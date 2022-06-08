Sheriff’s reports for May 12-19

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from May 12-19:

May 12

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Carleton Point Lane, Wilsonville.

May 13

-Assault from the 1300 block of Shelby County 491, Vandiver 50 yards north on Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks.

May 14

-Domestic violence investigation from the 500 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 800 block of Crabapple Lane, Vandiver.

-Assault from the 100 block of Mulberry Street, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items from Walmart totaling $41.51 were stolen. A plastic bag with suspected meth and nine credit or debit cards, IDs, health insurance cards, etc. in other people’s names were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Calumet Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Reach Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1100 block of Dunsmore Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 402, Shelby.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Alabama 25, Brierfield. A Norfolk Southern engine was damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Willow View Lane, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Brooke Trace, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 300 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. Marijuana (8 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 400 block of Old Oak Tree Drive, Chelsea. Star Firearms magazine and seven bullets were recovered.

May 15

-Incident from Sullivan Drive, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Fraudulent use of a debit card, theft of lost property fourth degree from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo. A wallet was stolen.

-Dog bite, permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Fowler Lane, Shelby.

-Phishing, theft of property from the 100 block of Lydias Lane, Wilsonville. $1,600 in funds were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Morris Drive, Montevallo.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby.

-Incident from the 7000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea. A DeWalt high torque impact wrench with battery valued at $349.99 and a DeWalt impact kit with two batteries valued at $219.99 were stolen.

-Found property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A wallet containing several credit cards was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Found property from the 33000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A purse with clothes and hygiene items was recovered.

May 16

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Fulton Road, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 0 block of Bowden Circle, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Helena Road, Helena.

-Harassment from Shelby County 331 near Hidden Ridge, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 8000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. An Amazon package containing makeup remover wipes, hair ties, bobby pins and a 20-count decorative bag set valued at $55 was stolen.

-Forgery from the 400 block of Lake Chelsea Way, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A windshield of a 2016 Acura RDX was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, stalking second degree from the 100 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A pistol and suspected marijuana (7.4 grams) were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 6000 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Chelsea.

-Incident from unknown addresses in Ohio, Michigan and Kansas.

-Domestic investigation from the 1500 block of Shelby County 491, Vandiver.

-Incident from U.S. 280 at Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 6100 block of Eagle Point Circle, Birmingham.

-Missing person from Nearest Lane, Alabaster.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 2500 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 3000 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana. A miter saw, vehicle power inverter with two 120-volt outlets, antique briefcase typewriter, Imagine Select paintball gun, Red Wing steel toe shoes, size 11, and original portable PlayStation 1 were stolen.

-Agency assist from the 500 block of Reynolds Road, Vincent.

May 17

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 3300 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 54500 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. Meth (6.6 grams), a Camel Crush cigarette pack and a burnt Camel Crush cigarette were confiscated.

-Suicide attempt from Alabama 25, Harpersville.

-Miscellaneous from U.S. 280 near Shelby County 47, Chelsea. A 2021 Chevy Traverse sustained a scratch to the driver’s side door.

-Missing person from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old from the 200 block of Hawthorne Street, Birmingham.

-Incident from an unspecified address in Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana (3.69 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Suspected meth (6.5 grams), suspected marijuana (1.2 grams) and a glass pipe were confiscated.

-Found property from the 3400 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. A small bag of various jewelry was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 3400 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. A white crystal substance field tested presumptively positive for meth (1.2 grams) and a blue glass pipe with suspected meth residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana (0.25 gram) rolled into smoking paper was confiscated.

-Property damage from Alabama 70 at Landfill Road, Columbiana. A 2016 Freightliner garbage truck sustained front end damage.

May 18

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2500 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.

-Harassment, menacing from the 18000 block of River Drive, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 6100 block of Eagle Point Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-menacing from the 10 block of Shelina Lane, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 3300 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana.

-Reckless endangerment, harassment from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Agency assist from the 400 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 300 block of Shelby Forest Drive, Chelsea.

-Trespassing, criminal mischief from the 48000 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett. Metal fence posts and barbed wire measuring 350 feet valued at $1,000 and brush and trees valued at $500 were damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 5200 block of U.S. 280 West, Birmingham. Marijuana (0.8 gram) and methamphetamine (0.5 gram) were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

May 19

-Public intoxication, resisting arrest from the 600 block of Depot Street, Wilton.

-Criminal mischief from the 60 block of AL Youth Drive, Westover. A wooden decoration reading “We are blessed” valued at $20 and two glass picture frames valued at $30 were damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2000 block of Fairbank Circle, Chelsea. A miscellaneous monogrammed beach item valued at $300 and kids’ clothing from Shrimp and Grits valued at $100 were stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from Alabama 145, Shelby at Beeswax Bait and Grocery. Various clothing items valued at $300, four knives valued at $100, an old cell phone valued at $140 and a Reebok backpack valued at $25 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 433, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 300 block of Howard Hill Drive, Wilsonville.

-Criminal mischief from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. An illuminated storefront sign valued at $2,000 was damaged.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. Two pairs of Yeezy shoes size 9 and a half valued at $600 and a PlayStation 5 valued at $900 were stolen.