Municipal police reports for May 2 through June 2

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 2 through June 2:

Alabaster

May 23

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Pebble Drive (residence/home). Stolen was 40 gallons of fuel valued at $170.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $381.49.

-Public intoxication and using false identity the obstruct justice from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Airview Lane (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $1,004.44.

-Property damage from the 1700 Block of Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a white Toyota Camry valued at $1.

May 24

-Domestic violence – third degree/harassment and domestic violence 3rd/criminal mischief 3rd ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home). Damaged was a large television valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive (residence/home). Stolen was other; moto valued at $70.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Jasmine Drive (residence/home). Stolen was miscellaneous flower pots, hose pipe and Cub Cadet push mower valued at $1,150.

May 25

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Cohill drive (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (residence/home). Damaged was a drivers front door and drivers rear door valued at $1,000.

-Domestic incident from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Sunset Tr. (residence/home). Stolen was an Alabama tag valued at $112.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Balmoral Drive (shopping mall).

May 26

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Wisteria Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a Sig P365 valued at $500.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Caribbean Circle. Stolen was money valued at $15,000.

-Information only from the 1200 Block of Amberley Woods Drive.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North. Stolen was negotiable instruments valued at $957.55.

-Trespassing notice from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway.

-Assault third degree from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Forest Hills Circle (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise, money, identity documents, bank paper and Samsung cell phone valued at $1,972.

-Public intoxication and information only from the 1400 Block of Kent Diary Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

May 27

-Domestic violence – assault 3rd from the 200 Block of Hickory Hills Drive (residence/home).

-Criminal trespass third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of City Park Lane (government/public building). Damaged was a window valued at $1.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (government/public building). Damaged was a pavilion/side walk valued at $500.

-FTA traffic from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Lane Park Trail.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Shetland Trail (residence/home).

-Information only form the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen were purses/handbags/wallets valued at $50.

-Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of 2nd Avenue SW (commercial/office building). Damaged was structures – industrial/manufacturing valued at $1.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Recovered were credit/debit cards.

-Property damage from the 700 Block of Highway 31.

May 28

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Jefferson Lane (residence/home).

-Dog at large from the 100 Block of Carter Lane.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a white Michael Kohrs wallet, credit/debit cards, money and a drivers license valued at $140.

-Information only and parking in a fire lane from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Recovered were drugs/narcotics.

-Alias warrant (harassment domestic violence 3rd) and capias warrant (under the influence) from Interstate 65 at mile marker 252.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Fox Valley Drive.

-Carrying a concealed weapon from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238. Recovered was a Smith and Wesson.

-Minor under consumption of alcohol from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Domestic incident from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 235.

May 29

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and open container from Interstate 65 at mile marker 233 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 10600 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana.

-Possession of marijuana first degree and possession of a controlled substance from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel/etc.) Recovered was marijuana, synthetic marijuana, glass pipe with residue and mushrooms.

-Domestic violence – harassment 3rd from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel/etc.).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $76.54.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $430.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $21.47.

-Public intoxication from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Information only from the 8500 Block of Highway 119.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Scotland Drive (commercial/office building). Damaged was a metal roll-up door valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 700 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Harassing communications from the 8200 Block of Highway 119 (cyberspace).

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Kentwood Tr.

May 30

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Shelby Farms Drive.

-Alias warrant (driving without obtaining a drivers license) from the 1500 Block of Highway 70, Columbiana.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (service/gas station).

-Information only from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North.

Calera

May 9

-Incident from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – private property and accident from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-MVC – public from the 5600 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocet, $1,500-$2,500 from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

May 10

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Daventry Drive.

-MVC – public from the 7500 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence 3rd harassment and domestic violence 3rd criminal mischief from the 400 Block of Highway 89.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Eagle Way.

-Criminal trespass by vehicle from the 10000 Block of Highway 31.

May 11

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Moss Stone Lane.

May 12

-Property damage vehicle vs. deer from the 600 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Vehicle fire – vehicle in roadway from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Domestic incident from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

May 13

-Information only – traffic obstruction from Highway 31 and Interstate 65.

-Notice of trespass – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Found property – miscellaneous from the 700 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Highway 304.

-Theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

May 14

-Ordinanace 14-31 – miscellaneous from the 0 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-Incident from the 1200 Block of Village Trail.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Addison Drive.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Briarfield Lane.

-Property damage from the 2000 Block of Timberline Drive.

-Incident from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Marketplace Circle.

May 15

-Welfare check from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 4600 Block of Highway 31.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order and domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 900 Block of Highway 67.

-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

May 16

-Theft of property – fourth degree from the 2100 Block of Highway 201.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

May 17

-MVC from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500), domestic violence – second degree – burglary and domestic violence – third degree criminal mischief third.

May 18

-Assault third degree, menacing and burglary first degree from the 50 Block of Southern Hills Lane.

-Incident – domestic incident from the 100 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 5300 Block of Highway 86.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.

May 19

-Domestic violence 3rd degree harassment from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

-Incident from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-MVC from the 7600 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 600 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of George Roy.

-Property damage – private property accident from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Information only – trespass notice from the 10 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

May 20

-Incident from the 60 Block of Highway 304.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Kendrick Farm Road.

May 21

-Property damage from the 1200 Block of 5th Avenue.

-Incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

May 22

-Harassment from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 400 Block of Highway 87.

-Animal complaint from the 500 Block of Waterford Cove Circle.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Milgray Lane.

-Burglary first degree, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

May 23

-MVC from the 100 Block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 Block of Creekstone Trail.

-Property damage – private property accident from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

May 24

-MVC from the 9000 Block of Highway 25.

-Found property – miscellaneous from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-Incident from Calera.

-MVC from the 14000 Block of Highway 25.

May 25

-Property damage from the 1700 Block of Highway 75.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 1200 Block of Highway 87.

-Property damage from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 5600 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 300 Block of Highway 89.

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 14th Street.

-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassing communications from Calera.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Spring Sreet.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 200 Block of Eagle Way.

-Incident from the 10000 Block of Highway 25

May 26

-Incident from the 200 Block of Carrington Lane.

-Incident from the 50 Block of Leah Lane.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 700 Block of Highway 87.

-Attempted suicide from the 600 Block of Waterstone Drive.

-MVC from the 8200 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

May 27

-MVC from the 0 Block of Limestone Parkway.

Helena

May 2

-Miscellaneous incident from Helena.

-Minor in possession of alcohol and trespass warning from 3rd Street.

-Domestic incident from Madison Place.

-Harassing communications from the 1700 Block of Native Dancer Drive.

-Burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) from Helena Road.

May 3

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Cedar Bend Drive.

-Domestic incident from Riverwoods Court.

-Miscellaneous information from Old Cahaba Trail.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 2500 Block of Stonecreek Trail.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage), theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 8000 Block of Rockhampton Cricle.

May 4

-Miscellaneous from Riverwoods Court.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit cards from the 100 Block of Cedar Bend Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Asbury Circle.

May 5

-Harassing communications from the 1600 Block of Old Cahaba Court.

-Theft of property second degree, fraudulent use of credit/debit card and assault – elder abuse and neglect 3rd degree from the 8300 Block of Highway 13.

-Miscellaneous incident from Tucker Road.

-Criminal mischief third degree from Wynwood Lane.

-Domestic incident from Rock Hampton Circle.

-Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Helena Road.

-Information only from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

May 6

-Damage to property from Helena Road.

-Domestic incident from the 2500 Block of Oakleaf Circle.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 3rd Street.

-Publix intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol and promote prison contraband third degree from Helena Road.

May 7

-Miscellaneous from Coalmont Road and Benton Street.

-Miscellaneous information from Ridgemont Drive.

-Dog not on leash from Timber Drive.

May 22

-Harassing communications from the 1000 Block of Wyndham Lane.

-Miscellaneous information from Helena.

May 23

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 1000 Block of Long Leaf Lake Drive.

May 24

-Possession of marijuana second degree from County Road 17 at Hillsboro Parkway.

-Harassing communications from Cedar Bend Drive.

-Found property from Helena.

-Welfare check from Highway 13.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 58 at Timber Circle.

May 25

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Coalmont Road.

-Miscellaneous and trespass warning from Highway 17.

-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 26 at Shady Road.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

May 26

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Tennyson Drive.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from St. Charles Lane.

May 27

-Fraud – identity theft from the 6000 Block of Highway 13.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 30 Block of Phillips Davis Street, Pelham.

May 28

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 at Bearden Trail.

Montevallo

May 27

-Larceny/theft – theft – firearms and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Hicks Street (residence/home). Stolen was a Canik 9mm handgun with 9mm clip valued at $400.

-Information only from Salem Road (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Parkway Circle (highway/street).

May 29

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Highway 219 (residence/home).

May 30

-Domestic violence 3rd degree from Hicks Street (residence/home).

June 1

-Unauthorized use of vehicle – failing to return to owner from Buckingham Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a green 4 door Mazda 6 valued at $1,000.

June 2

-Larceny/theft – theft of property 2, $1,500-$2,500 and fraud – FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit card from Selma Road (residence/home). Stolen was a Regions Bank Card, Husqvarna chainsaw, Regions bank charges, U.S. currency, finish nailer and porter cable nailer valued at $2,1000.

Pelham

May 23

-Fraud from the 200 Block of Highway 33 (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was money valued at $9,398.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a bumper valued at $500.

May 24

-Theft from Pelham Park Blvd. (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was food valued at $22.

May 26

-Fraud from the 100 Block of Heather Way (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.

-Drugs – pros Def from Cahaba Valley Road and Interstate 65 South entrance (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was drug and drug evidence valued at $150.

May 27

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was food valued at $223.10.

-Property damage from the 1100 Block of Weybridge Road (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $75.

May 28

-Theft from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was a wallet, credit card, identification and ident valued at $178.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was food valued at $76.14.