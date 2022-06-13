Historic return: 2022 Alabaster CityFest draws one of largest crowds in festival’s history

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – After taking a two-year hiatus, Alabaster CityFest returned for its 20th anniversary of live music, local vendors, carnival rides and fun for the whole family.

“We had a great crowd this year, and great weather,” said Alabaster Arts Council President Adam Moseley. “Despite having the COVID layoff, it went about as well as it could. We had a great day with some big musical acts.”

Performers took the stage throughout the day on Saturday, June 4 beginning at 9 a.m., while the headliners took the stage later that night beginning at 5, including musical acts Vertical Horizon and Lauren Alaina.

Alaina was this year’s main headliner, taking the stage at 9 p.m.

Now 10 years into her Nashville career, she is in the upper echelon of country music’s most authentic voices, beloved personalities and open hearts, and she showcased her talent to a large crowd.

“She’s earned a reputation as one of the genre’s most compelling storytellers by boldly incorporating her struggles and heartache into her critically acclaimed first two albums,” read a release from the Arts Council before the event. “Alaina’s third studio collection, ‘Sitting Pretty on Top of the World,’ is an artful evolution of immaculately penned, unflinching reflections of the mountains and valleys on her journey.”

Prior to Alaina taking the stage, Vertical Horizon performed around 7 p.m.

The band released its breakout album in 1999 “Everything You Want,” which went on to sell more than 2 million copies.

The second single off the CD, the title track, “Everything You Want,” captured the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Adult Top 40 charts, and became Billboard’s Most Plays Single of 2000.

In February 2018, Vertical Horizon released its latest album, The Lost Mile.

Elvie Shane took the stage before Vertical Horizon around 5 p.m. to get the night underway.

The festival took place on the grounds of Thompson High School with more parking and more vendors added this year.

Moseley estimates that this year’s festival could have been one of the largest.

“People were ready to get out and CityFest is always a great time,” Moseley said.

Central State Bank, Coca-Cola and the city of Alabaster were among some of the sponsors who made the free event happen.

The Kidfest was also available at the festival with plenty of arts and crafts, inflatables, carnival-style rides, and food.

Alabaster police officers and volunteers worked to keep the area safe for kids and adults to enjoy throughout the day.

There was also a Cruise-In Car Show, and food trucks from many local businesses on site.

“CityFest is always a great way to show off our city and our high school,” Moseley said. “We have great people. Everyone who is here is volunteering their time and efforts for the community. We have a great partnership with the city to make this happen. To have Central State Bank, Coca-Cola and the dozens of sponsors that make this happen every year, is special. They do it for our community and we could never say thank you enough.”