Municipal police reports for May 2 through June 2
Published 11:50 am Wednesday, June 8, 2022
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 2 through June 2:
Alabaster
May 23
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Pebble Drive (residence/home). Stolen was 40 gallons of fuel valued at $170.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $381.49.
-Public intoxication and using false identity the obstruct justice from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Airview Lane (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $1,004.44.
-Property damage from the 1700 Block of Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a white Toyota Camry valued at $1.
May 24
-Domestic violence – third degree/harassment and domestic violence 3rd/criminal mischief 3rd ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home). Damaged was a large television valued at $500.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive (residence/home). Stolen was other; moto valued at $70.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Jasmine Drive (residence/home). Stolen was miscellaneous flower pots, hose pipe and Cub Cadet push mower valued at $1,150.
May 25
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Cohill drive (residence/home).
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (residence/home). Damaged was a drivers front door and drivers rear door valued at $1,000.
-Domestic incident from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Sunset Tr. (residence/home). Stolen was an Alabama tag valued at $112.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of Balmoral Drive (shopping mall).
May 26
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Wisteria Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a Sig P365 valued at $500.
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Caribbean Circle. Stolen was money valued at $15,000.
-Information only from the 1200 Block of Amberley Woods Drive.
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North. Stolen was negotiable instruments valued at $957.55.
-Trespassing notice from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway.
-Assault third degree from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Forest Hills Circle (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise, money, identity documents, bank paper and Samsung cell phone valued at $1,972.
-Public intoxication and information only from the 1400 Block of Kent Diary Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
May 27
-Domestic violence – assault 3rd from the 200 Block of Hickory Hills Drive (residence/home).
-Criminal trespass third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of City Park Lane (government/public building). Damaged was a window valued at $1.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (government/public building). Damaged was a pavilion/side walk valued at $500.
-FTA traffic from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238.
-Information only from the 300 Block of Lane Park Trail.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Shetland Trail (residence/home).
-Information only form the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen were purses/handbags/wallets valued at $50.
-Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of 2nd Avenue SW (commercial/office building). Damaged was structures – industrial/manufacturing valued at $1.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Recovered were credit/debit cards.
-Property damage from the 700 Block of Highway 31.
May 28
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Jefferson Lane (residence/home).
-Dog at large from the 100 Block of Carter Lane.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a white Michael Kohrs wallet, credit/debit cards, money and a drivers license valued at $140.
-Information only and parking in a fire lane from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Recovered were drugs/narcotics.
-Alias warrant (harassment domestic violence 3rd) and capias warrant (under the influence) from Interstate 65 at mile marker 252.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Fox Valley Drive.
-Carrying a concealed weapon from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238. Recovered was a Smith and Wesson.
-Minor under consumption of alcohol from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Domestic incident from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 235.
May 29
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and open container from Interstate 65 at mile marker 233 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 10600 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana.
-Possession of marijuana first degree and possession of a controlled substance from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel/etc.) Recovered was marijuana, synthetic marijuana, glass pipe with residue and mushrooms.
-Domestic violence – harassment 3rd from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel/etc.).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $76.54.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $430.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $21.47.
-Public intoxication from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Information only from the 8500 Block of Highway 119.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Scotland Drive (commercial/office building). Damaged was a metal roll-up door valued at $1.
-Domestic incident from the 700 Block of 1st Avenue West.
-Harassing communications from the 8200 Block of Highway 119 (cyberspace).
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Kentwood Tr.
May 30
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Shelby Farms Drive.
-Alias warrant (driving without obtaining a drivers license) from the 1500 Block of Highway 70, Columbiana.
-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).
-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (service/gas station).
-Information only from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North.
Calera
May 9
-Incident from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – private property and accident from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-MVC – public from the 5600 Block of Highway 31.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocet, $1,500-$2,500 from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
May 10
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Daventry Drive.
-MVC – public from the 7500 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic violence 3rd harassment and domestic violence 3rd criminal mischief from the 400 Block of Highway 89.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Eagle Way.
-Criminal trespass by vehicle from the 10000 Block of Highway 31.
May 11
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Moss Stone Lane.
May 12
-Property damage vehicle vs. deer from the 600 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Vehicle fire – vehicle in roadway from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-Domestic incident from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
May 13
-Information only – traffic obstruction from Highway 31 and Interstate 65.
-Notice of trespass – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Found property – miscellaneous from the 700 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Limestone Parkway.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Highway 304.
-Theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
May 14
-Ordinanace 14-31 – miscellaneous from the 0 Block of Limestone Parkway.
-Incident from the 1200 Block of Village Trail.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Addison Drive.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Briarfield Lane.
-Property damage from the 2000 Block of Timberline Drive.
-Incident from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Marketplace Circle.
May 15
-Welfare check from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 4600 Block of Highway 31.
-Violation of domestic violence protection order and domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 900 Block of Highway 67.
-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
May 16
-Theft of property – fourth degree from the 2100 Block of Highway 201.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.
May 17
-MVC from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500), domestic violence – second degree – burglary and domestic violence – third degree criminal mischief third.
May 18
-Assault third degree, menacing and burglary first degree from the 50 Block of Southern Hills Lane.
-Incident – domestic incident from the 100 Block of Savannah Lane.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 5300 Block of Highway 86.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.
May 19
-Domestic violence 3rd degree harassment from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.
-Incident from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-MVC from the 7600 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 600 Block of George Roy Parkway.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of George Roy.
-Property damage – private property accident from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Information only – trespass notice from the 10 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
May 20
-Incident from the 60 Block of Highway 304.
-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Kendrick Farm Road.
May 21
-Property damage from the 1200 Block of 5th Avenue.
-Incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
May 22
-Harassment from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 400 Block of Highway 87.
-Animal complaint from the 500 Block of Waterford Cove Circle.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.
-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Milgray Lane.
-Burglary first degree, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.
May 23
-MVC from the 100 Block of Moss Stone Lane.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 Block of Creekstone Trail.
-Property damage – private property accident from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
May 24
-MVC from the 9000 Block of Highway 25.
-Found property – miscellaneous from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
-Incident from Calera.
-MVC from the 14000 Block of Highway 25.
May 25
-Property damage from the 1700 Block of Highway 75.
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 1200 Block of Highway 87.
-Property damage from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 5600 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 300 Block of Highway 89.
-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 14th Street.
-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.
-Harassing communications from Calera.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Spring Sreet.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 200 Block of Eagle Way.
-Incident from the 10000 Block of Highway 25
May 26
-Incident from the 200 Block of Carrington Lane.
-Incident from the 50 Block of Leah Lane.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 700 Block of Highway 87.
-Attempted suicide from the 600 Block of Waterstone Drive.
-MVC from the 8200 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
May 27
-MVC from the 0 Block of Limestone Parkway.
Helena
May 2
-Miscellaneous incident from Helena.
-Minor in possession of alcohol and trespass warning from 3rd Street.
-Domestic incident from Madison Place.
-Harassing communications from the 1700 Block of Native Dancer Drive.
-Burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) from Helena Road.
May 3
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Cedar Bend Drive.
-Domestic incident from Riverwoods Court.
-Miscellaneous information from Old Cahaba Trail.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 2500 Block of Stonecreek Trail.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage), theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 8000 Block of Rockhampton Cricle.
May 4
-Miscellaneous from Riverwoods Court.
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit cards from the 100 Block of Cedar Bend Drive.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Asbury Circle.
May 5
-Harassing communications from the 1600 Block of Old Cahaba Court.
-Theft of property second degree, fraudulent use of credit/debit card and assault – elder abuse and neglect 3rd degree from the 8300 Block of Highway 13.
-Miscellaneous incident from Tucker Road.
-Criminal mischief third degree from Wynwood Lane.
-Domestic incident from Rock Hampton Circle.
-Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Helena Road.
-Information only from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
May 6
-Damage to property from Helena Road.
-Domestic incident from the 2500 Block of Oakleaf Circle.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 3rd Street.
-Publix intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol and promote prison contraband third degree from Helena Road.
May 7
-Miscellaneous from Coalmont Road and Benton Street.
-Miscellaneous information from Ridgemont Drive.
-Dog not on leash from Timber Drive.
May 22
-Harassing communications from the 1000 Block of Wyndham Lane.
-Miscellaneous information from Helena.
May 23
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 1000 Block of Long Leaf Lake Drive.
May 24
-Possession of marijuana second degree from County Road 17 at Hillsboro Parkway.
-Harassing communications from Cedar Bend Drive.
-Found property from Helena.
-Welfare check from Highway 13.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 58 at Timber Circle.
May 25
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Coalmont Road.
-Miscellaneous and trespass warning from Highway 17.
-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 26 at Shady Road.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
May 26
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Tennyson Drive.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from St. Charles Lane.
May 27
-Fraud – identity theft from the 6000 Block of Highway 13.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 30 Block of Phillips Davis Street, Pelham.
May 28
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 at Bearden Trail.
Montevallo
May 27
-Larceny/theft – theft – firearms and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Hicks Street (residence/home). Stolen was a Canik 9mm handgun with 9mm clip valued at $400.
-Information only from Salem Road (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from Parkway Circle (highway/street).
May 29
-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Highway 219 (residence/home).
May 30
-Domestic violence 3rd degree from Hicks Street (residence/home).
June 1
-Unauthorized use of vehicle – failing to return to owner from Buckingham Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a green 4 door Mazda 6 valued at $1,000.
June 2
-Larceny/theft – theft of property 2, $1,500-$2,500 and fraud – FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit card from Selma Road (residence/home). Stolen was a Regions Bank Card, Husqvarna chainsaw, Regions bank charges, U.S. currency, finish nailer and porter cable nailer valued at $2,1000.
Pelham
May 23
-Fraud from the 200 Block of Highway 33 (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was money valued at $9,398.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 North (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a bumper valued at $500.
May 24
-Theft from Pelham Park Blvd. (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was food valued at $22.
May 26
-Fraud from the 100 Block of Heather Way (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.
-Drugs – pros Def from Cahaba Valley Road and Interstate 65 South entrance (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was drug and drug evidence valued at $150.
May 27
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was food valued at $223.10.
-Property damage from the 1100 Block of Weybridge Road (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $75.
May 28
-Theft from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was a wallet, credit card, identification and ident valued at $178.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was food valued at $76.14.