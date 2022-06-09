‘Monumental’ week: Chelsea church hosts 200 children for VBS activities

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – A group of children talked excitedly to each other as they walked to their next Vacation Bible School activity at Liberty Baptist Church on the morning of Tuesday, June 7.

By the second day of this year’s VBS, the church had welcomed 219 kids to its campus for Bible stories, science experiments, crafts and outdoor games.

“This is the first five-day VBS they’ve done in several years,” said Ashley Cox, who started as Liberty’s director of preschool and kids’ ministries in October. “This is an awesome opportunity to share the gospel with 219 kids, and they’re going to hear it five times because it’s five days.”

With the theme “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness,” children in preschool through fifth grade had the opportunity to “explore the sunbaked Southwestern desert as they dig into God’s great love.”

In addition to hearing Bible stories and singing songs each day, children participated in various group activities, including an Imagination Station, where they completed hands-on science experiments and crafts.

They also spent some time outside, rotating through different games.

Since VBS was open to the community, Cox said it was a good way to invite newcomers to the church.

“I would say probably a fourth to maybe a third of the kids either don’t go to church at all or they are not affiliated with our church,” she said. “The goal is outreach because this is a great way for the kids to bring their friends.”

Cox also credited the church’s staff and more than 125 volunteers with making VBS possible.

“Everybody is doing something, which is awesome,” Cox said. “They’re all involved in some capacity.”

At one of the Imagination Stations on June 7, third graders were focused on completing an activity involving magnets.

“They’ve really loved doing this because it’s been hands-on the whole time,” station leader Melissa Miller said. “It’s been really cool. They’ve been able to connect what they’re learning today to this.”

Crista Clements, Liberty’s associate preschool director, said about 45 preschoolers were attending this year’s VBS.

“They have had a blast and have all done great,” Clements said. “All the leaders have done great, too.”