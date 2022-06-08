Marriages for May 16-31

Published 11:54 am Wednesday, June 8, 2022

By Alec Etheredge

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from May 16-31:

-Joseph A. Alcala to Ashley Lynn Mims.

-Kevin Wane Bertram to Jessica Ruth Mills.

-Collin Andrew Reaves to Hannah Grace George.

-William Fredrick Burks to Sarah Valinda Lewis.

-John David Abrams to Samantha Rose Rizzuto.

-Leslie Renee Williams to Everett Isaac Madden, III.

-Tatum Lee Strickland to Jacob Daniel Abel.

-Kristina Ashley Joiner to Chase Michael Gannon.

-Seth Allen Mercer to Amanda Shanae Talley.

-William Alexander Crow to Grace Ann Earwood.

-Justin Gregory Ryan Hogan to Heather Renea Gilbert.

-Francine Case to James Nathan Lowry.

-Andrew Thomas Abbott to Sarah Douglass Orcutt.

-Michael Christian Millirons to Lurby Yosselin Godoy Gonzales.

-Jordan Richard Coward to Alexis Kimberlin Ivan.

-Theron Alan Denlinger to Jessica Cathryn Boerner.

-Jonathan David Peeples to Brandy Mayree Booth.

-Lillie Anne Gaston to Brett Rolf Boley.

-Vonda Lashun Thomas to Melvin Lushun Gross.

-Casi Brooklyn Lovett to Tanner Riley Wilson.

-Jessica Marcela Shumate to Joseph Robert Thomason.

-Juliana Rebecca Crossett to John Michael Sweatt.

-Kasi Lynn Korce to Donnell Lee Dillard Lavell.

-Tina Carol Salser to George William Cox, Jr.

-Luke Bryant Tidmore to Olivia Ann Sanders.

-Erin Joi Black to Odom Kewinn Pondarius.

-Colton Reid Scoggins to Lauren Lee Zaragoza.

-Kelvin Dyain Kirksey to Michelle Denise Kirksey.

-Austin Blake Williams to Ashley Nicole Blakey.

-Pedro Chaves Jimenez to Alejandra Mendoza Sanchez.

-Rider Shane Elijah Cattell to Lindsey Marie Burroughs.

-Woodrow Wilson Rutland, Jr. to Betty Ann King.

-John Levinio Galloway to Karlyn Renita Roberts.

-Jeffrey Michael Sanders to Megan Sheree Redd.

-Ashley Nicole Smith to Kevin Eugene Baggett.

-Keegan Daniel Vega to Anna Nicole Glick.

-Mikayla Rae Carter to John Albert Hester.

-Cecilia Nicole McCoy to Dominic Cornealus Simpson.

-Ernie Lee Davis, Jr. to Shelley Dale Padgett.

-David Bob McMillan to Brandon El Howard.

-Brandon Lawrence Bowman to Tomisha Benita Franklin.

-Josefina Garcia Juarez to Bartolome Alexander Hernandez Teletor.

-Alexis Mariann Berger to Chadwick Grant Edgil.

-Betty Carolyn Hayes Guyton to Jeffrey Verl Mashburn.

-Brian James Malone to Britny Marie Stracener.

-James Lewis Kitchens to Annette Geraldine Bigham.

-Joel Chandler Norris to Blair McKenzie Swindle.

-Debra A. Alexander to Matthew Sean Herndon.

-Jason Robert Scott to Kathryn Elizabeth Davenport.

-Alejandro Huerta Pichardo to Vivian Rosmery Grubbs.

-John William to Ronni Jean Simpson.

-Andrew Paul Brown to Christina Marie Thorne.

-Randal Wayne Griffice, Jr. to Jenna Mechelle Goins.

-Emily Grace Warren to Gabriel Ellis Hunt.

-Cedric Eugene Walker to Tiara Tnee Banks.

-Jessica Leigh Ann Smitherman to Heather Celeste Danley.

-Lora Michelle Burke to Reid Hartley Cunningham.

-Amy Michelle Douglas to Tony Joseph McDonald.

-Armand Sorin Schachter to Susanne Settle Seaborn.

-Jason Allen Perry to Terra Bruno Perry.

-John Patrick Gotham to Katie Amanda Fuller.

More Records

Land transactions for April 21-27

Sheriff’s reports for May 12-19

Municipal police reports for May 2 through June 2

Arrest reports for May 2 through June 2

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...