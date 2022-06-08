Mayor’s Corner: A Weekly Update from Mayor Brian Puckett

By HELENA MAYOR BRIAN PUCKETT

Can I just start off by saying the kickoff to the Helena Famers Market this past Saturday was awesome and is one of the many ways each year we welcome summer.

Many volunteers got an early start to make sure all of the vendors were set and ready to sell their fresh fruits, veggies and meats to our residents. Each Saturday morning from 8 a.m.-noon, the volunteers will be there to welcome you all to the Amphitheater Park for the farmers market. I appreciate the hard work Kim Ford and her team puts in every week.

The Jane B. Holmes library is also getting their summer started. Dan the Library Man and his team hosted their summer reading program kickoff on Monday and had the McWane Science Center in town to help make it special.

Today at 2:30 p.m., the library will hold its Teen Kickoff with Mosaic Art Crafts, while next Monday at 2:30 p.m., the Library will have the Teen Program of the Art of Origami.

Even if you can’t make it to the events, you and the fam need to stop by the library to check out some books and win some great prizes for reading this summer. The ladies at the library have the patience of saints and hearts of gold to help each child that stops by.

Trust me, I know firsthand from taking my five kids there after work on Monday to check out new books to start of their summer reading. If you know my kids, you know that they are high energy, they talk a lot and can at times, well all the time, be loud.

At City Hall, everyone is busy taking care of each of our residents and planning for various things coming up throughout the summer. One of these things that we get a lot of questions about is the Annual Summer Dump Day. Be on the look out for the announcement of that date in July.

Speaking of July, get ready for another party on July 3 with our Independence Day Celebration. More details will be released soon, but like every year, the Helena Business Association will host vendors from all over at Old Town.

This year will have a twist with a concert leading up to the 9 p.m. fireworks that is an amazing show of bangs and colors all synced up to the celebration soundtrack. Best of all, our event is free to everyone.

As you can see I am pretty pumped about all the fun and educational things going on in our City. Until next Wednesday, when we talk again, get out and enjoy Helena.

Together As One,

Brian