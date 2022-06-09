Marco’s Pizza opens Indian Springs location

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The people of Indian Springs Village are about to get a new option for delicious and fresh pizza. A Marco’s Pizza location has officially opened its doors to the public on Caldwell Mill Road.

The pizza place is located in the Indian Springs Village Publix shopping center next to Great Clips, and will provide delivery and carryout options.

The new owners are Richard and Paris Rabenau. Richard said the process of opening the Indian Springs location has been a couple of years in the making. Originally from Alabama, Rabenau worked as an engineer after working in Southeast Asia for 14 years. Interested in starting his own business, he found the opportunity to become a franchisee through a friend.

Rabenau said they chose the Indian Springs area because they saw it as a perfect fit for the values he and his wife share and instill in their business.

“The area is just so full of families, community, churches, the schools, it’s just the perfect place to open a business,” he said.

Rabeneau said he and his wife are excited to bring this location to the community, and they have plans to open more businesses in the future. He also wanted to emphasize that Marco’s Pizza uses high quality, fresh ingredients so patrons will never have anything frozen on their pizza.

The Indian Springs location will provide 20 new jobs to the community with a chance for eager team members to grow their career.

“We are confident that everyone will enjoy what we have to offer,” Rabenau said. “We’re also looking forward to providing needed employment opportunities in the area and providing young workers a positive experience at their first job.”

Marco’s Pizza in Indian Springs is located at 5192 Caldwell Mill Road. For more information, visit Marcos.com.