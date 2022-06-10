Shelby County BOE approves revised school calendar

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Shelby County Board of Education voted to amend the 2022-2023 academic calendar at the Thursday, June 9 board meeting at the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks.

Previously, the board had simultaneously approved calendars in March 2021 for the just-completed 2021-2022 school year, along with the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

Both calendars had a Jan Term week for the first week of January.

Jan Term was initially implemented to help with the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing students and staff to remain at home and work remotely for one additional week after the Christmas break in case they were exposed to the virus during the holidays.

The major change to the 2022-2023 calendar is the removal of the Jan Term week.

Students will have Jan. 2 off for the New Year’s holiday and Jan. 3 off for teacher professional development and will return to class for the second semester on Jan. 4.

Teachers and staff will work on Jan. 2 as a remote workday and will return to campus on Jan. 3.

Additional changes for students are on Oct. 7, Dec. 16 and April 21.

Students will now attend school on Oct. 7 and Dec. 16, but will be out of school on April 21.

Previously, April 21 had been listed as a remote learning day, but it is now being used for required teacher professional development.

Oct. 7 and Dec. 16 will replace Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 as instructional days for students.