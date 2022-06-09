UM named College of Distinction for 11th consecutive year

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo has been named to the elite 2022-2023 Colleges of Distinction list for the 11th year in a row.

UM was recognized as a 2022-2023 Alabama College of Distinction and 2022-2023 Public University College of Distinction.

In addition to again earning the overall Colleges of Distinction designation, UM received program-specific recognition for the Stephens College of Business and the College of Education & Human Development.

Montevallo was also awarded for its efforts to prepare students for their careers after graduation and for supporting its military-related students and employees.

Dr. John W. Stewart, president of UM, said the university family is very pleased with the recognition.

“Our long-standing achievement of the Colleges of Distinction badge reflects a faculty and staff uniquely devoted to student success,” Stewart said.

Colleges of Distinction hand picks the top schools that are well equipped to provide a personalized education catered to students’ interests, according to Colleges of Distinction. Through a rigorous, in-depth vetting and interview process for the 2022-2023 academic year, it affirms that the selected institutions strive for excellence in line with the four overarching distinctions – student engagement, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes.

To earn the recognition, the University of Montevallo demonstrated the following programs and experiences:

Engaged Students – Students at Montevallo have the opportunity to take an active part in their own learning through common intellectual experiences, undergraduate research, diversity and global learning.

Great Teaching – Students at Montevallo have meaningful interactions with faculty in first-year experiences/seminars, writing-intensive courses, collaborative assignments and projects.

Vibrant Community – Creating connections with peers outside of the classroom is an important part of a well-rounded college experience. Montevallo offers service/community-based learning and living-learning communities to help students find a sense of belonging and meaning throughout their campus experience.

Successful Outcomes – The undergraduate experience works cohesively to prepare students not only for graduation, but for life after graduation. Some of these experiences at Montevallo include internships, courses and projects.

“When we focus all of our attention on how schools stack up against one another, we lose track of what really matters: the students themselves,” said Wes Creel, founder of Colleges of Distinction. “Every student has individual needs and their own environment in which they’re most likely to thrive. We want to extend our praise to the schools that prioritize and cater to students’ goals.

“We’re inspired by the ways in which the University of Montevallo immerses students in their fields, all while fostering a welcoming community that will support them through and beyond their college years,” Creel said.