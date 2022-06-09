Hoover to hold city-wide job fair

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – For the first time in its 55-year history, the city of Hoover will hold a city-wide career fair in an unprecedented effort to recruit new employees across various city departments.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 at the Finley Center located on the campus of the Hoover Met Complex.

The address is 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway.

The effort comes as the city faces the challenge many municipalities across the U.S. are presently dealing with—recruiting and retaining a strong, committed post-COVID workforce.

“When most people think of working for the city of Hoover, they think about our police and fire departments. While those units are extremely strong, there are other areas that make Hoover the employer of choice,” City of Hoover Assistant Human Resources Director Mesha Walker said.

Walker said many people don’t consider other career paths the city offers, such as engineering, finance and revenue, recreation and athletics, economic development, event planning, information technology and more.

“Think of any career and chances are, we have it and much more,” Walker said. “All gifts and talents have a place in Hoover.”

She points to what she calls unique, competitive benefits the city offers, including:

• Pension through state retirement system

• Tuition reimbursement

• Education incentives

• Gym membership

The city will be conducting immediate, on-site interviews for qualified candidates.

Any party interested in learning more about job opportunities in the city of Hoover can visit Hooveralabama.gov/288/Employment-Opportunities.