Pelham’s Fire on the Water event set for July 3

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The city of Pelham will hold its annual Fire on the Water event on Sunday, July 3 in celebration of the Fourth of July.

The Independence Day celebration is held in partnership with Oak Mountain State Park, and invites the public to a fun-filled day on the beach that concludes with an extravagant fireworks show.

Park gates open at 7 a.m., and guests of the park are encouraged to spend the day taking part in various park activities throughout the day. Flip Side Water sports will be present to provide entertainment from 5-8 p.m., and there will also be music from local DJ Blaze Entertainment. Guests are also welcome to play beach volleyball, use the nature trail, and to bring their own coolers and chairs for the fireworks show. Picnic tables and grills are first come first serve.

Parking for the event is available on Terrace Drive. Come early in the day for the best parking space!

Beer will be sold by park staff on the Terrace from 5 pm until 8 pm. Beer will be $5 each and we will take cash and card payments! Look for the Logo Tents on the Terrace!

The gates will close to the public promptly at 7 p.m. to prepare for the fireworks show. The fireworks are set to go off at 9 p.m. sharp.

Annual Passes are valid on July 3 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and regular entrance fees apply 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Between 4-7 p.m. the park will charge $15 per vehicle (Pelham residents will only be charged $10).

This year, OMSP is pre-selling a limited number of tickets online at ReserveAlapark.com. The pre-sell tickets are sold at $15 per ticket ($10 per ticket for Pelham Residents), and are valid for entry to Fire on the Water from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. when both gates close to the public.

Tickets will be sold online until Monday, June 20. Tickets, once purchased online, will be mailed to the customer, who will receive an email once their ticket(s) have been mailed.

