McMillan to Brandon El Howard.
-Brandon Lawrence Bowman to Tomisha Benita Franklin.
-Josefina Garcia Juarez to Bartolome Alexander Hernandez Teletor.
-Alexis Mariann Berger to Chadwick Grant Edgil.
-Betty Carolyn Hayes Guyton to Jeffrey Verl Mashburn.
-Brian James Malone to Britny Marie Stracener.
-James Lewis Kitchens to Annette Geraldine Bigham.
-Joel Chandler Norris to Blair McKenzie Swindle.
-Debra A. Alexander to Matthew Sean Herndon.
-Jason Robert Scott to Kathryn Elizabeth Davenport.
-Alejandro Huerta Pichardo to Vivian Rosmery Grubbs.
-John William to Ronni Jean Simpson.
-Andrew Paul Brown to Christina Marie Thorne.
-Randal Wayne Griffice, Jr. to Jenna Mechelle Goins.
-Emily Grace Warren to Gabriel Ellis Hunt.
-Cedric Eugene Walker to Tiara Tnee Banks.
-Jessica Leigh Ann Smitherman to Heather Celeste Danley.
-Lora Michelle Burke to Reid Hartley Cunningham.
-Amy Michelle Douglas to Tony Joseph McDonald.
-Armand Sorin Schachter to Susanne Settle Seaborn.
-Jason Allen Perry to Terra Bruno Perry.
-John Patrick Gotham to Katie Amanda Fuller.