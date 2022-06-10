Two attorneys nominated to fill vacancy of Circuit Judge, Place 1

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Judicial Commission has received nominations of 2 attorneys who will be considered to fill the vacancy in the office of Circuit Judge, Place 1.

They are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Donna Beaulieu

Jonathan Spann

Judge Corey B. Moore previously held the seat before he retired, which has left it vacant. The seat will be filled by the winner of the June 21 runoff election between Jonathan Spann and Donna Beaulieu, but because that term will not begin until mid-January 2023, the Commission seeks to have Gov. Kay Ivey make an appointment this summer to fill the interim.

The Commission will meet on June 22 at 1:30 p.m. to send the names to Governor Kay Ivey, who will then have 90 days to appoint one of those three persons to fill the vacancy.

The members of the Commission are Presiding Circuit Judge William H. Bostick, III, Margaret Casey, William Goodwyn, Douglas Clark and Rux Bentley.